Angela Alaimo O'Donnell’s The View from Childhood: New & Selected Poems recently appeared from Paraclete Press. It’s a wonderful collection. Here is the endorsement I wrote for it:

In language precise and achingly beautiful, Angela Alaimo O’Donnell returns us to the child’s “view,” to its heightened wonders and terrors. Always the pilgrim, O’Donnell meditates on a fallen world where “paradiso” can nonetheless still be glimpsed, even in a hardscrabble mining town or a seedy beach hotel, and especially in a family that has seen its share of hard knocks but is still knitted together by love and loss.

The View from Childhood is a special collection for New Verse Review because several of its poems, including the title poem, first appeared in our digital pages. I have included those poems below.

But I also wanted to invite you to a free online book launch conversation I’ll be having with Angela on Thursday, June 18 at 7:30 ET. You can register here. We hope you’ll join us for an evening of poetry!

—Steve Knepper, Editor-in-Chief

Angela Alaimo O’Donnell

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Atlantic City, NJ We didn’t know it was seedy. But still we should have guessed—the hawkers, the barkers, the lewd souvenirs, the dank boardwalk smell, the sand studded with cigarette butts, these the sad and certain markers of decay and decline we were blind to. We loved the pleasures of the place, the wild and briny sea, the sun that burnt us brown, ice cream and roasted nuts, long nights and longer days we lived a carnival life, then learned that all of it was cheap, left it behind to find a paradise that wasn’t wrecked. So long ago. We haven’t found it yet.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Lucy the Elephant is a six-story elephant-shaped example of novelty architecture, constructed of wood and clad in tin in 1882 by James Lafferty in Margate City, NJ, five miles south of Atlantic City.” —Wikipedia Lucy was huge. Towered above us like some weird Victorian dream of the exotic, set here by this practical shore of rum runners and whores, amblers and gamblers out to make a buck however they can. My cousins and I would climb the stairs and scream with delight when we reached her eye, scan the ground for our mothers who stood beneath, her big gray legs, her platter-sized feet dwarfing them. They were not small women, but Lucy made them so. The world seemed as if we could hold it in our hands, their little lives below some foreign land.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Atlantic City, NJ 1965 The rooming house was exotic to us. The iron headboards on the two big beds. The narrow stove with its black gas jets. The hotplate where our Mom would set the pot of meatballs and sugo she brought from home for our supper five nights in a row. We would sit on the bed, plates of pasta balanced on our ten tanned knees, chunks of bread to wipe up the sweet and salty sauce. Then trips to the bathroom down the hall, the tank with its pull chain hung from the wall. We loved it. We loved it all. Slept in the same room. Breathed the same air. Back home I would wish we were still there.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For Patrick Early on, you knew that knowing mattered. The books on our shelves held worlds you desired. You a toddler, my attention scattered, pored over pages that set you on fire with horror—Blake’s Dante haunted your dreams, his sinners writhed in their scorching flames. Poe’s tell-tale corpses made life seem uncertain, at best. This was no game as other—unread—children might think. You were serious so young, understood the truths spelled out in indelible ink. All your life you tried to be good. While others rode bikes, played whiffle ball, you heard Dante’s souls and Poe’s bodies call.

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