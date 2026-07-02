The Final Childhood is a novel-in-progress composed of rhyming couplets, with comic strips between each chapter. The book is set in the same world as its predecessors, Forgotten Work (which the New York Times called “unlikely, audacious and ingenious”) and The Full-Moon Whaling Chronicles (which the Wall Street Journal called “the most imaginative piece of young-adult-adjacent fiction I have ever read”).

The year is 2090, and most manufactured material is now composed of microscopic bots called “pixies.” This has its benefits. Pixiepaper can run video, pixie-based shampoo can digest dandruff, and a coffee shop’s pixieglass façade can yawn open on a patron’s approach. But there are occasional downsides—and disasters. For instance, an art-making AI by the name of “Panel Smithy” has engineered a termite-like horde of pixies that has sought out and consumed all Bristol board: the drawing surface traditionally preferred by cartoonists.

The following excerpt from The Final Childhood takes place in a used bookstore, Crater Books and Discs. Kaye, a middle-aged woman who knows nothing about comics, has come into possession of a lost trove of undamaged art on Bristol board. She’s brought the boards to Poe, Crater’s owner, who proceeds to recount how Panel Smithy destroyed virtually all original comic artwork.

—Jason Guriel

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