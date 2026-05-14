If there is one piece of writing advice that stays with me from high school English class, it is show, don’t tell. Looking back, no matter what type of assignment was in question—whether it was an essay, story, or poem—my teachers were insistent that the best writing favored illustration over explanation. An argument was stronger than an assertion, action was more powerful than exposition, sensory detail was more evocative than a statement.

Few pieces of advice have proven more reliable over the years than show, don’t tell, and now that I am an ELA teacher, I have become a meek evangelist of the received wisdom, spreading the gospel of textual evidence and the concrete image. As something of a contrarian, I cringe slightly to hear myself touting a catchphrase, but I haven’t found a more memorable way to express the same principle. I am a voice, crying in the wilderness of my classroom: Make way! Step aside and let the truth speak for itself! Repent of your telling, and show!

My main consolation has been that, even as far as received wisdom goes, show, don’t tell seems to have a strong pedigree. It goes at least as far back as 1886, when Anton Chekov said: “Don’t tell me the moon is shining; show me the glint of light on broken glass.” Reading Horace recently, however, I was a bit dismayed to find the ancient Roman spreading a slightly different literary message. “Poetry wants to instruct or else to delight,” he tells us, in the most famous line of his Ars Poetica: “Or better still, to delight and instruct at once.” Visions of a tattered copy of The Pilgrim’s Progress and Edgar Lee Masters’ verse flashed before my eyes. Horace thought that literature could, and even should, teach something? Would I have to consign this revered Roman to the didactic dustbin, along with all the other long-dead moralists who felt the liberty to leave a sagely, quotable couplet on the lips of the reader?

Luckily, the rest of the treatise nuances that most-pithy statement. Having made allowance for the rare mic-drop maxim, He cautions the poet to make instruction succinct “so the mind can quickly seize on what’s being taught and hold it,” and then quickly returns to the main subject of the Ars Poetica: what yields “delight to the heart and mind.” As Horace makes clear time and again, the delights of poetry primarily lie in the recognition of truth observed. A bad poet, intent on displaying his own profundity, may play the prophet, dazzling his audience with convoluted imagery, but his “fantasies are like a sick man’s raving dreams.” A good poet will make poems from what he knows. In order to delight his audience, the poet ought “to stay close to actuality” and “take familiar things and make poetry of them.” Horace believes that the audience will be more gratified—if perhaps less impressed—by the work of a poet who makes knowledge his limit:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published it’s even true that a rather hum-drum play so long as there’s truth of observation shown if only in certain passages, can often hold the attention better and give more pleasure than pretty-sounding verses empty of meaning.”

Especially worth noting here is the word shown. When Horace informs us that truth of observation gives pleasure, he does not mean that audiences attend his plays hoping to receive a philosophical discourse in rhyming couplets. His audiences and ours are not so different as that. Rather, he seems to be saying: what delights an audience is to experience the truth, to witness it, whether on a stage (in Horace’s case) or in the imagination. It is no surprise, then, that when given the choice between plays that are acted out or narrated, he prefers the former, because “generally speaking the mind is more excited / by what it actually sees with its own eyes / than by what comes in through the avenue of the ears.”

Translation: Overall, it is better to show than tell.

***

When it comes to poetry, however, there is something about the advice show, don’t tell that worries me—and though, as I admitted earlier, I’m a contrarian by nature, I don’t think my disposition is the only reason for those worries. In fact, I think my hesitation arises from what I’ve learned about the development of English verse over the last few centuries. While, from one angle, that development could be construed as a laudable movement away from telling and towards showing—away from preachiness and toward experience—it also seems that the increased emphasis placed on the visual element of poetry has coincided with the neglect, or at least narrowing, of poetry’s aural possibilities. To demonstrate this, I’ll take us on a brief tour of the major movements in English verse since the 18th century.

In the Augustan Age, the veritable apotheosis of poetic telling, the greatest talents in English verse were writing extensive treatises with titles like “An Essay on Criticism” and “The Vanity of Human Wishes.” While the works of Samuel Johnson and Alexander Pope and their contemporaries remain well-worth reading for their memorable, wise, and often humorous proverbs, they primarily appeal to the mind through the ear—that is, by explaining reality through intelligent turns of phrase, as opposed to portraying experience in a way that allows the truth to be observed with the mind’s eye.

While the Romantics made headway against the 18th century’s rationalism by emphasizing the role of the imagination and will, their verse often devolved into an exhortatory mode hardly preferable to the logic-chopping of their predecessors. Consider the following stanzas taken from Longfellow’s “A Psalm of Life,” which I believe illustrate the Victorians’ penchant for the motivational speech:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Tell me not, in mournful numbers, Life is but an empty dream! For the soul is dead that slumbers, And things are not what they seem. Life is real! Life is earnest! And the grave is not its goal; Dust thou art, to dust returnest, Was not spoken of the soul. Not enjoyment, and not sorrow, Is our destined end or way; But to act, that each to-morrow Find us farther than to-day.

We can hardly blame the poet for not wishing to be told that life is an empty dream. But notice how he responds—namely, with the same Puritan preachiness that he has, no doubt, encountered in his opponents. He merely asserts that life is not as dismal as his rather dismal counterparts have often asserted. Telling was still the poetic modus operandi of the day.

With the onset of World War I, tastes and sympathies shifted radically away from the decorous, moralistic verse of the Victorian period and toward another sort of poetry altogether, a tradition which drew on the Eastern traditions that prized restrained, concise description. Following the lead of Ezra Pound, the Imagists—as the group came to be called—brought to poetry the sensibility of the visual artist, only trading in the painter’s canvas for the human imagination. William Carlos Williams’ “The Great Figure” demonstrates the deftness with which, in a few well-chosen words, the most talented of the Imagists could conjure a scene rich with sensory detail:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Among the rain and lights I saw the figure 5 in gold on a red firetruck moving tense unheeded to gong clangs siren howls and wheels rumbling through the dark city.

Clearly, in the 80 years between Longfellow’s brave affirmation of life and Williams’ dispassionate observation, poetry had made significant headway toward showing over telling. Williams is content to tell us what he has seen: a gold number five on a firetruck responding to an emergency on a rainy night. Crucially, he feels no need to tell us why he found the scene worth sharing. In fact, the visual refreshment offered by the poem can be explained, to a great extent, by the absence of a subjectivity seeking a human meaning in the scene. Williams’ point seems to be: To have seen is enough.

Whether the great gold figure on the firetruck was enough for Williams is one question, but that this sort of high-resolution, dispassionate showing is enough for the average reader is doubtful—at least, it seems doubtful, given the decline in poetry’s popularity in the 20th century, in which poetry was dominated by the Imagists and their literary offspring. The coincidence of the rise of poetic showing and poetry’s precipitous decline in popularity could, of course, lead us to the conclusion that show, don’t tell is wrong-headed, after all. Maybe, as readers of poetry, we would rather hear than see the truth.

But clearly this isn’t the only possible conclusion that could be drawn from poetry’s loss of popularity, nor the most plausible explanation, for that matter. If the Imagist movement had only amounted to a concerted effort to revitalize the atrophied visual element in poetry, then it may have improved the fortunes of the art form. But such a visual revitalization, while certainly their point of departure, was not their only contribution. Irritated as they were by the verbosity of the Victorians and wishing to refresh poetry by rejoining it to concrete experience, the Imagists abandoned writing in meter. The explanation for this radical, and ultimately disastrous, move is simple: It was a category mistake. Much as a zealous young person will seek to dispense with morality along with his parents’ religion, the Imagists sought to dispense with poetry’s essential appeal to the ear in addition to the 19th century’s cloying, preachy tone. In other words: Rather than abandoning telling in order that they could begin showing, the Imagists traded in the ear for the eye, forgetting that, in the end, poetry is a form of music or it is nothing at all.

It is this, the radical rupturing of the senses in poetry, that I am reminded of when I hear the phrase show, don’t tell. Too often, it seems to me, the phrase is interpreted by poets to mean that we should appeal to the eye rather than the ear, but the best poetry has always consisted of an appeal to both senses. At the time of the Imagists, when the showing and telling movements were duking it out for literary preeminence, what was needed was a poetry that could somehow transcend the false binary and appeal to both the eye and the ear in a way that matched the prosaic temper of the post-war period.

It would take a literary outsider steeped in the classics to figure out how it might be done. His name was Robert Frost.

***

To read Frost’s essay “The Figure a Poem Makes” is to feel that you’re reading Horace in the voice of a New England farmer. Just as Horace believes that the best poems instruct and delight at once, Frost writes that “[a poem] begins in delight and ends in wisdom.” However, having defined wisdom as “a clarification of life,” he quickly qualifies that statement by adding that he does not mean “a great clarification” but “a momentary stay in confusion.” Both Frost and Horace want the poet to feel the liberty to make an occasional statement about life—to tell the reader something about the human experience—while cautioning that these statements of universal application ought to be brief, and perhaps few and far in-between. As Frost’s poems demonstrate, he believed that the poet’s attention ought to be devoted to subject matter found close at hand—a boy swinging birch trees, a man on horseback in a snowy forest, a pacific coastline with a storm rolling in, a bird calling in late summer. Following Horace, Frost will “take familiar things and make poetry of them.”

By emphasizing the importance of the visual element of the poem, Frost not only reveals his debt to Horace, though—he also displays a kinship with the Imagists. Along with them, he wanted a poetry grounded in concrete experience. But their kinship goes even deeper: Frost also agrees with the Imagists that the age of high-flown music must come to an end. Pound and his friends found it fitting to embrace free verse—literally, a poetry of prose—while Frost’s “moment of epiphany,” writes his biographer Peter J. Stanlis, came when he realized that he wanted a “poetry that talked.” As another of his biographers, Jay Parini, notes: “The prevailing aesthetic on both sides of the Atlantic favored mellifluous rhythms and a kind of verbal prettiness, as seen in poets like Tennyson, Swinburne, and Dawson.” Both Frost and the Imagists would have nothing of it.

But Frost would also have nothing to do with free verse, and the reason for his commitment to meter is essential for understanding his poetics in general. Whereas the Imagists discarded meter, with its appeal to the ear, in order to give their full attention to the eye, Frost understood that the ear, just like the eye, had an imagination—in other words, that sound could be a source of meaning just as the image was. Over and over, Frost returns to the same point: The tone, or mood, of the poem is carried in the sounds of the words, even apart from their denotative meanings. In one letter from 1913, Frost advises his younger protege, John Bartlett, to conduct an experiment: Listen to a voice behind a door. Even without hearing the words—without being shown or told anything—the listener can pick up much of what is meant by the tone alone. The job of the poet was to write in such a way that the tone-of-voice would be caught by the reader.

The problem with both the Tennysons and the Ezra Pounds of the world was that they were equally atonal. For Tennyson and his ilk, every poem had to sound musical, delighting the ear through an easy, pleasing combination of consonants and vowels. In the same letter to Bartlett, Frost says that such poets “were on the wrong track or at any rate on a short track,” and had gone “the length of it.” For Pound and the Imagists, on the other hand, a poem should not be governed by any abstract, regularized form of music—a fact that did not mean, of course, that an Imagist poem had no tone, but that the tone became a deliberately prosaic one. The Imagist voice would be the voice of the Haiku: serenely dispassionate, rising above human subjectivity with its various moods and attendant tones. But for Frost, the expression of a mood, captured in an appropriate tone of voice, was the whole purpose of poetry. The Imagists, with their concise, restrained free verse, captured one mood, but by throwing out meter altogether, and ultimately going further in seeking to banish it from poetry, they were narrowing poetry’s ability to intone any human mood. Praise and lament were modes most appropriately expressed through song, Frost understood, while even the more prosaic emotions could be adequately captured in a rough-hewn iambic line. So Frost remained a steadfast defender of meter: “The possibilities for tune from the dramatic tones of meaning struck across the rigidity of a limited meter are endless,” he would write.

For Frost, then, the subject matter of the poem is not some thing that the poem is about—in other words, something to be shown or told. The point of the poem is the human voice in a particular mood. But emotions are not abstractions—a human mood always comes as a response to the world around us. This is why Frost says that “the greatest help towards variety” in poetry is “context” or “meaning.” While the true subject of a poem is the human voice, and the test of a poem is whether it captures that voice’s tone, what helps us capture that tone is the poem’s context, its visual aspect. The concrete, visual element of the poem is what will give each poem’s sound, each poem’s voice, a uniqueness, because the human voice reacts to every unique situation uniquely.

The point of the poem is neither to show nor to tell something, Frost would tell us, but to make a true sound, the sound of a voice responding to its context in the way that seems authentic—or, to use Horace’s word, actual. He would call this kind of true sound “the sound of sense.” He is adamant: The sound of sense is what makes all of our greatest poets powerful, from Shakespeare down to Emerson. When Wordsworth says to “Write with your eye on the object,” Frost feels the liberty to interpret him as meaning: write “with your ear to the voice.” The human voice is both the real subject and true object of every poem.

While the sound of sense may seem to be an idiosyncratic, odd-ball theory of Frost’s—at times, he even claimed to be doing something original—it turns out to be his most classical insight of all. Returning to Horace’s Ars Poetica, let’s consider the following lines:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My advice to the writer who thus is well-prepared is that he carefully observe what life and manners seen firsthand are really like and bring their voices back alive in words.

As it turns out, Frost and Horace are in agreement: The poet’s job is to write the human voice. With this context, let’s look again at the lines we saw earlier, which immediately follow those given above:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It’s even true that a hum-drum play so long as there is truth of observation shown if only in certain passages, can often hold the attention better and give more pleasure than pretty-sounding verses empty of meaning.

The truth of observation that a poem must show, as hopefully has become clear, is not only, or even primarily, this or that phenomenon encountered in the world; it is the human voice captured and dragged, tooth and nail, into the work of art. As Horace knows, the human voice is not dispassionate, but has a recognizable rhetoric for each feeling, or as Frost would say it, for each mood:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sheer abstract beauty isn’t enough in a poem; Its language must so persuade the listener And act upon his soul that he’ll respond As the poem intends. Men smile if the language smiles; They weep if the language truly weeps… if your words don’t suit your circumstance, Then I may laugh at them—or fall asleep.

This is the task of the poet: to make language that suits the circumstance, or the concrete setting of the poem, in order that the audience can encounter the beauty of the human voice, truly observed by the poet. If that sounds like a difficult task (as it should), Horace would remind us that nature—both our nature as humans, but also our experience in the world—has prepared us to be poets:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Nature has made us such that we’re in a sense Ready for all that happens, expressive creatures; She gives us cause for joy, and cause for sorrow, She humbles us down to the oppressed with trouble, And she gives us the tongue with which to tell how it is.

But how does it sound, the sound of sense? Well, to give one instance, it might sound something like Frost’s poem, Mowing:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published There was never a sound beside the wood but one And that was my long scythe whispering to the ground. What was it it whispered? I knew not well myself; Perhaps it was something about the heat of the sun, Something, perhaps, about the lack of sound— And that was why it whispered and did not speak. It was no dream of the gift of idle hours, Or easy gold at the hand of fay or elf; Anything more than the truth would have seemed too weak To the earnest love that laid the swale in rows, Not without feeble-pointed spikes of flowers. (Pale orchises), and scared a bright green snake. The fact is the sweetest dream that labor knows. My long scythe whispered and left the hay to make.

Here we find all of the qualities so characteristic of Frost’s verse: the symbolic image, the pastoral setting, the everyman’s vocabulary, the deference to meter and deviance from the strict iambic line. But more than that, we find Frost’s uncanny ability to catch the human voice as it weaves its way, through hesitation and doubt, to eventual courage and a conclusion “at once happy and sad”: “The fact is the sweetest thing that labor knows,” he finally tells us, after twelve lines of ingenious showing.

That bittersweet conclusion, Frost once said in a lecture, made for a good definition of poetry. Horace and Frost agree: a true poem is not concerned with “easy gold” had “at the hand of fay or elf” but with the fact, with some actuality close at hand. And especially, they would remind us, with one fact in particular: the human voice.

Christian Lingner is a teacher, poet, and songwriter living in Nashville, TN. His work has been published in America Magazine, Fare Forward, Dappled Things, and elsewhere. He writes a Substack called People Watching.

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