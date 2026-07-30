Photo by Mike Bird

O wind, rend open the heat,

cut apart the heat,

rend it to tatters.

— H.D., “Heat”

As we come to the end of this the hottest month—and it has been a hot month indeed!—may we all both feel a comfort at the eventual coming of cooler weather and enjoy the warmth of the sun while it is still here!

This is something of which I have had to remind myself often this month, whether it was while my family and I were enduring the sweltering July 4th weather in Chattanooga, or while I was sweating and staring into the apocalyptic smoke clouds here in Northern Indiana later in the month. However, there were many things to distract me, too. Independence Day, America 250, the World Cup, Nolan’s The Odyssey and all the talk around it… many things, some of which you may not wish to be reminded.

The Summer looks out from her brazen tower,

Through the flashing bars of July,

Waiting thy ripened golden shower;

Whereof there cometh, with sandals fleet,

The North-west flying viewlessly,

With a sword to sheer, and untameable feet,

And the gorgon-head of the Winter shown

To stiffen the gazing earth as stone.

— Francis Thompson, “A Corymbus for Autumn”

We have been busy here at New Verse Review, too, of course! Going through the great submissions to the summer issue of NVR; running an excerpt from Jason Guriel’s The Final Childhood: A Novel in Couplets & Comics; publishing excellent new essays by Alexis Sears and James Feichthaler; reviewing books by Susan McLean, David Stephenson, and Seth Wieck; remembering Jane Greer on the anniversary of her death with “‘It was the joy of my life’: A Recovered Interview with Jane Greer by Katy Carl”; and preparing for the many other exciting works to come this year at NVR.

Before we continue our own work, however, let’s stop here at the end of the month to look once again, beyond NVR, at thirty other items out there in the world of poetry at large.

Kindred Spirits

Bainbridge Island Press

This month I would like to highlight Bainbridge Island Press, a literary publishing venture from Tamarah and Ben Rockwood. In today’s world of academic, literary, and publishing chaos, it is difficult to know what publishers to trust. But the Rockwoods are quickly establishing BIP as a favorite and trustworthy new outlet among the NVR and adjacent crowds. They do a lot, too!

There is the press itself, which publishes poetry books and chapbooks, with new work from Martin Willits, Jr., Tim Mayo, Carla Sarett, and others. Their semi-annual POETICS journal, as well as occasional anthologies, such as their recent As of Fire. The POETICS Bookstore. A POETICS Summer Workshop (a live, five-session class on the vocabulary of poetry, where they are also reading five good books). The POETICS Poetry Podcast (which I will also mention later). And the Bainbridge Island Press Substack, where Tamarah publishes many excellent essays on the craft of poetry.

Go follow Bainbridge Island Press, and check out some of their excellent work. I know we here at NVR have been impressed, and I think you will be too.

The Forest Drive

This month Lettre Sauvage, the limited editions press run by Fiona Spring Leggett, published another of their beautiful chapbooks: the Forest dRIVE 3, featuring Marie Burdett, Zina Gomez-Liss, Isabella Hsu, and Fiona. Read Isabella’s piece on the process, “Cassoulet and Chapbooks (But Mostly Chapbooks),” as well Zina Gomez-Liss’s post compiling several relevant links, including the recording of their launch.

The Frost Farm

The 2026 Frost Farm Conference will take place this August. Registration is closed of course, but I think many of the attendees read NVR, so we want to say that we are excited to see you there! If you are not going this year, Zina has a great post (“Best. Time. Ever!”) that will probably convince you to sign up next year. Zina, after all, has been championing Frost Farm so much they ought to pay her! I must also mention the corresponding 2026 Frost Farm Prize for Metrical Poetry, won this year by Carla Galdo for her poem “The Absences are Different,” selected by judge Ryan Wilson.

Homer Online

Everyone has had Homer fever. It’s simply true! It’s a fever worth catching. Maybe the best new thing I have seen come out of all this is John H. Boyer’s fantastic online resource The Homer Reader. If you love Homer, or are interested in loving him, you must check this out. Boyer is a teacher and scholar who is using The Homer Reader to give anyone who wants it free access to Homer in parallel Greek and English, as well as maps, timelines, details on characters and places and their relationships, genealogies, vocabulary, formulas, repetitions, scene-by-scene breakdowns and glosses, calendars, dictionaries, and lexicons. This is an unbelievably incredible resource, and it is also both intuitively usable and beautiful.

UST Reviewed

You have probably noticed that the teachers and students of the University of St. Thomas, Houston MFA program are taking over the literary world! Well, maybe not the whole world, but certainly the Christian and formalist continents, and somewhat beyond as well. If you know something is happening, but you don’t know what it is, I recommend you read two essay reviews of the program by recent students: “Writing as Apprenticeship” by Sarah Ashbach, and “Should You Study the Humanities at a Christian School as a Non-Christian?” by Benjamin Rose.

Listen Up!

BIP and the Art of Book Production

From the Bainbridge Island Press podcast discussed above. It is usually hosted by Tamarah. Recently, however, Ben hosted two episodes that may serve as a good audio primer on the art of bookmaking, for the audience of writers wanting to assemble a book, or for potential bookmakers. In these two episodes, Ben dives deep into design, layout, and production: “The Art of the Layout - designing poetry with Ben Rockwood” and “The Art of Book Production - with Ben Rockwood

Burl Horniachek on Leaves in the Wind

I have said this many times: Burl Horniachek’s anthology To Heaven’s Rim: The Kingdom Poets Book of World Christian Poetry, Beginnings to 1800, in English Translation from D.S. Martin’s Poiema Poetry Series is one of the very best collections of poetry published in recent years. It still does not have the recognition it deserves, though. Here, however, is another step in the right direction: Burl discussing the book, and more, with David Bentley Hart on Hart’s Leaves in the Wind.

The Measureless Amit Majmudar

A fount of neverending energy, Amit Majmudar has started a new poetic venture: Measureless. The easiest way to describe Measureless is that it is a Substack dedicated to Majmudar’s translation of the Isha Upanishad and the immense commentary and contextualization necessary to begin comprehending the poem. It is also intended to be read from the first post onward. Yet it also contains many sidebars, in which Majmudar writes on a wide variety of relevant topics. As a friend recently said, Amit has an all-too-rare vigorous, exuberant, and ambitious poetic spirit. So you must read Measureless! If you aren’t convinced yet, listen to Matthew Buckley Smith discuss the project with him on Matthew’s podcast Sleerickets: “Ep 255: Snake Eyes, ft. Measureless”

Poetry _

Tim Green and Katie Dozier are doing good things for poetry that almost no one else in poetry publishing is currently doing. Such things as actually paying their poets, selecting only the poetry they like for their magazines and awards, being completely transparent about their business and funding, and encouraging poetic competition. These kinds of thing should be called, simply, having standards. Yet they’re rare. A good example of this is how Tim and Katie go about their discussions on their podcast The Poetry Space_. Take, for example, their “Poetry Duel!” series, in which they each grab a copy of some prestigious lit mag and pit the poems inside against each other, coming to a conclusion of which journal, they think, has the best poems. Imperfect, sure, and they admit that, but these kinds of activities take poetry in the right direction. Friction, heated arguments, savage disagreements, strong criticism, etc.—if public, these are signs of a healthy literary culture. The Poetry Space_: “Episode #146: Poetry Duel! Arkansas Review vs. Fourteen Hills”

Rattlecast

Speaking of Tim Green, his Rattlecast YouTube show recently hosted Joanna Preston, a New Zealand-based poet, editor, and teacher, who loves formal poetry, and especially the invention of poetic forms. In the episode, Tim and Joanna discuss poetic formalism, myth, nature, and the writing life.

Step Right Up!

Long Poems

Trish Hopkinson recently curated a list of fee-free journals that welcome long poems, which she defines in a variety of ways: 5+ pages, 100+ lines, lyric sequences, hybrid forms, narrative poems, etc. This is a list worth bookmarking! “Where to Submit Longer Poems (No-Fee Only)” (One of the best, Mary’s Talk to Me in Long Lines, is on the list, but under the name Verse at Length.)

Tar River

Usually, I only include items in this section that are either contests or lists of publications to which we may submit, but I am making an exception this time to mention Tar River Poetry specifically. Tar River is a prestigious, longstanding literary journal, and, until recently, they did not publish a lot of the kind of poetry NVR’s readers enjoy reading and writing. However, recently, under the editorship of Helena Feder, more poetry in meter and rhyme has been appearing there! Now, I don’t know if that’s simply because Helena has a taste for it (despite not writing it), or if it’s due to her friendship with Matthew Buckley Smith, or if TRP is another happy victim of the UST takeover (see the most recent issue!). Regardless, TRP is a journal you should all bookmark for both reading and submitting. The next open window is in September.

Literary Matters

Most of you know and love Literary Matters, but perhaps you have paid less attention to it recently, with the departure of Ryan Wilson and Matthew Buckley Smith as editor-in-chief and poetry editor there. If true, that is a mistake, because the new editor-in-chief, Emily Grace, is proving to be a competent and fearless leader, and LM is making some overdue improvements to their website and processes this summer. The first public improvement is the submissions process, now through Submittable at literarymatters.submittable.com/submit, and officially open both to members and non-members of the ALSCW (non-members pay a $3 submissions fee to help cover Submittable costs). LM’s next open submissions window is also September 1st.

Around the Poetry World

Cameron Clark’s Black Heralds

Cameron Clark (the new Literary Matters poetry editor) has returned to Substack! Minor Tiresias (what a great name!). I believe his plan is to write more vignettes and such, which I thoroughly enjoy, but my favorite work he has written there is a translation of Mandelstam’s “Black Earth,” with commentary and comparisons of other translations, which he tries to best (successfully) with his own version. His most recent post is similar, and my second favorite: a translation, with commentary, of César Vallejo’s “The Black Heralds.”

Vallejo’s metaphors and similes have a baroque quality that match the heights of Baudelaire or Mandelstam: the three of them echo and rhyme with each other, sharing in a timeless, nonlinear way authentic affinities. Baudelaire especially brought the high-style to bear on the gutter with the glee of caricature; yet Vallejo goes much further, he blends registers, shifts from the high to the brutally, realistically colloquial in the space of a line: he codeswitches. There are not many poets who can truly do this.

Xu, X., Jia, C. & Zheng, X. Prosodic recitation training selectively enhances sensorimotor connectivity during poetry reading: a longitudinal fNIRS study. Communications Biology (2026).

I found this fascinating: A July study in Communications Biology compared rhythmic poetry recitation, semantic analysis, and transcription. The researchers report that they significantly associated four days of prosodic-recitation training with changes in sensorimotor connectivity, rhythmic performance, and physiological arousal.

Michael Fishbane and the Exodus

Michael Fishbane’s new book, Piyyut: Liturgical Epic and Poetics of Tradition, examines Jewish liturgical poetry and its development from compressed stanzas into extended epics. Its subjects include rhyme, stanza, prosody, scriptural narrative, public recitation, and the Exodus cycle.

Estelle Haan and the Exodus

In William Dillingham’s Aegyptus Triumphata: Edited with Introduction, Translation and Commentary, Estelle Haan has produced the first modern edition and English translation of this neglected seventeenth-century Neo-Latin epic about the Exodus. The poem recasts the biblical narrative through the conventions of the Virgilian epic, including epic similes and extensive engagement with the Aeneid.

Emily Wilson and The Odyssey

Emily Wilson’s own review of Christopher Nolan’s film The Odyssey is a flawed essay, but I share it here, because I know many of you admire Wilson’s translation work (A.M. Juster is the first person I ever heard talking about it), and because she is very negative toward Nolan’s adaptation (or, appropriation, as Alex Priou put it), despite Nolan, infamously, claiming to have relied heavily on her translation and commentary. “An Uncomplicated Man,” by Emily Wilson, in the London Review of Books.

Ryan Wilson on Xenia

It is Ryan Wilson who first helped me to truly understand the ancient Greek concept of xenia so central to Homer’s Odyssey, in Ryan’s 2015, prize-winning essay “How to Think Like a Poet.” It is available as a must-have monograph from Wide-Eyed with Wiseblood Books, but it is also available to read at Dappled Things: “How to Think Like a Poet” I mention this essay, because Nolan willfully misunderstands xenia in his movie, and this essay should help serve as a corrective.

“On Discovering a New Weldon Kees Sonnet,” an essay by Dana Gioia at The Sonneteer

I didn’t expect to find any new poetry by Kees. That’s the one area of his work that has been well explored. So how did I find “Night in July”? There was no secret method. I simply took the time to look carefully at every document I saw.

The Thing Itself

T.O. Brandon’s “Irises” in First Things

Andrew Frisardi’s “Mediterranean” at Well Met

Phil H.’s “Song of the Sword Dance” (from the Classical Chinese of Du Fu) at Tang Poetry

E.J. Hutchinson’s “Lethe” in Ad Fontes

Jean L. Kreiling’s “The Catch” at Talk to Me in Long Lines

David Livewell’s “On Deck” at The Sonneteer

Victoria Moul’s “Kikajon” in PN Review

Jimmy Pappas’s “Caregiving, Car Crashes, and Charcoal People” at Rattle

Alan Shapiro’s “People Get Ready” at Rattle

Maya Venters’s “‘You must change your life,’ etc…” in Poetry London