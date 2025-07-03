New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Keir
Jul 10, 2025Edited

There's much I love about this approach. Picking out examples of students' work with common mistakes for the whole class to learn from makes so much sense. As does beginning with alliterative-accentual meter (especially when it so effectively lays the groundwork for identifying lexical stress. Something else many beginners find helpful for identifying lexical stress is comparing word pairs that are spelt identically but stressed differently: https://www.engvid.com/english-resource/35-words-stress-changes-meaning/), before progressing to accentual-syllabic iambic tetrameter, and explaining headless lines and feminine endings at that stage (personally, I call feminine endings "tails": it's more simple and descriptive, and it's ungendered!)

It doesn't surprise me that the transition to iambic pentameter was harder, as the rhythms of iambic pentameter are subtler, and take more time to internalise. That's something I discussed here: https://substack.com/@snapdragons/note/c-132284762?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=9w4rx

As hendecasyllables contain five beats, might they not be easier to cover on the back of practising iambic pentameter?

Also, do you teach iambic hexameter? I think you should! It has great value as a variant line, and is also underrated as a meter in its own right: https://substack.com/@snapdragons/note/c-130802671

I'm intrigued to know more of Fitzgerald's system of scansion. I've found no description online. Do you have a link? Or could you provide a basic description or example?

