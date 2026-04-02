Ethan Hawke is not the person you think of when you think of poetry. Elizabeth Bishop? Sure. Robert Hass? Of course. Harold Bloom? Naturally. But our representative Gen X thespian? No way, as we used to say, José. Nonetheless, if you dispassionately examine the cultural record, you’ll have to admit that Mr. Hawke has had an authentic ongoing public relationship to poetry.

Most of us met Hawke in the 1989 film, Dead Poets Society, though his real debut was a 1985 sci-fi thing called Explorers (it was also River Phoenix’s first film). In Dead Poets Society, young Ethan plays a shy high school pisher named Todd Anderson. Todd is offloaded to boarding school in Vermont by his indifferent parents, given a flying desk set for his birthday, and commits what amounts to an act of spontaneous bop poetry. The last bit is the important one. Todd’s teacher, Mr. Keating, played by Robin Williams, forces Todd to free-associate, before the whole class, to a photo of Walt Whitman.

KEATING The picture of Uncle Walt up there. What does he remind you of? Don’t think. Answer. TODD A m-m-madman. KEATING What kind of madman? Don’t think about it. Just answer again. TODD A c-crazy madman. KEATING No, you can do better than that. Free up your mind. Use your imagination. Say the first thing that pops into your head, even if it’s total gibberish. Go on, go on. TODD Uh, uh, a sweaty-toothed madman.

Keating pushes Todd to give Walt something to do, and the kid has Madman Whitman try to choke him while mumbling this: “Truth is like, like a blanket that always leaves your feet cold.” Well. The simile reminds me of the famed Gumpian comparison between life and a box of chocolate—appropriate for the character, if not lively or original—but this scene is relevant to the Generation formerly known as X because it makes first-thought-best-thought versification visible. By putting improvised poetry onscreen and allowing us to see an awkward kid reluctantly spit out a line, Hawke gave it a reality that my cohort didn’t get from, say, reading the Beats. As much as we loved books, we understood that movies mattered more. Hawke’s performance showed us, showed everyone, that poetry was something even teens in blazers could produce… if we were somehow forced to match up our real feelings and our first words.

Cut to: Before Sunrise. 1996. In this one, twentysomething Hawke is Jesse, a just-dumped American hipster riding out the final hours of a botched trip to Europe. He meets Celine, a rather brilliant French beauty on her way back to Paris, and they charm each other during an intense all-night conversation on the streets of Vienna.

There’s a poetry moment as our couple starts in on a first fight, when what Jesse later calls a “Viennese variation of a bum” approaches them and says: “Instead of just asking for money, I’ll ask you for a word. I will then write a poem in which that word will be used. I’ll write it in English. If you like it, if you feel it adds something to your life in any way, then you can pay me whatever you feel like.”

Improvisational poetry, again. This topic would come to be very important for me later on, when I started the on-the-fly poetry website QuickMuse in 2006, but until I commenced this essay, I never once recognized the thread running through my earlier cultural experiences. Credit to Ethan Hawke for quickening the muse!

Back on the quay, the word in question is “milkshake” (after Celine has her fortune told, when Jesse set about petulantly criticizing the palm-reading business as a scam, she said: “You were acting like a little boy walking by an ice cream shop, crying because his mother wouldn’t buy him a milkshake or something”). The poem? Nothing to write home about. Just some harmless surrealism, which I later learned was composed offset by an Austin-based “performance poet” named David Jewell:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Daydream delusion limousine eyelash Oh baby with your pretty face drop a tear in my wineglass Look at those big eyes on your face see what you mean to me Sweet cakes and milkshakes…

Doesn’t matter that this is bad. The thing that catches us is that our homeless poet shows someone putting art to work for him (despite what Oscar Wilde says, all art isn’t necessarily quite useless). It’s particularly fun when Jesse’s immature skepticism shows up again. He doubts that the poem was truly improvised but prompted: “You know, he didn’t just write that poem… I’m not saying he didn’t write that poem. He just didn’t write it tonight. He just plugged in that ‘milkshake.’” Celine asks, “What do you mean?” Jesse soon learns that criticism goes against first-thought ethos, and gets in the way of romance, and smartens up. “It’s a nice poem,” he says. Scene.

But don’t be fooled: Hawke gets it. He has put poetry to work for him for years. Over time, he has used its power and allure to help make him rich and famous. He’s no poet, but he understands how much we all long for poetry and found a way to translate that into the much more marketable and influential world of film.

Perhaps the most refined instance of the Ethan Hawke poetry experience can be found by fast-forwarding to the moment in Before Sunrise when Hawke, as Jesse, recites “As I Walked out One Evening” to Julie Delpy, as Celine, as she lays her gorgeously tousled head in his lap.

JESSE “The years shall run like rabbits...” CELINE What? JESSE Nothing. I have this great recording of Dylan Thomas reading this W.H. Auden poem. He has this great voice. It was like... “But all the clocks in the city Began to whirr and chime: O let not Time deceive you, You cannot conquer Time... “In headaches and in worry Vaguely life leaks away, And Time will have his fancy To-morrow or to-day.” Something like that.

The scene matters because it put out a kind of Bat Signal to all the English majors in the Before Sunrise audience. What kind of mid-90s guy owned a Dylan Thomas record? (A nerd.) And listened to it so often that he has memorized it? (A big nerd.) And who, when the time comes, busted out an imitation of Thomas to impress a date? (Well, not the nerd we’ve been talking about… let’s be honest.) We heard the verse and felt seen. I did. It was an unexpected and welcome thrill when Linklater & Co hooked bookishness up to romance and gave us scribbling aspirants a charge of hope! We could be as cool as Jesse! We would have a girl like Celine fall in love with us!

*

Despite these three poetic data points, we weren’t so naive as to take the off-camera Hawke seriously as a reader of poetry. He was too famous, too rich, too accomplished, too handsome, and too busy to be a legitimate poetry enthusiast like us. If anything, we knew that Hawke, like Jesse, was the kind of guy who used poetry for the purpose of wooing Uma Thurman- and Julie Delpy-degree beauties. It was a performative thing. We true enthusiasts had quieter ambitions and more modest social lives. When Whitman asks: “Have you practis’d so long to learn to read? / Have you felt so proud to get at the meaning of poems?” he’s speaking our language.

I can say this, in all modesty, because a poetry enthusiast is what I am. Or was. Don’t look at me like that. The New York Times said so, on May 29, 2006: “Mr. Gordon, a poetry enthusiast who is editor of JBooks.com, a Jewish literature site, said he was interested in the general subject of improvisation in the arts.” About that “Mr. Gordon”—not a fit title for me, but it would have suited my father, who died on March 27, 2023. (Nothing in the Times about that awful event.) Oy.

I’m mostly joking about this enthusiast stuff. Easy to see that the Paper of Record was just looking for an accurate word to describe me, a non-poet, who had founded QuickMuse. “Publisher” would have been probably more accurate (though not “editor”; QM simply set up the stage and let the poets wail) but “enthusiast” was wildly flattering, and for several years, I ran with it.

I’m done running. I now grab elusive inspiration wherever I can find it… and it is getting increasingly difficult to catch and hold on to. I type this from my mid-50s, and from my somewhat-easy chair, I now admit that Ethan Hawke, who has had a truly admirable career, is certainly entitled to “enthusiast.” Understand that I’ve re-watched his pandemic-era TED Talk: “Give Yourself Permission to Be Creative” and must admit how much I dig that rather corny piece of video. Hawke gives TED a Hollywood makeover that’s one part old-time Texas-style storytelling and two parts aesthetic self-help inspiration.

Ethan Hawke, playing himself in this nonfictional monologue, showed us what his actual relationship to poetry was:

I remember a story I came across in my early 20s that kind of meant a lot to me. I was really into Allen Ginsberg, and I was reading his poetry, and I was reading—he did a lot of interviews—and one time, William F. Buckley had this television program called Firing Line, and Ginsberg went on there and sang a Hare Krishna song while playing the harmonium.

Important to note that this was what was happening offscreen when he wasn’t shooting scenes with Julie Delpy! When it came to the life of the mind, his 20s weren’t all that different from your non-celeb book-based kid—despite what had imagined. The poetry wasn’t, that is, just for show.

And he got back to New York to all his intelligentsia friends, and they all told him, “Don’t you know that everybody thinks you’re an idiot, and the whole country’s making fun of you?” And he said, “That’s my job. I’m a poet, and I’m going to play the fool. Most people have to go to work all day long, and they come home and they fight with their spouse, and they eat, and they turn on the old boob tube, and somebody tries to sell them something, and I just screwed all that up. I went on and I sang about Krishna, and now they’re sitting in bed and going, ‘Who is this stupid poet?’ And they can’t fall asleep, right?” And that’s his job as a poet.

Hawke’s job as an enthusiast is to authentically incorporate it into his life. This, too, he gets. Here’s the relevant TED Talk passage:

Most people don't spend a lot of time thinking about poetry. Right? They have a life to live, and they're not really that concerned with Allen Ginsberg's poems or anybody's poems, until their father dies, they go to a funeral, you lose a child, somebody breaks your heart, they don't love you anymore, and all of a sudden, you're desperate for making sense out of this life.

Been there. Done that.

*

My dad was not the person you think of when you think of poetry. But when he died unexpectedly, poetry came to town. Pop wasn’t a man of letters—he was a Nero Wolf reader, a crossword puzzle guy—but Auden’s tribute to the departed Yeats described the situation exactly:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The provinces of his body revolted, The squares of his mind were empty, Silence invaded the suburbs, The current of his feeling failed; he became his admirers.

At the time, I found myself thinking of a sentence from the Talmud, “Whoever saves a single life is considered by scripture to have saved the whole world,” which led to these sentences spoken at his grave: “​​Every person is a world. When someone dies, that world explodes. My dad was one such irreplicable planet” and “A son admires his father in a singular way. I’m here to share a brief survey of Planet Dad with all of you, who necessarily admired him from a distance.”

You don’t need to hear the whole eulogy.

But I must say that poetry visited me again when, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, I stood at dad’s headstone. A very small group of people had congregated for the unveiling—our immediate family and only two old friends. The funeral people gave us little books with psalms to read and a terrible Xeroxed poem. My young adult kids, the best Hebrew speakers in the family (day school grads both), dealt with the psalms, and I insisted on reading something: Robert Hayden’s “Those Winter Sundays.”

I had memorized that poem. I have memorized many poems, from John Hollander’s anthology Committed to Memory, this year. It has been my project. I felt, with the loss of my father, a need to feed something worthy into my memory. My all-too-human memory. As Yosef Hayim Yerushalmi writes in Zakhor: Jewish History and Jewish Memory: “memory is among the most fragile and capricious of our faculties.”

Before picking up Committed to Memory, “Those Winter Sundays” was brand-new to me. I knew of Hayden only by name; Stephen Colbert mentioned his name and a few lines once when talking with, of all people, Dua Lipa. Hayden’s thick glasses I knew better than the poems.

But I saw, the second the book opened to “Those Winter Sundays,” that there was something there. Something for me.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sundays too my father got up early and put his clothes on in the blueblack cold, then with cracked hands that ached from labor in weekday weather, made banked fires blaze. No one ever thanked him.

No one ever thanked him. That resonated. I imagine that all fathers (good, bad, and indifferent), myself included, read this as a line from their biography. It was this sense of thanksgiving that I tried to bring to the memorial. No one asked for it.

“Those Winter Sundays” is about a child belatedly recognizing the labor of love his father performed for his family. Hayden underscores the lack of a sabbath for this work (“Sundays too”) even as the father gets his son ready for church: the old man “had driven out the cold / and polished my good shoes as well.”

There is a line in the poem that, I imagine, works for all children who become a parent, or at least outlive a parent. It’s a question, and a fine and final line: “What did I know, what did I know / of love’s austere and lonely offices?” Our childish self-absorption shields us from recognizing all that it takes, and it takes a lot, to be a parent. When the shield is removed, we get walloped. It’s a surprise.

Was it odd that I read this poem, which is clearly about the Christian sabbath, right before we jumped into the Mourner’s Kaddish? A little. But frankly, I don’t think anyone standing in the New Jersey sunlight around a stone featuring an engraved menorah and Jewish star was paying particularly close attention.

Still, I was somewhat worried that my nerves would overpower my memory, and I wouldn’t have access to those 14 lines. So I called up the poem on my phone, as we were en route, to test myself. As Thelonious Monk might have put it: “Well, you needn’t.” I had it. I recited this short piece so often to myself that my memory of it had become more or less automatic.

I was worried about what the people around the grave would think. No one, generally speaking, certainly in my family, is interested in hearing me recite poetry. I feared that the collective reaction would fall somewhere between “freakin’ weird” and “so pretentious.” I suspected that I’d look kind of foolish for standing up and declaiming a poem—an unsolicited, 20th-century Christian poem by a dead Black writer that none of them had ever heard of—at my dad’s unveiling.

But it was worth the risk, I think, tapping at my laptop in 2026. After all, Ethan Hawke says so: “If you want to help your community, if you want to help your family, if you want to help your friends, you have to express yourself. And to express yourself, you have to know yourself. It’s actually super easy. You just have to follow your love. There is no path. There’s no path till you walk it, and you have to be willing to play the fool.”

Ken Gordon is the Publisher of The Sonneteer, an austere and lonely office indeed. Maybe subscribe and make things slightly less lonely.