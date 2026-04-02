New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Abigail's avatar
Abigail
4d

My dad caught his cancer diagnosis really late and called me to say he was given 5 weeks and wasn't interested in chemo. I bawled and begged him to do as many rounds of chemo as he could stand, which it turned out was two. Then they found an experimental drug trial that he responded to better than the doctors hoped. None of these details necessarily matter, but I remember memorizing "Death, Be Not Proud" with my sons and feeling such power go through my body. Every time we chanted it aloud the fear would shrivel up. It sounds nuts. I loved your essay, especially "Every person is a world. When someone dies, that world explodes." Yes. Thank you for drawing all of these connections.

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Jem's avatar
Jem
4d

I loved this, thank you Ken. Here's to playing the fool, and here's to you and to your Dad. May his memory be a blessing.

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