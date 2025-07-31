I have not felt the Sunday scaries in quite some time. This is due to a few factors: finding a rhythm for my weekend, and finding a job which I enjoy rather than dread, are two of the biggest contributors. Monday mornings just do not have power to bring anxiety to my Sunday evenings. I do, however, get a faint reminder of that weekend’s end malady on Mondays themselves, when evening approaches and I log off of my work computer. Then starts Laundry Day, when I must bundle up my dirty clothes from the week prior, grab my hefty bottle of specially formulated dark colorguard laundry detergent, and make my way to the local laundromat.

Laundry has never been my favorite of the weekly tasks. Even when I had a machine in my home, it was a chore and a bore to load and unload, and good lord the folding! It’s boring. It’s tedious. It’s repetitive. Sisyphus’s rock has nothing on my laundry basket.

For reasons you, my readers, almost certainly don’t care about, I no longer have the appliances in my house. What’s relevant here is that I must now not only attend to the task of laundry, but I must also leave the house to do it. I used to be able to manage some efficiency, running other errands with a quick stop to switch the load, and picking up the clean clothes at the end before heading back home. Someone must have abused that set up, though, for the laundromat now has a little plastic sign on every machine warning patrons not to leave their laundry unattended or the attendants themselves would empty the machines to free them up for others. When I reach the unimaginatively titled Wash House and set my dirty clothes to tumbling, I must settle in for the whole hour to simply wait.

This past summer, however, I’ve found myself dreading the chore just a little bit less. There’s a glimmer, a glimpse of something to look forward to. It’s still a pain, and the weather is far too hot to enjoy lugging large loads to and from the car, but I have started feeling the slightest thrill when I pull into the parking lot. You see, David Jones has been faithfully meeting up with me while my clothes are being cleaned.

For those unfamiliar, David was a Welsh poet born in 1895, and was peer to the likes of W.B. Yeats, W.H. Auden and T.S. Eliot. He was regarded as one of the finest poets of his day, and his work has staying power. He was also a painter and engraver of immense talent. He is not nearly as well known as he should be. This isn’t entirely without reason. His poetry is dense and difficult, although it sincerely rewards the effort. Friends of his day spoke highly of him, and his friends today do the same. The lads of the Color of Dust seedpodcast on Substack had a wonderful series on David Jones. They were joined by poet Jane Scharl for one episode, which you can find here. They discuss The Anathemata, which is the very book David and I have been going over on our Monday meetings. (I won’t try to describe the episode. It’s useless. Go listen to it. I promise it’s worth your time, and then you can listen to the rest of the episodes, and then go find all of David’s books to read for yourselves. Not that I have any experience with this progression of events.)

It seems a little incongruous, I’ll admit, for David and I to have our weekly meet ups at the laundromat. Visits with this gentleman should take place in my favorite dusky tavern, or perhaps the local coffee joint where we can meet together with my klatch of friends to debate literature, theology, philosophy, and art over cappuccinos and pipes on the back patio. Even my carefully curated living room, complete with velvet rocking chair and my grandfather’s painting, would be a far more appropriate venue.

The laundromat, on the other hand, has absolutely nothing romantic or redeemable going for it. Hardly inspiring are greige SPC flooring and rows of stainless steel appliances which spend all day tumbling socks, tshirts, and underwear. One television plays Wheel of Fortune a bit too loud to easily tune out, and the other plays a soap opera at a volume only slightly lower than that. Sometimes, a grandmother is watching her own show on her phone without headphones on. That tiny device is somehow louder than two televisions combined. The backing for all of this is the whoosh and growl of rush hour traffic on a main artery through town.

A very odd place to meet David Jones for sure.

Here we are, David Jones through The Anathemata telling me about homecoming and the Eucharist using the most extraordinary language, using Welsh, English, and Latin. All the while, three feet away, my underthings are tumbling up against the uncomfortably wide and crystal clear doors of the washing machines.

Photograph of David Jones courtesy of Wikipedia

Would he not be more comfortable at the aforementioned dusky tavern? The stamped tin ceiling and ornately carved oak and mahogany bar of mysterious origin make for a more romantic setting. While there I can sip on scotch as he introduces me to The Lady of the Pool. A few of the more literary minded bar tenders might even join in the conversation, and we could have a party.

Or why not that coffee shop? He’s not well known there yet, but the others know his friends Yeats and Eliot and Tolkien and Dostoevsky. He’d fit in for sure once I made proper introductions and they’ve had a chance to warm up to him.

Or there’s still that final option of home. Sure, it’s just the two of us there, but we can set up a record with music far more conducive to immersion in Mabinog’s Liturgy. The velvet chair or leather couch are far more comfortable than the cheap hard plastic chairs at the Wash House (of which there are only seven, and I’m not guaranteed to find one if the place is busy.) At home, too, there is both coffee and scotch on offer.

However, there is something that David and I have found that is available to us at the laundromat which isn’t anywhere else: space and time.

My regular coffee shop and my regular bar are beautiful and comfortable. I am known and liked and happy there, and I am welcome to bring my friends, no matter how challenging their poetry is to modern sensibilities. But I am regular enough at the coffee shop that some friend or other stops in and steals me away from David. Even when it’s dead, the barista or owner always has something to discuss. At the tavern, again, there are people to see and talk to, and the ceiling and bar are beautiful enough that I sometimes get lost in looking at them and thus pulled away from what it is David is trying to share.

Home is the worst of all. Every other chore exists at home, and I still sometimes struggle to just sit if there is one thing within my sight that needs attending to. I’m getting better, but a glimpse of a dust bunny (there is always at least one courtesy of my very sweet and very hairy dog) can throw my focus until I’ve grabbed the broom and dustpan. Then, since I’m up, I may as well attend the cobweb I spied in the hallway, and the spice cabinet suddenly needs attention.

No. The laundromat is not romantic. It’s not beautiful. It’s not even very efficient. But it does ensure that for one hour every week, I can sit and focus on David Jones and the beautiful things he has to say. He doesn’t much mind the sudsy spinning windows or the irritating but ignorable televisions. They are a relatively small price to pay for our dedicated hours together.

He’s let some other friends know about it. I heard John Moriarty will be coming to town in the autumn. He, too, has some things to say, and would like the time and space to say it.

Liv Ross is an urban monk, a poet, and a student of Christian Spirituality. She has practiced writing more or less consistently for two decades and poetry is her primary medium. When she’s not writing, Liv practices gardening, pipe-smoking, leather-working, and mischief. She has been published in The Way Back to Ourselves, Silence and Starsong, Solum Journal, Vessels of Light, and VoeglinView. She lurks on Instagram @liv_ross_poetry, or her Substack, https://substack.com/@theabbeyofcuriosity.