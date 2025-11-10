New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Gioia's avatar
Dana Gioia
1d

How good that you have written this remembrance of a good and brilliant man. I knew Fred Turner for forty years. I never left his company without feeling more intelligent. And more hopeful. He was a beacon of positive energy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
XYZ's avatar
XYZ
16h

His 3 sci-fi epic poems are a great monument with an unlocked door. A repository of his devotion to poetry and vision of human possibility.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Knepper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture