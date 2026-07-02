New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Daniel Cowper's avatar
Daniel Cowper
4h

A virtuoso performance!

I got right to the end with a growing sense of “Surely he didn’t leave out Little Nemo?” Greatest of them all, maybe!

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Marcello Iori's avatar
Marcello Iori
4h

This is insane 🤭 I agree as above A virtuoso performance!

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