Portrait of Daniel Cowper

Earlier this year, Daniel Cowper landed on the Island of Misfit Verse Novelists with aplomb. His excellent Kingdom of the Clock (McGill-Queen’s UP 2025), a novel in couplets, takes place in an unnamed city that contains twenty-first-century multitudes: an artist-cum-barista, a gambling addict whose wife tracks him by way of app, a con artist armed with a pitch deck, and more. The couplets are blank, and the characters, convincing; Cowper has a way with details and dialogue that earns the reader’s trust.

And he has a way with words that earns the poet’s; his writing is “often envy-inducing,” an adjective I use in the blurb I was happy to compose for Kingdom of the Clock. (Us verse novelists have to stick together, right?)

We talk about all of this, and a lot more, in the interview below, including the limitations of lyric poems, what it takes to go long in verse, how to kill an opera, a life-changing William Logan poem, an anxiety-inducing P.T. Anderson picture, why you should give your character a pipe, and the intersection between poetry and spreadsheet.

—Jason Guriel

Jason Guriel: Why a verse novel? I mean, I know why I dabble in the form, but it takes a lot of work to pull off a book like Kingdom of the Clock.

Daniel Cowper: I started working on this book just after deciding to chuck urban life and move back to the rural island where I grew up. I wanted to write a love letter to the idea of the city; and I thought I had learned something about what makes a city tick that would be worth sharing. I didn’t set out to write a verse novel at all—the poem started as a long flow of description, but I figured if I wanted to describe the city properly, I had to write about the people who live there, their struggles, and how they get through the day.

Wanting to do justice to those characters and their problems forced me into a novelistic approach: the central characters and their narratives overwhelmed the descriptive elements of the poem, so that, eventually, I had to admit to myself that I was writing a verse novel.

JG: So is it fair to say you find the mindset required to write a lyric poem differs from the mindset required to mint lots and lots (and lots) of lines in service of a story?

DC: From my perspective, the critical difference between approaching a lyric poem and a narrative poem is openness to failure or (as you might say) pigheadedness. Not finishing poems is an important part of the lyric practice, so you can avoid either battering yourself against them or accepting their mediocrity.

A poet can fail to pull off a lyric poem because of problems with the poem, problems with the poet, or problems which are entirely mysterious. When that happens, the poem can be set aside; but it’s often better to loot the draft for parts and forget it. In my early 20s, for example, I wrote a poetry sequence about Cleopatra, heavily influenced by William Logan poetry sequences like “Punchinello in Chains.” I worked on the Cleopatra poems for a while, then walked away and never looked back.

Narrative poetry, on the other hand, requires commitment. When you work on a big enough scale, you set out knowing that you won’t have all the resources you’ll need to accomplish the goal. You know you’ll need to do research, develop new skills and tools, and write and rewrite, in order to complete the work. You can cut passages that aren’t working or aren’t contributing to the whole, but you can’t give up. Stubbornness is essential.

JG: “Stubborness is essential”—I love that, and I agree. When talking about my own verse novels, I used to say that there was a certain point where the draft had become too big to give up on. It had become a small moon with its own unavoidable gravity.

Tell me more about “commitment.” How did you stay committed? I used to wake early, before the rest of the house was up, to bang out couplets. What did your practice or process look like?

DC: Working on something the size of a verse novel forced me to be more proactive with my writing than I used to be: I portioned off writing time at the start of workdays and going into the evenings knowing I’d write after everyone else had gone to sleep. My wife and I are raising two small Visigoths, and their barbarisms would have my wife asleep by 9pm—leaving me able to work after that for three or four hours.

That schedule let me work in the times of day I feel most creatively energized (breakfast to lunch, late at night), while leaving the bulk of the “work day” to attend to tasks that make ends meet and get the chores done.

In addition, I pride myself on getting little bits of writing done here and there, in the cracks of the day. That was something I got a lot of practice with while working downtown, and that habit of flexibility is still very valuable now that I parent and work from home. But there’s no getting around the requirement for stamina: as T.S. Eliot said, anyone who aspires to literary work must do the work of two or starve.

JG: Writing in the “cracks of the day” (nice line) is essential. Who are your influences?

DC: Well, William Logan was the first contemporary poet who proved to me the English language was still latent with magic. It sounds pretentious, but when I was young I genuinely suspected that English, in its present condition, was not a good medium for poetry. A friend showed me Logan’s poem “The Saint and the Crab” in The New Yorker, and my doubts were dispelled.

Logan got me through university; after I started working in an office, Joachim du Bellay kept me going. Over lunch breaks, I’d translate sonnets from his Regrets. I loved his direct tone and identified with how he felt about having to direct much of his energy into a demanding day job. Those are great poems to live with.

I’d also be remiss not to mention the video essay series Every Frame A Painting, by Tony Zhou and Taylor Ramos. Tony and Taylor discuss filmmaking, but much of what they say about images, scenes, narration, and character was very inspiring to me when I was writing Kingdom of the Clock. Thanks to them, I have come to think that, in a shared need for succinctness, vividness, and emotional structure, cinema and narrative poetry have much in common.

It’s difficult to disentangle what’s influenced me as a reader from what’s influenced me as a poet, and I’ve had too many formative enthusiasms to name them all. Those are three that I think would be rude not to mention.

JG: Reading your book, I thought about P.T. Anderson’s Magnolia—a picture that unspools across a single day. And then I thought about Ulysses, Mrs Dalloway, and other classics of day-in-the-life lit. How did you arrive at the book’s structure, the temporal conceit—the “clock” in the title? And did you have any predecessors in mind?

DC: Even when I first conceived of the poem as a description of a city, I intended its action to fill a twenty-four-hour period, thinking it was essential to comply with how the sequence of hours defines urban life. In the countryside other temporal cycles play a big role in people’s lives: the weeks, seasons, moons, and even tides are all very important. On my island, the ferry schedule, in a very real sense, takes the place of the clock. If the ferry schedule shifts, as it does once in a while, even the hours when a school day begins and ends are shifted. In cities, the clock itself reigns unrivalled.

In other words, I felt bound by that temporal conceit, which is built into some of the other structural details. Not only is there a canto for each hour, but the closing line of each hour is echoed in the opening line of the next, as if they were gears whose teeth fit together.

When I had made the central decision to let the city express itself through the dramas of individual citizens, the temporal unity I had begun building on served a secondary function of offsetting the complexity of the poem’s action.

When I was writing Kingdom of the Clock, I actively tried to avoid thinking of any models or predecessors, except, to some extent, so far as I had to monitor myself to avoid falling into inadvertent imitation. I have since thought with a little anxiousness about Magnolia, which (if I recall correctly, not having seen it since it came out) is also concerned with affirming the value of individual humanity. Magnolia’s famous climax, with frogs raining from the sky, also seems to me to gesture towards a spiritual reality that in Kingdom of the Clock is represented by the amorphous spirits “cycling on solar winds.”

JG: T.S. Eliot says somewhere that “the business of the poet was to make poetry out of the unexplored resources of the unpoetical.” I’ve always liked that line, and when I read Kingdom of the Clock, I feel like I’m seeing a poet making poetry out of the unpoetical. For example, there’s the scene where “Connor’s guiding // prospective investors through his pitch deck.” Now, I’ve developed pitch decks for my day job, but I don’t think I’ve seen pitch decks in poetry before.

Maybe this is a leading question, but do you see narrative verse as opening up opportunities for poets to plumb the unpoetical? What does narrative verse allow, subject-wise, that lyric poetry doesn’t necessarily encourage? Are lyric poems resistant to pitch decks?

DC: I think so. A lyric can only assume a limited amount of context on the part of a reader — it can be difficult to introduce things that aren’t familiar to most readers. As a result, lyric poetry can often be doubly limited: limited by the poet’s own experience and limited by the poet’s expectations about what readers will be able to relate to.

Within a larger narrative, the reader can be given enough context to relate to nearly anything with understanding. If you have characters and plot, you have a framework within which all manner of things can be established and set up. In The Full-Moon Whaling Chronicles, you make the description of future technology not only engrossing but entertaining — while as someone or other said, it’s a challenge even to get a microwave oven into a lyric poem without it feeling forced. It’s a shame, but so much of real life doesn’t fit within the constraints of a lyric poem.

Pitch decks are a great example. People put a lot of effort into pitch decks. And pitch decks move mountains of money; lives are built up and broken by pitch decks every day. Not to bring up trauma you may have experienced in your day job, but some people have multi-hour meetings about pitch decks. In Kingdom of the Clock, I wanted to talk about real life, and pitch decks are as much a part of real life as coffee or chess, a child’s birth or a friend’s death.

JG: You’re a dab hand with alliteration and internal rhyme. There are so many micro-moments in your novel that wow me: “cared-for kids,” “steam // rising from the seams of tinfoil crimped / round salmon filets,” “To chase / the chalice of art,” “Landlords make their rounds, push slips // through mail slots whose metal flaps fall back,” “her bank // account blank,” “Armin’s canary, // singing pertly from perch to perch, / offensively alive,” “Adanac’s // overdraft is still untapped, held back / for payroll. He drains it, dreaming it’ll double // by dawn.” (Oh, and that crimped tinfoil seems to me yet more poetry extracted from the seemingly unpoetical!)

But anyway, I do have a question. I think one challenge for the verse novelist is keeping the verse vibrant even as they try to push the plot forward and amass pages. In other words, it’s easy to stockpile a lot of less-than-stunning lines. But you have a high success rate, which, I think, is what makes the book itself a success. As you were writing, were you conscious of trying to maintain a certain density of sonically rich poetry? How did you balance the novelist’s need to advance the plot or develop a character against the poet’s need to make music?

DC: I’ve seen a lot of opera, and it has convinced me that the narrative must be effective in order for the music to be heard. I’ve seen Carmen so dowdily staged that “L’amour est un oiseau rebelle” was a snooze-fest; I’ve seen Don Giovanni killed by a staging that undermined the narrative.

But when opera is musically and dramatically effective? In a good production, “La donna é mobile” makes us cry at the end of Rigoletto, and then, as we hum the tune homeward, our feet and hearts feel lighter.

That’s what I aimed for in Kingdom of the Clock: memorable verse that “sang” on its own but also intensified the interest of characters, the vividness of scenes, and emotional resonance of the narrative. That meant harmonizing what I think of as the micropoetic level (the qualities of writing that you’d also find in a lyric poem) and the macropoetic (the qualities of writing you’d also find in a prose novel).

How do you orchestrate that harmonization? For me, it was a labour-intensive process. One method was to copy out by hand the entire poem (a practice Auden recommends, on the grounds that the fingers are bored more easily than eye or ear) and to use the slow pace of pen and paper to assess whether each moment was receiving exactly the right amount of weight both poetically and dramatically. Inevitably, I added and subtracted quite a lot. I doubt there are any short cuts: if you find one, let me know.

JG: Ha, I have no shortcuts. I love that you copy things by hand. I used to do a lot of longhand writing—especially at the beginning of a project. I liked that it slowed me down.

I often reach for that other Eliot saw, “There is no method but to be very intelligent.” Comically unhelpful, but true. For me, it’s about writing good lines, one by one. “Good,” though, means a lot of things: maintaining the meter, satisfying the rhyme scheme, coming up with original but precise similes and metaphors, avoiding cliché, making sure the characters are revealing themselves through believable dialogue and interesting actions—and trying to do all of this at once! Occasionally, I try to take a drone’s-eye view, but there’s so much to do, on a line-by-line basis, that I tend to stay pretty micro. I think my thinking is something like: if I take care of the details, the bigger picture will take care of itself. A verse novelist is someone who’s digging themselves out from under a whole heap of constraints.

Speaking of detail, you have an eye for hi-def images: the artist Viro’s “one enamelled Creuset poet,” “the padlocked // pre-fab shed” that holds a public chessboard’s pieces, “raindrops // hopping on the hood,” characters flipping “rattan chairs” onto a café’s tabletops at closing time. The world of your novel seems thought out and thoroughly textured. It seems real. Is it safe to say a commitment to realism, to the texture and grain of reality, is important to you?

DC: Kingdom of the Clock was intended to make some accurate observations about contemporary urban life, and in so doing, to make a case for what urban living does, and doesn’t do, for and to urbanites. There’s a documentary dimension to Kingdom of the Clock that I felt imposed on me a duty to avoid the concocted or unrealistic.

There are always practical reasons to write with commitment to detail. I think one aim of art, as a mimetic undertaking, is to persuade the reader of a new reality: to make it “seem real.” In pursuit of that undertaking, the vivid detail is persuasive. I used to spend a lot of time in the Metropolitan Museum in New York, and I loved Ingres’ stylized portrait of the Princesse de Broglie. It is a very idealized portrait, but I have overheard remarks that it “looks just like a photograph.” It looks nothing like a photo, but I understand why they’re persuaded that it does: the level of detail is so rich and precise.

Lastly, I personally believe in writing from a posture of love. The loving eye naturally takes joy in absorbing the details of the beloved, and celebrating those details expresses that love implicitly. You know how in Graceland, Paul Simon recalls his wife telling him their marriage was over as if he’d never loved her, “as if I’d never noticed // the way she brushed her hair from her forehead.”

JG: “The vivid detail is persuasive”—yes. I’m thinking about the part in your book where Mehrdad—who’s telling friends about a grandson who’s due to arrive—“waves to ward off their congratulations.” Mehrdad goes on to explain that there’s a chance the baby won’t survive. Again, I love the alliteration (“waves to ward”), but I also love the “vivid detail,” the way we see this character in that waved arm. He’s anxious about the birth, and he’s trying to lower expectations—in a kind of stoic, stiff-upper-lip style.

That’s a small moment, but would you talk a little bit about how you create believable characters? Do they exist in your mind prior to writing—or are you writing them into existence through details like the “waved arm?”

DC: Often I start with the idea of a character that makes an interesting mistake, and try to imagine why they’d do so. If I can get my mind around why a character might do something they know is wrong, or how that same character could find redemption, usually I’ll start to automatically imagine aspects of appearance or mannerism that go with the inner self. If not, I will force myself to think about different ways the character might be individuated.

“If you don’t know what to do with a character, give him a pipe,” someone said, and that’s good advice, though it needn’t be literally a pipe. Sometimes you need an arbitrary detail for the rest of the character to coalesce around. It might be a habitual gesture, or something the character has been meaning to do but is avoiding, or some troubling memory the character is still trying to understand. Details like that have implications, and working out those implications can take you a long way.

JG: While directing the western Rio Bravo, Howard Hawks instructed Ricky Nelson—a pop star who wasn’t much of an actor—to occasionally rub the side of his nose, a little gesture that the cowboy’s character seems to coalesce around. A pipe by other means, I guess.

DC: It’s funny you mention film: in one of their Every Frame A Painting videos, Zhou and Ramos say Akira Kurosawa also liked to give each actor a tick: telling one to rub his forehead as if trying to smooth the wrinkles out, telling another to shrug his shoulders as if working out a kink.

JG: Your characters are vivid, but sometimes the general inhabitants of the book’s unnamed city (Vancouver, I assume?) congeal into a kind of mass, as if the city is a machine, and its citizens, hapless cogs. At noon, for instance:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published All hierarchies of labour cease: statisticians pause analyses of per-user-hour spend on fremium games – designers leave designs half-limned – draft emails gleam unsent on a million screens while workers on break run the seawall or read, flip tractor tires to slog through sand for exercise. Hungry queues watch pork sliced, crackling diced, and salsa verde grease both block and knife.

Passages like this reminded me of modernist poems—for instance, Pound’s “In a Station of the Metro” or Sandburg’s “Chicago.” But it’s as if you’ve installed an update and Pound’s subway riders—“petals on a wet black bough”—are now knowledge economy workers. Would you talk a little bit about the importance of the contemporary city in Kingdom of the Clock?

DC: Although I’ve spent most of my adult life in cities—Vancouver, Toronto, New York—I’ve always seen the urban environment through a stranger’s eyes, and it does seem strange to me. I grew up in quite rural circumstances: drawing our water from our creek, eating our own apples; buying eggs from one neighbour, and meat from another. Doing for ourselves and our neighbours, in the way country people do.

Contemporary cities are a bit of a paradox, to my mind: on the one hand, they are the places most shaped by human desires and human ingenuity. They hold the finest artifacts of the human spirit and offer exciting opportunities for human beings to develop and express their talents. In that sense, cities are the most “human” environments.

In another sense, a city is a very inhuman environment. Life in a modern urban environment—a stony, canyon-like landscape teeming with strangers—isn’t something that human beings are naturally fitted for. They literally drive us crazy: mental health is much worse in cities than in small towns, despite the vastly superior mental health care in cities.

The presence of myriads of other people creates the opportunities that make cities so exciting; but on a day-to-day basis, city dwellers encounter other individuals most commonly as obstructions: moving obstacles on sidewalks; taking up seats on buses and trains; driving cars that block our own, or which we have to watch out for when crossing the street; standing in front of us in queues for coffee or an elevator.

What does city life involve these days? How does a city work? What does it give its citizens, and what does it demand in return? Kingdom of the Clock is all about exploring these questions.

JG: How did you keep all the plotlines straight in your head? Did you track them in a notebook or something? Did you write any of the plotlines in one go—and then disperse them into the MS?

DC: I tried a few different techniques. I made flowcharts and spreadsheets, but because of the way the various plot threads interact, those approaches didn’t get me very far. The cells didn’t line up; the arrows tangled.

Later in the process, the main technique I followed was to periodically remove all the portions of the poem concerning a particular plot thread, and paste them into a single document so I could consider that thread as a standalone story. Thinking about whether the story was missing something, or contained lines that were either flabby or superfluous, I’d make revisions and additions, then paste them back into the main text. I did that several times for each plot line.

JG: I was actually going to ask you if you’d used a spreadsheet. What are you working on now? Are you feeling the itch to go long again?

DC: There are three projects I need to finish (or abandon in despair) before I can embark on another long poem: a prose novel; a children’s novel, which is what my wife thinks I should focus on; and a book of lyrics.

There are two ideas for long poems I’ve been doing research for and would like to get cracking on when the decks have been cleared: one a retelling of the Tom Thumb legend, and the other about the Pont St. Esprit poisoning.

For the latter, I really ought to do a lot of on-the-ground research in the south of France, and for the former—well, I’ve always wanted to see Japan, whose own versions of Tom Thumb have a remarkably rich mythos around them. If I’m tweeting from one of those two locales over a sustained period, you’ll know what I’m working on.

JG: My wife is always trying to get me to do a children’s book. Tell me about these projects.

DC: It feels like bad luck to talk about unfinished projects: these are fish on the line but not yet in the boat. But I’ll risk it.

The children’s novel is a fairy tale about a pandemic: there’s a disease everyone is frightened of, and no one understands; there are unloved children; sad women; angry men; and an escape to a fantasy world which is more comprehensible, but less forgiving than our own.

The prose novel is about the ambivalence that arises in adulthood towards a childhood home: a contemporary Brideshead Revisited of sorts.

The lyric poems I’ve been writing recently have been mainly seasonal—some have even been festive—so I’ve been putting them together into a calendar sequence. Unfortunately, I’ve made it hard on myself by wrapping those poems up in a tissue of an imaginary calendar poem (a 3rd hand translation of the completed version of Ovid’s Fasti, now lost)—fabricating those fragments is a lot of fun, but I suspect a poetry publisher would want them discarded. So there is fun, but absurdity in the labour.

Each project is “nearly” done, but there’s such a gulf between “nearly done” and “done.”

Jason Guriel’s latest book is Fan Mail: A Guide to What We Love, Loathe, and Mourn. He lives in Toronto.

Daniel Cowper is the author of Kingdom of the Clock, a novel in verse; Grotesque Tenderness, a book of poems; and The God of Doors, which won the Frog Hollow Press Chapbook Contest. He lives on Bowen Island, and is a contributing editor to New Verse Review.