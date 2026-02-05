New Verse Review: A Journal of Lyric and Narrative Poetry

User's avatar
Zina Gomez-Liss's avatar
Zina Gomez-Liss
4h

I have MANY things to say about this essay, but I will start with the fact that there is a difference between "to remember" and "to memorize" and former remembering can be involuntary or voluntary but the latter is really a choice. Even those of us who were forced to memorize, let's say "The Our Father", we still had to willingly say it over and over at first before it became muscle memory. I think the two are related, but I think I need time to delve into the differences and what they mean.

I think there was a strong reaction against memorizing because felt like a punishment and made people feel like they were bad students. This quote from the essay: *We need to be more like Wiley, more like Baker, and less worried about what others think of us.* I think feats of memorization were used to show off to people. *Oh, look at how smart this person is! She memorized all of Wordsworth's "The Prelude".* It is almost as if there is a lack of modesty in memorizing when it comes to performance. Perhaps we should all be encourage to memorize privately, not to impress anyone, but because what we remember is important. When I grieve I recite Jane Kenyon's "Let Evening Come". When I am happy I recite Gerard Manley Hopkins's "Pied Beauty". When I'm walking alone I recite W.H. Auden's "As I Walked Out One Evening". However, I've learned to recite Mary Oliver's "The Summer Day" with a couple of my daughters, the ones who would tolerate it, because if we know it together now, then when I am dead and gone, they may *remember* the sound of my voice saying "What do you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?" and receive some consolation from that. If they have retained that poem in their memory, they may retain a little bit of what we have together in this life.

