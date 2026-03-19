New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Steve Knepper's avatar
Steve Knepper
15h

If you're moved by this essay, I highly recommend Ryan Wilson's How To Think Like a Poet! https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/store/p97/How_to_Think_Like_a_Poet%2C_by_Ryan_Wilson.html

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Zane Paxton's avatar
Zane Paxton
9h

Wow. This is wonderful.

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