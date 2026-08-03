New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Mary's avatar
Mary
21h

Thank you for this insightful review. The excerpts from the poems are especially appreciated!

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Lee Harlin Bahan's avatar
Lee Harlin Bahan
1d

Thanks, Ned, for this review of books by two of our national treasures. I miss you and Jane desperately, and anxiously await your upcoming appearances on Al Basile's Poems On.

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