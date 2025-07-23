The summer issue of New Verse Review is now available at www.newversereview.com. The poems are loosely organized by theme, so if you have the time, you may enjoy reading the issue from beginning to end. Many thanks to the contributors. Special thanks to NVR associate editors Mary Grace Mangano and D.A. Cooper for helping me put together this issue and to photographer Rob McDonald for providing a striking cover image.

You can download the full issue as a pdf here:

New Verse Review 2.3: Summer 2025 1.57MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And here’s a ten poem sampler from the issue.

“The Great American Novel” by Amit Majmudar

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Bataan Death March in off-rhymed terza rima, as a nod to Dante, linebreaks taken out to hide the feat in prose. Sidebar on dysentery’s role in war. A catalogue of sexual fantasies aboard the USS Juneau . The first of five Morehead brothers arrives in Chapter 9: As Orrin swabs the deck, he has a flashback (Ashland) in a flashback (Caldwell County, graduation year). But then cut to Osaka, 1910: Hiroshi baits his line.... Okay, but what’s the takeaway? Tighten the story. Shrink the cast. The era of Madcap Fantastic Abundance has passed. Lobotomized to MFA, its wanderlust and wonder banished, it won a Pulitzer and vanished.

Amit Majmudar’s recent books include Twin A: A Memoir (Slant Books, 2023), The Great Game: Essays on Poetics (Acre Books, 2024), and the hybrid work Three Metamorphoses (Orison Books, 2025). More information about his novels and poetry collections can be found at www.amitmajmudar.com.

“James the Brother of Jesus Confronts His Heavenly Double at the Gates” by Shane McCrae

It was generally believed that one’s guardian angel is also one’s heavenly double.

—David Bentley Hart

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The gates of Heaven slide Apart and I’m in Heaven Smiling on the other side But colorless the color Of now I’ve seen goats slaughtered And dressed and open wounds Glistening like just-watered Roses in human bellies But through the angel’s skin Whose body is my body I see the blue of when A freshet runs in the brown Of its brown bed I see The brown of branches leafing The green of pottery Glimpsed through swaying moss Nothing that looks like lungs A stomach or a heart But something like the rungs Of a white ladder stretches Across the angel’s face Behind his eyes and teeth I do not leave my place The angel smiles and waits But what will he become When I am where he is I hear a distant hum That sounds like angry wasps I speak When I was small I envied him my brother The rest of us we all Were trapped together like Like symptoms in a body Bodies the flimsy houses We chipped and cracked and God He Seemed to speak less to us Than others other boys Bragged that their fathers heard The terrifying voice Daily He told them what To tell their wives to do Not Joseph never Joseph Never and Jesus knew We all knew why but Jesus Knew like a river knows The stone it drowns forever We were all stones in those Long flowing silences Of his as if he were Practicing his dominion On us but no I’m sure Now he would not have been Messiah if he could Have chosen not to be I know that God is good But I hear wings behind You buzzing and I hear The wings of great wasps buzzing O angel and I fear A Heaven of wasps hatched From eggs that look like men He throws his head back laugh- ing eyes shut through his skin I see him watching me

Shane McCrae’s most recent book is New and Collected Hell. He has edited a volume of John Berryman's uncollected Dream Songs, which will be published in December of 2025. McCrae's awards include a Lannan Literary Award and a Whiting Writer's Award. He lives in New York City.

“Paradiso” by Angela Alaimo O’Donnell

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Atlantic City, NJ We didn’t know it was seedy. But still we should have guessed—the hawkers, the barkers, the lewd souvenirs, the dank boardwalk smell, the sand studded with cigarette butts, these the sad and certain markers of decay and decline we were blind to. We loved the pleasures of the place, the wild and briny sea, the sun that burnt us brown, ice cream and roasted nuts, long nights and longer days we lived a carnival life, then learned that all of it was cheap, left it behind to find a paradise that wasn’t wrecked. So long ago. We haven’t found it yet.

Angela Alaimo O’Donnell, PhD, is a professor, poet, scholar, and writer at Fordham University, where she serves as Associate Director of the Curran Center for American Catholic Studies. Her publications include two chapbooks and nine full-length collections of poems. Her book Holy Land (2022) won the Paraclete Press Poetry Prize. O’Donnell’s eleventh book of poems, Dear Dante, was published in Spring 2024. She is currently at work on the manuscripts of two new collections, one tentatively titled Body Songs, poems on embodiment, and The View from Childhood, poems about family, coming of age, and the place(s) we call home.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In memoriam Eric Liwanag When we were babies we crawled by their seats. They gave us Coke in nippled bottles, sweets To keep us happy while they talked all night And filled the room with smoke and drank Bud Light. The men would groan and hand their hard-earned pay To lucky wives who’d laugh the night away, And as we heard the rumble of the tiles They’d speak of what they missed across those miles: The scent of blooming sampaguita flowers, The fear they felt from summer monsoon showers, The funerals of parents that they missed And all the little cousins, never kissed. And as the years went by we ceased to care About this game they played, but it was there That we grew up and all of them grew old, And now their numbers shrink. Are they consoled, The few of them still left to play mahjong, With what they risked and gained? No longer strong, They sit at noon instead of late at night To spend their time together, all despite Complaints of aching hands and curving backs. They play for pennies now. The rules relax. We watch them in a room all gold with sun. “Just one more game,” they say. “And then we’re done.”

Zina Gomez-Liss lives in Boston and is an MFA candidate in Poetry at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. She is deputy editor at New Verse Review, and her writing can be found on her Substack, The Beauty of Things.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Quick now, quiet. Keep it down low, here in this hidden place of our making. Secret spot, remnant of night-time, blessed arbor, child-whispered secret, nursery-rhyme riddle, forgotten by wolves, unknown by grown-ups, usurpers of thrones. Well-armed we are, war-ready, willing, country-side scoured for weapons to wield: alley cans tilted, rummaged and rifled, spider-web sheds unlocked and looted, dank cellars raided, robbed of old secret things in the shadows, in the dust and the dark. Now we have piles, good-gotten, gathered, weapons of war and makings of mayhem: magic mop-handle lances and halberds, cane-pole spears, rubbery swords, a rusty toy musket and five pocket knives. And armour enough we have here in heaps: clanging shields from lids of trash cans, skateboard helmets, broad shoulder pads, musty shin guards, old goalie gloves, beach towel capes and crowns of bright tin-foil. So send not your spells accursed to call us, Your threats of famine or feasts without flavor, Or castings to exile in cruel quiet corners, Or threats of books and early-to-beds. Ring out no bells. Call out no names we scarce remember, forsaken, forgotten. For the time is at hand, the hour is here, for we are now gathered, the noble assembled, the last knights of late afternoon light, forever rebels of every lost cause, of the Sacred Heart, the final stand. For we are olde friends, the fellowship strange, the keepers of secrets who last and alone will rise and restore the King to his throne.

J. M. Jordan is a Georgia native and a resident of the Old Dominion. His work has appeared in Arion, Gray’s Sporting Journal, Louisiana Literature, Modern Age, Southern Poetry Review, and elsewhere.

“Calypso Praying in the Produce Section” by Tamarah Rockwood

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I’m tired. Again, the dawn is bright with truth, and wild the child divides, as wide as time. Let time, then, rest my brow, persuade a chime To release the heated new stars from youth. These fresh fruits, silent, firm, and wet with tears. Which face of mine will he refuse to see, Is it the face of fire when we disagree? Many skins have I shed throughout his years. I wish rage would leave his troubled heart; those Sour thoughts that point his grazing gaze grows For death, for roads, for war, for ships, for bows: Screw the dawn and fuck the sin; Let me keep him, keep him, keep him, keep him.

Tamarah Rockwood obtained her degree in Creative Writing and Literature from Harvard University and is the Founder and CEO of Bainbridge Island Press. She lives on Bainbridge Island, WA, with her husband and five children, and their flock of ducks.

“The King of Los Angeles County” by Isabella Hsu

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He grows tomato vines in gallon jugs. In plastic tubs, potatoes sprout out through their million eyes. He's even planted stalks of corn in plaintive rows in his backyard between the carport and garage. His wife's dismayed by all this growth—by all this green, a better sight in someone else’s yard. Even the house meanders year by year; additions born in quiet winters burst through summer's lengthened days—a shanty town behind their sunbleached fence. She cannot grudge his potent hands or his resourcefulness. O Makeshift Midas, O Suburban King, beneath your gnarled thumb grows everything.

Isabella Hsu is a current MFA candidate at the University of St. Thomas, Houston. Her poems, reviews, and essays have been featured in The St. Austin Review and The San Diego Reader. She is assistant executive editor of Dappled Things.

“I” by Andrew Frisardi

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Yo non soy yo. —Juan Ramón Jiménez How odd to find I am not what I am And can’t take off my own disguise. I’m soluble in what I crystalize: A waterway of me, a dam. Who wrote Be nothing and you’ll be with God? Oh, I remember: Me. How odd.

Andrew Frisardi is a poet, critic, independent Dante scholar, and translator from Boston, living in central Italy.

“Wire and Vine” by Rachel Hadas

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I’m weeding. But more stubborn than the roots of dandelions or goutweed are the stalks of last year’s morning glories, which have wound themselves around the chicken wire fence much too tightly to be disentangled. That fence, whose function is to separate nature from cultivation, to protect spinach, kale, arugula, lettuce, herbs, has become less a barrier than a trellis. Intimate as lovers, vines now dry have twisted themselves over strands of wire. To extricate them now would feel like vandalism, despoliation of some artifact, and anyway would take too long to do. Those clippers rusting in the barn—but no. They’re too blunt for this purpose. Let it go. Besides, why even try to separate partners inextricably intertwined? Years teach acceptance, which, today, I’m learning, parsing every twist and every turning, boundaries, binary, form and content twinned like vines and wires I cannot unwind.

The most recent of Rachel Hadas's many books is PASTORALS (Measure Press 2025). Professor Emerita of English at Rutgers University-Newark, she lives, writes, edits, and teaches in New York City and Vermont. Her honors include a Guggenheim Fellowship in Poetry.

“Eclipses” by Sydney Lea

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published –April 9, 2024 I sat in the wood-and-canvas canoe with my friend Alan and his blond son Billy, a child– now 61! His father and I had wondered what might happen if we fished through the sun’s dramatic retreat. We wanted something, I guess, some rite to etch the total eclipse in our minds, especially Billy’s. We’d had no luck with the perch, but just as dark settled in, the boy’s line went taut as a fiddle-string, his rod bowing deep. I could tell what had preyed on the minnow-bait by the power of the pull and the fact that the fish made no lateral run, merely went on hauling in the same direction –toward bottom. Wistfulness wouldn’t turn up, of course, until much later, and never to Alan, who heartbreakingly died of cancer only a few months after. I haven’t seen his son since the funeral. The darkness came on, but not so full as to hide the glint off the eel’s slick skin as I lifted it high enough to yank the hook and drop it back into water, whose surface now looked like oxidized brass. Since that afternoon, a lifetime has passed, and a newer eclipse is due here in hours. Why should I envision a sprawl of seedling flowers in a glassed-in frame? You can start them in winter. When they’re ready to bloom in an April like this, you should take them out and plant them where they’ll get better attention. Ardent eclipse-watchers swarm our state, but for me that odd aggregation arrives: flower, eel, boy, rescinded daylight. There’s wide-eyed wonder on the young angler’s face, a fleeting flicker from the serpentine creature, three small souls rocking in the frail canoe. And these small words– they coalesce on a wisp of paper in tenuous sunlight, which pauses a moment on my worn oak desk.

A former Pulitzer finalist in poetry, Sydney Lea served as founding editor of New England Review and was Vermont’s Poet Laureate from 2011 to 2015. In 2021, he was presented with his home state’s highest distinction of its kind, The Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts. He has published twenty-four books: two novels, six volumes of personal and three of critical essays, and sixteen poetry collections, most recently What Shines (Four Way Books, NYC, 2023). His latest book of personal essays, Such Dancing as We Can, is now available from The Humble Essayist Press, and his second novel, Now Look, has recently been published by Downeast Books.