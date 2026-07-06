New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Elias Siqueiros's avatar
Elias Siqueiros
8h

Fantastic, thanks!

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XYZ's avatar
XYZ
9h

What a feast, thank you!

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