John Joseph
8h

In the ruins of the ashes of the 2nd War, Kees was "a prophet not accepted by his own hometown." (Mk 6:4) His regard of life as a waste land (detailed after the 1st War by T.S. Elliott) froze his chance to acclaim as real life immediately after Victory pursued the adventures of springtime growth.

Yes, death was not the soil for a resurrection, but became the graveyard of life viewed solely as dirt. Viewing life as a dead end extinguished that light in his eyes. Kees became a cemetery for his frozen spirit.

Jon Jo.

