A snake being picked up by a man holding its tip, Australia. Photograph, 1900/1920. Public domain image .

“And if they’re northern, that makes it even worse.”—Morrissey.

Envy has many horrendous characteristics, just one of which is how quickly it ruins things. It’s a bee sting at a picnic. A jellyfish in the surf. There you are, walking through the bush, enjoying the scenery. Then you stand on a snake.

Years ago, on a croc farm tour in Far North Queensland, our guide shared the following factoid with the group: “You never need to worry about snakes, because almost all snakebites happen to men under the age of 25, usually between the elbow and wrist.” Now, this was a guy who also advised us that the best Valentine’s Day activity is scuba diving (“So she can’t talk your ear off!”), but it still feels to me like there’s wisdom in his half-true statistic.[1] Something about how misfortune can happen to anyone, but some people reach down to grab it, and those people are not to be pitied.

Everyone’s vulnerable to envy. Tram drivers, accountants, oncologists—anyone can step on a bee. But there are those of us who choose to live in close proximity to snakes. We exist in worlds where envy thrives. Where success is scarce, arbitrary, even inexplicable. Where hard work regularly goes unrewarded. Where it truly doesn’t matter what someone “deserves.” Politicians, actors, poets—we’re all just teenage boys reaching for a taipan.

I’m sure you think I’m overstating things with this snakebite analogy, but I’m also sure you’ve felt it. First, there’s the sting of the news: he got the prize, she got the publication, someone else’s name is at the top of that list. Next, there’s a slower, spreading discomfort: I’m fine…ok I’m not fine. Then come weeks, maybe months of living with a wound that aches, itches, and reopens at the slightest touch. To return to Morrissey: It should’ve been me. It could’ve been me. Everybody knows. Everybody says so.

First aid for snakebite differs slightly depending on bite location.[2] Leg and arm bites can be splinted and bandaged while waiting for the ambulance. Bites closer to the centre of the body—areas like the chest, abdomen, neck, or head—are more dangerous and difficult to treat. In these cases, the advice is simply to keep the victim calm and still until the ambulance arrives, at which point the paramedics will ask how this guy managed to get a snake to bite him on the head.

Envy also becomes more dangerous when it strikes close to the heart. I’m borrowing this idea from the Australian poet and philosopher Antonia Pont, a teacher and friend of mine, who borrows it from the Hungarian philosopher Ágnes Heller. Here’s how Antonia puts it in her 2019 essay on envy:

Envy always involves some sliver of identification. It’s what we can feel, without clocking that we’re feeling it, when we want some Thing that someone else has, and when that someone else is “someone like us.”

It’s not just the fact of a random other person having something we want. It’s that person’s proximity to us that makes the venom truly potent. The stranger with the fancy book deal is a bee sting, but the friend with the fancy book deal? Stay calm, keep still, wait for the ambulance.

It gets worse. Antonia goes on to say that our identification with the person we envy quickly becomes a feeling of “lack-in-us”, inflaming our sense of ourselves as less-than. “We pounce on and worry at the difference,” she says. If only I was a better writer. More talented. Had better habits. If only I was friends with the right people. If only I’d gone to the right school. We can’t be calm. We can’t stay still. The venom travels.

Antonia’s right about these aspects, but I want to complicate her ideas a little here. First, by adding that while envy is a simple reaction (and an involuntary one, which makes me wonder about its status as a deadly sin), it can also be an imaginative act.

A completely made up example: A good friend of mine—one of my precious few actual friends in poetry who happens to be my age and lives nearby—wins a gigantic writing grant I applied for. The money is to be used for travel, something I would very much like to do as the majority of my poetry friends live overseas. This news lands in my inbox on a random Tuesday morning. I feel sick for the rest of the day.

Part of this bad feeling is simply a reaction to information: My friend got the grant and I didn’t. But what makes this Tuesday properly unbearable is what I imagine on top of the information. I decide that from here on out, my friend’s life will be something like a fairytale. This trip of hers will be life-changing. It will lead to further prestige, glamourous friendships, and publication opportunities I can only fantasize about. All this is guaranteed to happen, just as I am guaranteed to spend the rest of my life running out of milk in suburban Melbourne. At this point, I’m too far gone to be interested in nuance, perspective, or facts.

Imagination inflames things. But then again, sometimes we don’t have to imagine. Sometimes, another person really does get everything we want, and their life really does change drastically for the better. When this happens, people will try to help by telling you envy is a gift.

Antonia approaches this next idea with due caution. She admits that, in limited cases, envy can teach us something about what we truly want. “I might need to clock a regret, as a step towards doing more of the thing I want to do,” she concedes, before quickly adding: “But regret and self-berating, as states to dwell in, rarely prove invigorating.” Envy might show us what we want, but it might also rob us of the will to move towards it.

I’ll go Antonia one better. Say envy does reveal my truest desires. Say I’m even invigorated by this, and end up learning to dance or following my truth to Bali. Delightful. But what about when envy reveals that what I actually want is to be younger, or to have started writing earlier in life, or to have more innate talent, or to have an entirely different history that leads to the kind of literary success only available to people whose careers peaked around 1955? This awareness is not a gift. It’s just more inflammation.

I’d even argue that when it comes to desire, envy distorts more often than it reveals. The decisions we make while envenomated are unlikely to be our sanest. Sure, you might end up getting somewhere, but it’s also likely you’ll end up in entirely the wrong place. You could work for years motivated by envy, climbing a ladder that’s against the wrong wall. (I’m speaking hypothetically, of course.)

The last thing I’ll say about envy is that it’s very embarrassing. And this might be its most horrendous characteristic.

Envy brings with it a certain nasty flavour of shame. It also leaves us wildly exposed. Trying to hide it is like trying to hide a crush, but unlike a crush, envy makes us hate every single thing associated with the person who has what we want. We try to avoid the topic, but given an opening, we start to rant. Now, everyone can see what it is we truly wanted, and all we can do is spotlight the fact that someone else got it, and we are obsessed. We might as well be crying on the internet.

I’ve been talking in fairly general terms so far, but I’m going to leave you with a specific story.

I’ve envied other poets for almost as long as I’ve been writing (there was a golden period at the start when I had no reference points and could therefore avoid all bad feelings, but that ended). This tendency has always made me a worse writer, not to mention a worse person. Of all the poets I know, I have envied at least half of them at some point, so when I tell you that Sarah Holland-Batt was the target of my envy for some years, please don’t email her, because you probably have been too. Or will be.

While I was still trying to get my poems into stapled magazines, Sarah’s first book was already out with a significant press. A celebrated follow up came soon after, then another collection, The Jaguar, which won one of Australia’s most sought-after literary prizes. Sarah wrote a regular poetry column for a national newspaper. She is a Fulbright scholar and a graduate of NYU. She is exactly my age.

When I look at it now, I don’t quite understand how I managed the sliver of identification—I suppose there was a time when it was possible to imagine a Fulbright landing in my lap for no reason at all. Or maybe it’s just the age thing. Whatever the case, I envied Sarah. A lot. I did eventually get over myself, but not because I had a sudden reversal of fortune or became more sanguine.

What happened was, I used to interview poets for my podcast, and gradually worked my way through most of the people currently publishing in Australia. Eventually, I came to Sarah. The Jaguar had just won the Stella, or was about to. I was apprehensive. Should I even interview her? Would the bad feelings leak out? Was I about to cry on the internet?

The minute we started talking, I felt Sarah’s warmth, charm, sincerity, and above all, her goodwill towards poets and love for poetry. Not for the first time, I realized I’d been a complete idiot. I’d wasted years thinking the wrong things about a person I could’ve learned from, who might even have been able to help me, and who I immediately admired. (Admiration—envy’s enlightened cousin.)

Since that conversation, I’ve tried to get The Jaguar into as many hands as possible. It’s not always true that the best book wins the prize, but in this case, the Stella judges chose a killer.

I wish I had more stories like this one, but I don’t. I don’t have a first aid certificate, nor any practical strategies to help you with envy’s sting. All I can do is sit with you until the ambulance arrives, distracting you with stories about how I, too, have reached for the taipan.

[1] Between 2000 and 2016, 74% of Australian snakebite deaths occurred in men, but the majority of these men were middle aged, and only a fifth were trying to pick the snake up.

[2] Don’t forget you’re reading this in a literary journal.

Alice Allan produced the long-running podcast Poetry Says and is a co-host on SLEERICKETS. Her debut collection The Empty Show was shortlisted for the Anne Elder Award. Her work has appeared in Best of Australian Poems, Sydney Review of Books, HEAT, and Australian Book Review. She is a contributing editor at New Verse Review.