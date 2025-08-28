New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry
Who Forgot About Beauty? And Why?
Letters from an Island 2
11 hrs ago
Daniel Cowper
A Review of Rodeo by Sunni Brown Wilkinson
Review by Darlene Young
Aug 25
Darlene Young
Poems From a Workshop in the History of English Prosody
Aug 22
Susan Spear
Review by Dale Schellenger
Aug 19
Dale Schellenger
Four Walks in Central Park
Excerpts from a Poetic Guide to the Park
Aug 14
Aaron Poochigian
A Review of Four Walks in Central Park by Aaron Poochigian
Review by Carla Sarett
Aug 11
Carla Sarett
The Rusty Paperweight: August '25
Film Noir, The Dream of Shorts, Remembering Jane Greer and Fanny Howe
Aug 7
Steve Knepper
A Review of Francesca Dons Beatrice's Cloak by Jessie Epstein
Review by A. A. Kostas
Aug 5
A. A. Kostas
July 2025
Meeting David Jones at the Laundromat
On Time and Space to Read
Jul 31
Liv Ross
A Review of Furthermore by Jane Blanchard
Review by Steven Peterson
Jul 28
Steven Peterson
NVR 2.3 Now Available!
New Verse Review 2.3: Summer 2025
Jul 23
Steve Knepper
A BOMB IN A CATHEDRAL
Thoughts on Form in Times of War
Jul 17
M. I. Devine
