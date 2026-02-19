Pedro Martínez watches the Yankees celebrate in 2003. Watercolour by Daniel Cowper.

NVR Contributing Editor Daniel Cowper Continues His Series on (the Writing) Life

In October 2003, I was a student in New York, and the Yankees were facing their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox. It was the American League Championship Series; the winners would play in the World Series. I hadn’t followed baseball since I was a kid, but the whole city was watching, and it felt downright rude to not watch along with everyone else.

At that time, the Yankees were riding high: they had won the world series in 1998, 1999, and 2000, before missing another championship by a whisker in 2001. The Red Sox hadn’t won a world series since selling Babe Ruth to the Yankees after the 1918 season. People called the BoSox’ run of futility “The Curse of the Bambino,” and they called Yankee Stadium “The House That Ruth Built.” David Brooks summarized it nicely, when he said that the Red Sox stood for the ideal that “Suffering Enobles” and the Yankees stood for “Bow Before the Glory that is Rome.”

But in 2003, Boston and New York were widely regarded as the strongest MLB teams, and their showdown had a King Kong v. Godzilla quality. So it turned out to be: they split the first six games, looking evenly matched. In the seventh, winner-take-all game, although the Red Sox carried a 5-2 lead into the 8th inning, Boston’s ace pitcher Pedro Martinez allowed a pair of baserunners, and was replaced with a relief pitcher. Before the 8th was over, the Yankees had tied the score.

The Yankees’ closer, Mariano Rivera, held the tie through the 9th, 10th, and 11th innings. The Red Sox’s knuckleballer, Tim Wakefield, matched Rivera in the 10th, but his first pitch of the bottom of the 11th inning was walloped by Aaron Boone, as the announcer put it, “into the New York night.”

At that point, you could say the series between the two teams was over, but it might be more accurate to say it had been fulfilled.

Victory and defeat unfolded simultaneously. The baseball flew into the euphoric crowd. The young man in pinstripes at the plate dropped his bat, raised his arms as if in disbelief, and began to run. Tim Wakefield walked calmly off the field, his mouth only briefly contorted with an expression of regret. The Yankees gathered in a yelling, leaping mass to welcome Boone at home plate, except Mariano Rivera—who tottered alone to the pitching mound abandoned by Wakefield, and collapsed there, his whole body shaking with sobs. Worried teammates followed Rivera and hoisted him up, helpless and inconsolable in victory.

In the broadcast booth, Bret Boone, Aaron’s big brother, stood smiling, tearful, and silent. While the other Red Sox filed glumly to the clubhouse, Pedro Martinez sat motionless in the visitors dugout, watching from under the hood of his sweatshirt while the Yankees raised Boone and the still tearful Rivera aloft, and bore them on their shoulders around the field.

Why have I spent so much time describing a baseball game you can watch for yourself on YouTube? Because I want to make an observation: the more you understand about the scene, the more you appreciate it. The sensory perceptions—the images and sounds—are beautiful in themselves, but there is a much larger reservoir of beauty in the meanings they carry.

Take, for example, the troubling sight of the great relief pitcher, Mariano Rivera, going alone to sob into a little hummock of dirt. From what can be seen, a number of causes for his breakdown could be imagined. At the time, I wondered whether, by pitching three times longer than his arm was used to, he had badly hurt himself. Later, I considered the possibility that he was giving way to a personal grief he’d kept bottled up during the game.

Rivera later explained that he had experienced a mystical episode: “I ran to the mound because I was thanking the Lord. That’s the place where I work, so that’s why,” he said. “I was very close to the Lord all that night.”

No one would seriously contend that the meaning of Rivera’s apparent agony was irrelevant to the aesthetics of the event. And, when you think about it, much of the scene’s beauty consists in things you can know, but can’t see: the history of the teams; the fact that the weeping man in the broadcast booth is the big brother of the young man running around the bases. The beauty consists in not only seeing but understanding.

“I can’t even talk,” Aaron Boone said, when an interviewer put a microphone in front of him. “It’s unbelievable. This is stupid.”

“This is stupid,” wasn’t a complaint, but an expression of wonder. Richard Wilbur knew what Boone was experiencing in that moment, and how it had come about:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published …the beautiful changes In such kind ways Wishing ever to sunder Things and things’ selves for a second finding, to lose For a moment all that it touches back to wonder.

It’s fair to say that Aaron Boone had lost himself and the world to wonder; and the second finding was a new life for him. That home run attached him to the Yankees franchise, and, as of this writing, he has been the team’s manager for eight years. 22 years after hitting a home run, Boone is still living out the consequences of that moment.

Understanding more about the scene would only make it seem more and more beautiful to us. Imagine, for instance, knowing about Mariano Rivera’s spiritual life: the sins he had suffered and struggled against; his experiences of grace. Or knowing more about the relationship between the Boone brothers. Imagine knowing the histories of the people in the stands; the cabbies listening to the game on their radios; the families at home celebrating and sorrowing around their TVs. It would be overwhelmingly beautiful.

Yet what is known by the intellect is, relative to what is perceived by the senses, often slighted when we talk about the nature of beauty. For example, the principal authority and spokesman of our era, Wikipedia, in its article on “Aesthetics” defines beauty exclusively as a sensory phenomenon:

An aesthetic experience [or] appreciation of beauty… is a sensory perception… [an appreciation of] an object for its own sake because of its sensory properties…

With regards to literary art in particular, there are those who claim that the meaning of literature is irrelevant to its merit. William Carlos Williams wrote that it is “in the minutiae—in the minute organization of the words and their relationships in a composition that the seriousness and value of a work of writing exists—not in the sentiments, ideas, schemes portrayed.”

William Logan echoed Williams later, in somewhat harsher terms: “Don’t think what you have to say is important. The way you say it is what’s important. What you have to say is rubbish.”

I have limitless regard for Logan, but the assertion that all thoughts are equally rubbish is impossible to take seriously. Some things are more worth saying that others. How an undergraduate feels about his or her uncle’s unreconstructed political opinions is not, as a subject matter for literary expression, on an equal footing with Churchill’s moral of the history of the Second World War:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published IN WAR, RESOLUTION IN DEFEAT, DEFIANCE IN VICTORY, MAGNANIMITY IN PEACE, GOOD WILL

Literature that says things worth saying is, ceteris paribus, better than literature that doesn’t. When it comes to literary art, ideas matter.

And what about the “sentiments”? On what basis could William Carlos Williams claim that the feelings of fondness, pity, excitement, or triumph evoked by literary art are irrelevant to its aesthetic qualities?

The usual argument is that the emotional effects of an artwork are subjective and variable, and therefore have nothing to do with the object’s properties, aesthetic or otherwise. There’s a grain of truth to this, but it’s far more false than true. We don’t watch Sophocles’ Oedipus Rex or Ridley Scott’s Alien for a laugh; we don’t walk away from Much Ado About Nothing in a state of existential quandary. It’s not called the “Ode to Joy” because it gives you the blues.

When it comes to narrative art, the emotional effects are by and large sympathetic reflections of the emotions of the protagonists. There are other kinds of emotional responses, such as those created by ironic distance from a protagonist, but sympathy is the standard mechanism for the production of emotional effects. We vicariously feel Elizabeth Bennett’s outrage and sense of wounded pride when D’Arcy lists her family’s faults while asking her to marry him; we feel her humiliation when her sister vindicates D’Arcy’s low opinion by shacking up with a scoundrel; we feel her mixture of exaltation and gratitude when D’Arcy rescues her family’s respectability by ensuring the scoundrel marries the scandalous sister.

Nabokov exploits the automatically sympathetic quality of emotional responses in Lolita: he allows his readers to enter into the desperate longing felt by the protagonist, instead of the terror, grief, and misery of the child who is kidnapped and abused to satisfy that longing. Nabokov never hides Humbert’s evil, or his victim’s suffering. The only defence Nabokov allows Humbert to plead is “I wanted to, very much;” but the sympathetic instinct is so powerful that many readers accept that excuse without a qualm.

Of course, understanding how Nabokov implicates his readers in Humbert’s monstrosity is itself an important aspect of the aesthetics of Lolita: a very intellectual aspect of its beauty.

Valéry said that poetry is commonly thought to be as opposed to abstract thought as hot is to cold, or good is to evil; but he argued that, in this, the common thinkers err. I cannot disagree with either his observation or his opinion on it.

There are great poems in which the experience of logic is an important element. A favourite example of mine is Geoffrey Hill’s Genesis. The poem begins on the first day of creation, with the speaker “crying the miracles of God,” before the speaker witnesses the predation of “cold eyes, and bodies hooped in steel / forever bent upon the kill.”

The speaker’s response to the horror of blood and “the living sinew bare” is to disclaim suffering by renouncing mortal life altogether:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And I renounced, on the fourth day, This fierce and unregenerate clay… And made… A brooding immortality, Such as the charmed phoenix has In the unwithering tree.

But this attempt at resolution becomes a reductio ad absurdum: the poem realizes that bloodless myths only burn “as cold as frost,” and are futile, as if “upon a pointless ocean tossed.”

After reaching that dead end, Hill’s poem concludes by arriving at a second, more valid synthesis, which embraces both miracles and mortal suffering:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published On the sixth day, as I rode In haste about the works of God With spurs I plucked the horse’s blood. By blood we live: the hot, the cold. To ravage and redeem the world.

As a triumphant conclusion to a tortured process of reasoning, these lines hold a special beauty.

Maybe I’m belabouring a point that is too obvious. Who can seriously dispute that beauty cuts across all dimensions of human experience? If a poem arouses thirst or hunger; if it makes you cry, shiver, or raises the hair on the back of your neck: all these effects are relevant to its merit.

But lest I be accused of implying that beauty lies primarily in the intellect, the sentiments, or proprioceptions, rather than the sensory dimension, let me be clear: I am arguing against any such emphasis. I believe the best art engages as much of the human experience as possible.

Why belabour an argument against overemphasis? Because the fruit of overemphasis on one dimension of beauty are rotting in piles across the cultural landscape. Conceptual art is produced by an over-emphasis on the intellect; merely decorative art is procured by too much emphasis on the senses; soppy art comes from too much emphasis on the sentiments; and academic art from too much emphasis on the properties of the artistic medium.

Such art is so one-dimensional it can fail to register as art at all. When someone complains that “my toddler could paint that” or “that’s not music, it’s just noise” or that a poem’s “whiny” or “boring,” we shouldn’t assume that the work in question is too “difficult” for the dissatisfied speaker. In my experience, it is more likely that the work is too simple to please them. The most common fault I see with contemporary art is not that it is too complex to be readily understood, but that it is too superficial to reward the attention that it demands.

Daniel Cowper is the author of a book of poems, Grotesque Tenderness (McGill-Queen’s University Press) and The God of Doors (winner of the Frog Hollow Press chapbook contest). His new book is Kingdom of the Clock, a verse novel, also published by McGill-Queen’s University Press. He is a contributing editor at New Verse Review and lives on a small island off the West Coast of Canada.