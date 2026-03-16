Out of the Mouth of God
A Narrative Poem by Mary R. Finnegan
Editor’s Note: NVR’s summer and winter issues feature a long narrative at the end of the poetry section. Here’s Mary Finnegan’s “Out of the Mouth of God,” the long narrative from our winter 2026 issue. It’s also, as you will see, a good read for St. Patrick’s Day. Be sure to check out the full issue here.
“Out of the Mouth of God” by Mary R. Finnegan
I’m sent to Granny’s every Samhain, going with Daddy in the cart he’s piled with turf to give to old ones left behind by children who have gone off, away to foreign lands— London and Perth, Brisbane and Birmingham, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia— places I only know from maps and stamps. At every house, we have a cup of tea, a long chat. Daddy jokes that like a priest who leaves the Virgin’s statue for a time, we also bring a bit of warmth and lessen loneliness with our listening and looking, and all our tales and tunes and songs and stories. Da also brings the post to the old ones— letters and parcels filled with store bought clothes and fancy foods, with dollar bills and banknotes with the Queen looking very cross on them. It serves her right, says Da, ruling these lands to which she has no right. Tucked in the letters, there are now photographs of people that the old ones will not ever see again and ones of those they’ll never meet. They hold these pictures tight and run their fingers over them, crying all the time. Da has a glass that makes things look large, larger than they are, so you can see the smallest things—blue flecks in a brown eye, the pattern in a sweater, a baby’s new tooth jutting from his gum. For the ones who’ve no reading, Da reads out the letter, then he’ll do the writing back. Sometimes, he makes me leave the house for this, to feed the chickens or to shift the cattle. He says this giving and receiving is the only comfort left to the old ones. That and Daddy’s turf, and with it, our visit. The journey is much lengthened by these stops and so we keep on, even as the darkness settles and stars appear in the black sky. And when the Hunter’s Moon is hidden, back behind a thatch of clouds, we know the way and will not wander long. The horses trot along while Daddy sings. I stay awake as long as I can, listening to his songs. He says I am his nightingale because I sing while I’m asleep. Each year, the woods and groves have more and bigger gaps where trees once stood and still belong, looking like faces gouged of an eye, fearsome and sinister as Balor. Daddy says trees should be cut only for what is most essential—roofs, and churches, cradles, curraghs, carts, and cudgels— except for the three trees that mustn’t ever be cut for any reason: hazel, hawthorn, and elder. Daddy says a lady saint in England held a hazelnut in hand. Within it was the whole world being loved by God, and so I carry one with me always and look upon it when I need to think of Him. Sometimes He speaks to me, and His voice wrecks me like a long day and night spent on the stormy sea. As we near Granny’s, Daddy reminds me to be good and say my prayers and not to fret about the fairies and druids, or the rest of Granny’s talk, for haven’t they all left us to ourselves, the druids and the fairies, and we’ve only the Devil and his demons running loose, taxmen and wicked neighbors we must battle. All told, the world is good, and we are God’s, he says, and nature’s glories are laid out for us to love and cherish like a child. Granny and Mam, when they aren’t on about which is the right way, old or new, agree that Daddy’s tribe are naught but silver-tongued poets who sing the stars down from the skies, the fish from lakes, and songs from stones. All well and good, but what of this world and its darkness, asks one, or of man’s darkness asks the other? And with his words, they will not be content. But I don’t care, Da sings the finest songs. Afeared of the unknown, Mam and Gran seek a secret knowing of the mind or spirit, they grasp for facts or magic, but, Da says, there is no secret knowing, only truth, the mystery of the world, formed in the mouth of God from naught but chaos so I need only be quiet and listen to the waves strafing the rocks at Malin Head to know I need not fear—the world belongs to God. Each year, Mam packs for me, deep in my sack: the caul, wrapped thrice in silk, my rosary beads, a bag of salt, blessed by our priest, not Granny’s because, Mam says, he is more superstitious than an old woman, and water from Doon Well. I also bring a book of Scottish verse that Da was given when he was a child, some Gartan clay, four toffees, and two flies so I can fish with cousin Declan who, with his eyes closed, does make the finest flies. There’s some that say he’s mad, touched in the head, that he’s fear dearg or himself a changeling because he seems to understand the trees and plants and other creatures, heals by touch, and sleepwalks to the sea but never drowns. But, I know Declan and believe them wrong because I’ve seen his guardian angel walking beside him, their two heads bent close together. Oh, how I wish I could make flies like his, for salmon leap at them as if they were gifts from the heavens. Journeying to Granny’s takes three whole days and two whole nights, at least. We sleep beneath a tent if there’s no rain. If there’s rain, we’ve one cousin and two aunts along the way. I’d rather we not stay with him, the cousin, for he’s shifty-eyed. Nudging my pack, he tries to look inside, to steal my caul, to sell or trade or keep, so I must sleep with it, wrapped in my arms. We slept beneath the sky once, that was lovely— to hear the sighs and murmurs of the earth, and the soft breathing sounds stars make at night as Daddy sang, réalta beag téigh a chodladh. When we arrive at Granny’s, she wants Daddy to leave. She tells of weather plaguing home— hailstorms and gale force winds, floodings of loughs and rivers—but he pays no mind to her and sets to thatching, mending, digging autumn potatoes so she’s fed through winter’s dearth. Mornings, we walk with Granny to the Chapel. Three times, she makes me cross myself before I’m let in through the heavy door that shuts, tight as a lid, behind me. Next, she makes me dip three fingers into holy water and cross myself again, for Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. I genuflect and try to pay attention during Mass instead of dreaming, always dreaming. Granny says be careful with my dreaming. Babies born veiled with a caul at second harvest must be wary and protect ourselves from fairies and fishermen, rogue priests, and heathen druids. My mammy says that Granny’s nothing but a silly, superstitious woman stuck in the past. Mammy seems stuck somewhere, too. They both remind me of a half-birthed calf. To get them out would take some wile hard pulls. Still, like each child born caul-veiled, I know God, but tell of this to neither Mam nor Gran, for they both want assertions I can’t give. It’s only Daddy I tell on our journey— the scent of seaweed gathered from the coast filling my nose, the horses hurtling home under the dwindling light of year’s dark end— for he puts what I say into his songs so that no words will be gone by or lost. and when I’m old, and those I love are dead, and I no longer know what’s true, and am caul-veiled and empty as a treeless grove, I will sing Daddy’s stories and remember.
Mary R. Finnegan is a writer and editor from Havertown, PA. Her poetry, essays, and stories can be found in Ekstasis, Lydwine Journal, American Journal of Nursing, Catholic Digest, Amethyst Review, Convivium, and elsewhere. She is Deputy Editor at Wiseblood Books, Founding Editor of Talk to Me in Long Lines, and Social Media Editor at Dappled Things. Mary received her BA in English from Pennsylvania State University, her BSN from Thomas Jefferson University, and her MFA in Creative Writing at the University of St. Thomas in Houston.
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This is wonderful!
Very moving and magical.