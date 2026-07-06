This spring, New Verse Review published a special mini-issue devoted to translations from around the world. The issue, edited by D.A. Cooper and Mary Grace Mangano, gathers translations into English from 19 languages, including Armenian, Swahili, Polish, Japanese, and Uzbek. All the poems were originally written in form, and they are translated into form as well. It makes for a unique collection of translations. Before we turn to our Summer 2026 issue, we wanted to share one more sampler from the Translations mini-issue. We also encourage you to check out the full issue here. You can find author and translator bios in the full issue.

Taline Voskeritchian and Christopher Millis

A Translation of Three Poems from the Armenian of Krikor Beledian

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published rocks are going to collapse in your eye the sea extends to your hands breezily both salt and thirst while the southern winds hunt after the trees the double-faced sea and the earth turned upside down skylarks at the break of day waves moving through sky or the passage of Shan toward the inaudible night the rhythm’s crescent (7) perhaps you cannot live in your language without living somewhere else and how do you live somewhere else without living the strange native tongue? I neared your body as words verge upon the breath verged upon your flame (10) o with meager words perhaps not one syllable flame rips you open the languorous wind barely flows down the river what did you know of the light? you’ve given your breath to language and with that death alone do you live (168)

Note: Beledian does not title his haikus. The numbers at the end of each haiku indicate the page on which the haiku appeared in his book Traces of Light.

Victoria Moul

A Translation from the French of “The circular horizon” by Souleymane Diamanka

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It’s snowing in my garden Snowing autumn leaves It’s raining at half speed As if upon the sea. Pens and feathers by the ton On my garden, once so sober: It’s raining leaves of autumn And pages of October. The forest now is slipping off Her lovely umber gown It’s raining in another clef The snow is coming down After drinking down The ink of inspiration I’ve come to read upon the ground What the wood has written In my garden snow Falls like flakes of light It’s raining in slow motion As on the mountain height The sun shines in my garden And the great trees understand I came to carve these words In marble and in sand In my garden burns Like a bar of incense A divine haze Which scents all the world The world of flowers, the world of beasts From earth up to the sky As if prayers themselves now seek Creatures to be said by It’s raining October leaves Upon my calendar The brightness of a star Shone for you as it leaves The wind blows in my garden As on the ocean wild Where the blue surge unburdens The storm-wind’s ancient child The wind blows in my garden As through an empty space Where life begins again And far away escapes In my garden life is good Eternity is everyday The breath of the tall trees make us move But as they stay, we stay It’s raining feathers by the ton In my garden, once so sober It’s raining leaves of autumn And pages of October

A.E. Stallings

A Translation from the Greek of ““Erechtheion: A.D. 2012” by Yiannis Doukas

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The flesh, and blood of flesh, and then the fly Who lays her eggs thereon, and I compliant: Beyond the Propylaea, I did not pry, Faithful, ever faithful, ever client. I found them all, I saw them there, of course, Thin, half-clothed in drapery, and keeping The temple up, and somehow by sheer force Holding on to life. And there a sleeping Bat was hanging underneath the ceiling. I held two punctured coins, and for their sakes, I eyed the figures curiously, appealing, “Who knows the contagion? What makes Us people who bow down to this disease, In any body, mine or yours, or these?”

Note: In 2012, during the economic crisis, Greek police rounded up hundreds of alleged sex workers and gave them compulsory HIV tests; 30, who tested positive, were charged with a felony for intentionally causing bodily harm. The humiliation of the vulnerable women was captured in “Ruins: Chronicle of an HIV Witch Hunt,” a film by Zoe Mavroudi. This poem conflates the women with the Caryatids of the Erechtheion on the Acropolis, weathered women of stone who hold the temples entablature on their heads. The Propylaea, the massive entrance gates to the Acropolis, housed the altar of Hygia, the goddess of health, possibly placed there as a votive during the 5th century plague of Athens that devastated the city during the Peloponnesian war.

D.A. Cooper and Mary Grace Mangano

A Translation from the Italian of "The Sonnet" by Aldo Nove

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To see a thousand-year-old form that bears witness over centuries—in order to say that they’ve remained like gusts of air, so wonderful, so marvelous before their demise, bursting with light, and held within a sonnet—moves me, and it makes me feel just how much history I’ve never known and that the more I miss the more congealed my heart becomes. I write for people who will discuss the mystery that binds us all to everything and nothing too: The world’s inside a sonnet, breaking through, but fleetingly. It mimics, in my mind, a pathway that leads us to what is true.

Dick Davis

A Translation from the Persian of “The Empty Alleys of the World” by Khaledeh Forugh

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These ancient mountain slopes are poets, even so, Escaped now from themselves, contemporaries we know, These ancient mountain slopes, the winds’ assault by night, They’ve traveled here from many, many years ago. Home to the sleepers in the cave they’re full of life Within the empty alleys of the world they wander to and fro And they were there, confronting Moses’ heart, As they were passers-by of weeping Farhad’s woe. They nourish myths, their poems are ambiguous, They’re visible, high summits thrust up from below; They’ve burned within themselves, they’re lost within themselves Though lost beyond all loss they’re near at hand, and though Their voices seethe with silence, still The last word’s always theirs, both now and long ago; They are the high imaginings of God These ancient mountain slopes are poets, even so.

Carla Galdo

A Translation from the Polish of “Ash Wednesday” by Krzysztof Kuczkowski

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rend your hearts, and not your garments. (Joel 2:13) They’ve said so much to one another, yet he still surprises her with newness, words leaping from his mouth like seeds from pitted plums smelling of cyanide and violet, bearing the sweetness of October days, announcements of love’s end upon a cross and of the bitter ash of last year’s palms. They’ve said so much to one another, yet they’ve got much more to tell, such as the tales of how to learn from wounds, from openings, from secret passages that must be walked with widened eyes, in order not to lose one’s way. Today they walked like this through snow, led by the bitter ash of last year’s palms. They’ve said so much to one another, yet the most important journey still remains. Quite slowly they prepare to leave, although they know not the day nor the hour. Time is discreet, master of cheerful mercy: promising nothing, it makes a subtle English exit, then seems to say “you see, it didn’t hurt.” They’ve said so much to one another, yet there are subjects which they diligently avoid. They rarely speak of time, that it still hurts, and that the span from man to Elohim is not the same as that from God to man and that the cross is closer still to us than we are to the cross. They fear blunt nails. They’ve said so much to one another, yet they have forgotten more—this is a gift that pleases them. They are like wayward children whose parents sign them up for the first grade and walk with them to school, so they’re not lost along the many roads, although the parents died years ago, and now the school is gone.

Rhina Espaillat

A Translation from the Spanish of “Clocktower” by César Sánchez Beras

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This clock that never shows the precise hour is like my soul, whose truth cannot be found; belies, in the uprightness of his tower, the ring of shade, the wound that girds him round. This old clock tells the time a life ago, regards mankind as it regards the rain, is like Quixote bested by the foe, wielding his lance—his wooden dream—in vain. He scans the world—I see him—from on high, numbers the seconds one by one, as by his alchemy they’re turned to yesterday... And although passers-by look up and sneer, his round eye also marks the passing year for those who never look, or look away.

Richard Prins

A Translation from the Swahili of “Skin” by Jacob Ngumbau Julius

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When it comes to skin, time is ever crucial The moment you begin, go get your hands full Be sure you have a plan, haste is never gainful Don't wait for skin to stiffen, stretch it while it's raw Unfurl it from the middle, spread it in the open Don't let the trees be veils, lay it beneath the sun So that no edges crackle, grip it with less tension Don't wait for skin to shrivel, stretch it while it's raw Let us keep in mind the warnings I have listed Keep an eye on time, while the leather stretches Lizard or buffalo hides, each one has its toughness Don't wait for skin to dry, stretch it while it's raw Some are tougher than others, cut them so they vary, You may be stooped over, tugging till you're weary, Or sitting back at leisure, pulling without a worry, Don't wait for skin to wither, stretch it while it's raw Everything I have said, don't dismiss it, fellows Or you will know regret, chewing your nails alone Take command and stretch, that's the secret code Don't wait for skin to parch, stretch it while it's raw

Shelley Fairweather-Vega

A Translation from the Uzbek of a poem from We Computers by Hamid Ismailov

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Persian term for “God” derives from a phoneme of phenomenology, Forwarding the development of every system and epistemology. The first occurs when its substantive circumstance emerges, A crown of tropes bestowed by the demiurge semasiology. An embrace of every subject in the language of functionality is that same emanation, or a certain dichotomology. Starting with sharpened blades, we have the scholarly operandi: Then second and third, etc., we arrive at isomorphology. The intentional circumstances of comprehensive dialogicity Represented by linguists lacking the audience’s lexicology. There’s danger in examining every defect in lost unity, A language begun in no-min-ality is foreign pharmacology. Nava’i has never discovered any unity of speech and truth, Hallaj is the man we put in charge of complex linguotheology.

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