Don Quixote in His Study, William Lake Price, Photo-Galvano-Graphic Company, 1855, printed 1857, Courtesy National Gallery of Art, Washington

When it comes to memorizing poetry, I’m no Harold Bloom… but then who is? Are you? No person, no normal person, remembers the way that Bloom did. There’s something impressive yet unnatural in how the famed professor’s mind seemed to gobble up every syllable of the world’s best literature. Easy for 21st-century readers—surrounded by screens and distracting streams of online ephemera—to envy his possessing the Western canon by heart. This is how he described his fabled memory to The Paris Review in 1981:

[I]t was immediate and it was always triggered by text, and indeed always had an aesthetic element. I learned early that a test for a poem for me was whether it seemed so inevitable that I could remember it perfectly from the start.

Notice how, in Bloom’s telling, the poet, or maybe the poem, does all the work. His miraculous reception and retention occurred organically, seemingly without any reader-based labor. If it was literature, it was memorable; if it was memorable, it was literature. Bloom was a freak elected to be our designated rememberer. Lucky bastard.

As a young writer, I wanted to have a memory like his. Years after his death, I now wonder if his hyper-sensitive memory was perhaps a burden. Was Bloom only haunted by the best of texts? Did he have a problem forgetting? Who knows. Milan Kundera isn’t wrong when he writes, “The struggle of man against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting,” but forgetting is also one of the true benefits of inhabiting an ordinary human mind. Forgetting kicks in usually when we most need it (and, yes, sometimes when we don’t). Oh man, as one says, is this true: Our imperfect recall can be our best pal when we need to focus on the present, try something again, or essay something new.

This calls to the bimah a favorite passage of Bloom’s, which he quotes too many times in his late, not-very-good book, Where Shall Wisdom Be Found? It’s from William James: “The art of being wise is the art of knowing what to overlook.” It’s a sensible meme-y sayin’, all about the partially conscious and partially unconscious self-editing involved in focusing. What Bloom fails to mention is that the sentence, from James’ The Principles of Psychology, Volume 2, is about education: “As the art of reading (after a certain stage in one’s education) is the art of skipping, so the art of being wise is the art of knowing what to overlook.” James calls the overlooking “a genuine dropping out and throwing overboard of conscious content,” adding that a good pedagogue presents only the necessary elements to students and that a poor one is incapable of doing so. Bad lecturers, he writes, “never spontaneously see the subject in the minute articulate way in which the student needs to have it offered to his slow reception.”

(One hopes that Bloom wasn’t also talking about overlooking his allegedly terrible personal behavior: “Beginning in the 1990s, there were public allegations—most prominently, in 2004, from the author Naomi Wolf—that Bloom had inappropriate relationships with female students, that he made unwanted advances,” writes Sam Anderson in The New York Times Magazine.)

The slow reception of students vs. the ludicrous speed reception of Bloom! Now we’re starting our bumpy descent into a more human territory. Cut to Bloom speaking with TPR:

I’ve come to understand that the quality of memorability and inevitability that I assumed came from intense pleasure may actually have come from a kind of pain. That is to say that one learns from Nietzsche that there is something painful about meaning. Sometimes it is the pain of difficulty, sometimes the pain of being set a standard that one cannot attain.

This feels more familiar, though my pain doesn’t arrive for me quite the way Bloom describes it. My attempts at memorization were often laced with failure and frustration. The great majority of the poems I’ve met failed the inevitability test, which inevitably led to this conclusion: It’s not you, Western Canon; it’s me. Yes, certain great lines managed to hang around after the books were snapped shut and reshelved, and some poorly remembered fragments remain, until this day, chilling in the sukkah of my consciousness (usually those that got quoted by generations of critics), but the mnemonic promise of the greatest literature never paid off. “Strange to know nothing, never to be sure / Of what is true or right or real,” I just now said to myself… before having to google Larkin’s brief poem “Ignorance,” to refresh my underemployed memory (there’s an “or so I feel,” a “someone must know,” and a “when we start to die / Have no idea why” in there). Back in my 20s, I used to recite this one to myself. The whole thing. The frustration of my highly imperfect recall has not spurred me to try and make my memory more Bloomian. Ignorance.

Some consolation for those with sub-Bloomian memories can be found in Yosef Hayim Yerushalmi’s Zakhor: Jewish History and Jewish Memory. “Memory is always problematic, usually deceptive, sometimes treacherous,” he writes, adding: “We ourselves are periodically aware that memory is among the most fragile and capricious of our faculties.”

At only two points in my education was my memory officially put to the test: in fifth grade, I was told to learn Frost’s “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening”; in high school, it was the “If it were done when ‘tis done” speech from Macbeth. That’s it. In both cases, the exercise was completely mechanical; I wasn’t asked to interpret or perform the works, just to commit them to memory. But the truth is, both assignments worked and stayed with me, more vividly, than anything else I learned in any English class before college. They are still available to me after all these years, whenever I need them, literary reserves in my linguistic army. I’m pleased when I can occasionally call them up. My wife might ask about the wash: “Is it done yet?” and I say (or, more typically, think): “If it were done…” I now wish I’d memorized more, much more.

In some non-literary contexts, my memory is quite strong. Music, for one. We easily memorize song lyrics. Why? Because of the regular rhyme schemes, snappy melodies, the (usually unheard) logic of pop-song chord progressions, and, of course, the endless repetition on the turntable and in the headphones. For me, Bob Dylan’s words, while not canonic, aren’t going anywhere:

Standing on the waters casting your bread

While the eyes of the idol with the iron head are glowing

Distant ships sailing into the mist

You were born with a snake in both of your fists while a hurricane was blowing

Freedom just around the corner for you

But with the truth so far off, what good will it do?

(And no, I don’t think he deserved the Nobel Prize for literature, but once you start with the first word or two, it’s easy to keep going and going with a Dylan lyric. If, that is, you are at least 40, or have magically acquired some historical musical sense.)

There are great educational possibilities with music. Any American kid who grew up in the ‘70s knew the Preamble to the Constitution by heart, not out of patriotism but because of the fun animated School House Rock video, which features some lonely vocal harmonies and a slow, plucky banjo. Yeats’ “Second Coming’‘ always impressed me, but it took Joni Mitchell’s songification to make it, for me, memorable. Why hasn’t someone created, for kids, a series of musical animations of the great works of literature?

Competition and the promise of public applause can also do wonders here. In grade school, I memorized the roll call of American presidents (up to Jimmy Carter, who Wikipedia tells me died on December 29, 2024). Wasn’t just me. Any student at the Ethel McKnight School who could call out all our chief executives was invited to stand up and declaim in front of the whole school. Decades later, this is exactly what I can recall of that presidential procession: “Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Adams, Jackson, Van Buren, Tyler, Fillmore, Pierce, Buchannan, Lincoln, Johnson, Grant, Hayes, Garfield, Arthur, Cleveland, Harrison, McKinley, Roosevelt, Traft, Truman, Harding, Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter.”

It’s not terrifically different from the true list of presidents (apologies to William Henry Harrison and James K. Polk and then a whole modern bunch—Woodrow Wilson, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover—who were all left out), but my little feat of memory here doesn’t mean much. Van Buren? Who was Van Buren? I have very little idea.

At this point, George Steiner, the grand exemplar of literary memory, walks onstage to make the Continental case for memorization… or, he would, if he weren’t as dead as Harold Bloom. “What is committed to memory and susceptible of recall constitutes the ballast of the self,” he writes in his stellar 1989 book, Real Presences. “The pressures of political exaction, the detergent tide of conformity, cannot tear it from us.”

Unlike Bloom, Steiner had to earn his memory. The famed critic was trained in the French lycée, a system, he said on his episode of the BBC’s Desert Island Discs, “where memory was felt to be your greatest asset and the muscle of mind, and it was going to be woken even if chalk had to be thrown at you, which was very regular.” Not muscle memory, which I know extremely well as a piano player—odd to think how much better my dumb hands are than my mind at remembering—but memory as a muscle itself! This concept, unlike Uncle Harold’s automatic retention, requires heroic amounts of effort, one for which Steiner was profoundly grateful. “I owe everything to that discipline and that training, the joy of learning by heart,” Steiner told the BBC.

You hear the story of lycée life and wonder how you—“You! hypocrite lecteur!”—might have withstood the chalk-throwing culture, about what kind of memory it would have created in you. It created this important contextual paragraph from Real Presences:

[L]earning by heart has been largely erased from secondary school and the habits of literacy. The electronic volume and fidelity of the computerized data bank and of processes of automatic retrieval will further weaken the sinews of individual memory…. Encountered in easy resort to electronic media of representation, much of music and of literature remains purely external. The distinction is that between ‘consumption’ and ‘ingestion’. The danger is that the text or music will lose what physics calls its ‘critical mass’, its implosive powers within the echo chambers of the self.

As with virtually all readers born in the second half of the twentieth century, books do most of my memorizing for me. My job is to mark them up, to underline and argue marginally, for later use in essays. Normally, I think of this as a professional skill, a professional partnership, but today, thinking about Steiner and Bloom, it feels like a cheat. Plato called it early and clearly in Phaedrus: writing produces forgetfulness, readers who don’t remember but refer.

In my literary essays, I show up as someone fully in possession of literature. (For instance, you might think I’ve internalized all of Roth’s Zuckerman books; I’ve merely done a pile of underlining. In “Why I Didn’t Write,” I attain unprecedented levels of casual unmemorized quoting, bouncing from Charles Baxter to Fran Lebowitz to Louise Glück to T.S. Eliot to Cyril Connolly to Sartre to Ozick to Many Others. Hell, there are numerous counts of copying and cutting-and-pasting happening in the course of this very essay!) Of course, I’m not the only one. This is what literary journalists, professors, and English majors do. Until now, I’ve never spelled this out, but the final-draft smoothness involves deleting all the considerable labor involved in not showing our work.

Recall now Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters, and J.D. Salinger’s narrator Buddy Glass, who mentions a “short story about a ‘gifted’ little boy aboard a transatlantic liner, and somewhere in it there was a detailed description of the boy’s eyes.” That’s the setup. Here’s the punch line: “By a happy stroke of coincidence, I happen to have a copy of that very story on my person at this moment, tastefully pinned to the lapel of my bathrobe. I quote….”

I always loved this bit, because, well, we’ve all got our stories pinned to our bathrobes and we’re acting, tastefully, as though we don’t.

The author who is most honest about writing about books is Nicholson Baker. In his peerless 1991 volume, U and I: A True Story, Baker is bold: “I remember almost nothing of what I read,” he writes, and then provides a lushly illustrated catalog to prove it:

What once was Portrait of a Lady is now for me only a plaid lap-blanket bobbing on the waves; Anna Karenina survives as a picnic basket containing a single jar of honey; Pnin is a submerged aquamarine bowl; The Rock Pool’s cab meter still ticks away, showing a huge sum, but the Mediterranean has overtaken the rest of the resort town of Trou-sur-Mer; an antelope from some otherwise blank Christopher Isherwood short story springs wonderfully up out of oblivion “like a grand piano”; the ample landfall I think I have sighted in Paradise Lost turns out only to be the “scaly rind” of the Leviathan in the first canto; and even Alan Hollinghurst’s stunning The Swimming-Pool Library, which I am right now in the process of reading. haven’t yet finished, have no excuse for forgetting, already hangs suspended in my inhospitable memory merely as a group of sodden “sticking plasters” fluttering, as he describes them, like an undersea plant near the grate of a water filter.

Baker’s literary memory is less an internal anthology than a private slide show of indelible images! He is refreshingly (to me) untroubled by the loss of fidelity in his literary memory. Bloom, Shloom. What counts for him are the authentic images, thoughts, and feelings that enclose his experiences of Updike’s books. U and I is all about his “imaginary friendship” with Updike, and the various ways it has formed him as a writer. To properly document these formations, he forbids himself access to Updike’s books (only some of which, he boldly admits, he hasn’t come close to finishing). Why? To get at the real feelings involved. “[I]f we want to know how we think about a writer without the artifice of preparation, how we think about Updike in particular only when we discover ourselves thinking about him,” he says.

His book is, in a superb way, an argument for the value of the reader’s experience. He’s about paying the closest attention to the phenomenology of one’s own reading. It’s an impressive reversal, in which the star of the show isn’t about Updike but instead focused on Baker’s attempt to tell the truth, the whole truth, et cetera about his weird sense of admiration and envy for U. When Yerushalmi writes in Zakhor: “It is our common experience that what is remembered is not always recorded and, alas for the historian, that much of what has been recorded is not necessarily remembered,” it’s all U and I to me.

For most people, memory is not a human function as much as something to be purchased by the gigabyte. My memory is, alas, what Professor Nietzsche might call all-too-human. But saying, “I’m no Harold Bloom” is no excuse if we aspire to be good, if not great, readers. Regarding Bloom’s legendary memory simply as an unattainable aberration, and ours as unimprovable, we doom our own memories to Magical Number Seven mediocrity.

I once read something in the Times (or rather the NYTimes.com, which, as Bette Midler’s character says in Coast Elites, is “like having sex with a robot. I mean it's cleaner, it's faster, but you can tell the difference”), that gave me a new perspective on the matter. It was an interview with Andrew Wiley, the intensely up-market literary agent known as The Jackal, in which he recalled falsely misremembering a phrase from James Joyce’s Ulysses.

I thought it was “perfume of senses,” but then I looked it up, and it was “perfume of embraces.” But if you take the common reader, your best-selling books reader, and you say, look, here’s a really interesting sentence composed by a master: “Perfume of embraces all him assailed. With hungered flesh obscurely, he mutely craved to adore—most of them say, “What are you talking about, man?”

The Jackal is on to something. We essayists are absurd to worry about having imperfect memories! Wishing to be Harold Bloom, to be revered and feared as he was, is a bad idea. No one gives a shit if our recall is total or partial or just crappy. We need to be more like Wiley, more like Baker, and less worried about what others think of us.

For me, the question is: Is memory training a better use of time than writing the essay itself? Is it equally important? “Focus on the essay, dude,” is what my internal editor says. Memory training should be kept small, I now think. It seems a wise idea to learn the proper length of a memorizable text. No one, not even the great Bloom, could keep Ulysses fully in mind, but a sonnet, that tidy form, with its 14-line perimeter, seems something we can all manage. (In fact, I promise, reader, to import the fifteen lines of “Ignorance” to the top, as they say, of mind.)

Speaking of keeping it small, I’m thinking now about the first meaningful poem I learned by heart. It wasn’t a poem at all, and it consisted of far fewer than 14 lines. Goes like this:

Kenny Gordon

14 Pennington Road

East Windsor, New Jersey 08520.

This tiny stanza provided the grade-school me with an expansive sense of security and identity. In my mind, intoning these syllables meant I was home, no matter where I was. They were a shield against dangers and strangers. This near-haiku now conjures up for me a photo that may or may not still be sitting in my mom’s house. I say it to myself and then wake into a 70s summer day, in my bowl cut and orange, sheriff’s pajamas. I run outside to meet my slim young dad, hair mussed, black-framed glasses, just back from fishing, with a few bloody fish linked together on a chain. We grin and squint, and then that moment is frozen. Forever.

