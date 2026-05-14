New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Katherine's avatar
Katherine
29m

Great article, thank you!

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David Ehrenman's avatar
David Ehrenman
39m

This essay pairs finely with last week’s post on popular poetry, where we read: “There is nothing wrong with poetry giving its reader knowledge of the world or wisdom, but didacticism is not necessary for poetry to be great.” Poetry, even in its contemporary form, retains this quality of wisdom-seeking. Samuel Johnson (referenced here with his excellent “Vanity” poem) plays on Horace’s standard for poetry, saying good poetry helps us to “enjoy or endure.” Pithy wisdom is best couched in embodied experience where we can learn narratively as well as didactically.

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