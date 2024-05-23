NEW VERSE REVIEW IS CURRENTLY CLOSED FOR POETRY SUBMISSIONS

Updated 8/6/2025

Next Poetry Submission windows:

Halloween mini-issue: September 1-September 19, 2025

Submit up to five creepy, gothic, and/or autumnal poems. Poems can also be about the fall season and its holidays: Halloween, All Souls, All Saints, Día de los Muertos. We are interested in poems that range from the horrific to the hilarious, from the macabre to the moving. You may want to take a look at last year's Halloween issue.

Winter issue: November 1-November 30, 2025

Book Reviews, Essays, Interviews: New Verse Review is always open to pitches for relevant book reviews, essays, and interviews. Email the editor at submissions@newversereview.com.

Poetry Submissions: NEW VERSE REVIEW is an online poetry journal with two major issues each year and occasional special issues. Submissions to the summer issue will be considered from June 1 through June 30. Submissions to the winter issue will be considered from November 1 through November 30.

While open to well-crafted free verse, NVR is especially interested in lyric and narrative poetry written in meter. Some journals advise submitters to stay away from meter, rhyme, and even alliteration. NVR welcomes them. That said, the journal is interested in living form with a healthy pulse, not the mummified.

Any and all poets are welcome to submit.

Raw and gritty are fine (the editor has an affinity for the gothic), but do not be hateful or gratuitous.

NVR no longer accepts email submissions. Please submit via Duosuma.

Submit to NVR

Guidelines