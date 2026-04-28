John Seerey-Lester, Sudden Rain

All children know the proverb, “April showers bring May flowers,” which comes from a sixteenth century English folk poem:

Swéete April showers,

Doo spring Maie flowers.

Forgotten month past,

Doe now at the last.

— Thomas Tusser, Fiue Hundred Pointes of Good Husbandrie

Or as Chaucer has it in The Canterbury Tales’ “General Prologue”:

Whan that Aprille with his shoures soote,

The droghte of March hath perced to the roote,

And bathed every veyne in swich licóur

Of which vertú engendred is the flour . . .

And so we, like the children learn, know—despite Eliot’s cries of “April is the cruellest month”—that as Winter is over, and rejuvenated life leaps back into the world, the rains appear; that Earth has rested under Winter, and now, though the birthing may be difficult and dreary, Spring comes.

And with the Spring comes all new kinds of business and busyness, yes? At least this is true for me! And true for New Verse Review.

In the past month here at NVR we have had four new reviews (of Daniel Cowper’s Kingdom of the Clock, A.M. Juster’s translation of Petrarch’s Canzoniere, Christopher Childers’s Penguin Book of Greek and Latin Lyric Verse, and Jerome Berglund’s Rice and Beans), an essay on “Poetry’s Austere and Lonely Offices” by Ken Gordon, interviews with Dick Davis and with Mary R. Finnegan, a rumination on envy by Alice Allan, and a new special issue of New Verse Review on contemporary translations edited by D.A. Cooper and Mary Grace Mangano. Beyond that, believe you me, there is much more to come! Lord willing, 2026 will be a banner year for NVR.

Even so, before we continue on with all of that, let us stop here at the end of the month and look again beyond NVR, as we do every month, into the world of poetry at large, to see a few other things that have been going on. Arbitrarily, twenty-nine other things to be exact. Why twenty-nine? Well, I suppose we want to be good poetry citizens, but also good to our readers. This article is meant to be read after all. We want to bring the rain, but not too much of it.

(I write this as the thunder rolls outside my office window.)

Onward!

Kindred Spirits

Advice from an Unknown Poet

Late last month, the charming Australian poet Alice Allan and the American poet-critic Jonathan Farmer launched their excellent limited series podcast Advice from an Unknown Poet. Here you will find two friends sitting down weekly for a continued conversation on, as they say, “what it means to write poems and stay sane.” They claim the title is ironic—that there is no advice given. But I think you will learn much as these two good writers and podcasters—right-thinking, non-controversial, Gen X liberals though they may be—turn brutally honest eyes toward themselves and their endeavors. I look forward to each week’s quiet, yet sometimes unsettling, contemplations, and will be sad when it is over.

Dante and Company

Over at his Substack, Dante and Company, Daniel Fitzpatrick has begun posting, canto by canto, his newly revised translation of Dante’s Inferno, along with images from Tim Schmalz, with whom Fitzpatrick partnered to publish the first illustrated edition of his Dante. I am following this series with great interest.

Literary Matters 18.2

Steve Knepper started New Verse Review partially as a response to the death, or apparent death, of so many good literary publications. One of those publications for which our fearless leader was so bold as to stand in the gap was Literary Matters—except Literary Matters is not dead, though it seemed like it may die. In fact, LM is very much alive, despite some bittersweet leadership shakeups. This month saw the release of Literary Matters issue 18.2, under the capable leadership of new editor-in-chief Emily Grace, as well as poetry editor Cameron Clark, translations editor Elijah Perseus Blumov, production editor Jeffrey Peters, and, finally, me, Ethan McGuire, as contributing editor (I may soon become known as Emily’s little assistant, haha!). Forgive my bias, but this is a fantastic issue, featuring poetry, prose, poetry translations, and an interview, from such writers as Mary Jo Salter, Forester McClatchey, James Bradly Wells, Amit Majmudar, and more. Go read it!

Tar River Poetry, Spring 2026

This month also saw the release of another great literary magazine brought back from the brink of extinction: Tar River Poetry, the Spring 2026 issue (volume 65, number 2). Helena Feder is the editor-in-chief here, and this is the first issue where it is only her leadership producing the magazine (the last couple of issues included at least some material produced under previous leadership). Once again, I am biased (I am the web editor at TRP), but this is one of the best issues of TRP that I have had the pleasure to read. In this issue, Helena brings us poems by such poets as Suzanne Matson, Miah Arnold, Maya Venters, Marjorie Maddox, and many more. Plus, the new prose editor, Matthew Buckley Smith, brings us his first piece as editor, a lively craft essay by Sunil Iyengar. Another issue I must urge you to go read!

The University of St. Thomas Summer Literary Series

If you are seeing UST professors and students slowly take over American letters (for instance, Tar River Poetry is not necessarily the kind of place you would expect to see them represented strongly, but in this month’s issue, UST is well represented at TRP, and completely by accident or coincidence), and you wonder why in the world this might be, go check them out! Which you can do for free this summer at the University of St. Thomas Houston Master of Fine Arts Summer Literary Series, open to the public. There, this summer, you can hear readings and lectures from some of the greatest novelists, poets, and literary critics of our day, including Sally Read, Ron Hansen, Christopher Beha, Katy Carl, Kevin Hart, Karen Ullo, and Alfred Nicol. The series runs from June 8-16 and is not to be missed.

Listen Up!

Literary Imagination and the Japanese Lyric

Hear Literary Imagination editor Paul Franz speak with Ryan Hintzman about Hintzman’s LI 28.1 essay on the subject of the Japanese lyric at the John Hopkins University Press website: “Hopkins Press Podcast 5.1: Paul Franz and Ryan Hintzman on Literary Imagination, Waka Bay & Traditional Japanese Verse”

Not the Greatest Time to Be a Poet

Tune in to the April 19th episode of the Sleerickets podcast, “Not the Greatest Time to Be a Poet,” to hear Matthew Buckley Smith speak with the erudite Victoria Moul on her provocative Horace & Friends essay “Does it Help to be Religious?”

Contemporary Haiku

If you are curious about the current state of “cutting edge” English-language haiku, there are two places you must turn right now: the newest ONE ART anthology of haiku (ONE ART’s 2026 Haiku Anthology), curated by Katie Dozier and Mark Danowsky, and the corresponding The Poetry Space_ with Katie & Tim episodes, #136 and #137 (“One Art’s Haiku Anthology, Parts 1 and 2).

The Soft, Black Stars

Check out Rattlecast 338 to hear host Timothy Green speak with Matthew Buckley Smith, whose chapbook The Soft Black Stars won the 2025 Rattle Chapbook Prize.

Epigram Craft

Elijah Perseus Blumov’s educational podcast Versecraft is always well worth your time, but I am especially enjoying this week’s episode, to be followed up soon with a Part 2, on the subject of the tiny but mighty epigram. Don’t miss it! “Kvetched in Stone: The Art of the Epigram, Pt. 1”

Step Right Up!

PAID Internship at The Little Review

The Little Review is quickly proving to be one of the coolest and most interesting current literary magazines in the English-speaking world. This is not an exaggeration, and those who know TLR will back me up. So if you are in the position to find this useful, you must apply—to one of the only paid poetry internships you will ever see. Applications are open from May 1-31 for the first The Little Review Internship. Get your CV ready! And check out their intriguing application process (at which no one who knows TLR will be surprised).

The 2026 New Criterion Poetry Prize

You know it, and you either love it or hate it or both, but few formal poets can afford to avoid submitting to the New Criterion Poetry Prize. Many good books of poetry have won it. This year’s is the twenty-sixth, and the judges include Rachel Hadas and Christopher J. Scalia. The winner will receive $3,000 and the winning book will be published winter 2027. The deadline is May 15.

The 2026 Rattle Poetry Prize

If few formal poets can afford to avoid submitting to the New Criterion Poetry Prize, no poet of any kind can afford to avoid submitting to the Rattle Poetry Prize, which this year offers $15,000 for a single poem to be published in the winter 2026 issue of Rattle Magazine. Additionally, ten finalists will receive $500 each and publication at Rattle and be eligible for the $5,000 Readers’ Choice Award. Additional poems from the entries are likely to be offered paid publication at Rattle as well. Not only is this one of the biggest prizes for a single poem in the world, it also is probably the fairest. The entry fee is a print subscription to Rattle. Last year’s winner was Morri Creach, which many of you know. So, yeah, everyone must submit. The deadline is July 15th.

Around the Poetry World

Discovered: Thirty verses by Empedocles

“Thirty previously unpublished verses by Empedocles discovered on a papyrus from Cairo,” Université de Liège

According to a March 30th statement from Université de Liège in Liège, Belgium, a fragment of papyrus, two millennia old, recovered from the French Institute of Oriental Archaeology archives in Cairo, contains thirty previously unknown verses by the Greek philosopher-poet Empedocles (one of my two favorites of the presocratics), from the fifth century B.C. Before now, Empedocles’ work has been known only through quotes from later authors, like Plato, Aristotle, Plutarch, and Diogenes Laërtius. Nathan Carlig, a papyrologist at the University of Liège, realized the papyrus fragment was an unknown fragment of the Physica, a poem written by Empedocles that was known but lost. Exciting times for those of us who are lovers of both philosophy and poetry!

No Nothingness, Only Being

On the evening of April 14th, our very own Zina Gomez-Liss helped launch the final book of poems by the late Jane Greer: Nearly a Caress, out through Lambing Press, with a critical introduction by Robert Bernard Hass. The event was hosted by the Beatrice Institute and called “No Nothingness: Only Being,” in what surely must be a rebuke of Sartre, after Jane’s poem “In None of Her Other Ages.” Also read the “Tribute to Jane Greer” special NVR issue which Zina edited.

Canzoniere!

A.M. Juster has a new translation of Petrarch’s great Canzoniere out with Liveright. Such an effort must be approached with care, and Juster was up for the task. His translations here work to capture the beauty of the rhyme and meter in Petrarch’s original Italian, as well as Petrarch’s language in the vernacular of his day, his classical roots, and his musings on religion and philosophy. In a review this month at NVR, Richard Wakefield called it “the definitive Petrarch for our times.” To get a better idea of the way Juster translates Petrarch, read the three poems Juster published this month at The New Criterion.

The Poet Laureate on Translation

This month, the Library of Congress decided to appoint the current US Poet Laureate, Arthur Sze, to a second term as the 25th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry, for 2026-2027. One of Sze’s focuses as Poet Laureate has been the translation of poetry, which is of course a subject near and dear to many of our hearts here. As part of this focus, Sze also released his newest book this month: Transient Worlds: On Translating Poetry, which is Sze’s personal guide to poetry in translation, featuring many of his own translations. Sze’s special project for this term is also centered on poetry in translation: “Words Bridging Worlds,” which will include Sze’s US tour hosting public events of readings, discussions, and workshops on poetry translation.

Two Poet Laureates and One Gilgamesh

On April 30th, the Library of Congress hosted an event pairing Arthur Sze with the current UK Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, as part of Sze’s focus on writing and translating poetry. The occasion for the event was the publication of Armitage’s new verse translation of Gilgamesh, published this month at Liveright alongside Juster’s Petrarch. One of the things that is supposed to make Armitage’s Gilgamesh stand out is that he supposedly dares to imagine and finish the famously missing lines of the poem. I have yet to see the results for myself.

The Thing Itself

Elijah Perseus Blumov’s “Shofar” in the inaugural issue of The Colosseum

Boris Dralyuk’s “Maundy Thursday” (from the Ukrainian of Mykola Zerov) at The Sonneteer

Andrew Frisardi’s “Prayer at the Winter Solstice 2017” at Well Met

Steve Knepper’s “Godson” in First Things

Amit Majmudar’s “Deconstruction” in The Colosseum

Forester McClatchey’s “Cuicapeuhcayotl (Song of the Beginning)” (from the Nahuatl of an anonymous Aztec) in Literary Matters

Joshua Mehigan’s “Kronos” in Narrative (of, if you don’t want to give Narrative your info, join the Sleerickets Secret Show Substack and read it in the chat there)

Margaret Noodin’s alliterative dual-language poem in Anishinaabe-mowin and English, “Ishkwaa-ishkodeke: The Afterfire,” in Forgotten Ground Regained

Matthew Perry’s “Cutting Class for Willow Lake” in Dirt Freckles

Cara Valle’s “How to Kill a Fig Tree” in Tar River Poetry

Contemporary Classic

J.H. Prynne died last week. Because of this, I knew I must pick a poem of his for this section this month. In reading through several, this one caught my eye: “The Holy City,” from his classic early collection The White Stones (1969). On social media, Shane McCrae said that Prynne “meant a world to the art and to me.” “The Holy City” struck me (I like it, but I’m not yet sure how much), and it struck me as the kind of poem to have an influence on Shane.

“The Holy City”

By J.H. Prynne