It’s the spooky season! I love this time of year. Over the summer, NVR Associate Editor Daniel “D.A” Cooper and his family visited me and my family in Virginia. It was a delightful time. Before he left, Daniel gave me a gift—Poems Bewitched and Haunting, a beautiful little orange clothbound poetry anthology edited by John Hollander. Daniel gets me.

NVR will launch its 2025 Halloween mini-issue this coming Tuesday, October 14. There’s also an online reading/Halloween party in the works for next Friday (10/17) evening. More information on that soon.

In the meantime, I’ve included some great spooky poems below. And you can always check out last year’s Halloween issue, which is chock full of spectral sonnets and other seasonal fare!

Listen Up!

Gothic Robinson

The Critical Readings podcast recently discussed some of E. A. Robinson’s gothic poems. Edgar Allan Poe is the go-to Halloween read in American poetry (you’ll find him below), but a case can be made for Robinson.

If you haven’t seen it before, you’ll also want to check out Dana Gioia’s short documentary film on Robinson’s “strange, dark life.”

“The Listeners”

You won’t want to miss Zina Gomez-Liss reciting Walter de la Mare’s classic gothic poem.

Keats, “To Autumn”

The Poetry For All podcast welcomes a couple of guests to the show to discuss Keats’s famous ode. It’s a great episode. The four person panel gives the episode a bit of the In Our Time BBC Radio 4 (RIP) feel.

The Poets of Literary Matters 18.1

On Sleerickets, Matthew Buckley Smith and Cameron Clark discuss some of the poems they published in Literary Matters 18.1. They discuss excellent poems by Tristram Fane Saunders, T. O. Brandon, Maya Venters, Sunil Iyengar, Hailey Leithauser, Pedro Poitevin, and others. This was MBS’s final issue as poetry editor at LM, but Cameron Clark will continue his editorial work with the journal. Send him some of your poems!

Famous Letter Writer

The poet M. I. Devine, whose inimitable work has appeared in NVR on a couple of occasions, also has a musical project, Famous Letter Writer, which is currently releasing a new album titled DADAMAMA. Here’s the title track:

Kindred Spirits



Thomist Poet Reading Series (Brodeur, Cortez, Clinton, Thomas)

For those of you tracking categories at home, this one is really more a “Kindred Spirit”/“Listen up” hybrid. Christopher Honey organizes a monthly online reading series called the “Thomist Poets.” It originally started as a way for graduates of the University of St. Thomas-Houston MFA program to stay in touch and to continue to share work with each other, but it has grown into one of the finest online reading series out there. (Ethan McGuire mentioned it in last month’s Rusty Paperweight.) Here are the YouTube recordings of three recent readings.

Brian Brodeur:

Sarah Cortez and Lesley Clinton:

Sally Thomas:

Forgotten Ground Regained

No one has done more to rejuvenate alliterative verse in recent years than Paul D. Deane, editor of Forgotten Ground Regained. He publishes a poetry journal, but he also runs an active listserv, catalogues alliterative verse book publications, and offers a bounty of resources. If you are new to alliterative verse, you’ll especially want to check out his thorough and clear “Field Guide to Alliterative Verse.” Given the season, I’ll also note that Forgotten Ground Regained publishes a lot of spooky stuff. See the poems by Adam Bolivar and Frank Coffman below.

Around the Poetry World

The Death (and Resurrection?) of the Mid-length Narrative Poem

This essay by Jem Wikeley has been much on my mind. He rues the decline of “the middle-distance poem”—a poem more than a couple of pages in length, usually but not always rhymed, “intensely felt.” His main exemplar is W.H. Auden’s “The Whitsun Weddings.”

Its zenith—zeniths tend to be—may also have been its passing. But every elegy is also an attempt at resurrection, and the middle-distance poem was a special kind of poem. Not the only one by any means, but one that we will miss more than we realise. I miss it already. Whenever I pick up a new collection or a magazine, I am always on the look out for one. I am almost always disappointed.2 Almost invariably, the modern long-ish poem lacks the middle-distance poem’s energy, its sense of direction, its intensity of feeling. I don’t think this is simply a question of ‘free verse’ crowding out metre. Indeed, the middle-distance poem’s absence is all the more noticable in the more form-friendly parts of the poetry world. But this kind of talk only gets us so far. What I want to do here is begin to sketch out in very broad, provisional brush strokes some of the genre’s distinguishing features in the hope that better informed readers will be able to flesh them out later (or at least quibble productively). In short, how do you spot one in the wild?

Give the piece a read. And give Victoria Moul’s response to it a read as well.

The main reason you don’t see many “middle-distance” poems is, as Wikeley suggests, that most journals won’t even consider, let alone publish, them. This underscores the importance of journals like At Length and the newly founded Talk To Me In Long Lines. Their main mission is to give the “middle-distance” poem a home. Other journals, including New Verse Review, regularly publish mid-length poems alongside shorter work. Hopefully we are on our way toward a healthier publishing ecosystem for “middle-distance” poems.

Wikeley’s piece is not exclusively focused on narrative poetry, though he does note that “middle-distance poems” tend to “go on a journey.” But many of the best middle-distance poems, especially if one extends it from rhymed poetry to blank verse, are narrative poems. Here we might note the timely release of The Colosseum Book of Contemporary Narrative Verse, edited by Sunil Iyengar. It offers a trove of middle-distance poems by American poets from the past forty years or so. Iyengar notes that “all but one of the poets [in the anthology] have an entry exceeding a page in length; roughly half the poets have an entry at least five pages long. These choices support a general proposition that the species of verse in greatest need of advocacy in our time is the mid-length narrative poem.” As this last sentence attests, Iyengar agrees with Wikeley’s basic diagnosis. But his anthology shows that the “mid-length narrative poem” is endangered, not extinct, and that it has even reestablished itself a bit from the eighties onward in the United States. (Wikeley, while calling his piece an “elegy,” also acknowledges “promising signs" across the Atlantic. Moul catalogues several more instances. And this piece by Chris Banks in The Woodlot suggests that the long poem is having something of a moment in Canada.)

Let’s hope that Iyengar’s anthology not only draws attention to some fine “middle-distance” work from the past few decades. Let’s hope it inspires a renaissance.

Tractors, Derricks, and Sub-Divisions

Nicholas Bradley profiles the Canadian poet Karen Solie in Walrus.

Her days on the West Coast are evoked in Short Haul Engine and her follow-up, Modern and Normal. But by the time of that second collection, she was living in Toronto. The west, however, remained a preoccupation, although hers is the west of tractors, derricks, and subdivisions, not Gore-Tex and lift tickets. It goes without saying that great poets must be whizzes with language, but they also need something consequential to write about: style is everything, except when it’s not. And Solie has made hay out of the lowest-common-denominator landscapes of western Canada, the ennui and restlessness of late-capitalist life, and the sublime technological innovations that tower over their creators—“the Buhler Versatile 2360,” for instance, a tractor “More than a storey high and twice that long.” She renovated the CanLit stereotype of prairie pastoral for the twenty-first century, showing that what happens almost invisibly in the middle provinces—agribusiness, oil extraction, boom-bust economies—defines our way of life.

Poe’s Voice

In The Metropolitan Review, Kazuo Robinson uses the publication of a(nother) new Edgar Allan Poe biography as the occasion to range across Poe’s life, voice, and legacy.

There is not an obvious American lineage from Poe until, in the 20th century, H.P. Lovecraft and later horror writers take up the bloody pen. He did not travel in Europe, as Emerson or Hawthorne did, but his legacy is rather cosmopolitan. Kopley ends with the unveiling of a Poe statue in Boston, attended by the former U.S. poet laureate Robert Pinsky. He looks for traces of Poe in the more immediate sphere, in the work of Frederick Douglass and Herman Melville, but Poe seems to send his strongest signals in a more fantastic diffusion, not just across the pond but further, to Baudelaire, who liked his synesthetic effects, and to Thomas Mann and Dostoevsky, who were much impressed by the doppelgänger tale “William Wilson.” Nabokov read Poe in his Russian boyhood, and in the original, too. What he brought back to Poe’s native country around 50 years later in Lolita is Poe’s haunted melancholy, to be sure, but also something of his poetics. The attention given Poe by Nabokov, though not uncritical, is the best compliment we can cite to counteract the charge of vulgarity and artlessness, or the catty criticism of Harold Bloom, who had it that the Poe short story is but a myth from the unconscious universal, better in translation or in our own words. We can sense that for Nabokov, Poe, more than just a storyteller, was a teacher of literary art. How is it that Poe at his worst, near self-parody, is so affecting, and why is he outgrown but not discarded, stored like a favorite childhood curio somewhere up in the attic of the memory? Because one learns something from him and knows it is valuable.

The Welsh Merlin

A team of scholars are currently editing an online “edition of the Welsh Merlin poetry.” A Guardian article about the project notes that these poems show us a somewhat different Merlin (or Myrddin) than we tend to see elsewhere in Arthuriana.

[David Callander] said “Unlike the popular idea of Merlin being a wizard, the earliest writing about him depicts him as a poet and a prophet telling of the future of the island of Britain. “One could even argue that Merlin’s fixation on nature and how humans affect the world makes him one of the earliest environmentalists.” Among the poems reassessed was the 12th-century Yr Afallennau (The Apple Trees). Merlin tells the trees: “Myself, I am fearful, anxious about you, lest the woodmen should come, forest hewing, to dig your roots and pollute your seed so that an apple might never grow on you again.”

Dragons & Rayguns

Genevieve Trainor reviews Vince Gotera’s collection Dragons & Rayguns. Gotera is Iowa’s poet laureate, and a lot of his poetry is sci-fi or supernatural verse in form. (Look for some new work by Gotera in NVR’s forthcoming Halloween issue.)

Gotera plays throughout with established poetic forms, using them as a bridge—between past and future, between tradition and conjecture, between mythology and exploration. He draws heavily on Filipino folklore and digs deeply into esoteric science facts, inviting the reader to dive into stories that may be less familiar to some. Every reference is a rabbit hole that rewards the curious; it’s a collection best read phone in hand, searching everything you don’t understand to open up worlds of delight.

Nature’s Haunted House

Here’s a piece about hauntings I wrote last year for The Lamp. I start by discussing an underappreciated Emily Dickinson poem.

Gothic and horror tropes sometimes play out as a psychodrama: the haunted house can be the haunted mind, and vice versa. But that still does not completely satisfy. The world can be genuinely weird and unsettling. With no offense intended to Emily Dickinson, I would say that an actual axe murderer with a torture fetish—or perhaps a demonic sewer-dwelling clown—is scarier than most things your mind can inflict upon you. Taken to an extreme, the psychologizing approach results in a kind of solipsistic idealism in which our minds do all the haunting. Of course Dickinson is too subtle to err in this way. This becomes clear when we look at her work more broadly. In a great aphoristic line from one of her letters, she claims, “Nature is a Haunted House—but Art—a House that tries to be haunted.” How is nature haunted? At its most basic level, it is haunted by an uncanny contingency. That anything exists at all is weird. Nature is also haunting in its sensorial excess and shiftiness, in its proliferation of critters and plants and things. Poetry tries to incarnate such excess and shiftiness and ontological strangeness. One reason the “realist” mainline of modern literature always has a Gothic shadow is precisely because reality is haunted in these ways.

The Thing Itself

