New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ethan McGuire's avatar
Ethan McGuire
18h

Excellent work, Steven, and in under 1200 words! I'm so glad you wrote it. This does have me thinking though: How do you imagine your argument would apply in a culture (which, to be fair, I do not think truly exists, currently, anywhere in the world) like that of, say, Tang or Song Dynasty China (and later) or Edo Period Japan, where the poets are constantly writing to and referring to each other and to the act of writing poetry as well as constantly referencing or copying the other masters' poems and expecting their readers to know this, and yet this poetry is very much so to an audience, and was largely loved by the people and still is to this day? I need to think this through for myself (especially as I am engaged in projects on those subjects), but I am also curious what you think. I guess it probably has to do with the culture in which the poetry is being received.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
J.C. Scharl's avatar
J.C. Scharl
2d

Steve, I love it. This has bothered me for a long time too, and I've been trying to reorient my own voice towards Reality, not simply towards Poetry. Thanks for writing this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Knepper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture