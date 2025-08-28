New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Home
Chat
Submissions
Journal Issues
Archive
About
Who Forgot About Beauty? And Why?
Letters from an Island 2
  
Daniel Cowper
7
A Review of Rodeo by Sunni Brown Wilkinson
Review by Darlene Young
  
Darlene Young
The Meter Makers
Poems From a Workshop in the History of English Prosody
  
Susan Spear
A Review of Learning the Secrets of English Verse
Review by Dale Schellenger
  
Dale Schellenger
1
Four Walks in Central Park
Excerpts from a Poetic Guide to the Park
  
Aaron Poochigian
2
A Review of Four Walks in Central Park by Aaron Poochigian
Review by Carla Sarett
  
Carla Sarett
2
The Rusty Paperweight: August '25
Film Noir, The Dream of Shorts, Remembering Jane Greer and Fanny Howe
  
Steve Knepper
6
A Review of Francesca Dons Beatrice's Cloak by Jessie Epstein
Review by A. A. Kostas
  
A. A. Kostas

July 2025

Meeting David Jones at the Laundromat
On Time and Space to Read
  
Liv Ross
7
A Review of Furthermore by Jane Blanchard
Review by Steven Peterson
  
Steven Peterson
NVR 2.3 Now Available!
New Verse Review 2.3: Summer 2025
  
Steve Knepper
A BOMB IN A CATHEDRAL
Thoughts on Form in Times of War
  
M. I. Devine
2
© 2025 Steve Knepper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture