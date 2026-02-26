Share

I hope you and yours have had a good February! The Rusty Paperweight is a little later than usual this month, in part because I kept discovering new poems, essays, videos, and contests to include.

Before turning to the links, I want to share some exciting NVR news. Two new contributing editors are joining the masthead: Alice Allan and Maya Venters. Both will be writing regular essays for us.

Alice is an excellent poet. You can check out her NVR poems here and here. She is also an insightful and funny essayist. Her pieces “On Fear” and “Serious Glitz” are two of NVR’s most popular essays to date. Alice was the longtime host of the Poetry Says podcast, and she is currently a co-host of the poetry podcast Sleerickets.

Maya is an excellent poet as well, as you can see here, here, and here. Matthew King reviewed her prize-winning chapbook Life Cycle of a Mayfly in the early days of NVR. She is also a thoughtful prose writer who draws on philosophy and the visual arts. Maya is the founding editor of Traces Journal.

I’m honored that both Alice and Maya are making NVR a bigger part of their poetry lives, and I’m excited to share more of their writing with you in the future.

Listen Up!

“Weldon Kees: The Disappearing Poet”

Dana Gioia has released a documentary about the neglected American poet Weldon Kees. (You’ll also want to check out a Kees sonnet recently rediscovered by Gioia, and published for the first time by Nimrod International.)

The Colosseum Book of Contemporary Narrative Verse on New Books Network

Daniel Moran interviews Sunil Iyengar for New Books Network. They discuss the excellent new anthology of narrative poetry that Sunil edited for Colosseum Books. They talk about the differences between narrative verse and lyric and between narrative verse and narrative prose. They also discuss poems by Jared Carter, Sydney Lea, Gjertrud Schnackenberg, and Daniel Mark Epstein.

Katie Dozier and Timothy Green Read for ONE ART

Katie Dozier and Timothy Green join Mark Danowsky for ONE ART’s first online poetry reading of 2026.

Steven Searcy and Shane McCrae on Sleerickets

On a recent episode of Sleerickets, Matthew Buckley Smith talks with Steven Searcy about his New Verse Review essay “Limiting Poetry’s Feedback Loop: On Writing Poems for People in the Real World.” It’s a substantive conversation between two thoughtful poet-critics. Steven clarifies and qualifies several points in his essay. He doubles down on others. Matthew asks good questions, some of them tough. Well worth a listen.

MBS also had a great conversation with Shane McCrae recently. They talk about John Berryman, Shane’s recent volume New and Collected Hell, and some of the ways writing workshops go wrong.

Famous Letter Writer

M.I. and Ru Devine recently released their new album DADAMAMA (i). (We spotlighted the title single a few RPs back.) Check it out. The music will mesmerize, and you’ll find the same word play and wisdom in M.I.’s lyrics that you find in his poetry.

Step Right Up!

2026 Able Muse Write Prize

Catherine Tufariello will judge poetry entries for the 2026 Able Muse Write Prize. Submissions are due soon! Get them in by March 15.

Behold the Man!

James Matthew Wilson will judge Wayfare magazine’s “first annual contest for poems about or related to Jesus of Nazareth.” The prizes are generous and include publication in Wayfare. Submissions are due by March 29.

2026 Frost Farm Prize for Metrical Poetry

Ryan Wilson will judge this year’s Frost Farm Poetry Prize. Submissions are due by March 31.

Around the Poetry World

Harlem Renaissance Documentary

Adrian Horton writes in The Guardian about Once Upon a Time in Harlem, a new documentary that edits footage from a 1972 gathering of surviving figures from the Harlem Renaissance.

I am tempted, at this point, to just keep quoting extensively from the many subjects, whose personal histories, stories and inside jokes need no summary. Among them: the musicians Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, whose 1921 musical Shuffle Along was one of the first all-Black Broadway shows; the historians Nathan Huggins and John Henrik Clarke; the poets Arna Bontemps and Frank Horne (uncle of Lena Horne); the actors Leigh Whipper and Irvin C Miller; the photographer James Van Der Zee; the librarians Regina Anderson and Jean Blackwell Hutson; the society page editor Gerri Major and Ida Mae Cullen, the widow of poet Countee Cullen. They speak of departed friends and figures – some long gone, such as the controversial Pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey, and some, such as the poet Langston Hughes, only a few years past. Some, like the 96-year-old Whipper, had parents who were enslaved, their inclination toward the arts a very expression of liberation.

Joshua Corey, “The Total Recall of Robert Lowell”

Writing for The Sonneteer, Joshua Corey reflects on Robert Lowell’s late, sprawling sonnet sequences:

I knew the Melvillean Lowell and the confessional Lowell. What I hadn’t read much of until recently were his sonnets, which at the time of their publication were seen as something of a falling off from the heights of Life Studies and his magisterial 1964 book For the Union Dead. What followed was a long, seemingly never-ending sequence of mostly unrhymed sonnets, crammed with characters from history—Diogenes and Napoleon, Eugene McCarthy and Rimbaud. These began to be collected in Notebook 1967-1968 (1969), then were revised into Notebook (1970), then revised again and expanded into three separate books, all published in 1973: History, For Lizzie & Harriet, and The Dolphin. The indifferent reception of these books owed something to the scandal around Lowell’s appropriating, and often altering, lines from his second wife’s letters for The Dolphin—an unforgivable transgression. His dear friend Elizabeth Bishop chastised him in a letter: “Art just isn’t worth that much.” Yet it’s Lowell’s monstrous entitlement—a product, partly, of his bipolar mania—that may have the most to teach us today.

Robert Hayden’s “Those Winter Sundays,” A Visual Interpretation

Julian Peters published a whole book of comic-style artistic interpretations of poems with Plough Publishing back in 2020. The link above takes you to his interpretation of Robert Hayden’s “Those Winter Sundays.”

The Master Tropes

Check out Tamarah and Ben Rockwood’s essay series for Bainbridge Island Press on metaphor, metonymy, synecdoche, irony—the master tropes. In the series’ introductory essay, they take us from Aristotle to Vico to Kenneth Burke, from the primordial origins of language to contemporary poetry.

Here is something the ancients knew: language bends. It does not travel in straight lines from thought to word to meaning. It curves. It substitutes. It suggests one thing by saying another. It takes the part for the whole, the whole for the part. It says the opposite of what it means—and means it more. The Greeks had a word for these turns: tropos. A turning. A way. And for two thousand years, rhetoricians and poets have recognized four fundamental turns that language makes. Four ways we reach past the literal to say what cannot quite be said directly. Metaphor. Metonymy. Synecdoche. Irony. These are not decorations. They are not flourishes added to plain speech to make it pretty. They are the bones of how we think.

Robert Charboneau, “Is Poetry an Art?”

At his Substack Poetics, Robert Charboneau revisits Plato and Aristotle in an essay on poetry, inspiration, and technical skill.

In the Ion Socrates claims poets do not possess technē, craft. That is, they do not possess a formal body of knowledge that can be passed down, which is what craft is: teachable technique. Instead, Socrates says, what poets are up to is a matter of inspiration, in the old sense of the word meaning “breathed into” or “animated.” What poets do is enter into a state of possession, whether by gods, muses, daemons, geniuses, etc. Their composition is a kind of trance, and they less active participants than mouthpieces or receivers for divine beings. Such enthusiasm cannot be an art because it cannot be taught in the same way that carpentry or surgery can be taught. You can’t take a class on it. Though plenty of workshops and writer’s programs try to teach it. They call it ‘mindset coaching,’ a kind of corporatized version of divine inspiration.

The Thing Itself

Alex Rettie’s “February” in Poems for Persons of Interest

Othuke Umukoro’s “Mass” in Poetry

Dana Gioia’s translation of St. Francis of Assisi’s “Canticle of All Creatures” in First Things

Midge Goldberg’s “Latch Hook” in First Things

Morri Creech’s “The Marriage” in 32 Poems

Anna Lena Phillips Bell’s “Undoing” in Nimrod International

Sabyasachi Roy’s “The Call-Center Complaint Line Sings” in Pulsebeat

Jane Blanchard’s “The Break up of Ice on the Seine” in The Ekphrastic Review

Barbara Lydecker Crane’s “Some People Call Me Mad” in Amethyst Review

J.C. Scharl’s “Cloacina” in Amethyst Review

D. A. Cooper’s “On Odin’s Journey” in Forgotten Ground Regained

Jayne Shore’s “Mountain Bodies” in Anti-Heroin Chic

Susan Delaney Spear’s “Matryoshka” in Autumn Sky Poetry Daily

Sherman Alexie’s “Train Poem” via his Substack

Maryann Corbett’s “On Rereading Marlowe’s Dr. Faustus in the Age of Generative AI” via her Substack

Tsitsi Ella Jaji’s “at the watering hole” in The Sonneteer

Adrienne Su’s “The Takeout Counter” in The Sonneteer

Ernest Hilbert’s “Under the Equinox” in Bad Lilies

Jared Carter’s “Cisterns” in Talk to Me in Long Lines

Contemporary Classic

Gwendolyn Brooks’ “the rites for Cousin Vit” via Poetry Foundation