New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Matthew Buckley Smith's avatar
Matthew Buckley Smith
19h

For being such a warm and decent person, Alice is excruciatingly good at describing what it's like to be a bad person. Few notifications as gratifying as a new essay by our girl.

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Isabella Hsu's avatar
Isabella Hsu
18h

This is excellent!

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