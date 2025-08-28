New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Chris Carstens
5h

Daniel, thank you for this loving and gracious retraction of your own proposition. May the Spirit always remind us that the God's world is more beautiful than we imagine in our clouded moments.

Chris Carstens

David Gosselin
16mEdited

Greetings from Montreal!

What a wonderful essay!!!

There are many quotable passages in this fine piece.

“The religious are always complaining about the special impiety of the age; artists are always denouncing their own times as philistine; the literary have been calling their contemporaries illiterate for centuries. This type of delusion is a fruit of the ever-bearing tree of human vanity; and there is no one so vain as a poet.”

The passages about your son’s early experiences of beauty were refreshing.

I’ll be cross-posting this to The Chained Muse readership and I hope to interview the author at some point for our poetry fireside chat series.

And it’s nice to see we have some truly discerning and inspired fellow Canadians out there. I never doubted it, but it’s nice to see folks coming out of the woodwork.

Kudos to NVR for publishing this.

