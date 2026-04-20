New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

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Bob Kirchman's avatar
Bob Kirchman
13h

At least two of our painting students became nurses! The connection between art and the healing arts resonated as I thought of these young people, who sharpened their observational skills in our studio. This is by far one of my favorite interviews!

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Maureen Doallas's avatar
Maureen Doallas
1d

Very good interview!

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