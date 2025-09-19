Pieter Bruegel the Elder, The Harvesters, 1565, oil on wood

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness, Close bosom-friend of the maturing sun; Conspiring with him how to load and bless With fruit the vines that round the thatch-eves run; To bend with apples the moss'd cottage-trees, And fill all fruit with ripeness to the core; To swell the gourd, and plump the hazel shells With a sweet kernel; to set budding more, And still more, later flowers for the bees, Until they think warm days will never cease, For summer has o'er-brimm'd their clammy cells.

“Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness”—so Keats wrote of late Summer and early Autumn in his famous poem “To Autumn.” Or, as Jay Wright wrote of the same:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Autumn feels the chill of a late summer lit only by goldenrod and a misplaced strand of blackberries; deplores all such sleight of hand; turns sullen, selfish, envious, full of regret.

“The Cradle Logic of Autumn”—“Autumn cradles me with idiomatic/certainty, leaves me nothing to disapprove.”

It’s a strange but certain time, the transition between Summer and Fall. As nature slowly begins to relax herself for sleep, we rush to harvest the fruits of our husbandry labors. And we rush our recreation too, trying to spend as much time out and about and outside as we can before the snow and the sleet and the cold come. We are not yet confronted with Death in the same way Winter confronts us, but we are confronted with dying.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Where are the songs of spring? Ay, Where are they? Think not of them, thou hast thy music too,— While barred clouds bloom the soft-dying day, And touch the stubble-plains with rosy hue; Then in a wailful choir the small gnats mourn Among the river sallows, borne aloft Or sinking as the light wind lives or dies; And full-grown lambs loud bleat from hilly bourn; Hedge-crickets sing; and now with treble soft The red-breast whistles from a garden-croft; And gathering swallows twitter in the skies.

We here at New Verse Review have been busy! Just in the past month, NVR has accepted submissions for our Halloween 2025 mini-issue, published four excellent essays on poetics, and run three reviews on good new poetry books, in addition to deputy editor Zina Gomez-Liss’s celebration of Jane Greer through her NVR poetry feature, “A Tribute to Jane Greer,” and an online NVR reading in Jane’s memory. We will all miss Mrs. Greer.

As for lighter things, it is my pleasure once again to put together an NVR “Rusty Paperweight,” as I have done a couple times before. The following is a small collection, of thirty recent poetry world publications that I have been enjoying. It seems our fellow poets have been busy too!

Kindred Spirits

Ancient Exchanges

Ancient Exchanges, an online journal at the University of Iowa devoted to literary translations of ancient texts, has re-launched and is open for submissions until October 31st. I know of this fine publication thanks to Victoria Moul, and now I recommend them to you in turn. They are currently welcoming submissions of previously unpublished English translations of literature composed during antiquity in any language, as well as visual art and other non-textual media that engage with the practice of translating ancient literatures. Check them out! And submit something if you are such a translator. They have a new podcast too, Translators Note 2.0!

Literary Matters

Literary Matters recently published their latest issue, issue 18.1 for Fall 2025. I had nothing to do with it, so I think I can be unbiased when I say that, as a whole, it is one of the finest issues of a literary magazine I have ever read. It is also the last issue with John Matthew Steinhafel as editor-in-chief. He did a fine job. Emily Grace is now taking over as editor-in-chief, and Cameron Clark has taken the helm as Poetry Editor, replacing Matthew Buckley Smith. You may see a couple other familiar names pop up on their masthead in the coming days as well.

Talk to Me in Long Lines

We all love Wiseblood Books and Wiseblood’s deputy editor, Mary Finnegan, don’t we? If you do, you must check out Mary’s new venture: Talk to Me in Long Lines. Talk about a kindred spirit to NVR! Talk to Me in Long Lines is a journal of long narrative verse and dramatic monologues. There are four poems up now, with more coming soon. The first poem, “Preserves,” is by our very own fearless leader, Steve!

Tar River Poetry

Tar River Poetry, something of a friend to NVR (and I am the new TRP web editor), is a long-running poetry magazine whose 50th anniversary is next year. But they very nearly met the same fate so many literary magazines have recently, that of extinction. However, under the guidance of editor-in-chief Helena Feder, Tar River has stayed alive by making the transition from physical to online. The Spring 2025 issue, which was also physical, is online now, and the Fall issue is coming next month. The reading period for the Spring 2026 issue closes September 30th, so submit if you can!

Jane Clark Scharl and Verse Drama

Jane Clark Scharl’s second verse play, The Death of Rabelais, is coming soon from Wiseblood Books. We love verse drama around here, and so we are excited for her second one! Pre-order it now, and get it mid-October.

Listen Up!

Morri Creech gets (some of) his flowers

Rattlecast #309: “Rattle Poetry Prize Winners”—every summer the unusually good Rattle Poetry magazine runs their Rattle Poetry Prize, and it is always by far one of the biggest prizes worldwide for a single poem. This year, the winner received $15,000 for a single poem (yes, you read that right), and otherwise one poet received the $5,000 Readers’ Choice Award and ten finalists received $500. Additional poems from the contest were also offered (paid) publication. Not only that, but also the winners are judged in a completely anonymized review. As Joshua Mehigan said, despite the enormous competition, no poet can afford not to enter this thing.

This year, the great Morri Creech won the top prize for his poem “An Ordinary Childhood.” Morri is a formalist poet who deserves to be famous. So it makes me happy that he won this year, and it makes me happy that a formal poem won such a huge poetry prize in America.

Hear Morri read his winning poem alongside other finalists!

A Critical Reading of The Dream of the Rood

Listen to S.P. Cooper and D.N. Keane discuss two of the earliest English poems: Caedmon’s Hymn and The Dream of the Rood on their Critical Readings podcast.

Poetry on the radio!

recently read poetry on the radio: at 89.7 FM WDVR,

Good poetry on the radio? Nearly unheard of these days!

Paul J. Pastor

Faith and Imagination

I first found the BYU Faith & Imagination podcast when they interviewed Steve Knepper, and, lately, they have been doing a lot of good episodes on poetry. I recommend checking them out!

Step Right Up!

The Joie de Vivre Louisiana Arts & Culture Festival

The last time I wrote one of these Rusty Paperweights, I mentioned an excellent festival put on by Dan Fitzpatrick’s Joi de Vivre in May this year. On November 15th, JDV is doing a kind of one-day version of that May event! It is the Joie de Vivre Louisiana Arts & Culture Festival “Catholic Storytelling in Acadiana” at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, Louisiana. Register now! There will be keynotes by Fitzpatrick and Karen Ullo, as well as a poetry reading by local Catholic poets and a live musical performance by Jonno Frishberg and Katie Rees.

Submit to The Little Review

We have to be honest: most poetry publications are boring. Poets say things like this at the bar after conferences, but they treat poetry too preciously when they’re sober. Boring! The Little Review is trying to be different. To find out how, I recommend perusing their website and listening to the Sleerickets episode TLR’s Tristan Fane Saunders was on. For a taste of how they are different—and I love this—go submit some poems there (they are open for submissions until November 1st), and you will see that, with every submission of poems, you also have to submit a book review!

Malcolm Guite and Arthurian Legend at The Trinity Forum

On October 13th, join the good folks at The Trinity Forum for an “Evening Conversation with Malcolm Guite” in Nashville, Tennessee, where that charming poet-priest will discuss Arthurian legend and his upcoming book Merlin’s Isle: An Arthuriad, which is the beginning of his attempt at a new Arthurian epic poem. Register at The Trinity Forum site.

Brian Brodeur and the Thomist Poets Reading Series

On September 21st, join the Thomist Poets online for a reading with the excellent Brian Brodeur!

The X.J. Kennedy Poetry Prize

This year, the X.J. Kennedy Poetry Prize is being judged by Shane McCrae (I told Cameron Clark that we published his best poem here at NVR last issue! And I might really believe that.). The prize is $10,000 and your poetry book being published. You have until September 30th!

Around the Poetry World

The Last Best of American Poetry

This year’s The Best of American Poetry is guest edited by Terence Winch. And, sadly, it’s the going to be the final one, as the series editor, David Lehman, is retiring after overseeing this series for thirty-eight years. This has been one of the very best series of anthologies of contemporary poetry around, and the guest editors over the years have included several names quite familiar to NVR readers, poets even just in the last 10 years such as Sherman Alexie, Dana Gioia, and Mary Jo Salter.

Bright, Soft Things

Elijah Perseus Blumov, “Bright Soft Things,” Dappled Things

Who is the quintessential Catholic poet in English? It is a more difficult question than it might appear at first glance. There have been many very good ones of course, but because Catholics have been a marginalized minority in Anglophone countries (with the exception of Ireland) since the 16th century, there are few central figures to choose from. To be sure, Geoffrey Chaucer and Alexander Pope were Catholic, but were their works especially so? Some of you would no doubt bestow the laurel upon Gerard Manley Hopkins, who is indeed a formidable candidate. Some of you might wistfully point to John Donne as the one who got away. Some of you might buy what T.S. Eliot is selling. Others of you might say, with a dash of bravado, that the quintessential Catholic poet in English has yet to emerge. My vote, however, would go to that strangest and most singular of the metaphysical poets, that fanciful, enigmatic outsider, that sole poetic exemplar of the Anglo-Baroque, Richard Crashaw.

E.J. Hutchinson on Bob Dylan’s “Crossing the Rubicon”

E.J. Hutchinson, “Literary Contamination in ‘Crossing the Rubicon’: Homer in Bob Dylan, Again,” Ad Fontes

On one of my favorite Dylan songs!

The opening of Bob Dylan’s “Crossing the Rubicon,” on Rough and Rowdy Ways, makes one think of Julius Caesar (“I crossed the Rubicon on the 14th day”), revisualized through Dante (“Three miles north of purgatory”) and set within a broadly Christian frame (“I prayed to the cross and I kissed the girls and I crossed the Rubicon”). But Homer arguably works his way in to contaminate it (a technical term for muddying the allusive river through multiple sources used all at once)–a Greek bearing gifts to unsuspecting Romans.

The First Things Poetry Prize Winners

The winners of the Second Annual Poetry Prize—judged by Dana Gioia—are T.O. Brandon, in first place, for his poem “Madonna and Child (after Giotto)” and Brian Brodeur, in second place, for his poem “Not Versed in Country Things.”

The New U.S. Poet Laureate

On September 15th, the Library of Congress announced that Arthur Sze will be the 25th U.S. Poet Laureate. Sze was born in New York City in 1950 the son of Chinese immigrants, and in his poetry he has always tried to bring the new poetic tradition in America together with the ancient poetic tradition in China. Most to my interests, he has translated a great number of Chinese poems into English. My hope is that his appointment will bring further and deeper attention to Classical Chinese poetry in America. Though there certainly has been attention given to Classical Chinese poetry, Western engagement with it in the last few decades has, in my opinion, lacked the proper rigor, and love. Formal poet translators have, for example, paid it very little attention, even though the Chinese poetic tradition is incredibly rich in poetic form. I am seeking to help remedy this in my own work, and I hope others will step forward to do so as well.

The Thing Itself

T.O. Brandon’s “Madonna and Child” in First Things

Jesse Keith Butler’s “Continuing City” in The Brazen Head

Daniel Galef’s “John Harrison to His Creation H4” in Plough

Midge Goldberg’s “Button Box” in Plough

Juleigh Howard-Hobson’s “Marlowe’s Season” in Pulsebeat Poetry Journal

Hailey Leithauser’s “The Bad Apple Sings” in Literary Matters

Shane McCrae’s “The Wanderer, Having Escaped Hell, Meets the Balladeer on the Moon” in Literary Matters

Tristram Fane Saunders’s “To the Reader (from the French of Charles Baudelaire)” in Literary Matters

A.E. Stallings’s “Autumn Cyclamen” in the London Review of Books

Ryan Wilson’s “Death and the Maiden (from the German of Matthias Claudius)” in Literary Matters

Contemporary Classic

Frederick Turner’s “On the Anthropic Principle” from his 1991 book, April Wind