Don’t forget! New Verse Review is open for winter issue submissions through November 30. Please consider sharing your work with us. Here’s a link to our Duosuma submission page.

As Thanksgiving approaches here in the States, I am grateful for the NVR community. A journal is only as good as its writers and its readers. NVR is blessed with great ones—insightful, witty, and upbuilding. Thank you.

NVR Nominations

New Verse Review recently nominated poems for the Pushcart Prize and Orison’s Best Spiritual Literature anthology. You can read the nominated poems below.

Pushcart Prize

Jane Greer, “In none of her other ages” (Winter, 2025)

Shalmi Barman, “Souvenirs” (Summer, 2025)

A. Z. Foreman, “Arma Virumque” (Summer, 2025)

Rachel Hadas, “Wire and Vine” (Summer, 2025)

Shane McCrae, “James the Brother of Jesus Confronts His Heavenly Double at the Gates” (Summer, 2025)

Erica Reid, “Gyotaku” (Summer, 2025)

Best Spiritual Literature from Orison Press

Jeff Young, “John the Baptist of Mardi Gras” (Poets of UST Special Issue, 2025)

Amit Majmudar, “The Only Holy War” (Summer, 2025)

Victoria Moul, “I.m. Andrew, October 2024” (Summer, 2025)

Leslie Williams, “The Ring” (Summer, 2025)

Ryan Wilson, “The Word Comes to Fly-Over Country” (Jane Greer Tribute, 2025)

Luca D’Anselmi, “Relic” (Halloween, 2025)

Step Right Up!

The Kim Bridgford Memorial Sonnet Contest

Midge Goldberg will judge this year’s Kim Bridgford Memorial Sonnet contest. (Check out D. A. Cooper’s NVR review of Goldberg’s latest collection, and this recent profile of her in The New Hampshire.) Submissions are due by December 31. The winner receives $500 and the opportunity to read at the Poetry By the Sea Conference. Full guidelines are available via the link above.

Listen Up!

Faith and Imagination: “Reimagining Job with Diane Glancy”

I recently had the opportunity to visit my friends Matthew and Kerry Wickman in Utah. They took me to Arches National Park (hence the photo that accompanies this month’s RP). I made some lifelong memories: natural grandeur and deep conversation, much of it about poetry. Matt hosts the excellent Faith and Imagination podcast at BYU. Here’s one of my favorite episodes, a conversation with the poet Diane Glancy about the Book of Job and much else.

Pantoums for All!

Joanne Diaz and Abram Van Engen at Poetry For All! recently had a series on the pantoum form. They discussed Donald Justice’s “Pantoum of the Great Depression,” new US Poet Laureate Arthur Sze’s “Papyrus Pantoum,” and Oliver de la Paz’s “Pantoum Beginning and Ending with Thorns.”

Entitled Opinions, “Rainer Maria Rilke with Alexander Sorenson

Entitled Opinions is a wide-ranging, long-running humanities podcast hosted by Stanford professor Robert Harrison. This episode approaches the autumnal verse of Rainer Maria Rilke from a phenomenological perspective. That might sound like a mouthful of bland academic gruel, but I assure you that it is not. It’s really good.

Versecraft Visits Chandler Country

In the latest episode of Versecraft, Elijah Perseus Blumov reads and discusses Dana Gioia’s LA noir poem “In Chandler Country.”

Around the Poetry World

Boris Dralyuk, “Two Crooked Streets: A Proposed Genealogy of Noir Poetry”

Boris Dralyuk’s recent essay for Liberties is a good companion read alongside the Versecraft episode on “In Chandler Country.” Dralyuk discusses three of Gioia’s forebears in noir poetry:

The three noir poets on whom I would like to focus are Kenneth Fearing (1902-1961), Alfred Hayes (1911-1985), and Weldon Kees (1914-1955). The first two are natural suspects, as they were also authors of novels in the noir vein. Fearing won what little financial stability and lasting fame he would achieve with The Big Clock (1946), which was adapted by fellow noir scribe Jonathan Latimer into a classic 1948 film, directed by John Farrow, and several of his other novels — especially Dagger of the Mind (1941) and Clark Gifford’s Body (1942) — fall, if not entirely neatly, into the category. Hayes, who served in Italy during WWII, found his entrée into the film industry by writing for the neorealists and eventually settled in Hollywood, where he scripted a number of classic noirs, including Fritz Lang’s Clash by Night(1952) and Human Desire (1954); his loose trilogy of noir novels exploring frustrated aspirations and fatal romance in New York and Los Angeles — In Love (1953), My Face for the World to See (1958), and The End of Me (1968) — have recently been republished to much acclaim. Kees, who also wrote accomplished prose, is the odd man out, in that neither his single novel nor his short stories are in the noir tradition, but he is the most gifted and skilled poet of the three, and his verse extends the boundaries of what I would call noir poetry farther than theirs.

Elaine Scarry, “Plato and the Poets”

In the Boston Review, Elaine Scarry challenges the stubborn narrative that Plato is an enemy of the poets:

Over the course of his dialogues, Plato quotes Homer 150 times, with passages from all but one of the Iliad’s twenty-four books. Socrates and others in the dialogues who quote poetry do so from memory. Plato positions Socrates in competition with Homer, whose Iliad and Odyssey—recited by rhapsodes at the Panathenaea every fourth year—had a colossal civic presence. Sophocles, Euripides, Aeschylus, and Aristophanes placed their verse plays in competition each spring in the Great Dionysia Festival. Such contests conveyed a shared object of emulation, a realm of value and beauty each contestant aspired to occupy. Plato explicitly conjures forth such matches in his dialogues: the Symposium takes place on the day one of its participants, Agathon, has just received the city’s prize for tragedy; in Phaedrus, Socrates seeks to show that he is a better rhetorician than Lysias, whose speeches Phaedrus at first holds in high regard; in Ion, Socrates proves himself a better rhapsode than Ion, who at the opening has just won a prize for recitation in another city.

Echolocations: Karen Solie’s “Meadowlark”

Karen Solie has become one of my favorite poets in recent months, so I was happy to see A.E. Stallings devote her latest “Echolocations” column to Solie’s work.

Solie also has something that I think all important poets have: a unique stance on the world. Larkin quipped that “deprivation is for me what daffodils were for Wordsworth.” Solie’s purview is Canada’s wintry north, a hard-bitten blue-collar landscape of degraded ecology that somehow overlaps with Nature’s sublime majesty. In “Snowplow,” from the same book, Solie says “The plow is a child of the north/ like Romanticism,” before describing how the blade “at its superb angle” pushes before it “old snow with the new, garbage and beer cans/ blown from the bus stop.” Solie’s poetry does something similar, pushing everything before it at its superb angle, leaving us with beauty’s startlement.

Steven Searcy, “Reasons to Rhyme”

With some help from A.E. Stallings and Wendell Berry, Steven Searcy offers a winsome plea for rhyme in The Clayjar Review.

For anyone who has been told that rhyme is silly or unsophisticated, I want to invite you to take a deeper look (and for those who already appreciate rhyme, I’ll be preaching to the choir). There is an instinctual joy and wonder in the chiming of similar sounds, particularly alliteration and rhyme; those who have spent time around small children know that this is true. But these aural treasures are not only for children, which becomes abundantly clear when considering the types of music with the broadest appeal. Popular music—from country to hip-hop and everything in between—has rhyme and assonance baked in as an almost-universal component.2 Only in poetry, that grossly unpopular art form, has rhyme developed a bad name in certain circles. (Perhaps the widespread rejection of meter and rhyme have something to do with poetry’s decline in popularity?) Rhyme, like any other linguistic effect, can be used well or poorly, and like any tool it can’t (shouldn’t!) be used everywhere. But rhyme has been a fundamental element in much English poetry going back to the time of Chaucer, and should not be easily cast aside.

In the Translator’s Workshop: Featuring Emily Osborne on “Oláfr Tryggvason’s Death” by Hallfreðr Óttarsson

Amit Majmudar is putting together an interesting essay series on poetry translation over at Marginalia. Here’s his description of the series:

I reached out to poets who translate from languages or cultures far afield from English: Norse, Russian, Ki’che’ Maya (Castilian), Chinese, Sanskrit. I asked the poet-translators to focus on a line or stanza and share the nitty-gritty of moving poetry between the original and English. This series features the translators’ mini-essays, showing us how much thought and hard work go into what poetry translators do.

Last month, he featured a “translator’s workshop” essay from Boris Dralyuk. This month, the featured essay is from Emily Osborne, an excellent poet and translator whose collection of Old Norse skaldic verse is forthcoming from W.W. Norton. In this essay, she discusses the difficulty kennings posed to medieval scribes and continue to pose to contemporary translators:

Word order in skaldic poetry was fluid. As such, students and scholars reading skaldic poetry today must work out how the parts of a complex kenning fit together. This interpretive process involves an understanding of basic grammar combined with familiarity with the massive corpus of surviving kennings and also with medieval treatises on poetics and mythography. Unsurprisingly, manuscript traditions reveal that scribes were often stumped by the kennings they recorded or copied, and Hallfreðr’s seven-part kenning for Oláfr is no exception. Heita, here interpreted as from the masculine noun Heiti, has other intriguing aural and scribal resonances. Heita is also the infinitive form of the verb “to call, give name to.” It is tempting, given the subject, to construct Hallfreðr’s question and the kenning slightly differently: “I cannot settle how to call the hunger-blunter of the tumult-seagulls”; unfortunately, in this case, the determinant “of the steed-gleam” is left without a logical place to fit in the verse. Nevertheless, it is an aural resonance which may have led to the scribal variations on the conjunction hvé (“how”) which directly precedes it, for example, in its interpretation as hverr(“whom”).

If you want to learn more about Osborne’s translations, check out this interview with her in The Paris Review.

Maya Venters and Daniel Cowper in Conversation

In the new issue of Traces, Maya Venters interviews Daniel Cowper (who just so happens to be Emily Osborne’s husband). Much of the conversation focuses on Cowper’s recently published verse novel Kingdom of the Clock, but the conversation ranges across his Canadian influences, his sense of place, Canada’s multiculturalism, and the joys of parenting. Here’s a snippet:

The culture on the west coast has always been fragmented. This is a challenge, but there is also something special about it. In the last 18th and early 19th century, there were many cultures: First Nations, Métis, Scottish, French, Russian and then the addition of Japanese, Pacific Islanders, and Chinese. These distinct cultures lived cheek by jowl, and they did so very successfully until the late 19th century. I think this is a special quality of the west coast which is often forgotten. I try to use Chinook Jargon, which is the lost language of the west coast from this time. In the 19th century, there was a syncretic language used for trade, made up of First Nations languages, English, French, Russian, Japanese, and Hawaiian. It was widely spoken until the age of radio stamped it out. But its words are beautiful, and are survivors of this multicultural stage in the history of BC. There’s an element of this in Kingdom of the Clock. The Kingdom is a city full of people from different cultural backgrounds working cooperatively rather than in conflict with each other. Although there is a lot of conflict in the book, there’s an element of idealism too, reminiscent of that old syncretism in BC. These are the seeds for a kind of art and a kind of society which might be healthier than what we have right now.

The Thing Itself

