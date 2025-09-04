Portrait of Alexander Pope by Jonathan Richardson, courtesy of Wikimedia

The couplet is one of the principal verse forms in all of Western literature.

It is that primordial poetic form, perhaps the first there was in verse. Brad Leithauser, in Rhyme’s Room, says it is “the briefest English form to achieve a sense of wholeness and completion.”

Two lines, one beginning, one arriving. In that interplay one considers all the possibilities of figuring language. Prosody, poetic diction, grammatical construction, rhetorical effect. Its simple rhyme conveys the most quintessential kind of meaning, that of similarity and continuity. A versatile tool, whether it be used in extended composition, or as a subordinate or complimentary element in other stanzaic forms, or as an independent poem, the shortest of which, by the American journalist Strickland Gillilan, is titled “Fleas” and goes

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Adam Had ‘em.

A single musical note elevating the piece to the level of verse, underscoring the wit of Gillilan which might otherwise be understood but not felt.

The writing of a couplet, then, is the practice of elemental poetic thinking, capable of making music, of generating energy and sustaining momentum, and of plucking on the chords of memory, sense, and intuition.

I.

In English poetry the couplet begins with Chaucer, who has some 16,000 lines of couplets to his name. Chaucer, the father of English verse, is naturally the source of the couplet’s lasting influence.

In Old English its use is sporadic, as in the Rime of King William from the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Castelas he let wyrcean, earme men swiðe swencean. Se cyng wæs swa swiðe stearc, benam of his underþeoddan manig marc goldes ma hundred punda seolfres.

It’s clear the Anglo-Saxons heard the sound a couplet makes, but they were more interested in the alliteration within lines than in the way lines harmonized with each other. It was Chaucer who formalized the couplet, either by borrowing it from the French or by means of the natural process of disintegration of old alliterative meters into syllabic verse.

Chaucer wrote in what we call heroic couplets, or decasyllabic verse. Ten syllables per line, loosely iambic, in rhyming pairs. This includes his Legend of Good Women, the first major work we have in the form, and most of The Canterbury Tales.

Here is the opening to the Wife of Bath’s Tale, the story the formidable Alyson tells about a knight of King Arthur’s court who must quest to find out what women most desire.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In th' olde dayes of the Kyng Arthour, Of which that Britons speken greet honour, Al was this land fulfild of fayerye. The elf-queene, with hir joly compaignye, Daunced ful ofte in many a grene mede. This was the olde opinion, as I rede; I speke of manye hundred yeres ago. But now kan no man se none elves mo, For now the grete charitee and prayeres Of lymytours and othere hooly freres, That serchen every lond and every streem, As thikke as motes in the sonne-beem, Blessynge halles, chambres, kichenes, boures, Citees, burghes, castels, hye toures, Thropes, bernes, shipnes, dayeryes, This maketh that ther been no fayeryes. (lines 857-72)

Alyson sets her story in the distant past, a time when fairies roamed, who were not the benign creatures we think of today, but instead quite dangerous. But thanks to the “lymytours [mendicants] and othere hooly freres” who populate every land and stream “as thikke as motes in the sonne-beem”, the realm is presumably safe.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For ther as wont to walken was an elf, Ther walketh now the lymytour hymself In undermeles and in morwenynges, And seyth his matyns and his hooly thynges As he gooth in his lymytacioun. Wommen may go saufly up and doun. In every bussh or under every tree Ther is noon oother incubus but he, And he ne wol doon hem but dishonour. (lines 873-881)

Nowadays, says Alyson, “Wommen may go saufly up and doun” thanks to the friars having blessed everything everywhere with their “matyns” and “hooly thynges”. “There is noon oother incubus but he, / And he ne wol doon hem but dishonour”.

The irony dripping from Alyson’s voice is clear at this point from what we already know about her character, both from the General Prologue and her own. Right before her tale starts, the friar in their group has just chastised Alyson for taking too long with her preamble, and gotten into an argument with the summoner. Both clerical orders, rife with abuse and corruption, were viewed with suspicion and contempt by people of Alyson’s class, and she weaves the sentiment into the opening of her 'fairytale'.

But what of the couplets?

Dryden said Chaucer’s verse had “the rude sweetness of a Scotch tune […] which is natural and pleasing, though not perfect.” Although he comes across quite priggish here, I don’t find it difficult to imagine what Dryden meant. The “rude sweetness of a Scotch tune which is natural and pleasing” is easy to hear in Chaucer. One doesn’t even have to understand what’s being said in order to appreciate his music. This is true, also, of Burns and Dylan Thomas, and Brad Pitt’s Mickey from Snatch.

The lines are open but well balanced, the narrative uncomplicated. The rhyme chimes every ten syllables with regularity but not with insistence. It rings not conclusively, not to arrive at an understanding of things, but only to make music. If its tune is not always perfect, as Dryden claimed, yet I would still prefer Chaucer’s imperfections to Dryden’s too-perfect lines. Chaucer’s flaws are charming, while Dryden’s are dull and rote.

II.

Often a distinction is made between two varieties of heroic couplets, the Chaucerian and the classical, the distinction being whether narrative or thought is favored. Marlowe’s Hero and Leander and Spenser’s Prosopopoia are Chaucerian in nature, in that they favor narrative. The classical school, in contrast, are those poems that make addresses and philosophical arguments, that think aloud and speak rhetorically. Such a tradition, it’s said, begins with Jonson’s “To the Memory of My Beloved, the Author William Shakespeare”.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To draw no envy (Shakespeare) on thy name, Am I thus ample to thy Booke, and Fame: While I confesse thy writings to be such, As neither Man, nor Muse, can praise too much. ’Tis true, and all mens suffrage. But these wayes Were not the paths I meant unto thy praise: For seeliest Ignorance on these may light, Which, when it sounds at best, but eccho’s right; Or blinde Affection, which doth ne’re advance The truth, but gropes, and urgeth all by chance; Or crafty Malice, might pretend this praise, And thinke to ruine, where it seem’d to raise.

It’s said the distinction is a chronological one, and that the history of the heroic couplet is the change from narration to thought, but this is obviously wrong. Although it may be true of poetry in general that it evolved to incorporate thinking, heroic verse itself has always been used to tell stories. Pope wrote his essays and epistles, but he also wrote The Rape of the Lock and The Dunciad. Absalom and Achitophel is a historical narrative, and both Dryden and Pope translated the ancient epics into heroic couplets. The tradition continued into the Romantic period with the verse tales of George Crabbe, and into the late 19th century with William Morris’ epic The Life and Death of Jason (1867).

Such a distinction is unhelpful when it suggests by its separation that a poem written in heroic verse may be capable of doing only one or the other. Do allegories favor thought or narration? In The Hind and the Panther one has to have in mind both the story and the ideas behind it. And then there’s Goldsmith’s A Deserted Village, a poem that is both a social commentary on rural flight and yet has all the markings of story including character, plot, and resolution. The distinction is useful insofar as it illuminates for us the different uses to which heroic verse may be put. In fact it has been adapted to a variety of uses: story, allegory, satire, epic, letter, elegy, essay.

That the form is capable of handling such a wide variety of topics and modes is what made Yvor Winters argue in “Primitivism and Decadence” for its superiority over all other forms of English verse, including blank verse.

The heroic couplet must have certain qualities which enable the poet employing it to pass easily from description, to lyricism, to didacticism, to satire, and so on, or even at times to combine several of these qualities at a single stroke. It is doubtful whether so much freedom is possible in blank verse. […] As a didactic instrument, blank verse is comparatively heavy and comparatively incapable of epigrammatic point; as a lyrical instrument, the range of blank verse, though wide, tends to be more closely limited to the grandiloquent and is less capable (in spite of charming passages in Fletcher and of Tears Idle Tears) of approaching the flexibility and variety of song. The heroic couplet, all things considered, appears to be the most flexible of forms: it can suggest by discreet imitation, the effects of nearly any other technique conceivable; it can contain all of these effects, if need be, in a single poem.

I’m not sure I entirely agree with Winters, although his point is worth considering. Are the advantages offered by the more rigid structure of heroic verse better than those of blank verse, which is freer? Can blank verse not imitate, when it wants to, those advantages of heroic verse? The couplet was frequently used by the Elizabethans, for example, to cap off monologues of blank verse. It gave finality to speeches and concluded scenes. Is this not the sort of epigrammatic point that Winters says blank verse is incapable of?

His point about blank verse’s didactic “heaviness” is well taken. Without the energy generated by the regularity of rhyme, blank verse cannot be as swift, as fleet-footed, and in that way it cannot reach the high lyricism of heroic verse. That’s fine if you’re writing in the grandiloquent style of Marlowe or Milton, or more recently someone like Geoffrey Hill. But the heaviness, the density of lines, tires one out quicker. I barely get through a handful of Hill’s sonnets before I’m exhausted, but I have no trouble slipping into Dryden’s couplets. Tennyson seems the lightest in blank verse. He compensates for the lack of rhyme with his mastery over sound and his perfect employment of assonance and alliteration. And Browning, although he can certainly be dense, is so spasmodic and unpredictable in his dramatizations that I tend to overlook the heaviness.

If blank verse is capable of incorporating some of the advantages of heroic verse, a question follows whether there is any benefit to writing heroic verse today. What does one gain by constraining oneself so rigidly?

Winters argues that it’s precisely because of its rigid structure that heroic verse remains ultimately more adaptable than blank verse.

What, then, makes the couplet so flexible? The answer can be given briefly: its seeming inflexibility. That is, the identity of the line is stronger in rhymed verse than in unrhymed, because a bell is rung at the end of every second line; the identity of the line will be stronger in the couplet than in any other stanza because the couplet is the simplest and most obvious form of stanza possible. This mathematical and almost mechanical recurrence of line and stanza provides an obvious substructure and core of connotation over which poetic variations may move, from which they derive an exact identity.

Winters’ point, as I take it, is similar to his argument for meter over free verse. By establishing an underlying regularity, one is able to depart from it in any number of ways while still retaining a sense of unity. The reader experiences this interplay as a heightened state of poetic consciousness. The structure is not limiting, but is rather another point of contact, another axis on which the poet may move and coordinate his experience. Thus, with the addition of another dimension, the possibilities for feeling and intellection are finer and richer. There’s more to work with, more at a poet’s disposal, to create the effects he desires.

Winters goes on to explain how this is possible.

In spite of this regularity of basic scheme, there is no confinement of variation. The secondary rhythmic relationships of the couplet are unhampered by the rigidity of the primary, and the resultant set of relationships (the tertiary) between the constant element and the varying element, will be therefore unlimited, at the same time, however, that the constant element is providing a permanent point of reference, or feeling of cohesion, for the whole. The poet may move in any direction whatever, and his movement will be almost automatically graduated by the metronomic undercurrent of regularity; and if he chooses at certain times to devote himself to prosaic explanation, the metronome and the Popian balance, emerging naked, are capable of giving his prose an incisiveness possible in no other form, and of maintaining the relationship of the didacticism to the rest of the poem—the relationship in regard to feeling, I mean, for a didactic passage would of necessity represent by explicit statement the rational relationships within the poem.

Heroic verse is capable of handling any topic, in any mode of communication, because the regularity of the rhyme scheme maintains a uniformity of feeling.

A good poem for Winters is one in which the poet’s emotional content is motivated by a rational understanding of the experience being expressed. When these two elements are in harmony with one another, when they work reciprocally to strengthen each other, this is what makes for a good poem.

The form of heroic verse is a structure that, although rigid, allows for flexibility. The basic scheme anchors the overall feeling of the poem, which allows for variation and versatility in a number of different ways. This, for Winters, is one of the virtues of heroic verse.

III.

A second distinction often made regarding heroic couplets is whether they are said to be 'open' or 'closed'. This has to do with how the content of the poem conforms to the basic scheme. 'Closed' means a semi- or full stop is employed at the end of the second rhyme, while 'open' means the thought or action is continued from the second rhyme into the following line.

Chaucer’s work is said to be 'open' because the action tends to continue past the rhyme pair. The basic scheme doesn’t necessarily regulate the action. A more extreme example of this openness can be found in John Donne’s Anniversaries (1611-2), elegies written on the death of a young girl, Elizabeth Drury. In the following passage the “shee” Donne mentions is Drury.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For there’s a kind of world remaining still, Though shee which did animate and fill The world, be gone, yet in this last long night, Her Ghost doth walk; that is, a glimmering light, A faint weake love of vertue and of good Reflects from her, on them which understood Her worth; And though she have shut in all day, The twi-light of her memory doth stay; Which, from the carcasse of the old world, free, Creates a new world; and new creatures be Produc’d: The matter and the stuffe of this, Her vertue and the forme our practice is. “The First Anniversary: An Anatomy of the World”

Donne never met Elizabeth Drury, the girl the elegy is intended for. A strange fact, given how passionately he mourns her throughout the two long poems. He uses the opportunity of an elegy to reflect on the decaying state of the world, and to perform an ‘anatomy’ on the causes of its sickness. The Anniversaries are often considered among Donne’s greatest poetic achievements, and indeed, the more one considers that he never met Drury, and barely knew her parents, the more interesting and uncanny they become.

Donne’s couplets are said to be 'open', meaning the semantic content does not fit neatly into the rhyme pairs. But whereas Chaucer’s 'open' lines are said to be balanced, in Donne’s the use of enjambment, the irregularities of the meter, the varying placement of caesuras, are at odds with the structure. It sounds as if Donne’s thinking is happening within but against the confines of the form. This has the effect of diminishing the rhyme and deemphasizing the music inherent to heroic verse. Thus, just as blank verse may employ couplets for their lyrical or epigrammatic effects, so heroic verse may abate them.

Now compare the style of Donne’s Anniversaries to the famous passage from Pope’s Essay on Criticism (1711)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A little learning is a dang’rous thing; Drink deep, or taste not the Pierian spring: There shallow draughts intoxicate the brain, And drinking largely sobers us again. Fir’d at first sight with what the Muse imparts, In fearless youth we tempt the heights of Arts, While from the bounded level of our mind, Short views we take, nor see the lengths behind; But, more advanc’d, behold with strange surprize New distant scenes of endless science rise! So pleased at first the towering Alps we try, Mount o’er the vales, and seem to tread the sky, Th’ eternal snows appear already past, And the first clouds and mountains seem the last: But, those attain’d, we tremble to survey The growing labours of the lengthened way, Th’ increasing prospect tires our wand’ring eyes, Hills peep o’er hills, and Alps on Alps arise!

Here the semantic content is more fitted to the scheme. The end of a line coincides with a natural pause in the sentence, as in Chaucer. But there’s often a logical relationship between the rhyme pairs, and that relationship is developed in a number of different ways, among them parallelism. There’s a logical progression of the conceit, too, that’s happening in pairs. As a consequence, the rhymes chime not only with the sound of music, but also with the sound of sense. Thinking and its grammatical construction conform to the basic scheme, and form and content cohere for a polished, rhetorical effect.

This is the classical, 'closed' style of the Augustans, of Dryden and Pope and Swift and Johnson. When Dryden said that Chaucer’s lines were “natural and pleasant though not perfect,” the perfection he had in mind was that of the Augustan style, which Dryden was largely responsible for developing. He was its forerunner, and Pope its culmination. Indeed, we often associate heroic verse entirely with this period of English poetry, so ubiquitous was it during its time, and so rapid its decline afterward, as Winters describes.

Pope restricted the couplet more rigidly than did Dryden. In fact, Pope, and his friend and disciple, [John] Gay, represent the closest approximation to what we now recognize as the normal form of the instrument. Earlier poets appear to be converging consciously toward Pope and Gay, who are, in turn, the norm from which later poets consciously and carefully depart. Pope in particular is crucial to the history of the form, partly by virtue of his very deficiencies.

Pope’s reign had become so dominant, so tyrannical, that Wordsworth and Coleridge had to formally declare their opposition in order to move beyond him, the title page to the second edition of the Lyrical Ballads including the motto:

Quam nihil ad genium, Papiniane, tuum!

(This is not for your taste, follower of Pope!)

What they were rebelling against was an idiom that Dryden developed and Pope perfected, a way of speaking in poetry that had become identical with its form. The closedness of their 'closed' style was the convergence and conformity of the poetic imagination to heroic verse.

Dryden makes this clear in the following passage, where he describes the advantages of heroic verse over blank verse.

But that benefit which I consider most in it, because I have not seldome found it, is, that it Bounds and Circumscribes the Fancy. For Imagination in a Poet is a faculty so Wild and Lawless, that, like an High-ranging Spaniel it must have Cloggs tied to it, least it out-run the Judgment. The great easiness of Blank Verse, renders the Poet too luxuriant; He is tempted to say many things, which might better be Omitted, or at least shut up in fewer Words: But when the difficulty of Artfull Rhyming is interpos’d, where the Poet commonly confines his Sence to his Couplet, and must contrive that Sence into such Words, that the Rhyme shall naturally follow them, not they the Rhyme; the Fancy then gives Leisure to the Judgment to come in; which seeing so heavy a Tax impos’d, is ready to cut off all unnecessary Expences. This last Consideration has already answer’d an Objection which some have made; that Rhyme is only as Embroidery of Sence, to make that which is ordinary in it self pass for excellent with less Examination. But certainly, that which most regulate the Fancy, and gives the Judgment its busiest Employment, is like to bring forth the richest and clearest Thoughts. —Epistle Dedicatory to The Rival Ladies

For Dryden the form was an aid to poetic composition because it constrained that tendency in poets to fly far afield, often farther than reason would take them, losing in the process the thing they were trying to get at, arriving somewhere that is actually nowhere at all.

I’m sure every poet, every writer, has experienced this. We’re inspired. The first few lines are close to the heart of that inspiration. But, in a desire for that transcendence, we chase after the feeling itself. We follow it blindly and mistakenly believe that whatever else happens to cross our minds is meaningful and causally connected. What we end up with are lines less inspired, less good, than the few we wrote down to begin with. Of course that’s just part of the process. But those who believe that it’s the whole process, and not the first step in a broader activity of editing and refining, will end up with a lot of bad poetry and but a few good lines scattered about.

The advantages that Dryden describes are the advantages of submitting oneself to a discipline in order to reap the rewards. The benefit of doing so, as a poet, is the instruction the form affords. In the case of heroic couplets, out of a succession of two equally measured lines that rhyme, one discovers a variety of grammatical, semantic, and metrical possibilities. The Augustans as a consequence were masters of balance, antithesis, parallelism, contrast, inversion. Their wit was sophisticated, their thinking manifestly elegant, urbane, and full of depth and complexity.

Consider a small sample of their style. Note the variations in subject, construction, and effect.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pleas’d with the Danger, when the Waves went high He sought the Storms; but, for a Calm unfit, Would Steer too nigh the Sands to boast his Wit. Great Wits are sure to Madness near alli’d And thin Partitions do their Bounds divide; Else, why should he, with Wealth and Honour blest, Refuse his Age the needful hours of Rest? Punish a Body which he could not please, Bankrupt of Life, yet Prodigal of Ease? And all to leave what with his Toil he won To that unfeather’d two-legg’d thing, a Son. —Dryden, Absalom and Achitophel Yet hope not life from grief or danger free, Nor think the doom of man revers’d for thee: Deign on the passing world to turn thine eyes, And pause awhile from letters, to be wise; There mark what ills the scholar’s life assail, Toil, envy, want, the patron, and the jail. See nations slowly wise, and meanly just, To buried merit raise the tardy bust. If dreams yet flatter, once again attend, Hear Lydiat’s life, and Galileo’s end. —Johnson, The Vanity of Human Wishes To happy Convents, bosom’d deep in vines, Where slumber Abbots, purple as their wines: To Isles of fragrance, lily-silver’d vales, Diffusing languor in the panting gales: To lands of singing or of dancing slaves, Love-whisp’ring woods, and lute-resounding waves. But chief her shrine where naked Venus keeps, And Cupids ride the Lion of the Deeps; Where, eas’d of Fleets, the Adriatic main Wafts the smooth Eunuch and enamour’d swain. —Pope, The Dunciad , IV O luxury! thou curst by Heaven’s decree, How ill exchanged are things like these for thee! How do thy potions, with insidious joy, Diffuse their pleasures only to destroy! Kingdoms, by thee, to sickly greatness grown, Boast of a florid vigour not their own; At every draught more large and large they grow, A bloated mass of rank unwieldy woe; Till sapped their strength, and every part unsound, Down, down they sink, and spread a ruin round. —Goldsmith, The Deserted Village

IV.

Of course every idiom fades. Every way of speaking calcifies with literalness, its customs become too rigidly prescribed, its structure constrains where it once offered possibility, and stultifies when it used to inspire.

As Winters points out, Pope had restricted the heroic couplet to such a degree that those who used it after him had to depart “consciously and carefully” from his style.

The Romantics all but abandoned it in the 19th century. Keats made use of it in an early poem, “Sleep and Poetry” (1816), specifically to outline his own poetic attitudes and concerns, which were in direct contrast with those of his neoclassical predecessors. His critique of their failings is famous.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Ay, in those days the Muses were nigh cloy’d With honors; nor had any other care Than to sing out and sooth their wavy hair. Could all this be forgotten? Yes, a schism Nurtured by foppery and barbarism, Made great Apollo blush for this his land. Men were thought wise who could not understand His glories: with a puling infant’s force They sway’d about upon a rocking horse, And thought it Pegasus. Ah dismal soul’d! The winds of heaven blew, the ocean roll’d Its gathering waves - ye felt it not. The blue Bared its eternal bosom, and the dew Of summer nights collected still to make The morning precious: beauty was awake! Why were ye not awake? But ye were dead To things ye knew not of, - were closely wed To musty laws lined out with wretched rule And compass vile: so that ye taught a school Of dolts to smooth, inlay, and clip, and fit, Till, like the certain wands of Jacob’s wit, Their verses tallied. Easy was the task: A thousand handicraftsmen wore the mask Of Poesy. Ill-fated, impious race!

Beauty was there, awake, Keats shouts, but the Augustans could not see it. It would be for the Romantics to contemplate such beauty, the beauty of the natural world and the beauty of the soul, which the previous age had ignored in favor of wit and empty formality.

The style of Keats’ heroic verse is once again open. It’s almost hard to excerpt “Sleep and Poetry” because he never seems to come to the end of a thought. Unrestrained by the form, he pours out his passions and ambition with little regard for proportion and decorum. Yet the form anchors his flights of fancy. As Winters pointed out, the structure of heroic verse allows one to range over a variety of modes and topics while still maintaining a sense of unity across the whole poem. Rapturous declarations, commentary on nature and the imagination, a mythopoetic account of the history of poetry, all of it is glued together and reined in by the form (barely). In this way Keats gave shape to his ideas, grand as they were, and we can see them and follow them.

George Crabbe (1754-1832) a poet often overlooked today but quite popular in his own time, wrote almost exclusively in heroic verse. Yet he, too, consciously departs from the Augustans in subject matter, writing instead about ordinary people of various classes and professions, much more in the vein of Chaucer’s “sondry folk” on their way to Canterbury. Crabbe inherits the form, but he’s really a student of Shakespearean drama. His best poem, “Peter Grimes” retains something of the Augustan wit in the omniscient voice of the narrator. But Crabbe is not interested in abstract ideas. His materials are social and psychological. He writes characters and situations. And he has an eye for the natural world. He is in this way a Romantic.

In the following passage, the cruel and wretched Peter Grimes, having managed to kill two boys from abuse and overwork, is finally reprimanded by the town, and barred from using child labor to crew his boat. Notice the mix of Augustan and Romantic sensibilities present.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Alas! for Peter not a helping hand, So was he hated, could he now command; Alone he rowed his boat, alone he cast His nets beside, or made his anchor fast; To hold a rope or hear a curse was none — He toiled and railed, he groaned and swore alone. Thus by himself compelled to live each day, To wait for certain hours the tide's delay; At the same times the same dull views to see, The bounding marshbank and the blighted tree; The water only, when the tides were high, When low, the mud half-covered and half-dry; The sunburnt tar that blisters on the planks, And bankside stakes in their uneven ranks; Heaps of entangled weeds that slowly float, As the tide rolls by th' impeded boat.

Peter is stranded in the midst of his miserable life, the tide having gone out to reveal the desolation of the bar that is his own personal desolation. The tale ends with Grimes, on his deathbed, crippled by drink and guilt, tormented by a vision of three ghosts, one his father, whose goodwill he scorned, the other two the boys whose deaths he was responsible for. It’s all very Shakespearean and gothic.

The couplets are more closed than those in Keats. There’s balance and regularity, a natural pause at the end of each line, a general sense of progression in pairs. But there’s also great fluidity. It’s more passionate than logical. The rhythm and the rhymes play for music and not sense. The language is such that it could be read for either song or drama, singing or storytelling. Crabbe is a return, in many ways, to Chaucer. He has the polish and poise of the Augustans, but with a Romantic focus on the inner self and its conflicts with the outer world. Because of this, Crabbe is often said to be a transitionary poet.

The Victorians would continue in this direction with a more dramatic and musical style of heroic verse that would culminate in The Life and Death of Jason by William Morris (1834-1896), after which the form would fall into disuse.

V.

What does the practice of heroic verse teach us as poets? Is there any benefit in using the form today?

As a couplet, it is fundamental to verse. It teaches us how to figure our imagination in the span of two lines. From those two lines comes a primitive sense for measure and music. Each author discussed here drew from those basic elements and fashioned their ideas out of them, creating a unique style and sound. The Augustans extended the form further than anyone before or since. Are there any possibilities for extending the form any further than they’ve taken it? The question is whether one can depart consciously and carefully enough to be able to use it in one’s own way, and not merely in imitation of them.

Maggie Millner’s Couplets (2023, Farrar, Straus and Giroux) is a recent example that comes to mind. While it’s formatted in independent couplets, it basically reads like open heroic verse. Couplets tells the story of the narrator’s affair with a woman and the subsequent exploration of her identity via a hitherto repressed sexuality. It’s stereotypical, and the narrator almost falls into caricature, but the author is conscious enough of the material to make of it something archetypical.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When I was with her, the physical experience of my pleasure— the little death —seemed to make the nauseous question of whether I was in possession of a clear and unified self mostly irrelevant. Those days, I was something else a soft vacuity. A sort of net. No guilt, no age. No epithet.

Millner uses the couplet to excellent effect. She can sustain a rhythm, and knows when to change it. She can vary the music of the rhyme, raising and lowering the volume as the occasion calls for it, playing it sometimes for laughs, sometimes for poignancy. She can adapt the form to a wide variety of modes, narration, description, introspection, and epigrammatic point, as when the narrator tells her boyfriend about the affair.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I told my boyfriend immediately: I’ve never been too good at secrecy. It was the final straw before we parted. She’ll make you suffer in the end , he said— not meanly, but as if reporting something true about women in love and what they do.

The lyricism of her couplets, light enough to sound childish, underscores the sense of immaturity and naivety we feel toward the narrator. But Millner is capable, too, of intellectual and dramatic weight, as when the narrator’s new lover, herself polyamorous, starts seeing other people.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When I thought about their triangle—devised, it seemed, to make perverse the otherwise bourgeois and bloodless days in which their creativities were caged— my mind went to my own. My vanity. My wile like the quiet savagery inside a dog that gets the dog put down.

As a poet in general, Millner knows how to turn a phrase. She understands the difference between the poetic and the prosaic, and which is suited to what need.

The book’s greatest flaw is that it cannot sustain its form. There are prose sections scattered throughout. And while their content is somewhat different, such that they might constitute a change in form, there’s not enough difference to demand such a change, to break the essential structure of the narrative. And the prose sections are so overwritten, as the narrator addresses and soliloquizes and philosophizes and poeticizes to her inner self, that it comes across as if Millner were not confident enough either in her poetic abilities to sustain couplets, or in the strength of her story to suggest the things that she overcomplicates in these sections.

Couplets is a slim book, but it showcases Millner’s poetic abilities. It’s encouraging to see someone take up the form and do something fresh with it. Heroic verse has a long and storied poetic history. Its roots reach all the way back to the beginning of English literature. It need only be unearthed to find the buried stalks and let them grow again in the sun.

Robert Charboneau is an American poet living in Reno, Nevada, where he teaches English and Journalism. He is the author of two books of poetry, The Philosopher, The Poet & The Politician (2020) and The Man With No Eyelids (2021). He writes on Substack about poetics and philosophy, and is currently serializing an epic, The Redwood, or A Tall Tale.