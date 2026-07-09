New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Karen D'Anselmi's avatar
Karen D'Anselmi
1d

This is so helpful. Many thanks!

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Michael Preedy's avatar
Michael Preedy
3h

Very much enjoyed reading this. And the examples from Shakespeare and Bishop are both great. I got to thinking of another of Will’s sonnets, #29: “Yet in these thoughts myself almost despising, / Haply I think on thee, and then my state.” The “yet” comes at the start of line 9. Is that still an example of a Volta if it comes in the middle of the poem?

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