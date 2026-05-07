Carl Spitzweg, The Poor Poet, via Wikipedia

i. Why Don’t People Like Poetry?

My last book, a novel in verse, came out a year ago. It was a strange book to send into the world: on the one hand, I aimed to write a book that would delight readers by combining the pleasures of lyricism and storytelling; on the other hand, virtually no one is interested in reading a contemporary narrative poem, particularly if it doesn’t have a ‘hook’ of any sort. In about two weeks, my publisher will send me a statement to say how many copies it sold during its first year. Although the number is bound to be in the low hundreds, the fact is that I value each reader, and so am very interested in what the number will be.

It is at times like these that, like most poets, I wish more people were accustomed to reading poetry.

Nothing could be more natural than poets wishing poetry were more popular, especially now, when its popularity is at a historically low ebb. Time was, Tennyson and Swinburne sold books by the bushel; time was, courting couples filled concert-halls to hear Dylan Thomas; the BBC thrilled audiences with its broadcasts of In Parenthesis, Murder in the Cathedral, and Under Milkwood; time was, Ginsberg howled to bleachers full of smoke-swaddled devotees.

Poets periodically try to diagnose what went wrong, and to identify the one cool trick that will bring back poetry’s audience, like the army of ghosts Aragorn summons in The Lord of the Rings. Some say poets must go back to the relatable exhibitionism of the Confessional Poets or politicized urgency of the Beats; others that we must return to the passionate erudition of the Modernists; others that we must go back to the traditional forms, metres, and subject matter that preceded Modernism if we want to please readers.

What we’re doing isn’t working, poets reason, so we should go back to what did work. Perfectly reasonable; perfectly natural.

What is wrong with contemporary poetry? In my opinion, it is impossible to give a completely satisfying answer, because for every valid reason to dislike contemporary poetry, there is an opposite and equally valid reason to dislike it.

For example, one of the principal charges levelled at poetry is that it is frigidly intellectualized and academic. To those making this objection, it seems that poetry has nothing to offer because it is bloodless and esoteric, produced to advance the poet’s interests within the Kafkaesque economy of cultural funding bureaucracies. As general readers do not participate in that economy, they regard poetry as no concern of theirs.

Other people regard poetry as none of their business because they find poetry too naively emotional, existing because poets apparently process their emotions by externalizing them. When confronted with the airing of dirty laundry, these readers feel the best thing is to turn swiftly away and swear they did not see.

In other words, poetry is disliked both for being too impersonal and for being too personal.

You see the trouble? For every reason to hate poetry you can think of, the opposite reason springs immediately to mind. Some dislike poetry because formal elements make it feel artificial and fusty; others dislike it because the absence of formal elements make it feel sloppy and unartistic. Some find its sophistication unrelatable; others find its relatability childish. I have heard each of these given as a reason not to read contemporary poetry, and I can see the validity of each.

Poetry can be bad by being nothing but raw emotion; it can be bad by being as bloodless as a cryptic crossword. Poetry can be bad by being too mundane; poetry can be bad by being too woo-woo.

There is no single flaw to correct, no one weird trick to restore poetry’s popularity.

ii. What Poetry Do They Like?

But—and I often forget this—not all poetry is unpopular. Some poetry sells like hotcakes, sells like cold beer in the ferry lineup on a summer afternoon. Who writes this poetry? What is their poetry like? Let’s take a brief survey of popular contemporary poetry, not for the purpose of assessing it as art, but for the straightforward purpose of seeing why people like it.

You know whose publisher sold a cool million copies of not only her first book, but the accompanying chapbook? Amanda Gorman. She is the poet who has had the greatest opportunity in recent memory to be heard in American mass culture, and, whether we like her poems or not, she has been spectacularly successful at promoting poetry in the public square.

What is her poetry like? Performing a poem in praise of three exemplary citizens as part of the pre-game show for Super Bowl LV, Gorman concluded as follows:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We celebrate them by acting With courage and compassion, By doing what is right and just. For while we honor them today It is they who every day honor us.

Gorman’s work is often judged unfairly, because verse like this is written to be used as a voiceover for an inspirational montage: it is more like an opera libretto than a stand-alone poem. On its own terms and in context, I think her poem for the Super Bowl should be regarded as a success, and the same can be said for much of her work.

It is not hard to find poems of hers that were less successful, and those tend to be poems written in a spirit of critique or protest. Her recent poem about the shooting of Renee Nicole Good, contains lines which I think are intended to reassure the reader that Good’s cause is undiminished by her death: “In the end, gorgeously / Endures our enormity”—a misuse of language, and a sentiment that does not fit with Gorman’s intention to honour a woman whose life was cut tragically short.

Gorman’s strength is in celebration and hope; her oration on Covid-19 was a high point:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published So on this meaningful morn, we mourn and we mend. Like light, we can’t be broken, even when we bend. As one, we will defeat both despair and disease. We stand with healthcare heroes and all employees; With families, libraries, schools, waiters, artists; Businesses, restaurants, and hospitals hit hardest. We ignite not in the light, but in lack thereof, For it is in loss that we truly learn to love. In this chaos, we will discover clarity. In suffering, we must find solidarity.

One of the peculiar things about Gorman’s verse is that when stripped of its full audio-visual presentation, everything “poetic” about it—its use of metaphor and rhyme—makes it less convincing and subtly adds to the sense of unease it is intended to alleviate. Yet, clearly, those poetic elements are critical to its effectiveness when presented as intended.

For those of us used to more literary poetry, it can be very difficult to see popular poetry as it looks to others. In legal discourse, judges postulate an imaginary friend who can offer a reasonable but objective perspective on the case at hand: “the man on the Clapham omnibus.” This friend of ours is reasonably well informed and educated, but doesn’t have any special knowledge of poetry.

What would the man on the Clapham omnibus think of Amanda Gorman? I think he would be stirred by her recitations, but would probably think that her presentational skills and charisma were the principal ingredients to her success. He would probably say that he likes how her poetry rhymes, and how she delivers it with a strong rhythm.

What about the poets who top the book sale charts today? Hayley Grace is currently the top-selling contemporary poet on Amazon. I had never heard of her before today. Here is one of her poems:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published i hope one day you’ll find me in a grocery store i’ll have new tattoos but my perfume will stay the same our eyes will lock while i stand beside an aisle of fruit your heart sinks to the ground and i’ll lose my voice all over again we will laugh about how long it’s been and you will apologize for your immaturities i’ll wish you well and before you’re on your way i’ll remind you not to feel guilty because after all we were only fifteen

Hayley Grace has said that the above is her best poem; having read a few of her other poems, I may agree with her. The same tone of moral superiority is struck sometimes with less good humour, as in a poem where she condemns her father for trying to cheer her up:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the boys bullied me at school i’d get off the bus in tears making fun of the things i could not change i’d run home to my father “they tease you because they like you” he’d reply i guess my father was the bully too

Adolescent self-pity, malingering depression, and suicidal thoughts are her principal themes, although she consistently urges her readers to choose life:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 7:00am i sat at the breakfast table for what i thought would be my last time. but my sister turned to me and asked me if i could split her orange with her with tear filled eyes i agreed she followed up by asking if me if i could drive her to school the next day she said if i did she would buy me starbucks all i could think about was tomorrow there had to be a tomorrow

How would this sort of thing strike our objective friend on the Clapham omnibus? He would probably say that it is not for him; many of Grace’s poems contain explicit references to the speaker being fifteen or sixteen, and these poems are clearly intended for readers around that age.

Lucas Jones, the highest-selling contemporary male poet (except for Matthew McConaughey, I kid you not) also has a poem dealing with an encounter in the grocery aisles (apparently this is a standard motif among instapoets):

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I met God at the Supermarket He said “You alright?” I said “Yeah, you?” He goes “What’s on your mind?” “Just getting some food.” But I think he could tell ‘Cos I looked kinda sad He said “Go on then, ask” I said “Why are things so bad?” … I said “When does it end?” He said “Oh in five minutes” I said, “Wait, wait, what?” I’ve got so much to give Just give me more time I’m sorry, forgive! My dreams are undreamt Lost words on my lips I missed all the sunsets And clichés and shit And loving my love And time with my kids And then he goes “Ahhh, did someone find reason? Look forward to something? Have faith that there’s meaning? I went “Oh noooo You got me, you prick” He said “Here’s your time back Now fuck off and live.”

I elided 10 stanzas (of varying lengths between 4 and 6 lines); it is, like the work of Hayley Grace, clearly intended for unhappy teenagers, and again, urges its readers to embrace the joys of life. Our friend on the Clapham omnibus, I think, might in a bountiful mood buy a copy for his angsty son, but would himself take no interest in it.

Another best-seller high on the Amazon list is bell hooks, born Gloria Jean Watkins in 1952. She died in 2021, but is still a fair representative of contemporary poetry, and, unlike the instapoets (or Matthew McConaughey), she offers an example of a best-selling poet with academic prestige. She held posts at Yale and Oberlin, among other institutions, and The Atlantic called her a leading public intellectual. What’s her poetry like? Here is the first poem in hook’s currently best-selling Appalachian Elegy:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published hear them cry the long dead the long gone speak to us from beyond the grave guide us that we may learn all the ways to hold tender this land hard clay direct rock upon rock charred earth in time strong green growth will rise here trees back to life native flowers pushing the fragrance of hope the promise of resurrection

There are a hundred ways to note the literary superiority of bell hooks (B.A. Stanford, M.A., Ph.D) to the instapoets, as regards both her ideas and her manner of expression. But to our correspondent on the Clapham omnibus, would the distinction seem so stark? What literary merit would be apparent to a reader of ordinary sensitivity? What interest would such poetry possess for an ordinary person? Yet she continues to be one of the best-selling poets on Amazon, outselling lesser lights like Tennyson or Yeats.

According to Amazon, at this moment Mary Oliver is somewhat less popular than Hayley Grace (or Matthew McConaughey), but more popular than bell hooks or Lucas Jones. If you don’t know about Mary Oliver, here is her poem “Wild Geese”:

You do not have to be good.

You do not have to walk on your knees

For a hundred miles through the desert, repenting.

You only have to let the soft animal of your body

love what it loves.

Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine.

Meanwhile the world goes on.

Meanwhile the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain

are moving across the landscapes,

over the prairies and the deep trees,

the mountains and the rivers.

Meanwhile the wild geese, high in the clean blue air,

are heading home again.

Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,

the world offers itself to your imagination,

calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting --

over and over announcing your place

in the family of things.

I think the rhetorical elegance of this poem is obvious, whether you like or dislike its philosophy. But this is a genre I know intimately, that is in my blood: I am a Canadian poet, and consoling poetry filled with landscapes and birds is as Canadian as maple syrup.

I even concocted a quatrain to parody my own poems of the sort:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I’ve been sad: it’s such a pity. But trees are tall and birds are pretty.

But it is not my purpose at the moment to critique any of these poets. These are the popular poets. This is the poetry that lots of people really like, and I want to focus on what they like about it.

What these poems offer isn’t hard to see. Wisdom is their main offering: a kind of wisdom their audience can receive.

Are you a young person caught up in self-pity and thinking about killing yourself? Hayley Grace gets it, and will tell you not to kill yourself but instead share an orange with your sister—or mother— or friend — or anyone. That’s wisdom, whether her verb tenses are consistent or not.

Are you anxious about how you drift through life with no purpose but your own pleasure? Mary Oliver is there to tell you to do whatever feels good, and help you to feel good about doing it.

If I sound flippant, that’s because I’m trying to be fun, not because I despise the wisdom offered by any of these poets. Each of them answers their readers’ need for guidance with something meaningful. Each offers wisdom of the kind their readers require, and does so in a way that doesn’t frighten those readers away.

There are two important points to make about this fact. One, popular didactic poetry is not new: in 1943, Orwell wrote that “it is a fact that definitely popular poetry is usually gnomic or sententious.” In her introduction to an anthology of popular poetry from the early modern era, Victoria Moul noted that popular poems of the time:

“tend towards the generalizing and the impersonal in a way that is unfashionable today in literary circles, though in reality just as popular as ever. (Kipling’s ‘If—’, a poem in a moralizing tradition of English verse traceable directly to the sixteenth century, has twice been voted the UK’s favourite poem).”

Ella Wheeler Wilcox sold Poems of Passion by the boatload, but she is now largely forgotten (though people still quote her wisdom: “Laugh and the world laughs with you; weep and you weep alone”). Ella Hayley Grace and Lucas Jones aren’t a new phenomenon: they represent the survival of a long tradition of didactic poets whose work is written on water, but is much read before the river runs by.

Two, despite the unfashionable connotations clinging to the word “didactic,” much of the greatest poetry beloved in literary circles is didactic.

Larkin will tell you they fuck you up, your mom and dad. Auden will tell you that the error bred in the bone is to crave not universal love, but to be loved alone. Frost will tell you good fences make good neighbours, and nothing gold can stay. Pound will tell you that life slips by like a field mouse not shaking the grass. Hopkins will tell you that it is the blight man is born for you mourn for. Keats will tell you beauty is truth, truth beauty, and that is all you know or need to know. Milton will justify the ways of God to you, but will also present the infernal wisdom that it is better to rule in hell than serve in heaven. Shakespeare will offer you all sorts of sagacities, and you can pick which you like best.

For even the most literary, many of the quotes that will come most readily to mind will be treasured in large part because of the wisdom they contain.

However, great poetry need not be didactic. Coleridge’s “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” is frankly didactic; “Kubla Khan” is as free from didacticism as it is possible to be. Similarly, while Keats’ “Ode on a Grecian Urn” is didactic, his “Ode to a Nightingale” is not; Yeats’ “The Second Coming” is didactic (or is widely read as such), but “The Lake Isle of Innisfree,” “The Song of Wandering Aengus,” and “Sailing to Byzantium” are not. There is nothing wrong with poetry giving its reader knowledge of the world or wisdom, but didacticism is not necessary in order for poetry to be great.

Nor is only contemporary poetry popular. I have discussed the best-selling contemporary poets — but rivalling them among Amazon’s best-sellers are Homer, Sylvia Plath, John Milton, Dante Alighieri and Geoffrey Chaucer. Clearly, there is an appetite for literary poetry of the highest quality.

From the perspective of the contemporary poet, I think the lesson to be drawn from surveying the field of popular verse is to neither seek out nor avoid didacticism. Beginner poets often strain to deliver some great message, and the result can be silly and pompous. On the other hand, more experienced poets can chicken out by avoiding didacticism — never going too far, but also never going quite far enough, as Randall Jarrell put it.

False or forced wisdom is as inartistic as any other false or forced effect; but the forced avoidance of didacticism, where didacticism is appropriate, is nearly as foolish, as it can leave the poem on a smaller scale than its natural growth would determine.

The fact is, people do need wisdom, and wisdom is in scarce supply these days. Why not, when the occasion permits, tell your reader something true?

Daniel Cowper is the author of a book of poems, Grotesque Tenderness (McGill-Queen’s University Press) and The God of Doors (winner of the Frog Hollow Press chapbook contest). His newish book is Kingdom of the Clock, a verse novel, also published by McGill-Queen’s University Press. He is a contributing editor at New Verse Review and lives on a small island off the West Coast of Canada.

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