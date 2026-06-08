In honor of the World Cup, held this year in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, I embark upon a thought experiment. To which poets should we compare some of the leading footballers of 2026? During most of the year, these players play for their club team—the team that pays their salaries and which might or might not be in the players’ home country. (One of the USA’s most visible players, Christian Pulisic, plays in Italy, for a team called AC Milan.) But, if their home nation qualifies and if they are chosen for the final roster, a few players have a chance once every four years to represent their country at the World Cup. Clubs pay the bills, but national teams make players into legends.

There are 48 teams in this edition of the World Cup, which is more than in previous iterations and, frankly, too many (and a bit of a money grab by the governing body that manages it, FIFA). I’m not doing this 48 times (and you wouldn’t want to read it), so I will pick one player from North America, South America, Asian, Europe, and Africa and uncover which poet they resemble.

Some of them are easy. Argentina’s Lionel “Leo” Messi is generally considered the greatest player of the new millennium and possibly the greatest player of all time (though Pele and Diego Maradona, icons of World Cups past, might have something to say about that). And Messi is clearly William Wordsworth. What a craftsman, what a career! He (Wordsworth) influenced every poet that followed. His famous lines (“I wandered lonely as a cloud…” or “of glory in the flower, splendor in the grass”) and beloved poems are reminiscent of Messi’s most impossible tricks, flicks, and goals, and of the times he dominated games by simply being so much better than everyone else around him. Both are also beloved figures, so beloved that people forget or ignore that they can also be huge jerks. Publicly, Leo is a quietly devout Christian and a seeming antidote for the bravado of modern sports stars. Behind the scenes, he is known as a tyrant in the dressing room, demanding that coaches and teammates bend to his will and obey him like an emperor. Also, a pretty massive tax cheat. Google it. Meanwhile, William, the elder statesman who mentored a generation of English poets and brought an unprecedented moral imagination to his work….did you know that William had a daughter in France he flat-out abandoned? He never married her mother and after leaving the pair in 1792, he visited them only once, ten years later, to finalize their separation before his upcoming wedding to someone else. What a jerk. What magnificent, beautiful jerks.

The player who comes closest to Messi, the one who actually challenged him, goal for goal, for nearly a decade, yet was always viewed as second best, is the prolific Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo. As a young man, he was a prodigy, doing fancy stepovers and dribbles just for fun, leaving defenders to fall down in his wake, like so many amateur water skiers. But to become truly world class, he, as my daughter says, locked in. He spent extra hours on the training ground, ironing out his flaws and turning weaknesses into strengths. You saw the intense effort and discipline in everything he did. But that kind of visible focus, while admirable, is not exactly lovable. He’s like the original Terminator (the one where Arnold Schwarzenegger was a bad guy): mechanical and unstoppable and very alone. His play lacks the laconic ease Messi exudes. Of course, Messi also works incredibly hard in training, but on the field, he makes it look easy in a way that Ronaldo just doesn’t. Yvor Winters may be the most influential American poet since Walt Whitman, but he is also the opposite of Whitman’s straggling, rambling prosody. Winters is the godfather of those who carry on the tradition of formal poetry in America. As a professor, Winters mentored a generation of poets who carried on his legend. He is admired by many—and loved by New Formalists (and by folks like me, who aren’t New Formalists but have similar taste in bourbon). But when placed beside Wordsworth, he might as well be proverbial chopped liver, so little is he loved in comparison. Likewise, Ronaldo will never be as lovable as Messi, but those wishing to be great would do well to follow his example of intense training and commitment to making every facet of his game and his physical condition unimpeachable, just as Winters’ commitment to formal perfection is a model even dedicated free versers should heed, even if they never put a rhyme down on paper.

Photo of Weston McKennie by Bryan Berlin via Wikimedia

As we leave South America and Europe behind for North America, I feel compelled, as a patriot, to choose someone from the old US of A. To be clear, neither I, nor anyone else, seriously thinks that the United States Men’s National Team will win the World Cup this year (and frankly, we should all expect the far superior women’s team to win a couple more before the men even come very close), but I wouldn’t be a very good rabid nationalist if I didn’t include one of my nation’s stars in this experiment. I mentioned Pulisic earlier, but I think the embodiment of Team USA is actually Weston McKennie. A dogged and talented player, his career trajectory has been alternately frustrating and uplifting. Every time he changes his club team or his club team changes coaches, the new guy in charge looks him up and down and thinks, he’s okay, but I can find someone better. And it’s true that McKennie comes across, at first glance, as a little agricultural. He’s an uncultured country boy (Google “McKennie + ranch dressing”), not a stylish caresser of the ball (don’t Google that; it can go very wrong). At best, he’s the sort of player you put on the field to do a job. A yeoman. A journeyman. But then the coach invariably finds that he can do another job. In fact, he can do every job. That he is, perhaps, the most tactically intelligent player on the team. He is (bear with me here) the Robert Frost of soccer. Frost is always in danger of being set aside as simply old-fashioned. Maybe folks remember (misremember, actually; look it up because, to paraphrase Inigo Montoya, that poem doesn’t mean what you think it means) a poem about a couple of paths in a wood. But he’s a kind of country poet, and he was already kind of, you know, over, when he read at President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration. But what happens is that you find he’s not as fussy or simple as you thought. He’s a pastoralist, at times, yes, but also a modernist. Subtle and ambiguous. And a constant touchstone for America poetry over the last century. American poetry won’t get far without returning to Robert Frost, and even though players like Christian Pulisic get more headlines, Team USA’s tactical structure will fall apart without McKennie on the pitch.

Son Heung-Min, aka, “Sonny,” is my favorite currently active player. He spent a decade at my favorite club team, the frequently disappointing Tottenham Hotspurs (“Spurs”). He was part of the most effective goal-scoring partnership in all of soccer for a period of some six or seven years (alongside the prolific goal scorer and England star, Harry Kane). No one said he was the best, but we loved him. He played with joy and love for the team. Pundits and fans of other teams will sometimes dismiss him by saying, “Spurs fans say he’s world class, but he’s overrated.” Which is BS. We know he’s not up there with the absolute greats, but he was great for us, and we loved him. We loved watching him. He is like Walt Whitman, the great American poet, someone who captured what is best in our American ideals. Was he a craftsman on the level of Yvor Winters or Wordsworth? No, he was too loose in his prosody for that. Was he ever among the all-time greats, like Homer of Du Fu? No, I wouldn’t say so, but he doesn’t need to be, because Whitman in full flight, overrunning his lines, is a joy to read, just like Sonny is a joy to watch, racing from his position on the left to cut inside towards the middle to score while defenders panic because he can go right or left and shoot with either foot. If I want to teach someone how to be a great poet, I’ll hand them a copy of the selected works of Alexander Pope; if I want to teach them to be a great lover of poetry, I’ll hand them Whitman’s Leaves of Grass. If I want you to understand soccer, I’ll show you how Messi analyzes patterns, positions himself, and finds the space to create a goal; if I want you to love it, though, I’ll show you Sonny smiling ear to ear after a wondrous goal.

One of my best friend’s parents are from Ghana, and they are lovely people. I spent a great Easter with them about a decade ago. But that doesn’t change the fact that their home country has been a thorn in the side of the United States at the Men’s World Cup for quite a while. And they are likely to be a pain again if we face them. Their star is Manchester City attacker Antoine Semenyo. He burst onto the scene at Bournemouth, a tiny club in an English resort town, playing wide on the right (but because he is two-footed, he can play on the left as easily), but from that position, he drives from the outside towards the goal. He’s closest to Sonny in some ways, but he feels single-minded in a way that Sonny does not. Semenyo plays in what’s called a high-pressing style, where the strategy is to ask even your star attackers to harass opposition players in a nonstop effort to the win the ball back quickly – never stopping, never relenting. Run, attack, start again… over and over again. There are fewer intricate moves because the focus is on fast attacks and aggressive defense. Langston Hughes’ also shows a certain single-minded focus, and his supreme craftsmanship gets lost in the quick and unsettling movement of his best known poems. The dream deferred from “Harlem” moves quickly from an innocuous raisin to a suppurating sore and finally to an explosion waiting to happen. Less politically minded (but still politically minded) poems like “BLUES IN STEREO” move with a fierce, unceasing music. During this Men’s World Cup, you will see elegant playmakers languidly guiding balls around the field, setting the tempo for the game; you will also see players like Semenyo, who will unsettle everything by running at their opponents again and again, shooting again and again. You may read poets whose elegant craft amazes, but you must also read Hughes, whose music will force you to dance and then slap you, should you dare to ignore what he is trying to show.

There we are – a nice selection of player and countries. But I’m old enough to remember World Cups past and players who, though no longer striding like giants across green fields, were once giants, and I’d like to share a couple.

Photo of Zinedine Zidan by David Ruddell via Wikimedia

For a little less than ten years, Zinedine Zidane dominated soccer, both on the field and in the heads of everyone who had or would play against him. He was a classic “10,” which is not a rating, but a position. The 10 plays just behind the main attacker, and the play flows through him. In that role, Zidane was magical to watch. Both his team and the opposing team had to bend to his will on the field. He didn’t run. He didn’t defend (though he occasionally indulged in dangerous, retaliatory tackles on those who angered him). But he moved the ball like it was attached to his foot by a string and defenders would literally trip and fall as he glided around them until he would drop an inconceivable pass onto a dime for his teammate to put away, or else he would strike the ball himself, from an angle and a position that felt impossible until the goalkeeper was left flapping like a one-legged penguin as it went past him and into the net. But he could also be lazy. He was the number 5 on his jersey for his former club, Real Madrid, and the number 10 for his country, France. Madrid fans said it was because he was half the player for his club that he was for his country. He was a genius… when he turned it on. Which wasn’t always. William Shakespeare was a genius. We all know this. His sonnets are iconic. But here’s what your high school English teacher hid from you: they aren’t all great. One third is pure genius. Another third is very, very good. The final third is worth reading because, you know, they’re Shakespeare, but they’re also not all that. At only 49, Shakespeare stopped writing. At age 34, Zidane retired. Shakespeare’s last solo play was The Tempest; not his best play, but right up there, just below Hamlet, King Lear, and A Midsummer’s Night Dream. His final play, however, we now know, was the jointly penned (with John Fletcher) Two Noble Kinsmen. Which is good enough, but no Tempest. Zidane’s penultimate game, the 2006 World Cup semifinal against Brazil, was a masterclass, showcasing his touch and vision, which allowed him to make the South American superstars look like toddlers playing on ice in their socks. Was it as good as his performances in the final of 1998 European Championship or the 2002 Champion’s League finals? No, but that leaves a lot of room to be great. His last game was the final of that same 2006 World Cup, when he headbutted an Italian player and walked off the field, leaving his nation of France to inevitably lose. But who cares? We love Zidane, and we love Shakespeare.

There was another Ronaldo, the Brazilian Ronald, Ronaldo Nazario, sometimes called “Original Ronaldo” or “R9” (because, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, who wears the number 7 shirt, this Ronaldo wore the traditional number of the star attacker: 9). He burst onto the scene as a teenager and was playing for the storied Spanish club Barcelona by the time he was 19. He was fast and powerful and played like no one else. He ran at you and then around you and then the ball was in the back of the net. He also lost years of his career to devastating knee injuries and poor fitness. Rather than a continuous series of trophies and victories, his career was streaks of never-before-seen brilliance interrupted by misfortune and, if we’re honest, stretches of mediocrity. He is the Allen Ginsberg of soccer. Other poets produced a greater number of great poems, but we shouldn’t forget what an earthquake it was when he read Howl. We can also be honest: he wrote just a handful of great poems. Besides Howl, there’s “Kaddish,” “A Supermarket in California,” and a few more. But to go back and read those–especially aloud–is to immerse yourself in something magical, like watching Ronaldo’s unstoppable talent carry Brazil to their 2002 World Cup triumph. He didn’t do it often, but everyone who played with him or against him, when he was healthy and fit, said he was one of the best that had ever been. If you ever listened to a recording of Ginsberg reading Howl, you got a taste of what it was like when poets were shamans who determined the fate of nations and heroes.

There’s not time here—or rather, it would get too distracting—to dig too much into what makes a practice, whether soccer or poetry, an art (I recommend reading Plato’s Phaedrus for a better discussion than any I could lead). But the way that Weston McKennie instinctively fills gaps on the field, the way Shakespeare makes those shifts that turn the meaning of a sonnet on its head, the way Cristiano Ronaldo seems to hang in the air for a fraction of a second longer than anyone else when heading the ball into the goal, or the way Ginsberg pulls up into an unconscious call and response–if they’re not art, what is?

In the spirit of that last reference, combining it with Team USA’s first game, “I’m with you in Inglewood, where you’re battling with Paraguay!”

Christopher Honey is the interviews editor at Vita Poetica and the founder of the Thomist Poets Reading Series, a monthly, virtual literary salon. His poetry, essays, and reviews have appeared in publications including The Rumpus, America, and Poetry South. He lives and writes in Washington, DC, alongside his wife and daughter.

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