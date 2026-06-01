New Verse Review is open for poetry submissions to its 2026 summer issue from June 1 through June 30. Submit up to five poems in a single Word document via NVR’s Duosuma portal. (Please note that we no longer accept email submissions.) We are open to poems about any theme or topic, though we will be looking for at least a few that are summery. No AI-generated or AI-assisted poetry. You can find the full submission guidelines here. This issue will be edited by Steve Knepper, Mary Grace Mangano, and D. A. Cooper.

You can check out last year’s summer issue here.

And here are two good poems for June.

“Paradiso” by Angela Alaimo O’Donnell

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published (from NVR 2.3: Summer 2025) Atlantic City, NJ We didn’t know it was seedy. But still we should have guessed—the hawkers, the barkers, the lewd souvenirs, the dank boardwalk smell, the sand studded with cigarette butts, these the sad and certain markers of decay and decline we were blind to. We loved the pleasures of the place, the wild and briny sea, the sun that burnt us brown, ice cream and roasted nuts, long nights and longer days we lived a carnival life, then learned that all of it was cheap, left it behind to find a paradise that wasn’t wrecked. So long ago. We haven’t found it yet.

“Wire and Vine” by Rachel Hadas

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published (from NVR 2.3: Summer 2025) I’m weeding. But more stubborn than the roots of dandelions or goutweed are the stalks of last year’s morning glories, which have wound themselves around the chicken wire fence much too tightly to be disentangled. That fence, whose function is to separate nature from cultivation, to protect spinach, kale, arugula, lettuce, herbs, has become less a barrier than a trellis. Intimate as lovers, vines now dry have twisted themselves over strands of wire. To extricate them now would feel like vandalism, despoliation of some artifact, and anyway would take too long to do. Those clippers rusting in the barn—but no. They’re too blunt for this purpose. Let it go. Besides, why even try to separate partners inextricably intertwined? Years teach acceptance, which, today, I’m learning, parsing every twist and every turning, boundaries, binary, form and content twinned like vines and wires I cannot unwind.

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