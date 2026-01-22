I hope 2026 is treating you well. We’re bracing for a big snow here in Virginia, which is all right with me as long as the power stays on. There’s little better than looking up from a poem to watch the birdfeeder as the snow falls. If you’re in search of good winter reading, check out NVR’s recently released issue. It includes new work by a great lineup of poets:

If you’re looking for a thoughtful debate, check out Steven Searcy’s recent NVR essay “Limiting Poetry’s Feedback Loop: On Writing Poems for People in the Real World” and then jump into the lively comments thread.

Without further ado, here’s this month’s links round-up. Feel free to add your own recommended links in the comments section.

Kindred Spirit

The Sonneteer

In November, Ken Gordon launched a Substack poetry journal dedicated to sonnets. I like the sharp aesthetic and the one-sonnet-per-post format, but what really impresses are the poems themselves. The Sonneteer has already published work from such excellent poets as Boris Dralyuk, Adrienne Su, Amit Majmudar, and Rachel Hadas.

Listen Up!

Essential American Poets

I recently discovered The Poetry Foundation’s Essential American Poetry series, a collection of readings by prominent poets curated by Donald Hall during his laureate stint back in 2006-7. Some of my favorites are Yvor Winters, Alan Dugan (that accent!), Charles Wright, Robert Hayden, and Kay Ryan.

“A Particularly Scottish Conversation, ft. Niall Campbell”

I got a lot out of this Sleerickets conversation about different seasons in the writing life. Niall Campbell’s companion essay “What if It’s Not Writer’s Block?” at North Sea Poets is also well worth a read.

10 Poems

Elijah Perseus Blumov occasionally releases a Versecraft episode in which he recites and comments upon ten brief poems. These episodes always introduce me to new poems and give me new ways of looking at old favorites. The latest of these episodes didn’t disappoint. I am glad to know about Suzanne Doyle’s remarkable poem “Where the River Meets the Sound.”

Around the Poetry World

Karen Solie Wins the T.S. Eliot Prize

Congratulations to Canadian poet Karen Solie on winning this year’s T.S. Eliot Prize. I’ve linked to the official announcement above. In an article for The Times, Graeme Richardson offers an overview of her career and some close attention to her winning collection Wellwater:

The poet, 59, from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, has produced a book of full of meaty, chewy poetry. Ambitious and skilful, Solie’s best work has a memorable, well-water depth. On the surface subject matter is clear and universal: nostalgia for childhood, mourning for parents, love of nature, fear of loss. Underneath is a more awkward and muddied reality, reflected in surprising word choices and twisty syntax. … Solie is almost an aphorist: “Money buys the knowledge it isn’t everything.” But this wisdom is always rooted in an everyday reality: “Smoking in the yard two weeks before Christmas/ out of the wind, under Orion,/ inhaling anger, exhaling sorrow,/ which is how anger metabolizes,/ the end product always a sorrow/ of remorse or failure.”

Don Paterson, “Heaney on the Underground”

The publication of The Poems of Seamus Heaney is one of the major poetic events of the past year. I could build a whole links round-up or two out of the coverage it has received. Don Paterson’s essay at North Sea Poets on Heaney’s language is one particularly worthwhile read:

But just because a reader found Heaney’s surface sense pretty clear didn’t mean that they’d even begun to engage with its meaning. And those who like their poems to be either transparently simple or transparently complex will never get Heaney, since he insisted on a poem being both. Beneath the performative ease of his melodies were layers and layers of shifting harmony, formed of every rich thing the language has in it: prosody, undertone, etymology, allusion, and of course music itself. This was down to Heaney knowing the language better than just about anyone: where most of us dog-paddled, Seamus dived in and swam like a seal.

Victoria Moul, “The freckled flower upon the flinty base: whither the narrative poem?

At Horace and Friends, the always astute Victoria Moul begins with a consideration of “the neglected narrative verse of George Crabbe (1754-1832)” and especially his poem “Peter Grimes.” She goes on to offer a positive, if bracing, review of Sunil Iyengar’s recent anthology The Colosseum Book of Contemporary Narrative Verse:

I’ve been thinking about narrative verse as I recently finished reading the enjoyable new Colosseum Book of Contemporary Narrative Verse, edited by Sunil Iyengar, and highly recommended. There is no poet in Iyengar’s anthology who comes close to Crabbe’s sustained power, range, and sheer originality but there are some excellent poems here. My favourite I think was Sydney Lea’s ‘The Feud’. I don’t think I’ve read any Lea before, and I don’t know whether he pulled off the feat of this poem often or again, but this is a narrative poem which, like many of Crabbe’s, stays with you in the same way as a short story by Lawrence or Joyce. It is also, like Crabbe, arresting in its psychological realism. Iyengar’s anthology boasts a broad sweep of a title although, as the introduction fairly openly admits, its real range is actually pretty narrow. This is specifically American narrative verse, for a start, and moreover narrative verse in one of two keys: medium length poems in the tradition of Robert Frost, or usually somewhat shorter narrative lyrics in the ‘ballad’ tradition. The first of these two categories is the dominant one, and significantly the stronger: this is interestingly true even at the level of individual poets. I mean that where poets are represented by a Frost-style poem and a ballad-style poem, the Frost-style one is almost always the better. Sometimes the Frost-i-ness feels a bit relentless: the book even includes at its heart a poem by Mary Jo Salter called ‘Frost at Midnight’ (which, as you’ll have guessed, is about the poet himself at night).

Sunil Iyengar, “‘Go Grasshopper! Go ant!’”

Sunil Iyengar has started his own series of essays on “mid-length poems, mostly narrative.” The linked essay is on James Merrill’s ballad “The Summer People”:

As a story, the poem is not entirely successful. When, at one point, Merrill summons “Time” and “Tenderness” as two “past masters,” it’s obvious that he wants the reader to attend to their “quiet performance,” their passing as shadows over the narrative. But the characters in the ballad are drawn too thinly for us to register poignant effects from his plotting. Instead, we thrill at the speed and compression that make his quatrains snap.

Poems Ancient and Modern on “The Bells”

Sally Thomas and Joseph Bottum continue to work their way through the poetic canon over at Poems Ancient and Modern, where they offer a brief critical reflection on a poem each day. For January 19, Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday, Bottum offers an intriguing formal analysis of “The Bells”:

“The Bells” is often described as having an irregular line length, from one to eight stresses per line in its trochaic meter. I want to suggest, however, that the lines are much more regular — if we grant Poe two indulgences: first, that many of the line breaks exist not as real line breaks (when we read the poem aloud) but as typographical ways to emphasize what is really an interior rhyme in a single line. And second, that Poe is playing with anacrusis, allowing himself a fairly constant extra-metrical two-syllable introduction to a foot.

Ed Simon, “The Work Beyond the Writing: On Writers and their Day Jobs”

This is a lively, trivia-laden essay in Literary Hub on writers’ day jobs, writing as work, and writing as vocation:

William Carlos Williams used his physician’s prescription pad to first write some of the most crystalline modernist verse, Frank O’Hara composed his Lunch Poems while working as a security guard at the Museum of Modern Art, Paul Lawrence Dunbar composed in his head while operating a Dayton, Ohio elevator, Agatha Christie developed her deep knowledge of poison while earning her living as a pharmacist, while Harper Lee was an airline ticketing agent plotting out To Kill a Mockingbird in her head. Even Vladimir Nabokov organized the butterfly collection at the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology, though that’s an example of work that’s even more ethereal than poetry.

A Garland of Praise for Rhina Espaillat

Rhina P. Espaillat recently turned 94, and she has a new book of poems out titled For Instance. To celebrate Espaillat and her work, Wiseblood Books assembled a “garland of praise” from other notable poets.

Rhina P. Espaillat brings the whole of herself to what she writes. . . . She celebrates the ordinary, picks it up, turns it around and around, until it radiates with rich complexity, meaning, and new life. These moments become sacramental moments, many of them taking place inside the commonplace chores of everyday housekeeping and mothering: in fact the ordinary becomes the cache of the extraordinary.

—Julia Alvarez Rhina holds herself to the highest standards of meter and form, and she makes it look easy. She writes of home, friends, family, life and death, things of importance to all humanity. Read her work. Rhina not only speaks to us, she speaks for us.

—Susan Spear Rhina Espaillat is a force of nature and a force for good in the world.

—A. M. Juster

The Thing Itself

Rhina P. Espaillat’s “The Sharpened Shears He Plied” in Rattle

J.C. Scharl’s “Cardinal little king of winter” in Dappled Things

Marilyn Nelson’s “Eleven Lebens” in The Hudson Review

Kim Addonizio’s “Bus Stop in Front of the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer” in ONE ART

Mary Grace Mangano’s “Blood Work” in Rust & Moth

Sunni Brown Wilkinson’s “Homemade Snow Globe” in Rust & Moth

Sammy Bellin’s “Cows in fog moored” in Rust & Moth

Jesse Keith Butler’s “Whale Song” in THINK

Nome Emeka Patrick’s “Snow” in Shenandoah

Brad Skow’s “Prelude to a Storm: The British Expeditionary Force, 1939-1940” in Talk to Me in Long Lines

Sunil Iyengar’s “Anger Management” in Talk to Me in Long Lines

Felicity Teague’s “To hibernate?” in Pulsebeat

A. Z. Foreman’s “Camões” in Pulsebeat

K. E. Duffin’s “Circus” in Pulsebeat

Jean L. Kreiling’s “Breath and Bone” in Amethyst Review

Steven Peterson’s “The Revelation of Colors” in Amethyst Review

Daniel Patrick Sheehan’s “Hospice” in Poems for Persons of Interest

Tamarah Rockwood’s “On the dock at Ogygia” in Poems for Persons of Interest

Carla Galdo’s “Snowdrops” in First Things

Zina Gomez-Liss’s “A Crown for the Kings” in Verdurous Glooms

Contemporary Classic

Thomas McGrath, “A Coal Fire in Winter” via The Poetry Foundation