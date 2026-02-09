New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Robert Girvan
1d

I read somewhere, that fine writing needs good readers. The reverse is true as well. Good readers, scattered here and there, long to see today what they've seen before, made new, again. And, finding such marvels, the old hope rises again. I felt this moments ago, when, with time this morning to read one poem of your collection, I read Stephanie McCarter's "Creation." I knew of her, but when the poem begins, it is the poem that speaks, not the name. And how lovely is its speaking. Nuanced and natural iambic pentameter, of Sonnet length and feel. The grandeur of nature's division and chaos, with the hope of order within this vastness. Then the turn at the end, a personal note, of loss, and autumnal return to the earth. To me, this is what poetry is all about. A fine work, to return to often. I hope to read more of the poems in your mini-collection in the coming days.

John Joseph
1d

My favorite was MerMaid. She is Eve of the ocean.

And like the biblical Eve, she brought death.

Only the beard of the monk rides the waves.

The truth that subjectivity is deadly is eerie to admit

