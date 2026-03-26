New Verse Review is almost two years old. That’s not a lot of time, but things have changed in the land of poetry—or at least in our little township of form-friendly poetry. I started the journal in part because things looked bleak. Storied journals like The Gettysburg Review, Valparaiso Poetry Review, and The Hollins Critic were shuttering. Leading formalist journals such as Measure and The Raintown Review had closed in recent years. Literary Matters was in an uncertain season. There were still thriving form-friendly journals out there, but it seemed like a time of loss.

Or a time to rebuild. NVR, in its humble way, has tried to provide a home for both excellent new poetry and a critical conversation. We’ve also tried to keep things fun. I hope we can continue to do so for years to come.

But I am happy to report that we will be doing so in good company. The wider world may be bleak. AI may be threatening human creativity and much else. But our part of the poetry world is in better shape in 2026 than it was in 2024. Literary Matters has weathered significant transitions and continues to publish excellent issues. New journals have appeared on Substack, several of them represented in the links below. More surprisingly, there are new print journals on the scene. The Little Review is an exciting endeavor in the UK. The Colosseum recently released its impressive first issue. And this month saw the debut of Portico, a literary quarterly edited by the capable Micah Mattix . (You can read his opening editorial here.)

I sometimes think of the poetry scene as an ecosystem. A flourishing ecosystem is stable but dynamic. It supports a variety of life. You can’t have a flourishing literary ecosystem with just one or two journals. You need a number of journals with high standards but also different editorial sensibilities. There are too many uncertainties to say that our poetic ecosystem is flourishing. At times, the amount of content on Substack (to which NVR contributes) can feel like an algae bloom. And, certainly, journals like NVR do not have a strong institutional backing. We do our work on a shoestring budget. (It’s very good that The Colosseum and Portico have solid support from foundations.) The old, university-sponsored model of publications had its problems, but it was also remarkably stable for a long time. Still, if our poetic ecosystem isn’t flourishing, it’s at least healthier. And that’s no small thing.

Coming Soon!

NVR associate editors D.A. Cooper and Mary Grace Mangano recently completed work on a translation special issue. Watch for it late next month. It features translations of formal poetry by living poets from around the world. Some of today’s best poet-translators contributed work to it. Here’s a little preview from the issue’s editor’s note:

In this issue, we are featuring poetry written in 15 languages, by 19 poets, rendered into English by 19 different translators, sometimes alone, and sometimes as translator teams. You will encounter the familiar and expected—from the Italian sonnet to the Japanese tanka—as well as the unfamiliar and unexpected—from the Swahili mashairi to the Armenian haiku. We hope that you will enjoy exploring this collection as much as we have, and be grateful for those translators who have taken the time to guide us across seemingly inaccessible barriers into beautiful new worlds.

And here’s a preview of the issue cover.

Listen Up!

Morri Creech on Rattlecast

Morri Creech, who won last year’s Rattle Poetry Prize, joins Timothy Green on the Rattlecast to read some surreal Meredithean sonnets. Creech’s poem “The Lure” made an especially deep impression on me. Creech and Green also have a rich and practical conversation about writing formal poetry.

“Stories in Stanzas”

Sunil Iyengar joins Christopher Scalia on the Back of the Book podcast for a conversation about The Colosseum Book of Contemporary Narrative Verse in particular and the history of narrative verse in general. In the second half of the episode, Iyengar and Scalia take turns reading poems from the anthology, including poems by B.H. Fairchild and Catherine Tufariello. They end by reading their own poems. They also give New Verse Review a nice shoutout. (Christopher Scalia was recently named as poetry editor at The New Criterion, so congratulations are in order!)

Chinua Ezenwa-Ohaeto Reads at The Thomist Poets.

Chinua Ezenwa-Ohaeto joins The Thomist Poets this month to read from his debut collection The Naming. Watch for an NVR review of The Naming in the weeks to come.

Jane Zwart on Poetry for All

Jane Zwart joins Joanne Diaz and Abram Van Engen on the Poetry For All podcast to discuss her debut collection Oddest & Oldest & Saddest & Best. There is an NVR review of Zwart’s collection in the works too.

Advice from an Unknown Poet

Alice Allan and Jonathan Farmer recently released the first episode of a limited-run podcast. It is a wide-ranging conversation on “fear” in the writing life.

Around the Poetry World

Dana Gioia on Malcolm Cowley

In the debut issue of Portico, Dana Gioia reviews a new biography of Lost Generation poet, editor, and critic Malcolm Cowley.

Malcolm Cowley was one of the most important literary critics and editors of the twentieth century. In a dozen books and over a thousand articles, he helped shape the canon of modern American literature. As an editor, he rescued William Faulkner from obscurity, revised the reputation of Walt Whitman, discovered John Cheever and Ken Kesey, and published Jack Kerouac’s On the Road when no one else would. Most importantly, he chronicled the so-called Lost Generation of American writers in Paris—Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Gertrude Stein, Ezra Pound, and others—who led our national letters into modernism.

“A Psalm of Life”

At Poems Ancient and Modern, Joseph Bottum revisits Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s much-loved and much-ridiculed exhortation to “Act, — act in the living Present!”

And that tenderness is allowed in part when we remember the poem’s (often-omitted) subtitle, “What the Heart of the Young Man Said to the Psalmist.” Against the sage advice of the Bible’s Wisdom literature, the motion of a young man’s limbs, a young man’s energy, beats impatiently. “Tell me not,” he says to the wise old men. Yes, life will end. Yes, “Dust thou art, to dust returnest.” Yes, yes, our hearts “are beating / Funeral marches to the grave.” So what? All the more reason to strive to “Be a hero in the strife!”

This poem always makes me think of NVR contributor and Substacker extraordinaire Carter Davis Johnson. Ten years ago or so, when he was a freshman in college, Carter stood up in my American Literary Traditions class and recited “A Psalm of Life” from memory. This past Monday, “still achieving, still pursuing,” Carter received his PhD from the University of Kentucky. Nice work, Dr. Johnson!

“Tidy Up! A Poet’s Guide to Getting Organized”

At The Rabbit Room, Renee Emerson provides some practical organizational advice for untidy poets.

If you want to get organized and don't know where to start, I recommend spending a day simply tracking all your poems down. Gathering all the poems in the notebook, on your phone, in your email, on your laptop, and putting them all in one place. You can get more organized from there later, but simply making sure you have access to your work is a big step in the right direction.

“Raising the Ambition of Your Poems”

Maya C. Popa has some good tips in this piece, such as “avoid lazy minimalism” and “resist the predictable emotional arc.”

I love a short and spare poem. But what separates, to my mind, a strong example from a weaker one is the clarity of thought and the pressure on the language. An ambitious, minimalist poem will not feel reduced by its length, but amplified and concentrated as a result of its brevity. An underwritten poem feels like it took a shortcut to the finish line, hoping the reader would fill in the blanks (I called myself out and included an example of this in my own work in my previous post).

Brian Brodeur on Gothic Verse Narratives

The most recent issue of The Hudson Review includes Brian Brodeur’s intriguing essay on the gothic tradition in American poetry. (We try to keep this tradition alive, or undead, in NVR’s yearly Halloween issue.) Brodeur provides a historical overview and then takes a close look at contemporary examples from Dana Gioia, Claudia Emerson, and Matthew Buckley Smith.

Unlikely as it may sound to some readers, the most surprising twist in the story of Gothic fiction is that poetry, not prose, has kept this genre relevant. Innovative writers of verse narratives have reclaimed spooky atmospheres, nightmarish violence, and perverse desires, depicting these in many cases without the mediating effects of irony. (When poets use irony in Gothic narratives, they do so not to induce a sense of oddball drollery or artistic distance, but to exploit linguistic ulteriority and dramatic ambiguities.) This outcome makes more sense when we consider that the subgenre of verse narrative is itself a transgression against current literary fashion, which overwhelmingly favors lyric verse and prose fiction.

Beat Poetics

We love a good argument about prosody, scansion, and notation here at NVR. David Southward offers a learned—and controversial—one in the new issue of Think. Following Derek Attridge, Southward argues that we should focus on “beats” rather than the usual metrical feet.

Teaching readers how to scan for beats has been the 50-year mission of South African-born British scholar and critic Derek Attridge. Surprisingly overlooked by American poetry circles, Attridge has developed a prosody rooted in the stress-timed rhythms of English and the verse traditions they have inspired.

Ken Gordon, “Sonnet by Other Means”

Ken Gordon , editor of The Sonneteer, writes a 14-part essay on how to build a more meaningful life and a more meaningful literary culture.

Then something unexpected happened. May I be excused for quoting an essay of mine called “You Stopped Too Soon”? You’re too kind. “While in the throes of ensonnetification, I met a stunningly affectless young person, and was so annoyed that I thought: ‘You are not fire, and you have no chill.’ I slowed the words down and repeated them, and realized that I had unintentionally spewed a line of iambic pentameter that recast the Petrarchan paradox into a contemporary idiom! Before long, I had discovered the other thirteen lines. One sonnet led to another and then to another.” It was like a fever. I began writing sonnets continuously. Daily. Sometimes two or three (or even four) in a day. I was like a chain-smoker: One sonnet lit another. I couldn’t help myself, and I didn’t want to.

Amit Majmudar’s Hairpin Poetic Turns

I reviewed Amit Majmudar’s The Great Game: Essays on Poetics for the University Bookman.

Returning to the connections between sport and poetry, both involve rules. Indeed, virtuosity is only possible within a set of rules: the slider that seems gut-aimed until it crooks into the strike zone, the step back behind the line to hit the three, the elaborate trap laid by the chess master. In poetry, a “rulebook” is likewise generative for the skilled poet. Majmudar gives the obligatory nod to Robert Frost’s quip that writing free verse is like playing net-less tennis, but he also notes that “every poet, even the supposedly unruly Beat (often, following Whitman, quite enamored of anaphora), chooses rules of play.” If the broader poetry world were to recognize this, if it were to see that virtuosity comes from deftly navigating a set of rules, “all the conventional twentieth-century critical metaphors of containment, imprisonment, binding, and restriction would have to be scrapped. A new understanding must rely on new metaphors. Form is the engine, the lottery, the kaleidoscope; the void that gives you what you fill it with, the call you teach yourself to echo; the luck maker, the goad, the god.” As his list goes on, Majmudar underscores that formal constraints give rise to inspiration.

The Thing Itself

Morri Creech’s “An Ordinary Childhood” in Rattle

Matthew Buckley Smith’s “The Seafarer” in Rattle

Alina Stefanescu’s “Scene From a Birmingham Diner Rated Four Stars by Zagat” in swwim

Jack Bedell’s “Ecstasy, Suite” in Dodo Eraser

Shalmi Barman’s “Reincarnation Ghazal” in Amethyst Review

Sally Thomas’s “Brevity” in Talk to Me in Long Lines

T.O. Brandon’s “A Letter for Joel” in Talk to Me in Long Lines

Christian Lingner’s “No One Wants to Pay” in Talk to Me in Long Lines

Brennan O’Donnell’s “Brothers” in Talk to Me in Long Lines

Maura H. Harrison’s “Our Poverty” in Think

Ned Balbo’s “Arbor of Remembered Days” in Think

Zina Gomez-Liss’s “Two Roads” in Poems for Persons of Interest

Isabella Hsu’s “Villanelle of Quiet Desperation” in Poems for Persons of Interest

Renee Emerson’s “I was given Leviathan” in Poems for Persons of Interest

Don Paterson’s “Phoenix” in London Review of Books

David Stephenson’s “Old Guard” in Well Met

Sherman Alexie’s “Sunday Poem” via his Substack

Michael Yost’s “Maple-Tapping” via his Substack

Jan Schreiber’s “The Neighborhood in Spring” in The Sonneteer

Adrienne Su’s “Life of Tofu” in The Sonneteer

Ethan McGuire’s Yue Fei translations in The Brazen Head

Benjamin Myers’ “A Tang Dynasty Ceramic Horse” in Plough Quarterly

Keith Roberts’ “Lather” in Autumn Sky Poetry

Jim Richards’ “Song to Be Sung at the Resurrection of a Buck Killed by a Car” in First Things

Contemporary Classic

Vikram Seth’s “All you who sleep tonight” via Poetry International