It’s been a busy month at New Verse Review. We launched our summer issue in late July. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already. Here’s a teaser by T.O. Brandon that could go in NVR’s “about” page:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Constriction: A Manifesto Knotwork is the art of folding something on itself until it holds. Through cunning, matter changeling as a rope can double backward past its path and twine through self- enlooping shapes until the pattern’s traction pulls it taut to trace a line into a truss. Just so, the anaconda finds its surest brace against its bones, enwinding all its length through bowline and half-hitch to purl a coiling labyrinth of strength. Some dream in grand excursions of unfolding endlessly… It’s not for me. Give me a net, or mesh of latticed bars to press my weight against. Bind me with form. Grant me the knot’s hard art of finding friction in the self: the spot where meaning catches on the crux of contradiction. Let every line re-weave Arachne’s loomwork like a spider: the web that’s woven right when every struggle pulls it tighter.

NVR will open for submissions to our 2025 Halloween mini-issue from September 1-September 19. Submit up to five creepy, gothic, and/or autumnal poems. Poems can also be about the fall season and its holidays: Halloween, All Souls, All Saints, Día de los Muertos. We are interested in poems that range from the horrific to the hilarious, from the macabre to the moving. You may want to take a look at last year's Halloween issue.

Listen Up!

Dana Gioia Reads “Film Noir”

Enjoy some sultry August noir from Dana Gioia—a great reading with some fun cinematography.

“The Dream of Wearing Shorts Forever”

I linked to this Australian tourism advert, which features Les Murray reading one of his poems, last summer. It delights me. You might get it every (northern hemisphere) summer.

I also recently listened to this anecdote- and quip-filled 2013 conversation between Murray and Kevin Young.

“The Pen was in his hand, and the poem was half finished”

It’s hard to describe this meandering but mesmerizing documentary. Its main characters are Jim Harrison, Thomas McGuane, and Jimmy Buffett, and its main setting is Key West. It’s about writing, tarpon fishing, partying (and the dangers of partying too hard), aging, and friendship. It is also, at least to some extent, a documentary film about a long-lost documentary film.

Ryan Wilson on Versecraft

Last month’s Rusty Paperweight featured Elijah Blumov’s Versecraft interview with James Matthew Wilson. Blumov recently released a companion interview with Ryan Wilson, the editor emeritus of Literary Matters who now teaches poetry alongside JMW in the University of St. Thomas MFA program. It’s a rich conversation that offers compelling readings of the Odyssey and the Aeneid and considers the role of receptivity and will in writing poetry. Listen through to the end to hear Wilson read a menacing poem in alliterative verse from his 2024 collection In Ghostlight.

Step Right Up!

X.J. Kennedy Poetry Prize

Shane McCrae will judge this year’s X.J. Kennedy Poetry Prize, which is open for submissions through September 30. It offers a $10,000 advance(!) and a Vermont fellowship. Check out the full details here.

Around the Poetry World

Remembering Jane Greer (1953-2025)

Jane Greer passed away on July 22. She was an accomplished poet and publisher and a friend to many in the world of metrical poetry. She will be missed.

Jane sent me a number of encouraging notes during NVR’s first year, and she published this moving poem in NVR’s winter 2025 issue:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In none of her other ages In none of her other ages had she noted her age or its burden and bounty of expectations. The future was as flexible as the past, and, in between, moments like unstrung pearls strewn across velvet grieved and gladdened her and always astonished her with their perfection. There was no nothingness: there was only being. Slowly she wakes from what had seemed a dream to realize that this is her final age— of indeterminate length and quality. Things are ending, or have ended, or will end. The pearls are strung with care, it is quite clear. There is no nothingness—but she can almost, some days, picture the world without her in it.

NVR deputy editor

is preparing a tribute to Jane, which should be released by early September. We will also dedicate our Winter 2026 issue to her memory. For now, Mary Finnegan at

has assembled a

about Jane and her poetry

I had other links prepared for today, but the wonderful poet and critic Jane Greer, North Dakota Jane, passed away on July 22 with her husband by her side and I’d like to honor her. Jane was a charming and fun-loving person with a mischievous sense of humor. This may sound like a small thing, but it wasn’t, and isn’t. Charm and humor are totally underrated qualities in our society today. Her funny social media posts always made me burst out in laughter—a blessing in any setting, but especially on social media, which, yes, can be toxic. But if social media can be venomous then Jane was an antidote to its poisons with her good humor and grace. That is: she used social media honestly, for the good—good poetry, good fun, good friendships. Jane gave evidence that how you use something matters. She wasn’t merely a jokester who also happened to share her poetry. She brought her full self to Facebook and Twitter, her beliefs, her orneriness (erasures poems, anyone), her kindness, and levity. The outpouring of prayers and good wishes, the shock at her death and the sharing of her poems (and jokes) shows that Jane made a lot of friends on social media, which supposedly was the point of those apps in the first place, at least for those of us who use them, if not for the companies themselves.

Dappled Things

Sally Thomas wrote a remembrance at Poems Ancient and Modern.

Jane had only recently returned to the writing of verse in 2018, after a hiatus of some decades; like the English folk singer Shirley Collins, she seemed to have lost her voice, only to find it again, miraculously, in later life. Her obituary describes her being struck suddenly, on a vacation to New Orleans, with not only what Coleridge called the poet’s “appetancy” — that pregnant feeling of being about to write something — but with the actual language of new poems, the gift that had eluded her for so long.

Here is a Covid-era ZOOM reading by Jane Greer, Marly Youmans, and Sally Thomas.

Remembering Fanny Howe (1940-2025)

At LitHub, Nick Ripatrazone writes about the recently deceased Fanny Howe, her poetry, and especially her religious sensibility:

Howe’s own verse (and even the syntax of her prose) was pithy and sonorous. Some who craft epigrammatic verse can sound hollow, like slamming together tins in hopes that someone will infer meaning from the noise. Howe was a mystic. Humble and omnivorous, she tapped into eternal songs, and then shaped them through her grace.

And here’s Howe’s New York Times obituary:

When she was a senior in high school, her father sent her to Paris, where she met her mother’s old friend Samuel Beckett. At 17, she enrolled in Stanford University, where she studied Russian literature and history and took classes with the critic Malcolm Cowley (who she said slept during them). She was kicked out of San Francisco City Hall at one point while attending a hearing of the House Un-American Activities Committee; dropped out of Stanford three times; and was briefly married to a microbiologist at Berkeley. Ms. Howe started writing while she was still in California, turning out two pulp novels about nurses under a pseudonym. It was the beginning of a long career.

“Poetry is Work: In Conversation with Ishion Hutchinson”

Ishion Hutchinson’s new essay collection is on my reading list. Only Poems recently released a conversation between Hutchinson and Karan Kapoor. It offers much food for thought, especially on repetition, music, and allusion.

Music is important to me. I have an intense, intimate relationship with many different types — ever since I was very young. I’m alert to its compositional force, as you put it, and I can describe what that force is fairly well and very much hope that the expressive vigour of that force is alive in the semantic energy of what I write. Even so, the poem isn’t a kind of transposition of music into words or supplementing of verbal signs to fit scales or something of that simple mimesis or representation. Though one can argue the differences between sound and sense, I’m not sure that to the poet those differences are stabilized and held at bay, so you can’t say with certainty which is leading which. What is apparent is a kind of mutual contamination, a blur or synesthesia which gives language the dynamic, strange and surprising freshness. I’m always trying to hold together in each poem.

William Boyle, “All of This is Magic Against Death”

At the Poetry Foundation, William Boyle writes about James McWilliams’ new biography of Frank Stanford, the myth-shrouded Arkansas surveyor-poet:

No doubt Stanford was a mercurial and magnetic figure, wild of heart and spirit, an autodidact with something of a photographic memory. His poetry is not manufactured and pristine. It’s raw, full-throated, ferocious, bloody, and weird. That’s why it endures. … McWilliams undertakes an immense task here by seeking to tell Stanford’s story—I would’ve thought it near impossible for someone to pull off at this high of a level, yet he does. The Life and Poetry of Frank Stanford is a stunning consideration of the life and work of this American original, of the sacrifices and dangers of making art and of creativity, of the ways this world will try to break artists down, and of the conflicted, bright-burning heart of creation itself. It’s as essential as biographies get. One of my favorite (among the frequently quoted) lines from Stanford’s The Battlefield Where the Moon Says I Love You is “all of this / is magic against death.” I cite it often, especially to relay some feeling of gratitude I might not otherwise be able to articulate, be it to friends, readers, booksellers, or other writers. And so, I’ll end there now, with that same sense of gratitude. Stanford’s work itself is truly magic against death, and I’m happy to report that McWilliams’s is as well.

Boris Dralyuk on the music of the text and the great songwriter Vernon Duke

Boris Dralyuk is a skilled poet and translator and the editor of Nimrod. Sarah Gear recently interviewed Dralyuk for Asymptote.

Musicality and poetry seem to be shot through the texts you translate. It is in Isaac Babel’s vivid imagery, the sonorous prose of Kurkov’s Grey Bees, and Duke’s LA Poems to name only a few. Are you particularly drawn to writers with strong sensory or lyrical styles?



I cannot tell a lie—I am. The music of the original text is different in each case, but unless I can hear it, I have little interest in trying to devise an equally musical English. I find it impossible to write tuneless verse or prose. My tunes may not be to everyone’s liking, but they keep me tapping at the keys.



Do you believe one needs to be a poet to translate poetry? How does your poetic practice shape your approach to translation, especially when working with texts like those mentioned above?



I would say yes, one needs to be a poet to translate poetry, but one needn’t necessarily write entirely original poems to be a poet. Great translators of poems are poets by virtue of having written great poems in their target languages based on poems in other languages. And what I’m saying isn’t original, either. I’m just expressing in my own way a point that has likely been made by many others. That’s what translators do: We find original forms of expression for unoriginal material.

Dralyuk is also an important curator of neglected cultural history. His most recent effort is the republication of the influential song writer Vernon Duke’s memoir, rounded out with Dralyuk’s translation of Duke’s poems. Ted Gioia published Dralyuk’s introduction to this volume at The Honest Broker.

It should come as no surprise that the man behind the lyrics to “Autumn in New York” also dabbled in poetry. The truth is that he did more than dabble. Duke had begun to write verse as a teenager in Ukraine, and he refined his skills in the early days of his exile, in Constantinople, where he formed a “Guild of Poetry” with one of the most original Russophone poets of his generation, the tragically short-lived Boris Poplavsky (1903-1935). Duke paints a colorful portrait of “Russian Constantinople” in his American memoir, but his touching memories of Poplavsky were, appropriately enough, committed to Russian verse. My translation of that elegy follows the text of the memoir, along with eighteen other poems Duke composed in the last happy decade of his life, which he spent in California with his late love, Kay McCracken Duke Ingalls.

The Thing Itself

Contemporary Classic

