Lesley Wheeler and Jane Satterfield

Jane Satterfield: Lesley, congratulations on Mycocosmic—it’s a stellar collection of mourning and transformation that explores the wild and wonderful world of fungi. At the same time, the poems pay witness to time’s passage, ecological collapse, and—to borrow a phrase from mycologist Merlin Sheldrake—the entanglements of our lives.



I’m struck by the way your books—poetry and prose—share a specific constellation of energies and yet, in terms of structure and approach, they’re consistently innovative and surprising. One of the first poems of yours I read was “The Calderstones,” a finely honed sonnet crown referencing a ruined megalithic monument in your mother’s native Liverpool. It’s a poem that moves straight past your basic bit of “stone bothering” to build a powerful meditation on inheritance and the need to break through the silences of the past.

But back to the present book with that visually striking cover of a levitating mushroom. The title’s a neologism of your invention, right? Is there a story behind your choice of artwork?

Lesley Wheeler: Thank you for the kind words about Mycocosmic and for the phrase “stone bothering”—that’s new to me and brilliant. I love how it implies consciousness in ancient megaliths. It also led me to the “Ancient Stone Bothering” Facebook page. Who knew?

Yes, “mycocosmic” is a neologism, which means that people can pronounce it however they like. (I’ve been noticing how many different pronunciations exist of “fungi” and related terms, contributing to mycology’s lovely weirdness.) I wanted a word suggesting the book’s mycelial underpinning, but “mycoverse” and “mycotopia,” for example, already exists in book, podcast, and brand names. One advantage of “-cosmic” is its woo-woo associations, since the book contains so many poems about divination. The second half of my invented word also implies other worlds and afterlives. I’d noticed how most of my poetry book titles evoke place in an uncanny or psychological way: Heathen, Heterotopia, Radioland, The State She’s In. Spacetime might be my flood subject, to use Emily Dickinson’s phrase.

As far as the cover, lots of botanical images of fungi are muted and brown, and I like color, so I went looking for photography and art with a vibrant take on either mushrooms or mycelium. Finally I asked a talented colleague, Emma Steinkraus—a mycophiliac who has painted foraging scenes—if she knew of anything that might work. She pointed me to the “Radiant Void” series by Pearl Cowan. I adore how these watercolors are beautiful, botanical, and spiritual all at once.



Speaking of which, your sentence about paying “witness to time’s passage, ecological collapse, and…the entanglements of our lives” describes your collection The Badass Brontës equally as well as Mycocosmic. Addressing temporality first: your erudite, moving, and yet somehow playful collection (Emily’s tattoos!) rhymes the Brontës’ time with our own, especially through pandemic and toxic technologies, documenting those resemblances as well as the complexities of their literary reception over the years. You’re part of that reception, through this book, but your poems and epigraphs reference responses by biographers, painters, poets, and so many more, expanding the Brontëverse.

I knew long before this book saw print that you were a passionate reader. At what point did you realize that your specific fascination with the Brontës would become a collection? How did your title and cover come into focus? I’m thinking about the adjective “badass” in tension with that distinctively literary name, as well as those ghostly feet in the grass. The translucent hem in the cover art puts me in mind of your poem “Emily’s Apocrypha,” the tease of a history that’s partly visible, partly lost.

Jane Satterfield: “Stone bothering” is a fantastic term—I agree. And I love the lore, the petrification myths, surrounding them, that the stones are actually people. At some sites, they’re said to slip from the circle once a year and head to nearby streams, or they’re maidens who were punished for dancing. Visit a stone circle and you’re halfway to an ubi sunt. Megaliths do feel alive with the imprint of deep time, plus they’re peppered with forest-like blooms of lichen—whole ecosystems are clinging there. With the Brontës, I followed a winding track through a long fascination with their lives and works. They appeared elsewhere in my work, then gradually took over. As with many books, you write a few poems, then a few more poems, and then you’ve gone beyond a sequence or a chapbook into a kind of fever dream.

Apocalypse Mix, my previous book, centered on war and the ways it infiltrates our lives and language; it was a deep dive into family history. By the time it came out, in 2017, I was already writing biographical poems about Emily, which felt risky and possibly retro, maybe too self-consciously literary.

But the more I spent time with these sisters the more I found “rhymes” with our own era. The wanton environmental destruction in the name of progress that’s about profit for some, poverty for others, was central. The way the Brontës adhered to or rebelled against gender expectations of their time was another element—working as ill-paid teachers and governesses, or, in Emily’s case, deciding she’d rather stay home with her father and take on domestic duties, if it meant she could live mostly in her own head.

My original title centered on fire and frost, motifs that recur in Emily’s poems, but it didn’t really capture the sisters’ gritty determination to speak their minds in print—which required some serious badassery. In the title poem, I imagined the sisters as contemporary superheroes striding across the moor. The cover image you described so well is called “Sinking In.” It’s a painting by artist and illustrator Kelly Louise Judd, whose work has a playful neo-Victorian quality—elemental, folkloric, filled with woodland creatures. All very Emily.

Your own book, Mycocosmic, is also centered on ecology—specifically the lore around mushrooms, which are, of course, the fruiting body of decay, but bring to mind associations of sustenance and magic rituals, decay and transformation. You dive into complex underworlds of sex, motherhood, mortality, and the fraught spaces of submerged memory. Did the book start out intentionally, like a concept album? Or did poems emerge in a less consciously strategized way?

Lesley Wheeler: Heterotopia, exploring my mother’s childhood in Liverpool during World War Two, was a concept album. Mycocosmic developed differently. On the one hand, I’d become a student of mycelium, the underground organism from which mushrooms sprout. That preoccupation was emerging in my poems. Then, in late winter 2021, my mother’s lymphoma recurred, and she died a few weeks later. That crisis loosed a spate of poems, first about her death, then about the submerged memories you mention. My mother always read my books. I hadn’t realized how much I was holding back with her in mind, especially material about childhood violence, mental health, and sexuality.

In 2023 I knew I had more than enough new work for a collection, but I had no clue how those pieces fit together. Then it hit me that fungus metabolizes death, breaking down the toughest cell walls to help make new soil. I had been writing toward transformation for a while, the midlife transitions of menopause and empty nests and dying parents, and mycelium could be a muse for the process.

To what extent did your rereading of the Brontës feel like a medium for or parallel to other questions you wanted to address? There’s so much here about ecological crisis.

Jane Satterfield: Great question. I think mourning and lament are necessary aspects of our work in the Anthropocene and I was lucky to have a trinity of muses for this strand. The Brontës lived in an unsanitary, overcrowded town and were familiar with disease, particularly TB which took a heavy toll on the family (only Charlotte outlived her siblings). But the sisters’ love of the larger-than-human world is evident—their work is so rich in terms of its naturalistic description, so absolutely jam-packed with word pictures, they practically provide a baseline for tracking climate change.

I’d like to mention Poetry’s Possible Worlds, your recent essay collection, a hybrid memoir that fuses creative nonfiction with literary analysis. I see aspects of this hybridization in “Underpoem,” the cento (or lyric essay) that runs beneath Mycocosmic’s individual poems, a connective thread that mirrors the understory of a forest. I’m curious how this piece came to be and where it fit into your drafting process?

Lesley Wheeler: Thanks for revealing that echo between my books—you’re right that I’m more and more attracted to genre-crossing. “Underpoem [Fire Fungus]” was the last poem I wrote for the book, and it feels hybrid in method as well as subject matter to me, too. I had done so much research, and in the underpoem I could finally be scholarly and discursive about it, documenting some of the sources that inspired me even as I made certain associative, emotional connections explicit. The “fire fungus” element calls back to an early vision, too. A Tarot reader told me at a key moment that “good things come to you through fire,” and I had a dream about a stone goddess telling me my next book should be about dragons, so transformation through fire was a motif from the start. I had become uneasy, though, about my working title Good Things Come Through Fire. The Anthropocene has brought frequent, devastating wildfires, and I didn’t want to sound cavalier about that, although fire does play a crucial role in the renewal of many ecosystems.

There’s plenty of fire in the Brontë novels (and in their lives), as well as in your poems about them—as well as thunder, letters, and real and imagined landscapes. Is there a motif or metaphor that became especially salient to you as your research deepened, or as you considered your own relationship to these figures? I’m also really interested in the role of research in your poetry life.

Jane Satterfield: I thought about weather a lot, for sure, not least because of the word wuthering that Emily uses, a Northern English word, for the sound of the roaring currents on the moor. She might have been a keen meteorologist: in the midst of December, she wrote one of her most ecstatic nature poems, “High Waving Heather,” which is a stunning response to seeing the moors in full summer dress—the vibrant purple heather withstanding the storms, the wind itself “Roaring like thunder, like soft music sighing.” Like the Romantics, the Brontës are as attentive to inner weather as to the atmospherics of place.

I find research brews poetry. With this book, I read a lot of biographies, a lot of critical and other reading for social/political context. But I also followed random trails. When a poem’s getting stuck, I look things up—a process that led to “Self-Portrait as Thunder and Lightning” where curiosity about Victorian-era fashion led to the fact that Emily actually wore a dress with lightning bolts—recent screen Emilys Chloe Pirrie (To Walk Invisible) and Emma Mackey (Emily) wear colorful reinventions, but you can see a replica of the actual dress in the Brontë Parsonage Museum.

Archival research played into the book as well. “Emily Inked” was inspired by spending time with manuscript pages held in the Berg Collection at the New York Public Library. Her curious doodles made me think she’d have been enchanted by tattoos. So one minute you’re doing your homework, then the investigations reveal unexpected gifts. I love site visits as well. The spectral imprint of a place lodges in your brain, this book being a prime example of how that happens.

Your own passion for research is evident in Mycocosmic. Some poems find ways to incorporate a scientific or environmental strand into more personal narratives, while others reflect a more documentary-historical focus. “Harrowing” is a chilling look at the isolation and privations brought about by a global pandemic. And “You Know Where the Smithy Stood by the Clinkers” incorporates conversations with colleagues in other disciplines who share insights about our nation’s darker legacies, including the role of enslaved labor in your university’s history. I wondered if your archival work precedes the poems or vice versa? Do you see the process of writing the more confessional poems as challenging as those poems whose subjects may be only tangentially related to autobiography? Has your scholarly training in Modernist Poetics pushed you toward (or against) one mode or the other?

Lesley Wheeler: Sometimes I set out to research a subject before I write about it, but chance finds can send you in unexpected directions. A couple of summers ago I began work toward a lyric essay on H.D.’s use of Tarot by visiting Yale’s Beinecke Library. I ended up spending a lot of time with what most would consider a minor exchange of letters between H.D. and an old friend who led a conventional life in suburban New Jersey, very near where I grew up. You never know what random discovery will ignite an idea. The same goes for a lecture or reading you attend, a reference in an article you read, a mural you spot—anything can send you down a rabbit hole into a refreshed world.

Research has rigors, but I find conducting it easier than writing about high-stakes personal material. Vulnerability, a sense that an artist is willing to look bad or expose a tender spot, makes art moving and urgent. I’m stunned in the best way when I encounter it in poetry by others, but it’s hard to face your own hurt and shame.

Modernism definitely inspires me with its experimental textures and intellectual breadth. But Confessional-era poetry, and later work with a similar take-no-prisoners fierceness, inspires me too. For a long time, trained in my PhD program that first-person poetry conveys a naïve understanding of identity, I resisted autobiographical writing. Now I suspect that prejudice undercut my early poetry’s power. I mean, look at Plath, one of our mutual favorite poets. Her poetic “I” could not be more multiple, unstable, and crafty. Verse can be confessional and immensely complex.

What I do find challenging about research-driven poetry—and poetry of political and ecological witness—is the transmutation of information and argument into sensory detail and sonically dense lines. In “Harrowing” and “You Know Where the Smithy Stood by the Clinkers,” you’ve pinpointed two poems I revised many, many times, trying to boil polemic down to poetry. You’re so good at this branch of witchcraft. “Letter to Emily Brontë,” for example, is jam-packed with facts about her time, our time, Covid protocols, animal extinctions, Brontë family lore, and more—while maintaining lyric intensity. Do you have composition strategies or processes that help you achieve this?

Jane Satterfield: Thanks for your kind words about that poem—it’s one of my favorites. You’re right: revision is key—often it’s about voice and scale. Sometimes more than a brushstroke of research will sink a poem. I love epistolary poems. Letters give you permission to shift rapidly between worlds and registers.

Earlier you mentioned Plath, but I also think about Bishop here, in terms of subtle or surprising shifts in voice and tone that are consistent with the chattiness of letters. Your work is filled with rich description of the natural world and infused with a deep ecological vision. Animals—birds and other creatures—appear with striking frequency as beings in their right, and often as ambassadors or messengers. Do you see your poems as a part of an otherworldly tradition that incorporates the spectral and/or the uncanny?

Lesley Wheeler: Totally. For me, reality shimmers. Sometimes you can glimpse other realities behind it. I’ve many times felt that the sudden appearance of a bird, animal, or insect delivered a message. An epiphany behind Mycocosmic was a moment I stood barefoot in my yard next to an old maple tree. My quarter acre had once contained two other maples of about the same age. I suddenly wondered if they had been communicating with each other, sending nutrients and warnings back and forth through mycelial networks. Then I wondered if the surviving tree and the mycelium beneath us were aware of me, as I had just become aware of their secret lives. Were they calling me to notice them, even? I felt myself as one node in a longstanding ecosystem. It was numinous.

Surely you feel similarly, as did Emily Brontë, I gather, especially about animals.

Jane Satterfield: Absolutely! When I started writing about Emily, I remembered that she rescued a hawk. Living in a suburban neighborhood rather than a village that backed onto the moors, I saw foxes and the occasional deer materializing in the yards and alleys. It felt magical, but was part of a larger story of habitat loss and resilience. So the book is a bit of an urban bestiary. And Emily and Anne kept a quite menagerie—beloved dogs and some rescued birds—an endearing quality.

With Mycocosmic, you’ve joined the ranks of poets who engage in divinatory practices—Yeats with automatic writing, Plath with tarot, Merrill with the Ouija, Harjo with ritual invocations, and others I’m not thinking of. What drew you to explore tarot and the tradition of spell casting—is it a source of inspiration, healing, or something else?

Lesley Wheeler: Like you, I love intricate sonic patterning in poetry, an oral or musical quality that tends to characterize spells and prayers, too. Plus, in looking to transform myself—and thinking about how transmutation happens in the other-than-human world—I was wondering what role language can play in metamorphosis. Petitions to nature and to supernatural beings have long been a way to seek change.

I’m using abstract language, though, and it’s more than that. As I say in “Flammable Almanac,” “I picked up the cards as a kind of game.” Tarot was a pandemic hobby, a new way to play around, but at another level I was desperate. The world had shut down and I was longing to imagine life after Covid (ha!). I’m no expert in Tarot or any other kind of divination, but sometimes when I lay out a spread, I catch glimpses of understanding. It’s rewarding but also unsettling; inspiring and healing but, for me, a font of confusion as well.

You and I were once on a conference panel together about poems as prayers, spells, charms, and curses. I don’t remember what poem you read—was it one of these? There are certainly supernatural threads in The Badass Brontës, in your séance poem for example, and of course there are in their novels, too. Jane Eyre has been my favorite novel since the age of nine in part because of its gothic elements. Where is your thinking, these days, about poetry as spellcasting?

Jane Satterfield: Spells, charm, and prayer poems carry the weight of ritual and tradition for sure. They feel endlessly resonant, especially in dark times. Not long after that conference we all swerved into lockdowns, but our panel conversations stayed close in mind. I actually read “Malediction,” one of a pair of defixiones (curse tablets) from Apocalypse Mix, where I’m thinking about the impulse behind malefic requests to the gods. But in “Spellcasters,” the Brontë sisters are speaking for weird sisters everywhere, climbing precipices and reciting Prospero-like charms to “roll back the besmirching smoke / that the ancient forest might rise again” and to “summon a sisterhood of destiny.”

From traditional received forms like the sonnet and villanelle to the gigan and golden shovel and more, Mycocosmic is form-rich. Do you see formal experimentation as an essential part of your poetics? Do forms open doors in terms of subject matter or tonal variety?

Lesley Wheeler: To so many of these insightful questions, I’m answering yes, yes, yes. Reading about a form that’s new to me, such as the gigan (invented by Ruth Ellen Kocher) or LaCharta (from Laura Lamarca), gets me thinking about what kind of material might be amplified or complicated by it. Form is generative. The underpoem structure that came to me in a brainstorm seemed to necessitate a discursive voice. “Rhapsodomantic” wanted cryptic little prose blurbs like those in Tarot guides. I do keep returning to free verse as well, because sometimes I need to relearn what strangeness can happen when you play tennis without a net.

The Badass Brontës encompasses a wild range of forms and tones, too: your book contains a gigan plus triolets and a cento and prose poetry and so much more. I’d be curious to hear your answer to the same form questions, and also whether there’s a mode that feels particularly congenial to you. I notice I fall into triple meters often, even when I’m trying for iambs in a sonnet.

I also have one more question, raised by your poem about the internet quiz, “Which Brontë Sister Are You?” Your poem gives three answers in the second person, but aren’t you Emily, the sister at the heart of this project? (I’m Charlotte, duh.)

Jane Satterfield: It sounds like we both found that established forms really open up tonal variety and become solutions to tricky narrative problems. The trio of triolets in the quiz form was a quick way of giving thumbnail bios of the sisters in a way that revealed why they still hold the attention of readers. Villanelles are dynamic yet constrained—a perfect space to pay tribute to The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever dance celebrations that recreate Kate Bush’s 1978 video. Like Charlotte, I have my ambitions; like Anne I’m sometimes working quietly, tuning out my inner weather. Most days, yes, I am Emily, walking out into whatever open space I can find or create.

Walking, I know, is also part of your own literary practice, so my last question is about mushrooms in the wild. Have you ventured into foraging or found any culinary tips to share?

Lesley Wheeler: I took a foraging class and have been trying to get into the woods as often as possible, eyes peeled, but embodiment gets in the way: I’ve been battling sciatica all year. I’ve been nibbling wild stuff all my life, starting with onion grass in the backyard where I played “orphans,” a game inspired by Jane Eyre. (I just looked up “onion grass,” and it’s also called “crow garlic”—nice.) When I’ve got specimens I’m sure are safe, frying in butter will be my first go-to, but I do love a wild mushroom risotto made with grated pecorino and broth from dried porcini. I also hear “crab cakes” with lion’s mane mushrooms are pretty fab.

Jane Satterfield: Those dishes sound amazing, Lesley. Thanks for this glimpse into world of wild stuff that is Mycocosmic’s origin.

Jane Satterfield’s recent books are The Badass Brontës and Apocalypse Mix. Luminous Crown, selected by Oliver de la Paz for Word Work’s Tenth Gate Poetry Prize, will appear in 2026.

Lesley Wheeler’s sixth poetry collection is Mycocosmic (Tupelo Press, 2025). Her other books include Poetry’s Possible Worlds and the novel Unbecoming. Recent poems and essays appear in Poetry, Best American Poetry 2025, Poetry Daily, and Poets & Writers. Poetry Editor of Shenandoah, she lives in Virginia.