NEW VERSE REVIEW IS CURRENTLY CLOSED FOR POETRY SUBMISSIONS
Updated 8/6/2025
Next Poetry Submission windows:
Halloween mini-issue: September 1-September 19, 2025
Submit up to five creepy, gothic, and/or autumnal poems. Poems can also be about the fall season and its holidays: Halloween, All Souls, All Saints, Día de los Muertos. We are interested in poems that range from the horrific to the hilarious, from the macabre to the moving. You may want to take a look at last year's Halloween issue.
Winter issue: November 1-November 30, 2025
Book Reviews, Essays, Interviews: New Verse Review is always open to pitches for relevant book reviews, essays, and interviews. Email the editor at submissions@newversereview.com.
Poetry Submissions: NEW VERSE REVIEW is an online poetry journal with two major issues each year and occasional special issues. Submissions to the summer issue will be considered from June 1 through June 30. Submissions to the winter issue will be considered from November 1 through November 30.
While open to well-crafted free verse, NVR is especially interested in lyric and narrative poetry written in meter. Some journals advise submitters to stay away from meter, rhyme, and even alliteration. NVR welcomes them. That said, the journal is interested in living form with a healthy pulse, not the mummified.
Any and all poets are welcome to submit.
Raw and gritty are fine (the editor has an affinity for the gothic), but do not be hateful or gratuitous.
NVR no longer accepts email submissions. Please submit via Duosuma.
Guidelines
During the submission window, submit up to five poems (no more than five total pages) as a .doc attachment via NVR’s Duosuma account. There is no reading fee for submissions, but tips are always welcome!
Simultaneous submissions are welcome, but please send a prompt follow-up message if a submitted poem is accepted elsewhere.
We are not interested in AI forgeries of human poems. AI should not be used in any way in the writing of poems submitted to NVR.
If you had work accepted in our last open submission window, please wait at least one submission period before submitting again.
Poems are not eligible if they have appeared or are forthcoming in another journal. Posting a draft on social media or a personal blog, however, does not disqualify a poem from consideration at NVR. See Rattle editor Timothy Green’s thoughtful piece for Lit Mag News that distinguishes between published and curated poems.
Feel free to query after two months if you have not received a response.
Rights return to authors upon first publication in NVR, though NVR does retain the right to reprint work across its media and platforms.
NVR will consider translated poems, as long as the original is in the public domain or the translator has secured permission to publish the translation from the original’s copyright holder. In your cover letter, note who owns the copyright to the original and whether permission to publish the translation has been obtained.
Submitters are encouraged to sign up for a free or paid subscription to New Verse Review. Social media reposting is always welcome. In short, please help spread the word!