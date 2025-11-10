Photograph of Frederick Turner via Wikipedia

Editor’s Note: Frederick Turner passed on September 4, 2025. While NVR never had the honor of publishing Turner, his adventurous philosophy and criticism and contemporary epics were much appreciated by the editors and by many in the NVR community. We are pleased to share this remembrance by Paul J. Pastor.

A person may be known even if met only once; perhaps even known better then than if met a dozen times, or a hundred. To meet a person once and only once is to experience that person in some measure of stasis, without change of mood or setting, under the same sky, without motion. It is to preserve that person in your memory not as the frame of a film, but as a single portrait, clear and delicate and still. To know that person so imperfectly that their existence may be wholly comprehended.

This is how I met Frederick Turner. Only once. It happened because I collared him on the way to a cocktail hour at The University of Dallas during a conference. We were walking up the stairs, in a building filled with Texas sun from many windows. I saw him, and took the stairs two at a time to catch up. We talked like friends from the start, because of his warmth and generosity. He communicated, in every word and glance, the feeling of a man infinitely interested in everything.

After that one meeting, we wrote a little back and forth by email, corresponding about poetry, and faith, and the translation of Hungarian poetry into English (a somewhat masochistic interest that we shared). In one email he speculated (as the result of our specific and unusual shared interests) that I was his “lost twin.” I took that as a profound compliment, but knew, of course, that it was not true. It couldn’t be. There was only one of him, and that was just how it was supposed to be.

Fred was a man obsessed with time, not in the abstract sense at all, but in the iambs and trochees of time, in the eons and ages of it. There was a delicious concreteness to Fred. He was there. He was here. He seemed to appreciate the fleeting nature of reality, and to his credit, he wasn’t taking any of it for granted. The brain, for Fred (as posited in the August, 1983 issue of Poetry), was a “neural lyre,” meant to keep time, to be played. There was no floating concept of “consciousness,” or other dilutions. There was a brain. It was made of fatty tissue and sat, folds upon folds, inside Fred’s skull. With it, he perceived the world. With it, he inscribed time with words. With it, he grew. The neural lyre made music by means of its player.

For Fred, the whole of reality was engaged in a process of growth. This was terrible, but also holy. Merely to exist was, somehow, to be part of a living sacrifice. The shape of all things was a fractal pattern spinning from and returning to the Godhead. The more I read of Fred, the more the “lost twin” made sense. We, for some unaccountable reason, were beholding the same things in the same ways. He was far smarter than I, better read, better educated, and better dressed. But yes, I could begin to see the resemblance.

All this, even in the most granular and minute expressions, was about The Big Stuff. Existence. Life. Telos. What does it mean to be alive? What does it mean to be wise? Might (waves hands about) all of this be, well, GOING SOMEWHERE? In his pursuit of these questions, Fred blended science fiction with the epic poem, not as a literary novelty or an expression of either artistic ego or personal emotion, but because that was the only way to ask what he was asking, in the manner in which he was inclined to ask it. It had to be a story, made of poetry. Why? Because that was what the world was. That was all the world had ever been, once God had set Humanity on the surface of the earth, like a race of wondrous, violent wind-up toys. We were still shaking and rattling about. Even the chaos and the randomness served an order so vast that all of everything was held in its unshakeable heart.

***

Perhaps it is having met him only once that makes me think of how the world gets people like Fred Turner only, well, once. Kinship and friendship pop up, but he was #1 of a series of 1.

I was not a very good correspondent, and (distracted by my own quaking, wind-up toy life) never followed up on my last email from him. In it, he wrote to me:

…As for words of wisdom, I’m a Shakespearean and believe that wise men are often fools and fools are often wise. And you seem to be truly wise already, judging from the words of yours I’ve seen so far. So here’s some foolish advice, which I often don’t take myself: Bai Juyi used to try his poems out on his illiterate cleaning lady, and if she didn’t get them, would change them until she did.

“The depth of your thought will come through even if you are explicit,” Fred concluded. I have tried to take this advice to heart.

This world was given only one Fred Turner. I met that Fred Turner only once. But that once was enough to consider myself greatly blessed, with a presence and advice that touched my own life as a writer deeply. It is my ambition to become the sort of poet and the sort of man he was, gentle, strong, and full of the sheer joy of being.

I suppose that is all I have to say in appreciation of the great Frederick Turner—I met him only once, but my goodness, that “once” was enough to matter.

Photograph of Frederick Turner via the University of Texas at Dallas

Paul J. Pastor is Executive Editor of Nelson Books, and the author of several books, most recently The Locust Years: Poems. He lives in Oregon.