Issue 3.2: Translations is now available at www.newversereview.com.

You can also download the issue as a pdf by clicking the button below:

New Verse Review 3.2: Translations-Spring 2026 858KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

When we encounter problems of understanding or other issues caused by language differences, it is common for us to employ a simple metaphor: the barrier. Like a fence or a wall, an unknown language keeps us out. Ignorance of a foreign tongue doesn’t just prevent us from understanding individual words and phrases, it denies us entry into another culture, another way of thinking, another world. As there is no one who understands all human languages, the language barrier is something that, sooner or later, stops us all. Making it through this heavily defended barrier is possible, but only by following in the footsteps of a guide who has the experience and expertise needed to find the crossing points that lead to the other side of the wall.

This special translation-themed issue of New Verse Review features formal poetry from around the world. Even someone with a rudimentary knowledge of world literature will know that the poetic traditions of the world have employed form of one kind or another for millennia at least, but, in modern times, the elevation of free verse in the West and the cultural dominance of the United States have pushed “formless” poetry into every corner of the globe. Like many of those who enjoy reading and writing poetry in form, we have long wondered what our counterparts are up to in other languages; who is keeping the flame of form burning outside of the anglosphere?

For this special issue, we reached out to literary translators doing excellent work in a wide variety of languages with a request that, admittedly, would be difficult to accomplish. We didn’t just want to be guided through formal poetry from around the world, we wanted to feature only the work of living poets. Before they could even engage in their craft, these translators had to find poets in their languages who are currently writing in form. After completing that first difficult task, they faced the challenge of taking excellent poems from one language and rendering them into beautiful English poetry. This challenge, as Stephen Sartarelli pointed out in the translator’s note to his translation of Umberto Saba’s Songbook (Canzoniere), “is one of the most daunting a literary translator ever has to face.” The translators whose work is featured in this issue accepted that challenge and brought considerable talent and skill to their work.

In this issue, we are featuring poetry written in 15 languages, by 19 poets, rendered into English by 19 different translators, sometimes alone, and sometimes as translator teams. You will encounter the familiar and expected—from the Italian sonnet to the Japanese tanka—as well as the unfamiliar and unexpected—from the Swahili mashairi to the Armenian haiku. We hope that you will enjoy exploring this collection as much as we have, and be grateful for those translators who have taken the time to guide us across seemingly inaccessible barriers into beautiful new worlds.

Sincerely,

D. A. Cooper and Mary Grace Mangano

Here are ten sample poems. Author and translator bios are available in the issue:

Hiwot Tadesse and Chris Beckett

A translation from the Amharic of “One day” by Bedilu Wakjira

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Back when we could never spare a minute, we thought one day was where we’d meet. If we were still here when the clouds had flown and winter slept, when a new day dawned with no more curses on our heads, only the sun… we would laugh at Time and beat the bastard at his own game: so we made a date! But what can I do now? You gave me a one day rendez-vous, so however tired of life I grow, I have to stick around for you.

Victoria Moul

A Translation from the French of “The circular horizon” by Souleymane Diamanka

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I sought for the circular horizon of the islands I found only a sky closed off by illusions I sought the horizon arching in desire And the muses in the night making their incursions The artist and the public like opposites attract A clean breath of air amid all the pollution Like an archaeologist, his ear to the earth Searches for treasure as some kind of solution I walked until day over a dead volcano At each of my steps the sound of eruption I exchanged glances and each glance bore a dream But one by one their eyes were averted in revulsion This is how it happens that hopes have come to die Dazzled by the glare and fire of seduction The freest of souls breaks the rules of engagement But even the eagle has a fear of restriction On the road to oneself or on the way to India Each interpretation grants certain assumptions The world speaks of art as you speak of your exes Like a house lying empty after an eviction It’s a natural instinct, the heart wants to help Without a discount voucher or advertised reduction To encounter the world, you bring people together If you want results, you have to make connections Life has no price, it is the perfect setting Far from the roar of neon, the dance of corruption The heart of a lover, the skill of a craftsman The distance covered depends on the momentum Philosophy sits weeping, stifled in her rags Singled out and mocked for stumbling elocution Whether we let her drop or stop to leave a comment So many communities so far from a communion Once upon a time was the final tale of all Witnessing the words designed for mutilation Luxury vulgarity, indecency's ascension The poor taste of Rome in the days of the centurions They sign contracts the way you’d seal a deal VAT submissions, working out deductions I sought the circular horizon of the islands I found only a sky closed off by illusions.

A. E. Stallings

A Translation from the Greek of “As Ever, Centaurs” by Yiannis Doukas

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Many nations she has ruled, Victoria, beneath her crown, And customs, peoples, she has schooled, Before this square of ill renown. Enough: myths fade, and it’s no joke Reviving them. At the Lapiths’ feast, Wine the seducer, at a stroke Made wedding, farce; our nature, beast. Find the culprit in the crowd, Barren lady, heirless queen, Seeking the meal he is allowed: The chickpea, and the shriveled bean. O Theseus, king and immigrant, Whose city is this that you rent?

Michael Weingrad

A Translation from the Hebrew of “Demon” by Rita Kogan

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I dug a pit in a forest glade to entrap a demon there. I took whetstone to a dull blade and honed it sharp as fire. At midnight I went out to gather oleander and nettles, My harvest done, I plucked their leaves and stripped their petals. The pit was covered over with rushes, the oleander steeped; the one who spoke falsely will wish his promises had been kept. For when he comes to me at night he will stumble and be caught. I’ll serve that false one deadly brew, And make my demon true.

George Szirtes

A Translation from the Hungarian of “Aquarium” by Anna T. Szabó

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Round and round the dark aquarium Swim the dead that you have known, Who every night run out of breath, And break to the surface, racked and blown. But what will quench their thirst for life Once your vigilant flame dies down? You glimpse their faces in quick light And, like them, sink again and drown.

Seiji Hakui

A Translation from the Japanese of Three Tankas About Flowers and Rain by Ryosuke Yabuuchi

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 1. There in this world are fingertips that think of rain when they feel the cold of a flower they pick up. 2. I want a snake and a path dark and narrow, a rainy path where everything blossoms. 3. Rains, cherry blossoms, and conversations with you, all peeling off like scales. From the collection Weathering of the Heart .

Dick Davis

A Translation from the Persian of “W for War (3)” by Fatemeh Shams

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In memory of Aziz and the children of war in Kobane How hard it was to stay alive In the war, the bullets’ rain, When everywhere they looked Were death and darkness and pain They had to pack and leave And travel to who-knows-where To a geography unknown, That was anywhere but there Behind them their lost home Was black with ash, ahead A hard uneven road And the flood of those who fled His shoulders carried a child His arms were around another, Behind them ran a third Like a mound that dust-clouds smother Their mother was following them A mountain of silence and dread, Eye to eye with the war, tears flowed Like pomegranate juice, blood-red. Ah, but the war was brutal Destroying her hopes with fear, Stealing her children’s joy With its thuggish, violent sneer. Three children-one didn’t smile, Three children-one had a fever, They were homeless and silent now Like a poem unheard forever By the side of the road, bewildered By the kindness of the sun, Perhaps someone would come And see him there, someone... War came in the shape of a man, Death came in the form of the sun His eyes were fixed on the sky, frozen Forever, and seeing no one And then he saw nothing forever, And forever now he kept His silence, and closed his infant eyes On the crimes around him, and slept. Note: This is the third of three poems dealing with war. Kobane is a mainly Kurdish town in the north of Syria that was besieged by ISIS forces in 2014. The capture of the town and its surrounding villages caused the flight of an estimated 400,000 refugees. This translation originally printed in The Mirror of My Heart: A Thousand Years of Persian Poetry by Women (Penguin, 2021). Reproduced with permission.

Boris Dralyuk

A Translation from the Russian of an Untitled Poem by Julia Nemirovskaya

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A humble little spirit dwells within me. How does it not feel cramped here? Hard to say. Hedgehog of twilight, fur of the nocturnal, it bats its lashes, gilds the break of day. I sense it in my chest, can’t help but smile— it’s rummaging for something in my heart. The tiny paws may scratch a bit. Oh well, its gift is worth the pain, so let it smart. It gives me life—pulls in the thick, sweet substance of food and wine, the moon with streaks of light. With it inside, even the stomach-turning sheer nothingness of nothing brings no fright.

Rhina Espaillat

A Translation from the Spanish of “Angel of Stone” by César Sánchez Beras

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published for Alfred Facing the stone, a hammer in his hands, a melancholy man strives to undress beauty herself, and make those sorrows less that wound the shining marble where he stands. Facing the rock, he begins work: a yearning toward that primeval matter, the first clay; alchemy—genius grieving—is the way, the key that guides him to the last returning. And in this game with room for only two, in which the endless work that God must do becomes the shared obsession of all men— too long a labor for one life alone— man wrests the angel forth out of the stone, and captures death in granite once again. Note: This poem was written for Alfred Moskowitz, the translator’s late husband.

Richard Prins

A Translation from the Swahili of “Lion and Cat” by Jacob Ngumbau Julius