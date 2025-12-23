I have waited all autumn for winter to come.

I have watched the dark evenings surrounding the sun.

I have lighted my fire, the season’s begun,

Because Christmas is with us again.

So starts the song “Christmas is With Us Again” by the unfortunately underrated and overlooked Irish gospel folk rock band Eden’s Bridge. I recommend them, and especially the album this song is from: Celtic Christmas (1998, re-released in 2013 as Irish Christmas). As those lyrics might indicate, it has the right balance of melancholy and joy for this time of year. As the chorus of the song goes:

And it’s tatty and tawdry and shabby and stale,

And the spirit of Christmas is lined with fine ales,

And we spend all our money, complain at the price,

Forgetting the reason, the birth of the Christ.

However, we here at New Verse Review, have not forgotten the reason, I do not think—even if some of the rest of the chorus may be true! Indeed, we here at NVR have lighted our fires, and the season is well underway.

It’s been a good year, here. We released two full-length issues (Winter 2025 and Summer 2025), two mini-issues (Poets of the University of St. Thomas and Halloween 2025), and two features (A Diner for David Lynch: Poems in Remembrance of a Master and Poets and Friends Remember Jane Greer). And we published lots of good poets in those issues!

We published quite a few good essays, reviews, and interviews as well. We started and restarted various conversations. Hopefully we both provoked and enriched. We remembered too many good artists who have left us. And we tried to shine whatever light we could on the poetry we love.

With our fearless and steady-handed captain, Steve Knepper, at the helm, I believe we explored poetry’s waters well, and we intend to set out on a great many adventures in 2026 too. After a brief holiday break through the new year.

Before we go on our short holiday, however, we have one piece of business left to attend to: this month’s Rusty Paperweight!

Merry Christmas.

And we’re bound to enjoy it all, now that it’s here,

Now that Christmas is with us again.

Kindred Spirits

Formal Friendly Journals that Should be on Your Submissions List

In early November, our Deputy Editor Zina Gomez-Liss and I attended the 2025 ALSCW conference in Columbus, Ohio, and while we were there, Zina began putting together, with Matthew Buckley Smith, a list of publications that are friendly to metrical verse and (in Matthew’s words) have “non-bullshit submission policies.” This is a highly valuable list, and I recommend you all go bookmark it in its current form, in Zina’s The Beauty of Things post titled “For the Psychopomps and Famous Letter Writers.” Each of the publications and editors that Zina has listed are kindred spirits indeed. She is continuing to add to the list as well.

Catching the Moon

The last time I wrote a Rusty Paperweight, I mentioned how the Chinese-American poet and translator Arthur Sze had just become the 25th United States Poet Laureate. I expressed, then, my hope that Sze and his appointment might inspire more formally-oriented poets to take on the task of translating Classical Chinese poetry with (any) rigor in English resembling the strict formal rigor of Classical Chinese poetry. Good English translations of Chinese poetry are hard enough to find, and good modern translations into English formal poetry are even rarer. The prominent translations are almost all in free verse, whereas the original poems couldn’t be any further in the opposite direction.

In 2009, the late Fred Turner collaborated with a Chinese scholar to produce a collection, Poems from the Tang. For the last few years, Aaron Poochigian has been posting and publishing Chinese translations, also mostly from the Tang Dynasty. I have a Song Dynasty project that I am currently working on. But who else is there in the formalist poetry landscape?

Well, last month, Isabella Hsu announced that she is joining our ranks! With a Classical Chinese poetry translations project in collaboration with her father. She explained it over on her Substack, so go check that out: “Catching the Moon.” I suspect that when she is finished, many NVR readers will find her project the most appealing of all of these. Definitely keep an eye on her Substack as this project continues.

Lettre Sauvage

Lettre Sauvage is a new limited-edition press, run by the lovely Fiona Spring Leggett, creating beautiful, handmade, fine press books and poetry broadsides. I got to see one of these new broadsides up close recently, and they are beautiful. Fiona has started something special here. Go subscribe to Fiona’s Substack, visit the Lettre Sauvage website, and purchase her current broadsides (especially Ryan Wilson’s “In the Harvest Season”). Her upcoming projects include a chapbook by the one-and-only Elijah Perseus Blumov, a poetry contest, and a collaborative chapbook by Marie Burdett, Isabella Hsu, Zina Gomez-Liss, and Fiona herself.

Listen Up!

Communion with the Dead

This month, on The Weight of Form, Michael Yost has collected 8 videos of great dead poets reading their great poems well. As Maya Venters said when she shared it on Substack, this is “for those who like to walk around the neighborhood listening to poetry!” Here we have W.H. Auden, Anthony Hecht, Ezra Pound, Richard Wilbur, T.S. Eliot, Robert Frost, Yvor Winters, and Geoffrey Hill. In their own words. Communion with the great dead! “The Dead Poets Poetry Reading”

What the Cuckoo Said

Continuing my earlier conversation about translating Classical Chinese poetry into English, I want to recommend the Chinese Literature Podcast’s December 1st episode with Susan Wan Dolling, discussing Song Dynasty cí poetry and Dolling’s new book of Song poetry translations, What the Cuckoo Said, from Earnshaw Books. The book even has a chapter on the warrior poet General Yue Fei and his cí poem “Man Jiang Hong,” which some of you might know is somewhat central to my own current translations project. Though Dolling does not have quite the rigor I am looking for in poetically formal English translations of Chinese verse, her sensibilities are at least somewhat in that direction.

To Heaven’s Rim

I was happy, earlier this month, to see Burl Horniachek appear on The Catholic Culture Podcast to talk “Christian Poetry Around the Globe.” The host Thomas Mirus and Burl discuss translation and the variety of Christian poetic traditions around the world and throughout history, especially as represented in Burl’s excellent anthology, To Heaven’s Rim: The Kingdom Poets Book of World Christian Poetry: Beginnings to 1800, in English Translation. They also get into such topics as the Church Fathers, Marian poetry in the Christian tradition, and Burl’s picks for the four most important Catholic poets in the English language.

The Weight of a Whale

Our fearless leader Steve Knepper recently appeared on the Virginia Humanities public radio show With Good Reason to talk about his poetry, his childhood on a dairy farm, NVR, and more—in an episode intriguingly titled “The Weight of a Whale.” Steve is one of the most humble but well-spoken guys you will ever have the pleasure to meet, and that shines in the interview.

Root Words

Forester McClatchey is an exciting young poet. I know we like him at my other gig, Tar River Poetry. Elijah Perseus Blumov and I are agreed on his talent as well. Elijah recently featured a McClatchey poem on Versecraft: “Root Words” Listen for Elijah’s thoughts on Forester, mutated sonnets, mycorrhizal intelligence, and more!

Step Right Up!

Epigram Trifariam

Antigone Journal has a fun, new contest that will appeal to many NVR readers, I think! Epigram Trifariam: The 13th Antigone Competition. Deadline: January 18. It’s all about “short poems three ways.” You must write three short poems; one limerick, one clerihew, one rhyming quatrain. And the poems must be about either Ancient Greek philosophers or Ancient Roman emperors!

Rattle and Invented Forms

Rattle Magazine currently has a call out for nonce forms. Submit by January 15. Tribute Call #92 – Summer 2026 – Invented Forms.

Verdurous Glooms’ Triolet Contest

The fascinatingly named Verdurous Glooms is hosting an equally fascinating triolet contest: “Triolet Contest 2026” It’s a quick turnaround though! You must submit on or before New Year’s Day.

Around the Poetry World

(Very) Ancient Poetry at the University of Chicago

I have long admired the University of Chicago. They produce the Chicago Manual of Style. A group of professors there in the mid to late 20th century completely quietly revitalized the serious study of classic literature and philosophy in the Western world. They have always been at the forefront of translating medieval Islamic writing. The Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures (or, “The Oriental Institute”) has long been a leader in West Asian and North African archeology (and is currently my favorite museum). And much more. Indeed, the tradition continues, with new poetry translations, by University of Chicago Ph.D. student Naomi Harris, from the ancient Hittite language appearing for the first time in The Paris Review—Rivky Mondal, “How 3,000-year-old poems landed in a top literary magazine,” UChicago News

Christmas Poems (Beyond the Usual Suspects)

Victoria Emily Jones, “25 Poems for Christmas, vol. 4,” Art & Theology

“One of poetry’s great gifts is to slow us down,” writes Peggy Rosenthal in Praying the Gospels through Poetry. “We’re used to racing ahead as we read, whether it’s a newspaper or an email memo or even an essay: language in these forms propels us forward, urging us to grab up its main points. But poetry doesn’t press ahead so much as hold us still—in the wonder of words crafted to open into another dimension.” [Here] are twenty-five poems to “hold us still” this holiday season.

Translation and Unpinnable Puns

Boris Dralyuk (and Amit Majmudar), “In the Translator’s Workshop: Featuring Boris Dralyuk on ‘Adam’ by Julia Nemirovskaya,” Marginalia Review of Books

The truth was that some puns proved unpinnable. Many discrete strokes of verbal genius in the original were, in fact, lost in translation. I began to think of every text as a single challenge in itself, rather than as a track with many hurdles. My goal was to meet the text whole, to find a fitting tone of voice, to make up for inevitable losses with gains available only in English. I decided there and then that, were I ever asked about a translational challenge again, I would offer whole poems in response—more specifically, the lyrics of Julia Nemirovskaya, my favorite living Russophone poet.

Love, Poetry, Hell

Sebastian J. Langdell, “Finding Love in a Poetic Hellscape: Shane McCrae Discusses God, Dante, and the Craft of Writing Poetry,” Electric Lit

Dante is difficult for me to think about—at least partly because I find his persona in the Commedia a bit unpleasant. But he has been central to my poetry almost since I started writing it. I couldn’t say why—I’m not even sure I like the Commedia, though I’ve read it any number of times. Does one like air? One likes breathing it (when one bothers to think about breathing it). Dante’s attempt to make sense of the world via making sense of God’s action in the world seems to me the right effort. And I suppose he is so often on my mind because I would like him to be an exemplar for me, though I don’t have a fraction of his skill and vision.

The Artist Chair

Seth Wieck, “Artist Chair: Seth Wieck,” Solum

I’ve now lived in Amarillo about half my life. Living in a city as an adult is a different formation than spending a childhood somewhere. Founded in 1887, it’s relatively young for an American city, and has experienced its shares of booms and busts, usually tied to the fortunes of agriculture, then oil, then nuclear weapons. There are neighborhoods with houses that are about as old as the city, but not very many neighborhoods that have been gentrified, so a person can still feel out a history by driving from one neighborhood to the next, or by cataloguing the architecture of the downtown buildings. At the same time, I’m beginning to gather that there have been small literary outbursts that coincided with the dates on those buildings. Whatever optimism that emboldened businessmen to lay a cornerstone, also seemed to nourish writers. Most of those writers can only be found in estate sales now, but it’s a powerful education on one’s hometown to read the stories—real or imagined—that came out of it.

The Thing Itself

Cameron Clark’s “Black Earth” (from the Russian of Osip Mandelstam) at Minor Tiresias

George David Clark’s “On the Subject of the Navel” in Plume

Phil H.’s “Songs of Long Yearning (3)” (from the Classical Chinese of Li Bai) at Tang Poetry

Michael McFee’s “Ramses IV” at Tar River Poetry

Alex Pepple’s “The Fisherman’s Widow” in The Potomac Review

Aaron Poochigian’s “Drinking Alone by Moonlight” (from the Classical Chinese of Li Bai) in On the Seawall

Steven Searcy’s “Strange Gods” in First Things

Luci Shaw’s “It is as if Infancy were the Whole of Incarnation” in Radix

Matthew Buckley Smith’s “The Internet Refuses to Mourn the Death of a Health Insurance Executive” in The New Stylus

Shannon Winestone’s “Virgil” in Poems for Persons of Interest

Contemporary Classic

Amit Majmudar’s “Desert Blossoming” from the January 2009 Issue of First Things

“The desert and the parched land will be glad; the wilderness will rejoice

and ­blossom. Like the crocus, it will burst into bloom; it will rejoice greatly

and shout for joy.” The Book of Isaiah

A desert needs only an orphan’s portion of rain on seeds deep and dormant

For acres of ochre to burst, sun-touched, sun-torched, into desert orchids.

Merchants converged from all over, loads of opal, topaz, nacre, sapphire.

Nomads traversed it, like thoughts crossing a beast’s brow. No one brought fire.

No one knew there was an ulterior fuse of faith here to be found

Until he arrived, exulted, scattered his verses on the secretly gravid ground,

Touching off stem and stamen, blossoms flaming aloft, rife, red,

As the faith spread life to life and oasis into roseate oasis bled.