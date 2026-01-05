Charles Martin, The Khayyam Suite . Johns Hopkins University Press, 2025.

Review by Maryann Corbett

A while ago, someone I followed on social media posted a message to poets: “Y’all better stop writing poems about tree bark ’cuz we in an EMERGENCY.” And although I didn’t agree, I understood. It does feel like a time for deadly seriousness, the sort of time in which poetry’s ability to deal with pain is especially vital and any energy spent on pure art seems a frivolity.

Yet there’s plenty of criticism that asserts that the real heart of poem making is not seriousness but delight. Consider, for example, Amit Majmudar, who titles his collection of critical essays The Great Game, or Dana Gioia and his major essay “Poetry as Enchantment.” Or even Philip Larkin’s much-quoted outburst, “Oh, for Christ’s sake, one doesn’t study poets! You read them, and think, ‘That’s marvelous, how is it done, could I do it?’ And that’s how you learn.”

So I make no apology, even in these serious times, for introducing two books of poetry devoted to two different types of delight: a younger poet’s absolute romp, and an older poet’s measured enjoyment of forms, especially of one particular form.

The names alone in Austin Allen’s title announce that this is going to be an unserious undertaking, and the nineteenth-century-style sub-subtitle, which begins “Selections from the Poetical Memoirs . . .” leaves no doubt: this is an entertainment. The Travels of Blad J. Garamond is Allen’s second full-length book, and it follows a fun-loving first collection, Pleasures of the Game, winner of the Anthony Hecht Prize. It has the proper features of a novel in verse: plot and character and skilled versecraft, its individual poems strung into a narrative by “Commentary by the Author’s Faithful Assistant.”

Since the quality of the verse is the main reason one chooses a book of formal poetry, I’ll begin with that. In this book, Allen’s most interesting uses of rhyme are in patterns that appear, not in clear rhyme schemes, but in patterns that chime irregularly across stanzas:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Mother a ballroom dancer, radio engineer, believer in broad hats and vermilion scarves. Stopped at one child for the sake of her career, then had a career as fitful as her child. Became a hobbyist. Built luminous-dialed equipment in our den, kept one ear glued to chatter from the Kremlin or from fishing wharves. . . . (“Sketches from Childhood”)

These are sometimes so far apart that they escape notice until the closer ones clue you that you should have been paying attention. Every so often there’s a marvelously disjointed pairing like “quaff” with “jacked off,” “English” and “singlish.” There are plenty of heroic couplets and regular abab pentameters but with ample variety.

Onward to the characters: Blad, our protagonist; Geneviève, the beloved he pursues; and the Rival in love, who remains nameless. All begin as Edwardian pastiche, Sherlock Holmes-derived near-parody. As set out in “Dramatis Personae,” they seem to belong in a costume drama designed for Britbox. Blad is the focus, introduced thus:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Globetrotter, gambler, connoisseur, collector, paramour, dabbler, duelist, bibliophile. Fond of the Windsor knot, the Oxford comma, the impromptu cocktail and the opportune remark . . .

Geneviève’s sketch is similar:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Equestrian, cosmologist, cinephile, spy. Black velvet. Garnet bracelet. Gimlet eye. Commands the tongues of nearly all the nations. . . .

The Rival gets two lines, clearly from the point of view of Blad:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Said to be handsome. Skilled, one must admit, at swordplay. Part-time lawyer. Full-time shit.

As a narrator with first-person limitations, Blad does grow, as the strange story progresses, to have real emotions, genuine longings, ennuis and longueurs. Geneviève is less fully real, as may be fitting for a mysterious, unattainable femme fatale. What we learn of her in her own words comes in only six pages of the book: a poem of fragmentary observations and a set of disconnected prose Pensées, nearly at the book’s end.

The Rival seems undeveloped by comparison: we learn a bit about his youthful nastiness in a fencing competition, but we don’t hear his own voice until late in the book, and only briefly. Readers should be alert to the fact that the book’s section entitled “Interlude” is suddenly in a voice different from Blad’s.

The author’s Editor counts as a fourth character. He rises above his role as a plot device for knitting the poems into a narrative by injecting tone with comments like “[Composed in unusually swift, emphatic penstrokes.]” And yes, typefaces figure in the characterization: Blad speaks (naturally) in Garamond, while Ms. Sans-Serif, when she speaks in her own voice, pronounces in Avenir, a sans-serif face.

Discussing plot in this review will be tricky, as I can’t do it justice without spoilers. Skip the next several paragraphs—and the very end of the review—if you prefer your mysteries unsullied. The story is strange, meandering, a little wacky. Told mostly in the voice of Blad, it begins in medias res and in blank verse with these lines—

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published She left me in style. Absconded in the night. Hopped into a gondola—I mean the kind hot-air balloons have (but this was in Venice)— flourished a knife and cut the mooring ropes. . . . (“Au Voyage”)

—so that the very first act in the action is that the heroine leaves, which augurs pretty clearly the kinds of precipitous turns that fill this plot. Then it backtracks to the narrator’s rather dramatic premature birth and his childhood meeting and early romance with Geneviève, and the appearance of the Rival. There follows a wild array of travels global, historical, experiential, theatrical, and in outer space, with brief joyful reunions, and a wedding from which both parties flee. Then come the memories and regrets. The all-over-the-map quality of Blad’s adventures allows for constant surprise and the insertion of lots of academic trivia, like Fermat’s last theorem and Erdős numbers.

If I were to grouse about some aspect of Travels, it would be about the absurdist quality of its progress, its plot that whangs back and forth without apparent logic. After some consideration I grant that absurdity is the only mode that fits. Of course there’s no Hallmark ending. What there is requires this Spoiler Alert:

The last we hear of Blad, after a page clearly labeled “The End,” is titled “Palinode” and begins thus:

APPREHENDED – A local man living under the name “Blad J. Garamond” and claiming to be the heir of a London finance mogul was arrested today on charges of fraud, forgery, imposture, obscenity, blasphemy, malfeasance, misfeasance, nonfeasance . . .

So it was all a fantasy, but whose? Given the assorted “not your real name” hints throughout the story—which flash on lightbulb-style once one reaches this closure—the story could have ended no other way. It’s not in any sense a resolution, but rather a sort of fading away, like those spirits in Act 4 of The Tempest who vanish into thin air.

Definitely not vanishing, even in his ninth decade, is Charles Martin, who has now published, if my count is correct, seven full-length collections of poems plus three volumes of translations and a critical edition of Catullus. His career full of honors is summarized at the websites of the Poetry Foundation and the Academy of American Poets as well as a Wikipedia article.

This seventh book, The Khayyam Suite, is in two parts. The first is like his other collections, a miscellany of his dependably witty, musical, thoughtful, and incisive verse. I’ve called both books in this review types of delight, and the delight in this case is variety. Much of the variety is musical: there are sonnets of several types, a ballade, a villanelle. Besides the abundant iambic pentameter, there are alcaics and amphibrachs, tetrameter and fourteeners. There’s a wide tonal range: arch and bitter in “On Capital,” one of my favorites:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You only have to walk through Hudson Yards To understand that inequality Isn’t a problem that the Overlords Have given time or thought or energy Of any kind to solving recently . . .

Or purely silly in “On the Problems of Bears”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Bears are frustrated by their lack of speech. Their claws leave blackboards shrieking for repairs, And that’s why bears are seldom asked to teach And almost never get Distinguished Chairs . . .

Or unironic and loving in “For Jennifer in Her Illness,” one of the few poems here that uses a lyric I that seems to be the poet’s own voice.

Some of the poems demand from the reader wide reading, long historical memory, skillful online sleuthing, or all three. Do you know your Tarzan (“Tarzan to His Secret Sharer”)? your T.S. Eliot paired with Mary Tyler Moore (“Madame Sosostris Strikes Out”)? Or the particulars of Richard Nixon’s date of resignation and place of residence (“A Man of 1974”)? Maybe you were reminded in 2024, the fiftieth anniversary of that event. If not, have fun with the lookup.

Much, though, is immediately enjoyable. For me, the standout among the poems in this first group is “Random Sestina.” Among examples of a form too easy to overuse, this is the rare one that chooses as its repetends plain words that it keeps unvaried, without substituting homophones or straining syntax, and at the same time says something thoughtful about choice and chance in the making of a poem.

Naturally, from an acclaimed classicist, there are renderings from Greek and Latin: three translations from Sappho and two from Horace. One of them, “To Leuconoe,” begins the book. A heptameter rendering of Horace I.11, it urges the addressee not to worry about approaching death:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Stop seeking what the gods prohibit us from apprehending, Leuconoe—the date on which it all comes to an ending. . . .

Set before the two main sections, it might be the book’s guiding commentary, from and for an aging poet, and for his readers.

But the book is named for the long sequence that makes up the second half of the book. It’s a suite of four collections of rubais—the form we most associate with the name Omar Khayyam—set off at its beginning, middle and end by a ghazal.

The ghazals, and of course the title, make clear that all these are to be taken as a whole: the ghazals are named “Ghazal on Setting Out,” “Ghazal of the Journey Itself,” and “Ghazal on Coming to Conclusions.” But apart from these framing devices, each rubaiyat is its own very separate work, meandering across forty numbered quatrains, tracing its several themes loosely across its length. Each one, for all its wandering, has a lengthy, connected argument, so that it’s difficult to give the full sense of any one of them with short excerpts, but I’ll try. The first, entitled “You Summon Me . . .” from its opening line, is a monologue in a voice that makes itself identifiable immediately:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You summon me from silence like a Muse, And without even asking, freely use The form I made my own, my Rubaiyat , On any subject matter that you choose!

In its winding way, it discusses (with a listener who seems to be a poet and translator) the many translations of the Rubaiyat, the problems of translation itself, originality and what it means, the fleeting nature of poetic reputation, and even uncertainty about just who Omar Khayyam was:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 23 / Was I an orthodox Mohammedan Or sceptic of the atheistic clan; A Sufi whirling in the outer reaches, Or Greek-inflected epicurean, 24 / A moony sybarite, always in love? Push, as it happened, never came to shove: never had to choose just one of them, Being, as one is, most of the above.

It ends with the only wisdom the beleaguered poet can lean on:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 39 / Using the worn-out tools that you have come by, As well as those that you yourself supply From your own toolkit, do as you are able To keep it going; your inability 40 / And the likelihood that you will be forsaken, Are unimportant here, are to be taken For granted, when what only matters is The dialogue with others you awaken.

The three other rubaiyat groups are similar, but not the same: although each uses an I, that I isn’t foregrounded as a real character but more like a universal mind. (I recently saw the phrase “intimacy with absence” used to describe another poet’s work, and it seems to apply here.) In the sequence “So Many Hiding,” the speaker addresses, allusively by talking of a game of hide-and-seek, death and the human need for both privacy and connection. In “Windows or Mirrors . . .” the themes are appearances and believability; in “This Time Machine . . .” they’re time, mortality, and uncertainty. My lists are not exhaustive.

I have one small gripe: while Fitzgerald’s example has made it customary to number each rubai, in this case that numbering makes for stumbles when the sense enjambs between rubaiyat stanzas. This is about as minor a nit as a critic can pick. Although the book’s final ghazal-ending line reads “And here Nitram Selrahc ceases to sing at the end,” I’m banking on my interpretation that only the book is ended, and Charles Martin still has plenty to sing about.

Maryann Corbett is the author of six books of poems, most recently The O in the Air from Colosseum Books / Franciscan University Press. Her work has appeared in Beloit Poetry Journal, Ecotone, Image, Rattle, and many other journals, and in anthologies like Measure for Measure: An Anthology of Poetic Meters and Best American Poetry. She is a past winner of the Richard Wilbur Award and the Willis Barnstone Translation Prize.