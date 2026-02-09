Here’s a selection of what we might call “speculative” poems from NVR’s recently released winter issue. These thought-provoking poems range from the mythic to the biblical, from science fiction to fantasy. Like all good speculative literature, they make our world uncanny and help us to see it anew. Give our poets some love in the comments below, and be sure to check out the full winter 2026 issue if you haven’t yet!

“Creation” by Stephanie McCarter

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published hanc deus et melior litem natura diremit (Ovid, Metamorphoses 1.21) Not till the god created mortal things did time commence its ceaseless sundering. He yearned to fracture, contradict himself, and to contain uncounted multitudes, all things he could not be but might beget, all things apart from him, yet part of him. So now to everything there is a season. Death, life, flesh, soul, light, darkness, you and I: all human things reside within the cracks and interludes that formed the world’s first day. We love, my friend, inside of those divides. You were a burst of golden curls and song. You were my girlhood. We were parted too, and it was autumn when earth buried you.

Stephanie McCarter is a professor and translator of Latin poetry. Her translation of Ovid's Metamorphoses won the 2023 Harold Morton Landon Translation Award from the Academy of American Poets, and she is a 2025 Guggenheim Fellow in Classics. She lives in Sewanee, Tennessee.

“Ghost Triskelion” by Lesley Wheeler

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Everyone’s helical. You can pretend you’re a sealed package, reflective, hard, separate from those other boxes, free. Yet secretly (involute as space-time) people gape open at one end, whirling and shining, absorbing ghost-scents they then can’t shake. Imagine resin at the back of your throat— pine-bark sharp, a sticky, lingering threat. When death hits the body’s emergency brake, energy spins off, the way twining winds (tornado-mouthed) spit out bicycles or decayed farmhouses, centrifugally. But ghosts aren’t whirlpools; the living are. So call it nightmare. Best to believe we end. • So call me a liar. (Nightmares can be doors.) For half my life, I chose to emulate my father, the god of skeptical martinis and ice-slick cash. I used his powers to escape his power and learned that braininess is the skeleton key. All feelings, sham. Meanwhile, impossible voices murmured into my ear’s coiled vestibule. I heard the dead, including him. I felt such shame at becoming my mother: powerless despite my cash, a woman beholden to underlove; immobilized in memories of her locked cabinet life, an ill-lit (spiral) four-score span—though she endures. • She’s settling scores with a spiral hand, touching the back of my scalp with a tingle as bright as a shrilling phone. Why didn’t I call to her that uncanny night when a dead man grabbed hold, tripped and shook me, followed me, sick and braceleted by bruises, home? (Trapped in parentheses.) But I believe in spirits now (my mother always believed). Why was I slow? You can’t cast out your shame before uncloseting it. Salt at the crossroad. Ask a shimmer for directions when the red needle of your compass jitters. Hidden windows. No one’s alone; we have people. Repeat it: you’re a helix, open-ended.

Lesley Wheeler’s sixth poetry collection is Mycocosmic (Tupelo Press, 2025). Her other books include Poetry’s Possible Worlds and the novel Unbecoming. Recent poems and essays appear in Poetry, Best American Poetry 2025, Poetry Daily, and Poets & Writers. Poetry Editor of Shenandoah, she lives in Virginia.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Let me repeat myself. The emperor wishes to know how a camel can, in fact, pass through a needle’s eye, not if . Because the emperor’s new priest proclaimed a rich man passing into paradise is like a camel passing through a needle. Therefore, three elements must be considered: a camel, needle, and the patent transit of the first object through the second one. I pondered a great needle, one so large a camel could stroll through it easily, but if no one can sew a stitch with it, it isn’t plausibly a needle, is it? Because he’s never been this ill before. You’ve heard a version with an elephant? Oh, gods. At least we’re spared the elephant. I see a problem though with your proposal. A camel simmered to a broth might drip, though slowly, through a carpet weaver’s needle, but all the filtered remnants—bones and hair-- would still be on the wrong side of the needle. What? Some mush-brained prophet out of Judah. I hadn’t pondered that, but it appears the rich aren’t welcome in their afterlife, which seems shortsighted and most surely wrong. What God would favor cripples and the poor? They don’t have anything to offer gods but penury, disease, and supplication. How so? A gate beside the main gate—small, and called the Needle’s Eye? Let’s build on that. A night gate—tiny, tight and only used for people, but a camel might, with care, squeeze through, but not so crooked and constricted they’d have to break its knees and drag it through. The camel is, in this one case, remember, the emperor—in metaphor, I mean. Let’s say you strip the cargo off the camel, and ease it through, maybe a scrape or two against the walls to make the metaphor less metaphorical. He understands, at least His Highness claims to understand, no passage into paradise is painless and free of complications. I bow my head. Your cunning is superior to mine. He’ll accept it. Yes? Because he must. And I’m convinced already, thank gods. You? No? Not yet? Don’t worry, you will be.

Andrew Hudgins has been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. He retired from Ohio State University and now lives in rural Tennessee.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published No, Virgil, no… — W.H. Auden, Secondary Epic Anchises handled the humbled hearthgods; Ascanius shouldered his mother’s hearthflame; Virgil bobbled them all when he fled earth clods to beat plowshares into Octavian’s name. Pilate could recite the Mantuan’s tale while scrubbing his fingers in the basin. Dante may have trailed Virgil out of hell, but the Schutzstaffel followed him back in. The morning rays of dawn’s rosy light are couplet with cries mourners raised at night. A scythe can sigh through grass as softly as a sough can lay the green sward over, and over the shoulder the sword can sweetly sing the head from the soldier. Should sterling words proceed from sterile mouths: cough cough cough.

Seth Wieck grew up on a farm a mile north of Umbarger, Texas. He settled in Amarillo where he lives with his wife and three children. His debut collection of poetry Call Out Coyote was be published by Wiseblood Books in 2026. He currently serves as a contributing editor at Front Porch Republic.

“Of All the Luck” by Daniel Brown

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 1. In a bar in the future Gold drams still glow on polished oak (Though it’s centuries since smoke). Several regulars Are bruiting thoughts of theirs On our master-wishes having been fulfilled: One need no longer die And we’ve cracked the cosmic Why. They’re wondering which of these Erstwhile impossibilities It might be deemed the greater woe To have lived too soon to know; Worse still, to have joined the gone In sight of either one. An aspect left unsaid (conceivably Because unspeakable)? What equity would call The essence of these woes: Their being but the way it goes. 2. Think of the pagan greats who dwell In a multilevel hell (Although no lower than On level one of—ten?) Where Dante felt doctrīnally compelled To put them. Antiquity’s Titans—Socrates, Homer, Horace . . . the whole Contingent made re-seeable (If through a scrim of limbic mists); Phantoms D. enlists His powers to portray As—how is one to say It per their state’s equivocality— Diaphanously damned? Sinless souls condemned Never to get to rise A quarter inch towards Paradise— And only because they lived before A blazing meteor Called Christ. Of all the luck . . . Injustice run amok. Leaving D. to ask how one installed On as much as a bench in heaven (Far less a throne) could even Begin to countenance So undeserved a circumstance. “WHO QUESTIONS ME?”: an argument With which D., hugely bent On setting doubts aside, Is wholly satisfied. His Maker? Rather less, imaginably: A monarch known to take An unexpected break From thundering commands To cup his head within his hands.

Daniel Brown’s poems have appeared in Poetry, Partisan Review, PN Review, Raritan, National Review, and other journals, and in a number of anthologies including The Swallow Anthology of New American Poets and Poetry 180. His collections are Taking the Occasion (winner of the New Criterion Poetry Prize) and What More?.

“Wolf Girl” by Jane Satterfield

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published walks a wayward track of parted branches, still aims a smoky eye, can strike a pose in retro dress & bonnet. Constraint or deft disguise?—that fabric hue: sun-warmed hydrangea-blue. Some days she hears the echoes of another life—flower fests & meet-ups behind the farmer’s market, mushroom morsels of maitake & barbequed lion’s mane before the quick kiss of a stranger. Who can she count among her friends? She’s fluent in fables, brushfires & fear, a forest she dares not leave for long crossed by footfalls & suspicions. You keep the wolf outside your gates. To kill a wolf will earn rewards, the wolf is an outlaw, someone of no account…What was it the dream raven told her outside the raptor rescue as she neared? Wolf Girl walks a mythic route, at home with her hunger, sounding out the full-throated call of kin. *Kiki Smith, from the Blue Prints series, 1999; etching and aquatint on paper

Jane Satterfield’s recent books are The Badass Brontës and Apocalypse Mix. Luminous Crown, selected by Oliver de la Paz for Word Work’s Tenth Gate Poetry Prize, will appear in 2026.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I must pay attention to the things I remember this time of year, for the fairies are at work even there, getting into mischief as if memory were canisters of flour or oregano, or spools of thread that lost their lead in my housedress’s hidden pockets. Once I cared for a child of theirs; they’d heard I had a way with wind and brought him to my stable door. Their trust was my reward. I portioned cures of pear syrups, apple cider vinegar balm, anchovy eye salve. I sat him at a seahorse skeleton table, bent his head down close to a steaming walnut bowl, and draped a handkerchief over his coughing up: silvery sweat, snot, spit shot into the steeped chamomile. And I let him sleep, and skip his fiddle lessons; soon he breathed deep again. After that I saw his people everywhere for just a few days, and understood how things go missing— how accidents fill more than befall us. The missing figurine; the green glass pitcher broken in a market tent; a pillar of pier ready to swim; a woman possessed by a demon begging to drink the hottest water; another afflicted asking for cold, colder than the sea , she said, looking out. My husband sails tonight, and that is good. He’ll return tomorrow; better. Sleeping alone, my heart can thump so loud I think someone’s at the door: a neighbor with an unexpected guest just arrived this late at night and her pantry is bare, sorry to ask, but could she have a loaf, please, and I wonder, what gospel is this? As a girl I heard tales about those who marry fish and fishermen. One, so tired of being poor and smelly, left her man. The next day, he caught a magic halibut with one of those offers of any wish granted: sand into gold, a full belly bowl, a net of never-ending catches. I’m not saying I’m the one who’d loved him all along. But I know how to wait.

Katie Hartsock's second poetry collection, Wolf Trees (Able Muse), received the Philip H. McMath Poetry Prize and was one of Kirkus Review's Best Indie Books of 2023. Her work appears in journals such as Ecotone, Prairie Schooner, At Length, Iron Horse Literary Review, Image, and RHINO. A chapbook, Love-Gifts To Be Delivered via Subterranean Rivers, is forthcoming from Aureole Press. She is an associate professor of English and Creative Writing at Oakland University in Michigan, and lives in Ann Arbor with her family.

“The Last of the Longships” by Jesse Keith Butler

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When the last of the legions left the city their boots rang hollow through the square toward the longships. We waited there, observing this last indignity, as the soldiers marched lockstep up the ramps of the vessels, their bellies sagging full of plunder. They’d gleaned the city bare. I was still a child that day. I saw all this, but didn’t understand how the lean years leaned in over us with withering expectation. My hand clung to my master’s wizened claw of a hand—gaunt fingers stained with simples— as if I could absorb from him the wisdom to see out past the dim horizons closing in on us. Just then, just then, his ancient eyes took on the milky distant sheen they took whenever he prophesied (and they might still). His voice stretched, keen and shrill, across the clustered causeway— The empire is folding back on itself, withdrawing its frayed edges. The lamps of civilization are winking out around us, leaving darkness and disjointed constellations. We wait for the coming night on this windy shore, far from the live and glowing core of Byzantium. But there’s still a grace that’s ours. There’s still a grace that’s ours. We live in the land of sleeping lords. Before the night encroaches much farther, you’ll see one rise. Watch, watch for Arthur in Logris—the island surrounded by stars. The while my master spoke, his voice was slowly overridden by the building conflagration all around—the longships’ ramps retracting, the crowd dispersing out to loot the rubble the legions left. I clasped my muttering master’s hand, and hauled him off, across the tilting stones that littered the gutted public square and into the darkening heap we called the City of Legions (and do to this day). And the last of the longships pulled away, taking whatever there was to take. They groaned down the line, as their lumbering grasp swung clear of the ransacked city, and eddies of fire burst through their wasted wake.

Jesse Keith Butler was the winner of the inaugural 2024 ESU Formal Verse Contest and will be a 2026 Writer in Residence at Berton House in Dawson City, Yukon. His first book, The Living Law (Darkly Bright Press, 2024), is available wherever books are sold. Learn more at www.jessekeithbutler.ca.

“The Young Mages” by Elijah Perseus Blumov

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To Hyperborea we two embarked, and on our way, among the many marvels— the floating islands and the purple palms, the savage psalms and even stranger gods— by foreign firelight of foreign stars, fell very much in love. Now, she is gone. Yet easily enough we reached the North, the frost so white it shimmers freaked with blue, and easily enough we found the tomb wherefrom the silver serpent rose uncoiled upon the word the shade Marsyas shared to lay the skull of Aesculapius, beaten in gold and garlanded with laurel, down at our trembling feet; that horrid relic which you, lord hierophant, had bade us fetch because you wish to rot alive forever. And in that moment, what triumphant joy! Our quest so soon accomplished, and our love so warm beneath sepulchral Arctic skies... So, I forgot—just once, forgot your word. I howled with happiness, and doomed my love. For in that frigid silence, such loud life could not escape unhunted. Through the mists, we heard The Beast the Living Cannot See wail for the blood it craves like molten rubies. There was no time. Go, take the skull! she cried, and even as I fought to take her place— for once the Beast awakes, it must take life— her conjured ravens swept me from the graves. And there her bones shall lie, the greater relic, and you shall have your life. And I? And I shall sail once more for Hyperborea, and clutch her skull, and scream and scream and scream.

Elijah Perseus Blumov is a poet, critic, and host of the poetry analysis podcast, Versecraft. His work has been featured in or is forthcoming from publications such as Image Journal, Literary Matters, Marginalia Review of Books, Birmingham Poetry Review, Modern Age, and others. He lives in Chicago.

“The Mermaid,” translated from the Russian of Alexander Pushkin by Michael Lavers

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It was a hidden lake, in green shade, where once an ancient monk escaped. He studied constantly, and prayed, and in harsh fasts groveled and scraped, then, using half of a broken shovel, dug a grave under the open sky, and spent each minute in his hovel, begging the saints to let him die. One day, out in the summer air beside the doorframe of his shack, the anchorite stood lost in prayer. The oaks were turning slowly black. The mist above the lake lifted like smoke, which whorled and spread, up where the red moon slowly drifted. The monk stared at the lake instead. He stood, and watched, and grew afraid; even himself he didn’t understand, but noticed how the small waves sprayed and fell and lapped against the sand. Then, whiter than the hills’ first snow, as smoothly as the spreading night, a naked girl crawled from the undertow into the stark moonlight. She glanced at the old man, and stroked her moonwhite arms, her soaking hair, while he stood quivering and looked right back, not moving out of fear. At last she waived her hand and beckoned with a sudden nod, and then— quick as a falling star, gone in a second— disappeared into the waves again. All night the hermit couldn’t sleep. A full day passed—he hadn’t prayed. His whole world had begun to creep with mystifying maiden-shade. Darkness disguised the oaks. The owls called. The moon hid in the clouds’ dark sail, and once again the strange girl crawled up on the shore, lovely and pale. She looked at him and tossed her hair, and blew a playful kiss, and smiled, and, rousing waves through midnight air, now laughed, now whimpered like a child. She moaned and called toward the bank “Come here, dear monk, to me, to me,” then down into the clear waves sank. The whole world waited silently. Still our poor recluse, on day three, sat waiting by that moonstruck shore. But on the fourth, when oaks sat silently, the monk was not there anymore. With him the darkness disappeared. The sun rose up, the day grew hotter. The lake was calm. Only a greying beard that a few boys saw, bobbed on the water.

Michael Lavers is the author of two poetry collections, After Earth and The Inextinguishable, both published by the University of Tampa Press. His poems have appeared in Ploughshares, The Kenyon Review, AGNI, Southwest Review, The Georgia Review, and elsewhere. He teaches poetry at Brigham Young University.