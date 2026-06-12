New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
XYZ's avatar
XYZ
1d

Atlantic City--still going!

Reply
Share
Mary's avatar
Mary
1d

Can't wait!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Knepper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture