New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Zina Gomez-Liss's avatar
Zina Gomez-Liss
7h

I’m just leaving this link here for no apparent reason… 😉

https://pfpoi.blogspot.com/2026/03/anagnorisis-steven-knepper-march-2026.html

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Zina Gomez-Liss's avatar
Zina Gomez-Liss
7h

I love the preface to this RP, Steve. Glad to be helping the ecosystem. Also, thanks for linking to my poem amongst the many at the end!

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