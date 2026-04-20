Steve Knepper: Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Mary. You’re deputy editor at Wiseblood Books, the founding editor of the narrative poetry journal Talk to Me in Long Lines, social media editor at the literary journal Dappled Things, and a very active poet and essayist. In short, you’re busy. So thank you for the gift of your time. I want to start with a pretty standard question in poetry interviews, but the answers are always interesting and varied even if the question itself is predictable. How did you first get into poetry?

Mary R. Finnegan: Thank you for interviewing me. I’m looking forward to this chat! Like most writers, words, stories, books were a big part of my life from a young age. My mother told me that even before I could read, I’d hold a book (often upside down) and “read” it, laughing or gasping, miming reactions that I’d seen her make. Once I could read, I had a habit of reading the dictionary—opening it at random and reading the definition of some new word. That was and still is a fun thing to do. Both sides of my family are filled with legendary storytellers—on my mother’s side, stories from Ireland and immigrant stories; and on my dad’s side, wild, crazy stories from Devil’s Pocket (the neighborhood in South Philly where my dad grew up) and beyond. I think this is why I love narrative verse so much.

As far as poetry in particular, I remember the adults in my life reciting lines of memorized verse, especially my mother, who wasn’t really “literary.” She’d recite Kipling’s “If” when we complained and a few other poems that she’d memorized in school. I loved poetry, but I think I was mostly fascinated by it—why was it so memorable, haunting? What was different about it? Why did the lines seem to follow you around? But it really wasn’t until college that I started writing it in earnest. I was an English major and during my freshman year, there was an ekphrastic poetry contest. I didn’t know what I was doing, but I wrote a poem that received an honorable mention. Over the next few years, I took every writing class that was offered. One of my professors was the poet Bruce Weigl and he was very encouraging. He’d give us our grades on a slip of paper on the last day of class. In his last note to me, he wrote: “Keep writing. You’re the real thing.” That sort of thing feels like a command, but it can also keep you going when you’re discouraged.

SK: Sounds like a prescient professor! I know you spent many years working as a nurse. How did that influence you as a writer?

MRF: Hmm, that’s an interesting question. Most obviously, I met people I’d never have met and had experiences that I wouldn’t have had in another job so there’s that. I think being a nurse taught me a type of attention. One way of paying attention is to quietly observe, allowing your senses to take in sounds and scents and sights, to rest your hand gently on something and feel it, to taste something, instead of just consuming it. But as a nurse, most of the time, you’re moving around, doing multiple things at once, and yet you still have to attend to the small details, little changes in the patient’s breathing or color, his smell or how he moves. You have to pay attention to these small things that seem like nothing until you put them together. For example, a tiny little increase in heart rate might not mean anything, but put that together with a change in color, a slight increase in respiratory rate, a slight swelling of the leg, and, well, all of those signs present at the same time in the same patient might be pointing to a brewing problem. As a nurse, you need to notice all those things and consider them together, analyze them, while doing all of your other tasks and duties. And this is often in the midst of noise and distractions, and, sometimes, chaos. To do that well requires you to cultivate an ability to receive and perceive no matter the circumstances and then to trust your intuition. It requires you to predict what might happen based on those signs and symptoms. And you just have to learn how to do this, to cultivate skills you already have, to learn ones you don’t. These are all things you need as a writer too. You have to be able to sense things, we say the artist “sees things,” but what we really mean is that the artist uses all of his or her senses, including intuition or that sixth sense, whatever you want to call it, to perceive the world, both the tangible, material parts of the world and the other, more mysterious parts. What embodiment really means, that’s something you can only learn when you get down in the muck of the body, actually put your hands on the tangible things of this world. A lot of people go on about embodiment today, but some of their talk is very intellectual. When faced with the messiness of reality, they get a little uncomfortable, prudish, you might say. You and I both have had experiences on farms—you actually grew up on one—I think those experiences had to have been helpful to us as writers. Well, being a nurse helped in the same way. What the modern world wants to cover up, to hide away, is exposed—totally and completely—when you are a hands-on nurse.

Equally as important, maybe more important, is to be open to what is hidden or silent, to be willing to dwell in “unknowing”. I think being exposed in a hands-on way to death and dying and not running from or denying the suffering and confusion and doubt that accompanies death and dying is imperative for any artist. That is part of being a nurse, too. But this is also something that my parents exposed us to. My parents did not hide death and suffering from us, they did not deny that there is a part of reality that we only grasp for brief, fleeting moments, that we “see through a glass, darkly.”

I think nursing also gave me a deeper understanding of people, how complicated they are. Giving a bedbath to a drug dealer forces you to see him as God sees him, not to excuse the wicked things he’s done, but to see him as more than those wicked things (which often include treating the nurses and doctors caring for him badly). I don’t think you can really be an artist if you see the world, human beings, creation, the cosmos, all of it, as simple or bad or unworthy of our attention. Though, I should say that my parents taught me this first.

I do also want to add that nursing showed me how bad sentimental lies are, how much harm they can do. Another important thing for any writer to learn. There is darkness in the world, brokenness and sinfulness. And we have to confront it. Work that only focuses on the good or the hopeful, without acknowledging the fallenness of this world, is untrue, false, and that is not good for art, and certainly not good for us humans. Not every story has a happy ending, tied up in a nice little bow.

SK: You also spent time in rural Ireland as a child. How did that contribute to your poetic attention?

MRF: I actually only took one trip when I was small—when I was about 10 years old, but it had a profound influence on me. The whole experience was formative. First, having the stories that I’d heard growing up, to hear the cadences of language from my mother and her siblings and Irish-born friends in the place that formed that language, for all of the stories to come alive, to see, smell, touch, taste, hear the landscape of their stories, it was so striking, so powerful. I think it was almost as if what had lived in my imagination became incarnate—or maybe that is when my imagination actually became incarnate.

I also think the strangeness of it. There were lots of new things to see, going from suburban Philadelphia to rural Donegal. I spent so much of that trip (and every trip since) just looking and listening. Also seeing old, familiar things in a new way, like farm animals. Obviously, I’d seen cows, sheep, chickens, geese, and goats, at petting zoos or parks, but, for the most part, they’d always been fenced in or separated from me somehow. It was shocking to just walk along the road with cattle and sheep, to have a goose in the back garden. The cows really struck me, their big sad eyes, the enormity of their heads, the way they just chewed and stared. I used to love walking over to the fence and watching them first turn to look at me with those big eyes and then amble over to have their heads scratched. It reminds me of what it’s like to walk into a small town pub as a stranger. All the regulars lined up at the bar turn their heads to look at you, even as they continue their drinking.

Ten was a good age to go on a trip like that, you’re old enough to catch certain things, but too young to make sense of most of it. You just have to absorb it and sort of go along with the experience, even things that are sort of scary. All the old familiar things—the sky, food, wind, grass—seemed changed, new, even my father, I saw him in a different way in Ireland. Also, I think it added to the enchantment of it all that I couldn’t always understand what was being said because of the accent and, in some cases, how quickly people spoke.

SK: That sense of overwhelmed wonder suffuses your great Ireland poem “Shifting the Cattle.” It’s a narrative poem, but it also has remarkable lyric passages like this one:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It’s like a crayon box that has one color in many strange hues, iridescent green after a storm to dull as an old shirt. On cloudy days, the fields gleam bright and eerie as a cat’s eyes. Fields, bushes, trees all seem to have their own green shade. It makes me dizzy. The waves rise up to smash against the cliffs. When I lean over the edge, I’m soaked. The distance to the water seems alive, as if it might reach up and pull me down. The sky here hangs so low I feel I could reach out and brush my hand along the blue velvety length of it, my fingers looping through the thick, curly clouds. Before a storm, the sky is black as a bruise, afterwards, a constellation of orange, crimson, purple.

B.H. Fairchild and others have argued that every good narrative poem has a lyric dimension. How do you understand that lyric dimension in this poem and in narrative verse in general?

MRF: Well, I would not disagree with Fairchild, a poet whose work I love! Maybe we could first consider the definition of lyric and lyric dimension. I’m curious what you think about this and the possible definitions because I’ve been thinking about just this question of the lyric dimension in narrative verse a lot, especially more recently. If you look up the definition of lyric poetry, Wikipedia will give you the history (for the ancient Greeks, it was poetry accompanied by a lyre and often sung, etc, etc). The dictionary defines lyric as: 1) song lyrics, 2) (especially of poetry and songs) expressing personal thoughts and feelings. The third definition, which is the one I find most helpful when discussing poetry, is: “expressing emotions, often having the quality of a song,” because it combines the first two definitions and the history.

I think when we use the phrase lyrical in regard to prose, as in that essay or story was lyrical, we mean it was enchanting, elevated, that it was in some mysterious way different from regular prose. We mean it has a certain intensity and that it is musical or sonorous. To me, these make up the lyric dimension.

So to answer part of your question: I think maybe all poetry has a lyrical dimension. Some poems may suppress the lyrical dimension in favor of some other quality, for example, a didactic poem may focus strongly on the moral to the near exclusion of some lyric elements. But, all poetry should certainly aspire to musicality, even a plain-spoken poem. This is one of the many good things about formal verse, the order makes the music, or, at least, helps to make the music. Intensity is another essential element necessary for a good poem. Even a very long poem has an intensity that comes from the distillation of the language. The Aeneid as a novel would have been very different from the epic poem Virgil gave us. Finally, in that second dictionary definition of lyric—“expressing personal thoughts and feelings”—I think that depends on what we mean by personal. Narratives, whether prose or poetry, have some personal element, but the person of the personal element may not be the writer. In this modern age, I think many people tend to consider lyric poetry as first-person personal, as in, the writer and the speaker are one, but this is probably not true all that often because to make good art requires you to make choices, objective choices that change the work from an exact rendering of “ how I actually, truly felt on Tuesday when I saw a cardinal” into a poem that transcends those feelings so that it can be a good work of art.

In “Shifting the Cattle,” I hope that the lyric dimension is nearly as strong as the narrative because the experience I am trying to share in this poem was “lyrical.” Some of the details in that poem really did happen pretty much as written, though not necessarily on the same visit, and they’ve been changed to suit the poem. What I was trying to do was to give the reader something of the feeling that I had as a little girl in this strange place, among these familiar and strange people. I wanted to convey the mystery and the sense of enchantment I felt. Before I left on that trip (which I took with my father, who was not born in Ireland), my mother said, “You’ll see forty shades of green.” She was quoting a Johnny Cash song of the same name that has been sung by everybody and their mother since. So I left America with a “fact”—Ireland has forty shades of green. And then, I was confronted with the reality of that fact, with the actual green. I still remember my father waking me up as we were landing so I could look out the plane window and see those shades of green. Just think of it. It was, and still is, totally mesmerizing to me. Talk about coming into the marvelous. The Irish poet John Deane has this magnificent poem called “Harbour: Achill Island” where he writes: “I stand / awed again that this could be the still / point of all creation, the fruits / of a crazy generosity, yet how we amble through it / as if it were our portion, and our endeavour.” The gift of lyric is to remind us to pay attention as we amble and to never forget that this is all a gift of God’s profligate generosity.

SK: That’s a helpful start on a complex topic. Thank you. And you’re right–I should have defined terms. Fairchild talks about narrative as unfolding “horizontally” over time and lyric as having a “vertical,” even timeless, depth. A good narrative poem, he suggests, needs to have verticality even as it gives us the beginning, middle, and end of a story. I like your idea of lyric “intensity,” an intensity of language and emotion, as one way of thinking about that depth. I’d also point to an intensity of description in the quoted lines from “Shifting the Cattle,” a lyrical lushness of description that evokes and adorns the lushness of Ireland’s varied greens. One thing I love about the poem is how it has a strong unfolding narrative, but it also has several passages of such description. It’s almost like the longer length of the narrative allows for a higher key of descriptive lyricism.

Of course, the musicality of metered language, the intensity of emotion and description, of metaphor and image, these aren’t separate in the experience of the poem even if we distinguish them in criticism. Maybe that’s another way to think about the lyric dimension of a narrative poem. You can at least somewhat adequately paraphrase the narrative poem’s story, but you can’t paraphrase its lyric dimension. The heresy of paraphrase, to borrow Cleanth Brooks’ term. And as the lyrical dimension adds a resonant depth to the narrative, the narrative in turn gives a kind of direction and substantiality to the lyricism. It invests the lyricism with drama and human stakes. (That’s one reason why many lyric poems, even very brief ones, have some suggestion of story.) In “Shifting the Cattle,” we see the greens of that landscape and the shifting skies through the eyes of a young child new to the country and wonderstruck by it. The drama of that perspective would only be hinted at if the lines quoted above were published as a standalone lyric.

MRF: Yes, the “horizontal” and the “vertical”, those are helpful ways of looking at this. I think it may be for me that I can only write a lyric narrative or a narrative lyric (there’s probably a difference, but I need to think about that some more). I don’t know for sure, but that is the conclusion that I am coming to as I try to write one or the other and end up with a combination of the two. But maybe that has something to do with how I see the world? With how stories were told to me as a child? I mean, I am Catholic and so the Mass, the consecration in particular, is basically a lyric narrative or narrative lyric. There’s what happens in time, the things we can touch and taste—the horizontal— and then there’s the mysterious, the marvelous—the vertical.

I do think that, as you say, the longer length of the narrative “allows for the higher key of descriptive lyricism.” This would be the argument I’d make to those who might snub narrative verse. In one of my MFA workshops, I submitted a long narrative poem to a workshop and one of the other students said something to the effect of “why bother with a narrative poem when you can just write a short story or a novel?” I was flabbergasted. To me, the difference is so obvious. Of course, you can write or read a lyrical short story, but that is not the same thing as writing or reading a poem. The distillation of language in a poem changes the whole experience. There’s crossover between poetry and prose, sure, but they aren’t the same things. I think Brooks also talks about the temptation to think of poetry as merely prose dressed up in meter and rhyme, which misses the meaning of form. Meter and rhyme are not mere window dressing. To change the form is to change the poem. The idea of tension and conflict being inherent in the form of a poem is important (per Brooks). Hard to articulate fully, but important. There’s something that happens when you put particular words in a particular order. Dana Gioia talks about this, noting that a poem is like a charm or a prayer. The order of the words is as important as the words themselves.

I also think we are storytelling animals. I’m not the first or the brightest to say this, of course, but we humans are made of stories. What child doesn’t love to hear the story of how her parents met or the story of what happened on the day of his birth. It’s how we understand ourselves. Maybe even how we “make” ourselves—that might be pushing it too far, but I think there is some truth in it. Even with very short lyric poems, part of the joy we experience is filling in the blanks, fleshing out the story that exists between the syllables and sounds.

Speaking of Brooks, The Well-Wrought Urn is cleverly arranged—he gives us those close readings and then argues against paraphrase in the chapter you mention, kind of proving one of his points before articulating it. His idea of paradox as being paramount to poetry is, I think, really important and maybe explains why some modern poetry is not appealing to readers. A fair amount of modern poetry is just impenetrable (versus mysterious or ambiguous), so personal that no one outside of the writer can figure out what the heck is going on. There’s no story, no paradox, there’s not even a nod to describing an experience.

SK: Yes! Narrative poetry finds itself in an odd position. It has the most ancient of roots. The Epic of Gilgamesh is written in verse.

MRF: Exactly! What does it say about us that we don’t use verse to communicate the most important things?

SK: You were among the first graduates of an MFA program at the University of St. Thomas-Houston, though, which does indeed teach and encourage narrative verse. What were some of the most important lessons you learned from the UST program?

MRF: Yes, I was in the first class, but I only finished in May of 2025 because I went part-time. On a practical level, one of the primary things I learned was how to write in meter, the very basic lessons of iambs and trochees, etc, and how to use them in a poem. This is something that might seem very straightforward, but isn’t, especially not in our age. Throughout my education, I’ve been exposed to Shakespeare and the other great English-language poets and writers, but no one, ever, taught me how to scan a poem. The phrase “iambic pentameter” was used, but never actually articulated. And I don’t think it is because I had a particularly bad education. I actually think that most teachers do not understand meter and form themselves and so cannot pass it on to their students, or else they don’t think it is important enough to teach.

And then, I learned that “meter must mean.” I’m still learning how to make meter mean, but just understanding that meter and form do something, that they serve the poem, that they are not incidental, has been transformative for me. Before this MFA, I’d say I was sort of spelunking blindfolded, sort of feeling my way through. Studying the great poets of the past and present and learning how they do what they do, that is an important lesson for any poet. And it is possible to do that on your own, but, I’m sorry to all the haters, it really is helpful to have a community, to have a group of people with whom you study, and, in particular, it is helpful—I’d say essential—to study at the feet of a master. The poets and writers who’ve come before us are the first masters with whom we should study. And we should continue to study “at their feet” throughout our lives. If you’re not reading and studying the greatest poets who’ve ever lived then what are you doing? How are you learning your craft? But, again, studying with a living master is essential, at least for most of us. So an MFA in and of itself means nothing unless that MFA program is run by masters of their craft. And the UST MFA is. That is why you see so many of the students and graduates in that program doing good work. A number of my cousins and nephews are currently undergoing training in a trade, and I have a few cousins who are already master craftsmen—plumbers and electricians. Every single one of them 1) studies, reads books, watches videos, etc and 2) works under and trains with a master of their trade. Every painter I know, every surgeon, doctor and nurse, every singer and musician, every one of them studies with and learns from a master. I just don’t get why writers think they don’t need to bother with this. That is what a good MFA program is, a training program, a mentorship. The UST MFA in particular focuses on giving us a philosophical, theological, and literary education that grounds us in reality and in what literature is and what it can do. Again, I am not suggesting that every writer must get their MFA, but I also think that the often blanket criticism of MFAs is unjust to programs like the one at UST.

SK: We’ll come back to your editorial efforts to revive narrative verse. But first, I want to ask you about another of your own narrative poems. At New Verse Review, we end the poetry section of full-length issues with a long narrative poem. The narrative “closer” in our winter 2026 issue is your poem “Out of the Mouth of God.” It begins with these lines:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I’m sent to Granny’s every Samhain, going with Daddy in the cart he’s piled with turf to give to old ones left behind by children who have gone off, away to foreign lands— London and Perth, Brisbane and Birmingham, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia— places I only know from maps and stamps.

It’s another poem set in Ireland, and it is again narrated by a young girl, but at an earlier time and, I suspect, at a farther remove from your own experiences. Can you tell us about the genesis of this remarkable poem? Did the poem surprise you at any point in the drafting process?

MRF: Thank you again for publishing “Out of the Mouth of God.” I’m so grateful that it found a home. That that home is NVR makes it all the sweeter. The whole entire poem came as a surprise, but if I had to try to pin down its genesis, I’d say it’s from my mother, of course, and some of her stories about what rural Ireland was like, but a large part of it came from stories my Uncle Dominick told me. He worked for Telecom Éireann, the Irish phone company, and had to drive all over for work. And since he was a very sociable man, he had the habit of dropping in unexpectedly at all hours of the day and night on friends and family. He’d sit with them and have a cup of tea, and, of course, they’d exchange stories. He was like a collector and keeper of stories. He especially loved the old ones, and was always worried about those stories dying away. He was very encouraging of my writing and so whenever I went “home” for a visit, he’d take me with him on these long drives so I could hear the stories myself. Even after he retired, he kept up this habit of driving around and visiting people and sometimes I got to join him. It was fascinating to listen to these tales. Some little old woman would throw out a line like, “well, you know, she was born with the caul,” as if that explained everything, which it did, though I didn’t understand how and so I wrote a poem to try to get closer to the truth of what that means. The father is definitely modeled a bit after my own father, who was a very wise and gentle man, a hard worker, very selfless, just good through and through. That’s about it for the closeness to any experience of my own. My granny was a bit superstitious, but I didn’t know her well enough to be able to draw on any actual experiences. The poem came out in one long day of writing and then underwent a fair amount of revision.

SK: It’s an intricate poem with many levels. I love the vividly evoked foil characters, Mam and Gran, the “shifty-eyed” cousin and cousin Declan. And alongside the human drama of it there is history, country know-how, folklore, landscape, religion. It’s a story about the inner, indeed secret religious life of the speaker, but also how she is attuned to God, in a way, by song and place.

MRF: You know, it’s interesting, you said this earlier: “the lyrical dimension adds a resonant depth to the narrative, the narrative in turn gives a kind of direction and substantiality to the lyricism. It invests that lyricism with drama and human stakes.” I think a lot of people today misunderstand what it means to be religious or to have a religious life. It is not to have all the answers, to settle into a blind certainty—life would be a lot easier for me if that were the case! It can devolve into that, of course, but that’s a problem with humans, not a problem with faith. Again, if we go to the dictionary, to be religious means to have a strong faith in God or gods. It also means living or worshiping according to a particular creed. Well, religion, faith, acknowledges the drama and human stakes of our lives and worship gives us a way to enact it with our bodies, what is in our souls takes on a physicality in worship. I think that the lyric dimension might actually be the way to translate this acknowledgement into words. Narrative gives it a grounding, gives it that tangible physicality, a solidity that helps to orient us while the lyrical gives us access to and a way to express the mysterious, the marvelous, the awe and wonder. The natural world and song, story, poetry, art, both offer us ways to speak to God, to communicate and commune with him.

I find the argument between materialism and faith fascinating and slightly annoying. One time, when I worked in the ICU at the VAMC in Baltimore, one of the medical residents said that he didn’t believe in God. He only believed in what he could see and touch. We had just finished coding a patient. The man was dead and we gave him medicine and pumped on his chest and breathed for him, for like 15 minutes, and the man came back to life. These are things we’d done for other patients and they hadn’t worked. Why did this patient live and other patients die? Despite the fact that we’d done pretty much the same things for all of them? Some of the other people in the room acted like this resident had said something profound. When I asked him how he knew that aspirin worked since he can’t actually see it coursing through the body, working on the cells, he said because of science. Come on! What could be more faith-based than believing that something you can’t see brings healing because people you don’t know told you so? Do I believe that our actions during that code mattered and made a difference? 100% yes. Do I also believe that something mysterious and unprovable also happened that allowed that particular patient to live? 100%.

I do wonder if an age without art or an age without human-made art, like the one our tech overlords are trying to force us into, is one where the “shifty-eyed” cousin and his ilk rule the world. They don’t believe in the numinous, the mysterious, awe and wonder, but they sure as hell are happy to steal it and sell it to us. Mam and Gran are arguing about what is real and what is false about the mysterious. That is an important discussion, I think, especially today when occult knowledge is so in vogue—tarot cards, mediums, and that sort of thing, but humans have always wanted access to knowledge that we shouldn’t have, like Adam and Eve, like Dante’s Ulysses, or to somehow find a way to access the spiritual without doing the actual work to earn that access. Art and liturgy are two proper ways to access the divine. Dana Goia articulates this really well in Poetry as Enchantment. But both art and liturgy need human participation. Even the Mass requires the priest. God did not have to do it that way, but he did. I think if we all thought about this a bit more, that our participation in the world matters, we might live a bit differently.

SK: Yes, it makes sense to me that you bring in AI here. Making the case for human stakes and human participation–for the imagination and the soul–is particularly important as AI encroaches into more and more of life. We’ve both started journals at this time, which is either foolhardy or rebellious or maybe both. Tell me more about your editorial vision for Talk to Me in Long Lines: A Journal of (long) Narrative Verse and Dramatic Monologues. And what have you learned from editing the journal so far?

MRF: My vision is pretty straightforward in that I’d like to publish the very best long poems that I can. Most journals have a line limit for poetry submissions, which seems to be around 40ish lines. I understand why this is, but I do think that it is very limiting, and is probably one of the reasons why poets shy away from writing long poems. It’s not the only reason, but I’m guessing it’s one. I’m looking for poems that engage with the important questions about what it means to be human, to use a phrase that is maybe overused, but still important. We hear “what it means to be human” so much that I think we’ve neglected to actually ponder the question itself. And, as you said, in the age of AI, it’s actually a pretty important question. I also really want to publish poems that appeal to the broader public, to my friends and family. Poems that are actually enjoyable to read, well-crafted, good stories.

One thing that has surprised me, though I’m not sure why, is how many people are writing fairy tale sort of poems. We’ve gotten a lot of submissions and it has been a struggle to keep up. This is a good problem to have in one way, but also a challenge. I’ve also learned that while Substack is great in many ways, it is also annoying! Can someone tell me why the “poetry” function ignores italics? Seriously, what’s up with that?!

I’d like to just add one thing in here about AI. I do not understand why artists and writers use AI images. There are writers I really like and admire and they frequently use AI images in their posts. This is just horrific to me. The images always look fake and, frankly, kind of creepy. And you’re a maker, why would you want to ever use art that isn’t made by other humans?

SK: I agree. I think it is important that we try to defend the human integrity of all the arts, not just poetry but the visual arts as well.

Narrative poetry is especially well suited to reaching a broader public. I have friends who say they don’t like “poetry,” but if I send them a good narrative poem they’ll get excited about it. I think a certain kind of lyric poem can either fold into itself or address itself primarily to other poets. But a good story will resonate more broadly.

Thanks again for your time, Mary, and for the gift of your poetry and editing work. As we bring this interview to a close, perhaps you could tell us about any exciting new projects in the works–either in your own writing or at the journal or at Wiseblood.

MRF: Our March issue of Talk to Me in Long Lines has gotten quite a bit of attention for a small and very new poetry journal. I think the format of publishing four or so poems in one issue is working well.

My brother Sean and I are working on a literary reading/arts and culture series in Havertown. One of the first events will be in May and will feature Alfred Nicol, April Lindner, and myself. More details soon on that. Sean is a high school teacher, bar and restaurant owner, filmmaker, and father of six so he’s got a lot going on, but his idea is to simply make good art and culture available to anyone who wants to join us. In the coming months I am hoping to have you and a few others familiar to NVR readers come and do a reading there.

There is always a lot going on at Wiseblood. This year’s line up of books is really wonderful—poetry from Rhina Espaillat, Seth Wieck, and coming later in the year, Paul Pastor. The three of them are so different and so good. It’s exciting to showcase all the varied ways in which verse can be. Rhina’s book is exquisite. Seth’s is exciting. And to stick with the e-adjectives, Paul’s is enchanting. Eric Cyr’s collection of short stories, Here It Snows in June, will be out in June. It’s so wonderful. Eric is writing about the ordinary lives of ordinary people while showing us how nothing in our lives is unimportant. There is one character who recurs in a few of the stories and I have such affection for him, even though I said out loud more than once, “What are you doing, Kyle??” We also have two novels coming out later in the year—a follow up to Minor Indignities from Trevor Cribben Merrill and a sort of re-telling of Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter from John Gray. That one is called Mr. Prynne. Just extraordinary writing and storytelling in both books. And again, it is a joy to be able to showcase the vast range of what fiction can do. We have another book coming out that we will announce in the summer, that one is in partnership with Well-Read Mom. It’s charming. The story is lovely and very touching, and demonstrates how suffering can be transformed by faith and love into action.

Thank you so much for taking the time to do this interview and for all of your support for my work, and your friendship. The work you are doing and the friendship and good literary citizenship you model are of immeasurable worth. Honestly, I can’t believe I get to be a part of any of this! What a gift.

Mary R. Finnegan is a writer and editor from Havertown, PA. Her poetry, essays, and stories can be found in Ekstasis, Lydwine Journal, American Journal of Nursing, Catholic Digest, Amethyst Review, Convivium, and elsewhere. She is Deputy Editor at Wiseblood Books, Founding Editor of Talk to Me in Long Lines, and Social Media Editor at Dappled Things. Mary received her BA in English from Pennsylvania State University, her BSN from Thomas Jefferson University, and her MFA in Creative Writing at the University of St. Thomas in Houston.

Steven Knepper is the Editor-in-Chief of New Verse Review.