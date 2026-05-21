New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Sherman Alexie's avatar
Sherman Alexie
3h

That A.E. Stallings poem is amazing, as always. She is one of my very favorite poets.

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Alex Rettie's avatar
Alex Rettie
10h

Great round-up as usual, Steve! I was so pleased to see Sarah's poem here!

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