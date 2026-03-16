New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Zina Gomez-Liss's avatar
Zina Gomez-Liss
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This is wonderful!

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Virginia Smith's avatar
Virginia Smith
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Very moving and magical.

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