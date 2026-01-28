New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Matthew Buckley Smith
2d

Such a pleasure to read new prose from you. I know how much work went into this, and yet I can't smell any labor when I'm reading it. It all comes across as effortless ratbaggery. That's my girl.

Christopher Childers
2d

I loved this essay. "A ratbag who knows the rules"! Great phrase. I agree that "glitzy" is striking but am curious about its implications. It is upgrading "sweet" in the cliché "you bet your sweet ass." But what makes the interlocutor's (HC talking to himself and/or the reader) ass "glitzy" here? Is it an interest in poetry, which makes the word a self-undercutting comment on poetry's prestige -- that is, there is something genuinely glitzy, or luminous, or transcendent, about the art, though it also feels ridiculous & self-important to say so, especially when one looks upon the very un-glitzy details of one's own life, hence the word-choice that as it were heckles itself? A great trick, and one that requires something more, or other, than knowledge of "rules" to pull off!

