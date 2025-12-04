New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marly Youmans's avatar
Marly Youmans
8h

Such good questions, such interesting replies...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Rizzo's avatar
David Rizzo
5h

Wow, I found this interview completely fascinating. I was unaware of verse novels but now I want to read Kingdom of the Clock.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steve Knepper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture