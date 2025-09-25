NVR Contributing Editor Daniel Cowper Continues His Series on (the Writing) Life

I grew up in the rural Pacific Northwest, where natural beauty abounds but fine art is harder to find than good Ethiopian food. As a result, when I visit a metropolis like Paris or New York, I like to spend as many hours as I can in the company of great art.

I have noticed something strange often happens to me after a day at an art museum. Leaving on the subway, some of my fellow passengers (whether they are old, young, attractive or the contrary) will interest and stir me aesthetically as if they were living sculptures or portraits. For a few hours, I will continue, involuntarily, to see faces and shapes not as mere individuals but as artistic objects; my mind having been trained by the museum’s sculptures and paintings to look for artistic merit in my surroundings.

How long each day's attunement to artistic beauty takes to exhaust itself seems to be in proportion to how much I’m moved by the art I see: a greater force imparts greater momentum. Once you start noticing a certain kind of beauty, it’s hard to stop.

Another experience of this sort of aesthetic landslide is expressed by the dying pastor John Ames in Marilynne Robinson’s Gilead, who finds himself perceiving more of the beauty of the world as he prepares to leave it:

I really can’t tell what’s beautiful anymore. I passed two young fellows on the street the other day. I know who they are, they work at the garage. They’re not churchgoing, either one of them, just decent rascally young fellows who have to be joking all the time, and there they were, propped against the garage wall in the sunshine, lighting up their cigarettes. They’re always so black with grease and so strong with gasoline I don’t know why they don’t catch fire themselves. They were passing remarks back and forth the way they do and laughing that wicked way they have. And it seemed beautiful to me.

Ames' perception of beauty in these “young fellows” arises largely from a deepening understanding and sympathy for those he sees; but of course a simple soul can perceive beauty without that kind of acuity. As well as those who are approaching death, the very young who are encountering the world for the first time have a natural perception of its beauty — though for an infant, beauty is perceived mostly through its sensory and passionate dimensions.

Our first son was born after protracted labour; in his total exhaustion he could not suckle. He rapidly lost a fifth of his birth weight. Emily was also exhausted and in pain from the emergency caesarean section that had finally brought our baby into the light of day. I did not know what to do with the boy while she rested, so I picked up The Poet’s Tongue (a wonderful anthology selected by W.H. Auden and John Garrett), and read aloud at random, beginning with the Cantemus Domino:

Then sang Moses and the children of Israel this song unto the Lord, and spake, saying, I will sing unto the Lord, for he hath triumphed gloriously: the horse and his rider hath he thrown into the sea. The Lord is my strength and my song, and he is become my salvation: he is my God, and I will prepare him an habitation; my father’s God, and I will exalt him.

As I read aloud that sacred poem, I glanced into the face of my emaciated, exhausted little son. He was beaming with the first smile he ever shared with me. Even in his extreme infancy he naturally rejoiced in the combination of beautiful words, and the love with which they were spoken.

In “Love Calls Us to the Things of This World,” Richard Wilbur describes a person waking to see laundry on a line, billowed out in the wind. The speaker’s heart turns first to the disembodied beauties of heaven, then back to the embodied beauties of earth:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Let there be clean linen for the backs of thieves; Let lovers go fresh and sweet to be undone, And the heaviest nuns walk in a pure floating Of dark habits, keeping their difficult balance.

What Wilbur shows in that poem is how love calls to us through an apprehension of beauty. He identifies a feedback loop: perceiving the beauty of something calls us to love it; and loving a thing orients us towards a perception and celebration of its beauty.

That feedback loop between love and beauty is at the heart of God’s answer to Job’s suffering, to bring up another sacred poem. On a literal level, the Book of Job draws a contrast between God’s power and omniscience on one hand, and Job’s impotence and ignorance on the other. The logic of God’s speech is obvious: “You don’t understand suffering — why would you? You don’t understand much of anything!” But there is a less obvious implication: God expresses his love for creation (and implicitly, for Job) by celebrating its beauty in poetry:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Do you give the horse its strength or clothe its neck with a flowing mane? Do you make it leap like a locust, striking terror with its proud snorting? It paws fiercely, rejoicing in its strength, and charges into the fray. It laughs at fear, afraid of nothing; it does not shy away from the sword. The quiver rattles against its side, along with the flashing spear and lance. In frenzied excitement it eats up the ground; it cannot stand still when the trumpet sounds.”

You don’t talk about a horse like that unless you love it. But that love is not partisan; God’s questioning of Job brings together descriptions of predator and victim: first celebrating the gallantry of the horse and the human army in battle, then next rejoicing in the soaring eagle, who feeds its eaglets on the flesh of men and horses slain on the battlefield:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Does the eagle soar at your command and build its nest on high? It dwells on a cliff and stays there at night; a rocky crag is its stronghold. From there it looks for food; its eyes detect it from afar. Its young ones feast on blood, and where the slain are, there it is.”

The implication is that God is on the side of both the hunter and the hunted; on the side of those straining to live, and those whose livelihood is death. On the one hand, God helps the lions and ravens in their hunt for meat:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Do you hunt the prey for the lioness and satisfy the hunger of the lions When they crouch in their dens or lie in wait in a thicket? Who provides food for the raven When its young cry out to God and wander about for lack of food?”

On the other hand, God speaks as if he were midwife and nursery maid to the wild goats and deer that are the lions’ prey and the carrion of the raven:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "Do you know when the mountain goat gives birth? Do you watch when the doe bears her fawn? Do you count the months till they bear? Do you know the time they give birth? They crouch down and bring forth their young; their labor pains are ended. Their young thrive and grow strong in the wilds; they leave and do not return."

In God’s response to Job, what is expressed through beauty is the idea of a divine intimacy with creation; a divine love for all things; a divine understanding of all things; and a divine participation in every joy and sorrow that mortality involves. It is an idea whose beauty transcends the beauty of the images and concepts that have expressed it.

What I’m driving at (and have now arrived at by way of an appeal to no less of an authority than Holy Writ) is more an ethical than aesthetic conclusion: that the attitude of the artist should be one that, so far as possible, imitates the attitude of the Creator as expressed in the Book of Job. Understanding, love, and sympathetic participation are the main structural components of this approach.

I have argued this point a priori, but for me, this ethic is the fruit of personal experience. Where I have been happiest with my writing is where I have a sympathetic love, and an understanding that includes both sides of the question. On the other hand, I have begun many poems that I had to later abandon because I could not understand their subject deeply enough, or did not love the subject enough. I once wrote a satire about an self-promotional anthropologist indifferent to the humanity of the people he is studying, but my lack of sympathy with the main character (although I could understand and even love him) made it artistically worthless.

In my experience, love without understanding produces superficial and sentimental writing; understanding without love produces writing that is superficial and graceless; understanding and love without sympathy is superficial and alienated. Only a combination of those three exertions makes the kind of literature that I like best, and aim to make.

Most who make art, have implicitly or explicitly, some ethic that shapes its creation. It can be an interesting critical exercise to discern the creative ethic of a book or a poem: it is easy to find those whose ethic amounts to “the customer is always right;” or Yum Yum’s “Oh pray make no mistake, we are not shy,” and there are some guided by the more stern “Amicus Plato, sed magis amica veritas.”

An artist may or may not formulate an ethic, but I doubt whether much good art has ever been created without an ethic of some kind to shape its creation. But I believe as an artistic practice grows, it is natural for a creative ethic to emerge. Now you know mine.

Daniel Cowper is the author of a book of poems, Grotesque Tenderness (McGill-Queen’s University Press) and The God of Doors (winner of the Frog Hollow Press chapbook contest). His new book is Kingdom of the Clock, a verse novel, also published by McGill-Queen’s University Press. He is a contributing editor at New Verse Review and lives on a small island off the West Coast of Canada.