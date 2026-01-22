New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherman Alexie's avatar
Sherman Alexie
21h

That last line in Espaillat’s poem, "So difficult to bear." Oof. Right into the soul.

Reply
Share
Ken Gordon's avatar
Ken Gordon
21h

Thanks for the kind words about The Sonnneteer, Steve.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Steve Knepper and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Knepper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture