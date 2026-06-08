New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Frank Dent's avatar
Frank Dent
16hEdited

My understanding is that there was a certain amount of grumpiness about (Brazilian) Ronaldo’s “Redeemer” poster for Pirelli tires. I’d never heard about this, but saw the poster (in English) last winter at my local auto repair shop:

https://calcio90.com/products/store-memorabilia-poster-inter-milan-1997-ronaldo-pirelli-ad-campaign

And Wikipedia tells us that the other (Portuguese) Ronaldo nearly went to prison for tax evasion. These guys really need better advisors. And they should do it like Actors Equity and limit the number of players with the same name, particularly if they go by one name. Otherwise they'll be like MLB, with currently two Max Muncys.

I was trying to think of poets who had tax troubles. Maybe The Beatles would be the closest.

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