New Verse Review is now open for submissions to its summer 2025 issue, which will be published this July. Submit up to five poems in a Word document via NVR’s Duosuma portal. (Please note that we no longer accept email submissions.) The submission window runs through Monday, June 23. You can find the full submission guidelines here. Full disclosure, Steve Knepper made the rookie editor mistake of accepting a lot of poems in earlier submission windows, so we are only looking for 25 poems or so in this window.

Submit to NVR

Thank you for sharing your work with NVR!

Steve Knepper

Mary Grace Mangano

D.A. Cooper