New Verse Review is open for submissions to its 2026 winter issue from November 1 through November 30. Submit up to five poems in a Word document via NVR’s Duosuma portal. (Please note that we no longer accept email submissions.) We are open to poems about any theme or topic, though we will be looking for at least a few that are “wintry.” You can find the full submission guidelines here. This issue will be edited by Steve Knepper, D. A. Cooper, and Mary Grace Mangano.

You can check out last year’s winter issue here.

And here are two good poems for November 1.

“Quick” by Erica Reid

(from NVR 1.2: Halloween 2024)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published October dons a floor-length cape of rosy crepe & hides her face in tawny lace. We all pretend we don’t know who unties our shoes or raps our door & runs before we fumble with our porch lights. She egg-yolks the trees or makes a show of early snow to startle naked flowers. Now November scowls, chases after yellow laughter to try & catch a handful of her skirts, a glove— unveil her trick. She’s much too quick.

“November” by Jared Carter

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The doorways now entirely grisaille, at dusk, The Duomo’s shadow could not be more pale, the husk Of crowds that flow along the bridge more tenuous— Dissolving now, the city’s ridge of towers must Give way to echoes—cobbled streets and stones, and all That mattered once, no more discrete than shades that call.

