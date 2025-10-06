Steven Searcy, Below the Brightness . Solum Literary Press, 2024.

Review by Carter Davis Johnson

Steven Searcy writes the kind of poetry that resembles a stained-glass window. Each pane is carefully arranged. Throughout his debut collection, Below the Brightness, readers will encounter a meticulous stylist who is comfortable with a wide range of formalist constraints. Perhaps Searcy’s background as an engineer contributes to the collection’s structuring presence, but regardless, we encounter finely-wrought poems in which form and meaning walk together harmoniously. One such example (of which there are many) is his poem “Standing in the Wind.” The poem is largely written in iambic pentameter, but the final stanza diverges:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published While standing here beneath the blue expanse, my heart is stirred. I ask for nothing more: Lord, do not let me be a stone, still in the wind, unmoved, unblown, but let me be a hawk, a tree, set free to soar, to dance.

As the narrator’s voice longs to be set free, released into the air, the poem itself breaks free from its meter. It sloughs off the pentameter, diminishing from tetrameter to dimeter and finally to a monometer that vanishes over the horizon like a bird in flight. The careful metric permutations perfectly match the poem’s plea.

Of Searcy’s many compelling formal structures, some of my favorite are his spare dimeter and monometer poems. Despite the substantial constraint of these forms, the poems do not descend into sing-song cuteness. Rather, they are evocative in their sparity, often maintaining an imagistic quality, such as in “Moon”:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This night in June, the moon is quite a bright balloon but soon the light of day will banish her beams and they will vanish like dreams.

Searcy’s formal accomplishment is laudable, but it is only part of the story. He employs these structures while exploring meaningful personal and theological themes. If I had to select one theme for the collection as a whole (forgive me), I’d suggest the final two stanzas of “Following Vultures.” The narrator admonishes:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And now I must consider why I am not so diligent to search for the sick and dying things in some corner of my own chest.

The representative theme is not “sick and dying things” but the poetic reprimand that throws us toward our “own chest.” The poetic voice encourages us to search, to diligently search. But for what? Searcy’s poems typically spur us toward recognizing underlying realities that go unnoticed. These could be (among many other things) our shortcomings, the world’s beauty, or God’s grace. As readers, the poetic reprimand in the text encourages us to grapple with our own beliefs and actions. Another example occurs in the poem “Inside Voices.” The narrator admonishes us to move beyond surface-level judgements. Searcy instructs, “Stop and look again”; he concludes with a rhetorical question that once again prompts reflection and compassion:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published How would you look at someone if you heard their oldest melody or glimpsed the wings they wore before they ceased to be a bird, before they settled into saner things?

Searcy is a Christian poet, and many of his poems are explicitly religious. Several of these likewise adopt a tone of exhortation, but this time they do so at a religious frequency. In a poem reflecting on failure, he writes (this is an excellent example of his dimeter):

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I’ve failed and failed and failed — my soul’s adept at being assailed and wont’ accept a thing, except for being jailed or self-impaled—

After this confession, we encounter the poem’s volta: “and yet, he wept— / he was nailed.” The poem then meditates on the crucifixion, atonement, and resurrection. Searcy concludes, “he lavished me with love so undeserved I can’t conceive it. / Let overwhelming love pervade me –help me to believe it!” The final line is a lovely instance of the poetic exhortation voiced as a devotional plea.

My favorite poem in the collection, “Fly,” is a combination of Searcy’s strongest attributes. Invoking a humble yet literary fly (one can’t help but think of Dickinson), Searcy identifies himself with the trapped insect: “That’s me—that panicked fly / flailing against the bathroom window.” He describes the fly “helplessly zizzing,” a picture of frantic human action. The poem crescendos into a movement of realization and confession: “You would be happy / to help me get free…if only I would stop / and let you catch me.”

It’s no surprise that the architectural Searcy places an image in the first poem that can extend across the entire collection, serving both as an initial guide and closing vision. He writes in the first lines: “glow, gentle canticle.” A canticle is a hymn or song in scripture that is outside the Book of Psalms; one famous example is Mary’s Magnificat in the Gospel of Luke. The term canticle derives from the Latin canticulum, meaning “little song.” Below the Brightness is filled with little songs. Some of these songs, especially those in monometer, are vaporously small. They drift off as you read them. But these little songs “glow,” as if their vapor is filled with light. Or better yet, to return to the opening metaphor, they resemble an illuminated stained-glass pane. Searcy’s canticles capture, as in warm light, the small and quiet moments of personal and religious meaning.

Carter Davis Johnson is a Ph.D. candidate in English at the University of Kentucky. In addition to his scholarly work, he writes creatively and has been published in Ekstasis, The Road Not Taken, Flyover Country, Warkitchen, Rova, New Verse Review, and Front Porch Republic. He also writes a weekly Substack publication, Dwelling: Embracing the non-identical in life and art.