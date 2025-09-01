I have two exciting NVR news items to share with you today. First, we are open for submissions to our Halloween special issue. Second, we have nominated six poems for this year’s Best of the Net awards.

New Verse Review is open for submissions to its 2025 Halloween mini-issue from September 1 through September 19. Submit up to five creepy, gothic, and/or autumnal poems through NVR’s Duosuma page.

Poems can also be about the fall season and its holidays: Halloween, All Souls, All Saints, Día de los Muertos. We are interested in poems that range from the horrific to the hilarious, from the macabre to the moving. While we are primarily interested in metrical poetry, we are open to well-crafted free verse.

You may want to take a look at last year's Halloween issue.

Some other guidelines:

This year's issue will be edited by

and

New Verse Review is honored to nominate the following six poems for the Best of the Net awards for work published between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

Midge Goldberg, “Trail Markers” (Winter 2025)

Alice Allan, “Bad Boys for Life” (Winter 2025)

Steven Searcy, “Too Easy to Remember” (Winter 2025)

T.O. Brandon, “The Bell Witch” (Halloween 2024)

Jenna Le, “Apotheosis” (Summer 2024)

Sally Thomas, “Aubade with Grackle” (Summer 2024)

Midge Goldberg is the editor of Outer Space: 100 Poems, published by Cambridge University Press in 2022. Her third collection of poetry, To Be Opened After My Death, was published by Kelsay Books in 2021. Her book Snowman’s Code received the Richard Wilbur Poetry Award, and she received the 2016 Howard Nemerov Sonnet Award. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband, the poet Robert W. Crawford.

Alice Allan lives in Melbourne, Australia, where she produces the podcast Poetry Says. She is the author of The Empty Show (Rabbit Poets, 2019) and the chapbook Blanks (Slow Loris, 2019). Her poems have appeared in Literary Matters, Australian Book Review, and Contemporary Australian Feminist Poetry, among others.

Steven Searcy is the author of Below the Brightness (Solum Press, 2024). His poems have appeared in Southern Poetry Review, Commonweal, The Windhover, UCity Review, Autumn Sky Poetry Daily, and elsewhere. He lives with his wife and four sons in Georgia.

