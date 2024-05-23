About New Verse Review

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry features work that renews the ancient affinities among poetry, song, and story.

NVR consists of a weekly (sometimes twice weekly) Substack newsletter, which publishes reviews, essays, interviews, and a monthly links round-up, and a companion website, which hosts issues of the poetry journal.

Two full issues are published each year, one in summer and one in winter, with occasional special mini-issues.

Who are some of the editor’s favorites in the poetic pantheon from the mid-nineteenth through the early twentieth centuries? Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Emily Dickinson, Robert and Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Gerard Manley Hopkins, Robert Frost, Claude McKay, Edna St. Vincent Millay, Robinson Jeffers, Anne Spencer, H.D., Patrick Kavanagh, Robert Penn Warren, Robert Lowell, Elizabeth Bishop, W.H. Auden, Kathleen Raine, Robert Hayden, James Dickey, N. Scott Momaday, Jane Kenyon, Donald Hall, Derek Walcott, Richard Wilbur, Anthony Hecht, Denise Levertov, Les Murray, Fred Chappell, and Wilmer Mills.

New Verse Review is edited by Steven Knepper, who is the Bruce C. Gottwald, Jr. ’81 Chair for Academic Excellence in the Department of English, Rhetoric, and Humanistic Studies at Virginia Military Institute. NVR is a personal endeavor of Knepper’s, though, and is not affiliated with VMI. Nor are the members of the advisory board responsible for editorial decisions.

