I hope you are having some summer fun! Here at NVR, we’re just past the halfway point in our June reading period. Consider submitting some poems to our summer issue if you haven’t yet. Here are the guidelines.

I suspect many readers are following the World Cup. Last week, Christopher Honey published a fun essay on NVR comparing some great contemporary footballers to famous poets. This month NVR has also published a conversation between Elijah Perseus Blumov and Timothy Steele, as well as reviews of poetry collections by Jane Zwart, John Poch, Armen Davoudian, and Chinụa Ezenwa-Ọhaeto.

Save the Date

2026 Critical Paths Symposium

The good folks at THINK will hold their online Critical Paths Symposium on October 16-17 this year. If you’re into poetic craft and criticism (and I doubt you’d be reading the Rusty Paperweight otherwise), this is your event! This year’s lineup of presenters includes Matthew Buckley Smith, Zara Raab, Boris Dralyuk, Sunil Iyengar, Marilyn Taylor, and David Southward. Registration info is coming soon. If you can’t wait until this October, you can check out the recordings of last year’s symposium.

Listen Up!

Lisping in Numbers: Poems that Count

A.E. Stallings continues her masterful Oxford Professor of Poetry lecture series by examining the role of numbers in poetry. She takes us from measure to money, from Homer’s catalogues to Catullus’s hyperbolic kiss counts.

Alan Shapiro on Rattlecast

Timothy Green and Alan Shapiro talk about title poems, late love, the relationship between syntax and psychology in Browning’s “My Last Duchess,” and more. Shapiro also reads from his recent collection Diver. The episode starts with a kraken poem by Dante Di Stefano.

Christian Wiman and Major Jackson in Conversation

Harvard’s Radcliffe Institute (digitally) hosts Christian Wiman for a reading followed by a discussion with Major Jackson.

Juno Plots Her Revenge

Grace Wade performs a fierce monologue from Dana Gioia’s translation of Seneca’s The Madness of Hercules.

Around the Poetry World

“Rhymes and Reincarnations: On India’s Epic Poems”

Amit Majmudar writes about India’s great verse epics for Marginalia Review of Books.

The conventions of epic poetry, and the necessary condensation of poetry itself, play into poetry being the form of choice for mythology. This may seem an odd thing to assert considering that the Mahabharata is one of the longest books in existence. But that epic gains its length through a proliferation of stories and embedded treatises, not a proliferation of superfluous details within those stories or gratuitous descriptive passages. The Mahabharata even contains a capsule retelling of the Ramayana within it. Epic poems or the Book of Job may give you extended monologues, but the omniscient narrator’s psychological commentary is often missing. The Shakespeare play, too, gives us asides and monologues, but the form itself offers no room for Shakespeare himself to editorialize. Epic poets, too, keep direct descriptions of motivation and psychology to a minimum.

Majmudar has a new Substack as well—Measureless—where he is writing a commentary on the Upanishads. There will also be occassional literary posts, such as this brief anthology of mystical Majmudar poems.

“How to Write in Meter 101”

Are you looking for a concise overview of how (and why) to write in meter? Look no further than Elijah Perseus Blumov’s most recent Versecraft essay. I usually recommend the podcast version of Versecraft because, well, Blumov has a remarkable voice. For this one, though, you’ll want to check out the scansion in the Substack essay.

Metrical composition is the practice of organizing language into sonic, usually rhythmic, patterns. Up until about one hundred years ago, there had been a millenia-long consensus throughout most cultures of the globe that poetry was synonymous with metrical composition. Poetry (or verse) was defined as metrical language, and prose was defined as non-metrical language, regardless of genre or subject. The art of poetry, to the extent that it was distinct from the art of literature generally, was nothing more nor less than the art of metrical composition.

"Blood and Water: Metaphor and Cognition”

April Pawar writes about surprising metaphors for the Sewanee Writers’ Conference craft series.

In literary practice, then, what does it mean to craft a compelling metaphor? If I were teaching someone to write—or to revise—here are convictions I’d whisper across the table: Don’t reach too far—the metaphor needs to remain tethered. Don’t be too safe—the surprise should sting. Provide hints or contextual scaffolding: the sooner you show the reader how to walk across the bridge, the less likely it is the reader will fall. Let the metaphor carry argument and feeling; it is not ornament you affix as an afterthought.

The American Heaney

Henry Hart writes about Seamus Heaney’s time in Berkeley for Birmingham Poetry Review.

The quickest route to the Berkeley English Department, as Heaney soon discovered, was along Telegraph Avenue, a gathering place for those who continued to follow Timothy Leary’s 1966 mantra: “Turn on, tune in, drop out.” In a letter written on September 22, 1970, to his Ulster friend, the poet Michael Longley, Heaney expressed bemusement about the people he passed on his way to work: “[There are] hippies, drop-outs, freak-outs, addicts, black panthers, [and] hare-krishna American kids with shaved heads, begging bowls and clothes made out of old lace curtains.”

“In the Shade of Les Murray”

In North Sea Poets, Lisa Brockwell reconsiders her youthful dismissal of Les Murray:

But as I got older, I realised that Murray was the real thing, and far and away the most talented and original poet Australia has ever produced. When I moved to a rural property three hundred miles north of Murray’s native Nabiac to raise my young son I gained a different perspective on the rhythm of life in a farming community, and a new respect for Murray’s exploration of masculinity, of the Oz cultural cringe, of the harsh realities of Australia’s violent pioneering past – and how its brutality has affected both incomers and indigenous people. His reportage of what it meant to be a motherless working-class boy bullied at school with only a distant and haunted father to watch over him is deeply moving.

“Companions on Parnassus”

In The Hedgehog Review, Alan Jacobs writes about the friendship—and diverging poetics—of W.H. Auden and James Schuyler. D.H. Lawrence figures prominently in this one as well.

Having been so admiring of but also intimidated by Auden’s poetry, Schuyler needed, I think, to pursue poetry in an anti-Audenesque way. And Auden may have (inadvertently) made that decision inevitable. According to Kernan, when Schuyler showed some of his poems to Auden, he received a lecture about the sorts of things he should not do, especially regarding line breaks. Later, when he read a poem by a then-unknown poet named Frank O’Hara and noticed that O’Hara played the very games with line endings that Auden had deplored, Schuyler decided to follow O’Hara’s practice. Soon thereafter he met O’Hara and O’Hara’s friend and fellow poet John Ashbery, and when they read Schuyler’s poetry they were very encouraging. Thus Schuyler’s artistic course was laid.

“Lost Vision, Stammering Prayer: The Poetry of Marjorie Pickthall”

In Traces, Burl Horniachek writes about the early twentieth-century Canadian poet Marjorie Pickthall.

Pickthall may have been a Victorian poet, but she was a Victorian poet transported into a new world. If this did not change the style in which she wrote, it did affect her subject matter. She wrote of North American missionaries, Native American peoples, and West Coast fishermen. And, not only are the persons depicted different from the English Victorians, but the landscapes in which they are placed are both vaster and less domesticated. There are still wild places in Britain, of course, but you have to go looking for them. In Canada, on the other hand, while there are a few major cities clustered in the south with some intensely cultivated, but often surprisingly small, areas surrounding them, great masses of relatively untouched wilderness are never too far away.

The Thing Itself

Sally Thomas’s “The Luminous Mystery” in Wayfare (winner of the inaugural Behold the Man! contest)

Light’s memorial “chandelier” for X.J. Kennedy and Edmund Conti

Ted Kooser’s “Top Hat” in Rattle

Saudamini Siegrist’s “My Mother’s Reincarnation” in Rattle

Jianqing Zheng’s “At the Fair” in SLANT

Stephanie Tobia’s “House of Dust and Light” in SLANT

Alan Shapiro’s “False Teeth” in Plume

Jane Zwart’s “Shroud” in Anti-Heroin Chic

Morri Creech’s “To the Trees” in The New Criterion

Kaily Dorfman’s “Critique of Quantification” in The New Criterion

Chinua Ezenwa-Ohaeto’s “In a corner of a room” in Transition

Michael Lavers’s “Darkness and Rain” in Nimrod International

Tom Yuill’s “Still Wistful for Some Parts of the 5th Century BC” in The Sonneteer

T. O. Brandon’s “On Cheese: After Some Lines of Homer” in The Sonneteer

John Talbot’s “St Petersburgh Mews, W2” in Times Literary Supplement

Justin Lacour’s “The #1 dad rises to speak” in The ITCH

George Witte’s “Blackout” in Poems for Persons of Interest

Jane Berger Herschlag’s “Four Years Old” in Poems for Persons of Interest

Marie Burdett’s “Appleachia” in vernacular

Shane Seely’s “Gut” in Birmingham Poetry Review

Contemporary Classic

The opening lines of Herbert Morris’s “Sackets Harbor, 1866,” via The New Criterion

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Here, let me take your things. How cold your hands are; the rest of you, I daresay, must be frozen. I’ve built a fire to last as long as we last, and I forewarn you there is talk in me to last the afternoon and into evening. Poppa’s room has a fine view of the lake. It’s to the front, at the head of the stairs, while mine is to the rear, facing the marshes. Perhaps I failed to show it to you last time. We can go up to see it if you like, but I’ve put on a pot of tea to brew. I thought we’d warm to that on such a cold day. We can see the house later, and the view: “all the way to Canada and beyond,” the boy who cuts the trees for Poppa calls it.

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