New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Zina Gomez-Liss's avatar
Zina Gomez-Liss
34mEdited

I am leaving this poem by NVR editor Steve Knepper here for no good reason whatsoever.

https://firstthings.com/godson/

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Chen Rafaeli's avatar
Chen Rafaeli
2h

Highly enjoyed this essay, thank you for sharing it

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