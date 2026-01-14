Happy New Year! New Verse Review is pleased to release its 2026 winter issue. You can read the full issue at our journal website www.newversereview.com. You can also download the issue as a pdf by clicking the button below:

New Verse Review 3.1: Winter 2026 3.07MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I want to thank D.A. Cooper and Mary Grace Mangano for editing this issue with me, and I want to thank Michelle Iten for providing a striking photograph. (You’ll notice several door and window poems in Part 1 of the issue.) I of course want to thank our contributors. This issue features work by 45 poets, including 30 who are making their NVR debut.

I also want to thank all who submitted work. We had a record number of submissions, which made the decisions even harder than usual. If your work wasn’t chosen this time around, we hope you’ll submit again in June when we open for submissions to our summer issue.

The original poems in this issue are divided into four parts, each with a certain thematic palette. Part I features poems of winter (and often time). Part II features poems of place and relationship. Part III features poems that are…adventurous. They range across the speculative, historical, and mythic. NVR’s full issues end with a long narrative poem. In Part IV, we have a moving monologue of rural Ireland by Mary Finnegan.

Here’s a sampler from the issue.

“Who Only Stand and Wait ” by Stephen Kampa

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Back to the door, the open door, one foot Out in the wallop of a winter storm And one foot in the inn’s lit room, I know Only to hold it open, To call out in the night and find the cold Lost travelers who might be searching For somewhere warm; and standing Bisected in this doorway, Half of me not uncozy, half half-frozen, Stationed so close To all the cheers I can’t but feel impatient, I don’t know why it has become my job To hold this door and feel the winter air Scraping my face except that I’m not sure The room is really there, And that means I can never really enter, Only stand and call As I’ve been called to do, the one who holds Open the door he can’t himself walk through— (And who’s to say he wastes his time Who faithfully devotes His life to standing on the threshold, holding The door for others while his arms Ache, cradling their long discarded coats?) . . .

Stephen Kampa is the author of four collections of poetry: Cracks in the Invisible (2011), Bachelor Pad (2014), Articulate as Rain (2018), and World Too Loud to Hear (2023). He was also included in Best American Poetry 2018 and Best American Poetry 2024. He teaches at Flagler College.

“Clockwork” by Maya Venters

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I shiver. Through the frosted window, I can see the narrow path into the woods. Behind my house, beyond the trees, the dusk begins to settle as two girls go by, taking turns pulling one another on a bright red sled. I have known teens to take the trail, their bootprints sunk in snow betraying the place they went astray. And men on snow- mobiles, racing toward their wives who stir deep pots of something warm and meaty, stoking the fire. Snowshoes and skis, rabbits and bears: All do their part to wear the path down well. My breath expands the clearing at the window just as the last warm glimpse of light burns out. My unattended pot of soup boils over. Water sizzles at the flame. And Time, shy, drags his body bag into the woods.

Maya Venters is a Canadian writer. She received her MFA from the University of St. Thomas (TX). Maya’s chapbook Life Cycle of a Mayfly won the 2023 Vallum Chapbook Prize. She has published in Rattle, The Literary Review of Canada, and Literary Matters, among others. Maya can be found at mayaventers.ca.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Didn’t your studio once hold blocks of ice sawed from a pond beneath Mohawk Mountain? Today wind hums through mildewed eaves and a bent stove pipe. Behind a loose pane in your one window, a chestnut branch shadows the keys on your Royal typewriter, pages of onionskin smudged with corrections, books in ash spilling through holes in your rusted woodstove. I walk back to my car on the path you wore down to dirt for 50 years. High in a maple by your house bought by a New Yorker, a woodpecker hits a dead branch like a pick chipping an ice block or your typewriter tapping out another story.

Henry Hart has published several books about modern poets, including biographies of James Dickey and Robert Frost. His most recent book, Seamus Heaney’s Gifts, received the Lewis Simpson award from LSU Press. He has also published four books of poetry, and is hoping to publish his fifth book, After Sandy Hook.

“Snowdrops at Monticello” by Marie Burdett

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Galanthus nivalis With razored hori-hori knives we cut into the gentle earth beneath the trunks of aging oaks, although we knew the ground was made of graves. Between the clods of clay that flew like anvil-sparks, we found a shard of pottery, a rose-head nail, a button broken in half. They seemed like seeds that failed to germinate, like words that disappear from dictionaries, never being said. Tacit admission, Jefferson forgot to mention where some several hundred souls were born, lived life, and had their bodies buried. In all the papers, notes, and records that he kept, he didn’t care to write their names. Forgetfulness excuses most abuse. At first, the weeds grow over like a scab. That empty space becomes a parking lot for tourists’ cars. A softer age unearths the graves and catalogues the dead within, preserving them with newer, nicer forms of negligence. And when the snowdrop bulbs came up within the burial ground, we thought we’d dig some up. “How nice to see the white fill up the oval beds, against the brick,” we said. “How nice,” they thought, “a flower to memorialize our dead.” Because who else remembered slaves except their families, except the mothers, daughters, nephews, sons who keenly felt the knifing of their loss? One autumn burial, they must have placed those snowdrop bulbs within the crumbled clay. Come February, grief would bleach the ground with ghosts, commemorating vanished life. Each shoot burst up, defying death’s decay. Then, giving in to grief, the snowdrops bloomed. Lachrymal petals pealed in winter wind. This year, we dropped the exhumed bulbs into a plastic bucket, carting them to where the ghost of Jefferson could see them from his study window. Guests would ask about the flower and be told their origins, the way museum curators explain a dusty mummy stolen from its tomb. As pretty as the snowdrops are, their charm can hide old scars. They knit the ground together, roots waiting for the mend of Judgment Day. They hope that, through the natural mending of the earth, all death and grief would find rebirth. Instead, we thieves came, thinking pain a prize, and wrenched the falling teardrops from their eyes.

Marie Burdett is a poet, gardener, and MFA student at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Her work has been published in Clayjar Review, Deep Wild Journal, and Light. She writes a Substack called The Foraged Fruit.

“Ella” by Erin Murphy

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Maantaurqaqina unuamek; tang, ella ayaganailnguq [Trans. from Yup’ik: Stay put today—look, the weather is not good for traveling.] All day the mountains come and go— sun, then snow, then a blue bowl of sky before another mini-blizzard. When I was young, my family lived in a village by the Bering Sea where the word ella meant weather and world and awareness . Ellakegciuq: The weather is nice and He is in a pleasant frame of mind. Ellaculnguuq: He is feeling poorly. Here on the East Coast, we are not used to sudden swings. There’s a proper place for everything—our keys, our gloves, our feelings. Mother Nature is schiz — I start to say but stop myself. This condition has afflicted so many I’ve known, mostly men just old enough to grow beards. In their prime , as if they’re steaks or real estate. I watched the windows of a student’s hazel eyes shutter in one semester. I watched my father. So I say fickle . I say capricious . I say volatile . Outside, the flakes are nickel-sized. Someone has gutted a down coat and sifts its innards, feather by feather. I stay put, at home with the mind’s dark weather.

Erin Murphy is the author or editor of more than a dozen books, most recently Human Resources (2025) and Fluent in Blue, winner of the 2025 American Book Fest Best Book Award in Poetry. She is professor of English at Penn State Altoona. www.erin-murphy.com

“New Year” by Katie Dozier

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I wish we wished like six-year-olds; for frogs that sing and ice cream rain— as if the world could ever be controlled anyway; another rainbow lollipop to hold. A mother laughed confetti; called me insane to wish. But I know we wished like six-year-olds when the latest news was barely a breeze, untold to us. Silent bruises. But I could jump on any plane, as if the white-chocolate wings could be controlled when the hurricane brings so many toads and trolls— how age flips our wishes for to wishes against . Train us again to rattle off wishes like six-year-olds, to ride a unicorn to the castle; to never blame the old for what is new. To let the snow swirl; champagne. We drink as if the world could ever be controlled. But the moon is still ours to toothpick; to hold on a cocktail napkin. Love the sprinkles, love the rain. Love the candles, all aflame. Now, we wish like six-year-olds; we make the words the world. How we love the uncontrolled.

Katie Dozier is the author of All That Glitter (winner of the Poetry Box's Chapbook Prize), and Watering Can. She’s the co-author of two haibun crowns with her husband, Timothy Green. Katie created the podcast The Poetry Space_, is the Haiku Editor for ONE ART, and an editor at Rattle.

“Fence Mending” by Richard Wakefield

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A rainy winter left the pasture chill and boggy over hardpan two feet down. Far from prime, impossible to till, at least it wasn’t deep enough to drown the wobbly April calves. The grass grew dense and, no small matter to our father, free, but in that undrained soil the shallow fence blew flat and tangled in spring’s first southerly: an invitation to the herd to stray. In a downpour we two brothers set it right. We drove the posts through mud and stony clay, then ratcheted the wires and cinched them tight. A long, slow chore. Wet through, knee-deep in muck, we slogged from dawn to dinner, then afternoon to supper, and not a post we drove but struck a rock and rang a loud metallic tune to our frustrated curses. No cattle lost, our father nodded when the job was done. We figured by our teenage lights it cost as much as sweet alfalfa by the ton. I wonder if the old man could explain his deeper need to keep the pasture fenced-- that cows, unruly boys, and wind and rain are things a farm must hold the line against.

Richard Wakefield is the author of three collections: East of Early Winters, A Vertical Mile, and Terminal Park. His poems have won the Robert Frost Award and the Nemerov Sonnet Award.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Crystals are known to refract sounds as well as lights, hence chandeliers are a part of the symphony. These were my thoughts as the aircraft swayed, cleaving the sky, which, thanks to other flights, was filled with convolutions that we couldn’t see— a shaken sense that I was being played. It’s something, that an edifice so sensitively built would hold every sound accountable. The air trembled; you could hear a tear fall, on some ellipsoid principle of Pythagorean acoustics. Was there no scintilla of guilt when he bought me a solo ticket? The music hall resembled this Boeing: tolerances were small, the seats were full.

Ange Mlinko is the author of seven books of poetry, most recently Foxglovewise, and a book of lyric criticism, Difficult Ornaments: Florida and the Poets. A new chapbook, Darkroom, is forthcoming from Foolscap Press in Nashville. She is a frequent contributor to The New York Review of Books and The London Review of Books, and has received the Randall Jarrell Award in Criticism as well as the Frederick Bock Prize from the Poetry Foundation, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and residencies at Hawthornden Castle and Civitella Ranieri. She currently teaches poetry at the University of Florida, where she directs the MFA program.

“Trail of Many Pools” by Laura Reece Hogan

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In Zion, the striations of the rock stripe maroon, moon-gold, meteor-crash pink, undulate across miles and do not relent the rigidity breaks and falls, the cracks uneven, streaks of scars to scramble and I shamble through the tests and trials of tripping on the trail of many pools water pocks the rock and I follow the basins like stars, as if punctures from your hand— in my hand a stone, heart-shaped, rust-colored, broken at the edges, why do I carry it except the shade sings secret red notes slicing strangely across the rock- cropped puddles, the phrasing of a cosmic register, calling for release from flesh, to plunge to the murky bottom and rest, the cliff a pitiless grit of tripwire, a tightrope— when I sent my hardened cry across canyons: Mary Grace called this the night of the spirit—when I threw my sandstone into the barren pool it left an emptiness, barely rippling

Laura Reece Hogan is the author of Butterfly Nebula (University of Nebraska Press, 2023), winner of the Backwaters Prize in Poetry, Litany of Flights (Paraclete Press), winner of the Paraclete Poetry Prize, the chapbook O Garden-Dweller (Finishing Line), and the nonfiction book I Live, No Longer I (Wipf & Stock).

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published R.W. The Fibonacci series Puts paid to all pet theories Of a random universe Where nature does free verse Whorls in each shell and cone Spell symmetries that clone Abundance that’s averse To inadvertent verse The branches’ golden angle Arranges leaves that dangle In patterns that disperse The daydreams of free verse How petals are arranged Means that you’d be deranged Or willfully perverse To see in them free verse No, nature is a nurse Whose overflowing purse Of mysteries must converse In meter, not free verse.

Dick Davis is Professor Emeritus of Persian at Ohio State University, His publications include volumes of poetry and verse translation chosen as books of the year by The Sunday Times (UK) 1989; The Daily Telegraph (UK) 1989; The Economist (UK) 2002; The Washington Post 2010, and The Times Literary Supplement (UK) 2013 and 2018.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published She thought she saw a waterfall suspended from a cliff. She looked again and found it was an interrogative. What if the sky were blue, it sang What if, what if, what if? She thought she saw a nautilus winding round her hand. She looked again and found it was a swiveled ampersand. Come here, come follow me—give up your solitary stand. She thought she saw a trail of crumbs bespeckling the road. She looked again and found that now her sentences had slowed. Her thoughts, her words had stopped, had dropped ellipses in the snow…

Carol Light's first book was published by Able Muse Press in 2014. She received the Robert H. Winner award from the Poetry Society of America in 2013. Her poems have appeared in Narrative, Poetry Northwest, 32 Poems, and elsewhere. She lives in Port Townsend.

“Alexander” by Robert Morgan

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My fury was to eat the world and gulp the mighty oceans. My body was a sculptor’s dream and model for anatomists. The highest mountains to the east were merely steps into the kingdoms of the sun. But even I contracted illness from the foreign soil and air, and would return to hands I trust. A Persian princess in my bed was not the bliss I hoped as a reward for bringing light to continents of sorcery. Even faithful Bucephalus grew tired of victories repeated like endless chains of holidays. I languished where the waters of the Nile taste salt and shifting tides. Empires were my toys and kings my pets and game. Beyond the limits of my years I sought to conquer both Elysium and the Underworld. As dust I conquer ages.

Robert Morgan’s most recent book of poetry is Dark Energy (2015). He has published several works of fiction, including the New York Times bestseller Gap Creek (1999), and four volumes of nonfiction including the national bestseller Boone: A Biography (2007). Recipient of awards from the Guggenheim Foundation and the American Academy of Arts and Letters, he is currently Kappa Alpha Professor of English (Emeritus) at Cornell University.